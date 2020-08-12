Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MARY – EPITOME OF LOVE
In our reflection today we meditate on how Mary our Mother lived her entire life in LOVE… We will focus on THREE main aspe...
During the entire span of her life, Mary received everything from God. Everything we have comes from the Lord and we are c...
2. He has looked upon my lowliness (Lk 1:48) Being aware that all she had was received from God, Mary says that Lord has d...
Filled with the grace of God, Mary responded to God with her whole being. There was nothing in her that was not a self-giv...
2. He was subject to them (Lk 2:51) For 33 years, Mary was in tender, intimate communion with Jesus. No other human being ...
Being all of God, Mary is no stranger to the world – the place where she encounters him prophetically and where he encount...
2. Do whatever he tells you (Jn 2:5) With Jesus, Mary is present for all the normal occurrences of life. She is present at...
3. “There is your son”…and the disciple took her into his care (Jn 19:27) Near the cross, she accepts all of the disciples...
+ From Mary the Church learns to fulfill with exactness the profile that the Second Vatican Council presented:  To live i...
THANK YOU… FR. MATTHEW COUTINHO SDB, SALESIAN MONASTERY – RATIISBONNE, JERUSALEM
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mary epitome of love

27 views

Published on

a reflection on Mary taken from Cardinal Francis Xavier van Thuan's talk at his retreat given to the Vatican Curia and Pope John Paul II...

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mary epitome of love

  1. 1. MARY – EPITOME OF LOVE
  2. 2. In our reflection today we meditate on how Mary our Mother lived her entire life in LOVE… We will focus on THREE main aspects in which Mary shows us the way of love. Because only love is credible. Mary is: LOVE WELCOMED, LOVE RECIPROCATED and LOVE SHARED. Taken from: Francis Xavier NGUYEN VAN THUAN, The Spiritual Exercises of John Paul II – Testimony of Hope, Bandra: Pauline Publications, 2000, 191-200.
  3. 3. During the entire span of her life, Mary received everything from God. Everything we have comes from the Lord and we are called to welcome and accept his gifts. 1. Hail Mary, full of grace (Lk 1:28) From the beginning Mary receives the Good News and she is filled with salvation. With the angel’s greeting she is possessed by God. We are called to be possessed by God and to welcome his graces. MARY IS LOVE WELCOMED
  4. 4. 2. He has looked upon my lowliness (Lk 1:48) Being aware that all she had was received from God, Mary says that Lord has done great things for her. And hence all generations will call her blessed. Aware of our nothingness the Church and each one of us proclaims the greatness of God. 3. She treasured all these words in her heart (Lk 2:51) In total recollection Mary lives alongside her Son in the state of “prayer, of perennial acceptance, and of contemplation." She guards the Word, lives and communicates it in hope, in humility and in joy. She gives to the Word but never lets go of it allowing it to constantly bear fruit in her. We are invited to welcome the Word in our hearts and minds. MARY IS LOVE WELCOMED…
  5. 5. Filled with the grace of God, Mary responded to God with her whole being. There was nothing in her that was not a self-giving gift, an acceptance of God’s plans and a choice of God. Let us call to mind some words of the Scriptures that recall this attitude in Mary… 1. Blessed is she who believed (Lk 1:45) In faith, Mary lived a total ‘yes’, because she believed in the Word. She let herself be shaped by the hand of God and led everywhere by him: Egypt, Nazareth, Cana, Golgotha, and to the Cenacle in expectation of the Spirit. Elizabeth and the early Church referred to her as “she who believed”. In her the Church sees itself as the ‘community of believers’. MARY IS LOVE RECIPROCATED
  6. 6. 2. He was subject to them (Lk 2:51) For 33 years, Mary was in tender, intimate communion with Jesus. No other human being can understand Jesus as much as Mary, no one else was as to him, or took daily care of him as did Mary: in work, in joy, in anxiety, in poverty, in pain. For us this is a call of intimacy with Jesus, to a concrete attentive service in his regard. 3. By the cross of Jesus stood his mother (Jn 19:25) Mary is united with Jesus to the very end. A sword pierces her heart, but she remains there at the foot of the Cross, alone and courageous, knowing how forgive and remain faithful. She is there for him. For her everything seems but she is there because he is alone. She is a prototype of the Church the Cross. MARY IS LOVE RECIPROCATED…
  7. 7. Being all of God, Mary is no stranger to the world – the place where she encounters him prophetically and where he encounters humanity. She welcomed love but was also ready to share it with others. 1. She went with haste to the hill country (Lk 1:39) Mary soon after the Annunciation goes in haste to be with her kinswoman Elizabeth. She shares the love that God has given her, remaining there six months and helping her in her confinement. This is the way of the Church called to serve humanity, bringing Jesus to others, bringing salvation and joy to all. MARY IS LOVE SHARED
  8. 8. 2. Do whatever he tells you (Jn 2:5) With Jesus, Mary is present for all the normal occurrences of life. She is present at Ain Karim for the birth of Elizabeth’s son and at Cana for the wedding feast. With great delicacy and gentleness she does what she to save the couple embarassment. She teaches them to listen to Jesus to trust that he will help when the moment comes. She waits with the apostles in the Cenacle expecting the coming of the Spirit. She is the model of a Church who knows how to wait and welcome the hour of the descent of the Holy Spirit. MARY IS LOVE SHARED…
  9. 9. 3. “There is your son”…and the disciple took her into his care (Jn 19:27) Near the cross, she accepts all of the disciples as her children, indeed all of humanity – not only the saints but also sinners. + She offers her son Jesus, the Most Holy son of God and accepts John the fearful disciple who fled when troubles came to the Master. + She accepts the Good Thief, the criminal who became a saint in Paradise on the day that he hung beside Jesus on the cross. She accepts her role as Mother of Mercy. + She urges the church to carry the burdens of all humanity not only by the good example of all Christians but also by her ministry of social justice, economic assistance and political liberation. MARY IS LOVE SHARED…
  10. 10. + From Mary the Church learns to fulfill with exactness the profile that the Second Vatican Council presented:  To live immersed in the Mystery: LOVE WELCOMED.  To form communion in all the aspect of its life: LOVE RECIPROCATED.  To project oneself toward the world in mission: LOVE SHARED. + Thus Mary is the Mother of the Redeemer and of the Church. The nine phrases of the Gospel that we have just recalled are part of the 12 stars that we read about adorning the crown of the WOMAN in the book of Revelation. + Hail Mary full of grace. Show yourself a mother and that will be enough for us. TO SUM UP…
  11. 11. THANK YOU… FR. MATTHEW COUTINHO SDB, SALESIAN MONASTERY – RATIISBONNE, JERUSALEM

×