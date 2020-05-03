Successfully reported this slideshow.
Free Creative Camp Online
Chapter 3 - Have Fun
Program designed by Niccole Rumans
https://freecreativecamp.com/

Published in: Education
Chapter 3 - Have Fun

  1. 1. CHAPTER 3: HAVE FUN CHAPTER 3: HAVE FUN GET YOUR CREATIVE JUICES FLOWING F R E E C R E A T I V E C A M P . C O M
  2. 2. WHY? Getting out and experiencing some excitement actually opens your mind to receiving. You are open to socializing, you are open to try new things, your mood gets boosted and you start to see the world in a whole new light.
  3. 3. BE A KID AGAIN Play in the sand or sand box and build some sand castles. VISIT THE AMUSEMENT PARK Ride all the rides and scream for fun! TRY ROLLERSKATING Who cares if you don't know how, just get out there and try it with friends. HOW?
  4. 4. WHERE? You can have fun anywhere!
  5. 5. WHAT IS FUN? Fun is defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as "Light- hearted pleasure, enjoyment, or amusement; boisterous joviality or merrymaking; entertainment". Although particularly associated with recreation and play, fun may be encountered during work, social functions, and in daily life. - Wikipedia
  6. 6. With Who? FRIENDS They have a way of making experiences more enjoyable. FAMILY If you are a parent you can get out and have fun with your kids. CO-WORKERS They can offer a more professional point of view when it comes to business.
  7. 7. WHEN? Well...when do you not want to have fun...
  8. 8. Outside vs. Inside Fun... AT HOME Don't let the weather stop you. AT WORK Who can make the best robot out of recycled office supplies? OUT DOORS Just grab a ball and go.
  9. 9. YOU CAN DO IT!
