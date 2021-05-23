Copy Link Here https://greatfull.fileoz.club/1684511410

PDFbÃ¢ÂÂ¤PDFiÃ¢ÂÂ¤WHAT JUST HAPPENEDPDFiÃ¢ÂÂ¤PDFbÃ¢ÂÂ¤ The human cost of the emergency response to COVID19 has far outweighed the benefits. That 8217Read the sobering verdict of a trio of scholars 8212;a biologist a statistician and a philosopher 8212; in this comprehensive assessment of the worst panicinduced disaster in history. As the media fanned the flames of panic government officials and a new elite of scientific experts ignored the established protocols for mitigating a dangerous disease. Instead they shut down the world economy closed every school confined citizens to their homes and threatened to enforce a regime of extreme social distancing indefinitely. And the American public 8212;amazingly enough 8212;complied without protest. Modestly but relentlessly focused on what we know and don 8217;t know about the coronavirus Douglas Axe William M. Briggs and Jay W. Richards demonstrate in this eyeopening study what real experts can contribute when a pandemic strikes. In the early spring of 2020 the panic of government officials the hysteria of the media and the hubris of suddenly powerful scientists produced a worldwide calamity. The Price of Panic is the essential book for understanding what happened and how to avoid repeating our deadly mistakes.