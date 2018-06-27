Synnopsis :

The 35th edition of PDR for Nonprescription Drugs is the most comprehensive and valuable to date. The 2014 book offers an updated guide to hundreds of the most commonly used OTC medications, including analgesics, cough and cold preparations, fever reducers, allergy medications, and more. Organized for easy use, PDR for Nonprescription Drugs offers comprehensive drug information such as usage, dosage, warnings and precautions, side effects, ingredients, and more.



Author : PDR Staff

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : PDR Staff ( 5✮ )

Link Download : https://downloadbookgengs.blogspot.ca/?book=1563638274

