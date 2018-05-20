About Books [GIFT IDEAS] ESL Worksheets and Activities for Kids by Miryung Pitts :

Need some activities for the children in your ESL class or kindergarten class? This book has worksheets, mini books, and other activities that will keep your students engaged and having fun while they are learning. All of the pages in the book are copier friendly and designed to be reproduced and used as handouts. There are activities for shapes, numbers, time, months, days, weather, prepositions, family, money, and animals. Plus there are flash cards in the back of the book to help practice vocabulary. This book is suitable for children in elementary school aged 6 to 10 who are learning English at a beginner to intermediate level, but it s also great for native English speaking children who are in kindergarten. Your time is valuable, so give yourself a break from creating classroom material and let your students have fun with these activities. They are great as main activities for the class or when you need something quick to fill a little time.

Creator : Miryung Pitts

Best Sellers Rank : #3 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download Complete : https://goodbookisagoodfriend.blogspot.ca/?book=1942116063

