[OW2Con 2017] News from LemonLDAP::NG

Some news about th free WebSSO software LemonLDAP::NG

  1. 1. @SFLinux @clementoudot News from LemonLDAP::NGNews from LemonLDAP::NG
  2. 2. 2 @SFLinux @clementoudot Clément OUDOT @clementoudot http://sflx.ca/coudot ● Montréal, Québec, Toronto ● Paris, Lyon, Rennes ● ISO 9001:2004 / ISO 14001:2008 ● contact@savoirfairelinux.com
  3. 3. 3 @SFLinux @clementoudot
  4. 4. 4 @SFLinux @clementoudot What is LemonLDAP::NG? ● WebSSO, Access Control and Identity Provider ● Apache and Nginx support ● Default protection by Handler, identity forwarded trough HTTP headers ● Standard protocols: CAS, SAML and OpenID Connect ● Self services (password change, password lost, registration)
  5. 5. 5 @SFLinux @clementoudot Who use it?
  6. 6. 6 @SFLinux @clementoudot 2.0
  7. 7. 7 @SFLinux @clementoudot Flashback: OW2Con 2015
  8. 8. 8 @SFLinux @clementoudot 2 years after ● New major version: 1.9 ● 10 patch/bugfixes versions ● 2.0 version still in development: – Creation of a lot of unit tests – Handler code refactoring – Rewrite of all Portal code – Some new features added
  9. 9. 9 @SFLinux @clementoudot New features ● MFA (Multi Factor Authentication) – Native support of U2F (FIDO alliance) – Easy support of all OTP providers trough script hooks ● Handlers: – NodeJS – Devops – ServiceToken (API protection)
  10. 10. 10 @SFLinux @clementoudot New features ● Authentication backends: – REST – PAM – Kerberos – Combination ● YAML configuration storage ● Authentication levels protection with session upgrade
  11. 11. 11 @SFLinux @clementoudot How to help? ● Translation on transifex ● Test 2.0 code from trunk ● Review issues ● Write unit tests ● Join the project
  12. 12. 12 @SFLinux @clementoudot Next meetings 1-7 July: RMLL 5-6 July: RPLL 19-20 October: LDAPCon
  13. 13. 13 @SFLinux @clementoudot Stay in touch Blog : http://sflx.ca/coudot Twitter : @clementoudot Mastodon : @clementoudot@framapiaf.org

×