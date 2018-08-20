Successfully reported this slideshow.
Are Solar Panels worth the Investment?
A good solar installer will tell you about solar incentives in your area, but you can prepare by doing your own research here.

  1. 1. Are Solar Panels worth the Investment?
  2. 2. When it comes down to it, not many people are going to donate tens of thousands of dollars to help the planet and human health. If people are going to put $15,000–20,000 into something, they either want to get more than $15,000– 20,000 back as a "return on their investment" or they want to get something pretty freak in' cool and enjoyable out of it — a new car, a swimming pool, etc. So, one of the most common questions that arises with solar power is, "What's my return on investment going to be?" Or, more fundamentally, "Are solar panels worth the investment?" If you're thinking of getting a loan for a solar panel installation and your chief interest or concern is money, then you also have to think about the interest you'll be paying on that loan, the time frame, etc. Below are a handful of matters and a few interesting stats to take into consideration when trying to evaluate if solar panels are worth the investment for you.
  3. 3. How long term do you think?Whether it takes you 3 years, 5 years, or 20 years to pay off the cost of a rooftop solar power system, the solar panels are almost certainly going to last years if not decades longer. The useful lifespan of solar power system is generally 30+ years, if not 40+ years. Warranties are typically cover 20 or 25 years, but the panels will surely be producing electricity for much longer. How much you value those long-term savings is something you have to consider. If it helps, you can basically think about such an investment like retirement savings. The cost of electricity will rise, so those solar power savings will grow over time, and they will really kick in once you pay off the loan for the system (if you get a loan), which may well be around your time of retirement. Savings are basically guaranteed, reliable, and steady.Whereas some investments — like investing in Tesla [TSLA] — can be risky and can put you on a roller coaster of emotions, investing in solar power will simply put you to sleep. It's easy these days to quite accurately estimate how much sun will shine on your roof, how much electricity today's best available or best value solar panels will generate for you, and how much that will save you money on your electricity bill month after month, year after year, and perhaps even decade after decade. Your electricity costs vs. solar power costs in your area. No one can give a straight answer that's applicable to everyone in the country — or even everyone in your state or city or neighborhood — about what the return on investment is from going solar, because variables unique to each locations are crucial to the calculations. If you have a giant banyan tree surrounding your house, you're likely going to have trouble recouping the costs of a solar power system. If you've got sky-high electricity costs due to utility prices in your region and/or high AC use, you're more likely to earn your money back quickly and then start saving or "making money" for many years to come. The
  4. 4. local solar market is also important — how mature and how competitive it is will influence the costs of going solar and thus your long-term savings. Don't forget about rebates and credits!There are a lot of government and utility financial incentives out there to help you go solar. Going solar cuts pollution, which is good for society so society is in many cases helping to cover the cost of achieving those improvements. A good solar installer will tell you about solar incentives in your area, but you can prepare by doing your own research here.
  5. 5. Solar power costs have absolutely collapsed in the past few years.The mistake many people make when it comes to fast- maturing technologies is not keeping up to date with the dropping prices. Solar panel prices were approximately 200 times higher in 1977 than they are today. Even after a rapid drop in solar panel prices at the beginning of this decade, the cost of solar panels has dropped approximately 50% in the past 5 years. So, if you checked on the price of solar in 2013 or 2015, there's a strong chance the cost you have in your mind is considerably higher than the actual cost of solar power today. That also means that your return on investment for going solar is much better today than it would have been if you had gone solar a handful of years ago. Taking that into account, look at the following chart from 2013 about how average returns on investment (IRRs) in states across the US compared to common investment suggestions (like the S&P 500). When you take into account the fact that solar prices have come down considerably since then, the returns on investment must be even much better now.
  6. 6. Values vs. simple cashclearly, this article is focused on saving or making money on your solar panels. However, there's more to life than cash money. "Impact investing" is a popular new type of investing whereby people are investing not just to make money but also to have a positive impact on the world. How much do you value reducing pollution, improving human health, fighting global warming, and creating energy independence? Rather than just count beans, count the value you add to your life and happiness from generating clean electricity on your roof. (This may be the personal value to solar power that is least appreciated and most under-acknowledged until you actually go solar and experience it.)
  7. 7. There's really no replacement for getting a quote from a local solar installer.You can't calculate your return on investment if you don't know the cost to go solar on your home or business. You also need to know your electricity price, electricity usage, and local incentives. We make all of that easy. You can see the little blue and white box on the right side of this page — quickly punch in your numbers and we'll help you figure out if rooftop solar panels are worth the investment for you.
