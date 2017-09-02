MATERIA PROGRAMACION WEB Estudiante: Jose Juan Covarrubias Leal OPERADORES Y FUNCIONES •strlen() •str_word_count() •strrev...
OPERADORES
INICIAMOS DECLARANDO VARIABLES $operador1 será = 58 $operador2 será = 42 OPERADORES
•Una vez que tengas las 2 variables con valores deberás realizar las 4 operaciones • básicas con esos dos números, es deci...
suma resta multiplicación división OPERADORES OPERADORES OPERADORES
FUNCIONES
FUNCIONES •Declaras una variable llamada $MiNombre •A esa variable le asignas tu nombre completo sin apellidos (recuerda q...
FUNCIONES Creamos la variable Y le dimos nuestro nombre para que se Almacenara como un dato strlen() - te dice la longitud...
FUNCIONES TEXTO DINAMICO que muestre la fecha y la hora actual Creamos una variable llamada $time, con una función también...
https://cleal.000webhostapp.com/prograweb/paginas/tarea_sesion3.php
Operadores y funciones en php

  1. 1. MATERIA PROGRAMACION WEB Estudiante: Jose Juan Covarrubias Leal OPERADORES Y FUNCIONES •strlen() •str_word_count() •strrev() •echo strpos() •str_replace()
  2. 2. OPERADORES
  3. 3. INICIAMOS DECLARANDO VARIABLES $operador1 será = 58 $operador2 será = 42 OPERADORES
  4. 4. •Una vez que tengas las 2 variables con valores deberás realizar las 4 operaciones • básicas con esos dos números, es decir, realizarás: suma resta multiplicación división Sintaxis correcta para que nuestro código de PHP funcione correctamente EJEMPLO: echo "<h4>" . " La suma de esos 2 número es: " . ($operador1 + $operador2) . "</h4><br />“ ; echo se utiliza para imprimir en pantalla <h4> y </h4> Etiqueta que Se utiliza para definir títulos en HTML Nombres con que las Variables se Declararon Texto a imprimir en pantalla <br /> se utiliza para hacer un salto de línea El punto se utiliza para concatenar Datos, los cuales queremos imprimir En pantalla OPERADORES
  5. 5. suma resta multiplicación división OPERADORES OPERADORES OPERADORES
  6. 6. FUNCIONES
  7. 7. FUNCIONES •Declaras una variable llamada $MiNombre •A esa variable le asignas tu nombre completo sin apellidos (recuerda que tu nombre es una cadena de texto) •Con la variable de tu nombre deberás usar las funciones para el manejo de textos como lo son: •strlen() •str_word_count() •strrev() •echo strpos() •str_replace()
  8. 8. FUNCIONES Creamos la variable Y le dimos nuestro nombre para que se Almacenara como un dato strlen() - te dice la longitud del texto en este caso de tu nombre • str_word_count() - función es para contar el número de palabras • strrev() - es para escribir tu nombre de manera inversa • echo strpos() - es para buscar un texto en específico dentro de otro texto • str_replace() - es para reemplazar un texto en específico dentro de otro texto. En este caso reemplazamos la letra "a" por “z” en la cadena de texto
  9. 9. FUNCIONES TEXTO DINAMICO que muestre la fecha y la hora actual Creamos una variable llamada $time, con una función también llamada time() lo cual a esta función la pusimos (d-m-y (H:m:s)) d = día (01-31) m = mes (01-12) Y = año (0001-9999) H = hora (24 hrs) m = minutos (00-59) I = segundos (00-59) código
  10. 10. https://cleal.000webhostapp.com/prograweb/paginas/tarea_sesion3.php

