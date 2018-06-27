-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
The 35th edition of PDR for Nonprescription Drugs is the most comprehensive and valuable to date. The 2014 book offers an updated guide to hundreds of the most commonly used OTC medications, including analgesics, cough and cold preparations, fever reducers, allergy medications, and more. Organized for easy use, PDR for Nonprescription Drugs offers comprehensive drug information such as usage, dosage, warnings and precautions, side effects, ingredients, and more.
Author : PDR Staff
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : PDR Staff ( 5✮ )
Link Download : https://downloadbookgengs.blogspot.ca/?book=1563638274
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment