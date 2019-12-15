Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook free download | Calmer, Ea...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook free download | Calmer, Ea...
​ Full of practical suggestions and techniques that work, Calmer Easier Happier Boys will help you to transform your relat...
Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook free download | Calmer, Ea...
Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook free download | Calmer, Ea...
Download Full Version Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audio OR Downl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Calmer... Easier... Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook free download | Calmer... Easier... Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook mp3 streaming

4 views

Published on

Calmer... Easier... Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook Free
Calmer... Easier... Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook Mp3
Calmer... Easier... Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook Download
Calmer... Easier... Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook Streaming

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Calmer... Easier... Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook free download | Calmer... Easier... Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook mp3 streaming

  1. 1. Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook free download | Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook mp3 streaming Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook free download | Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook mp3 streaming
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook free download | Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook mp3 streaming Simple strategies for bringing out the best in boys ​ In Calmer Easier Happier Boys, parenting expert Noel Janis-Norton explains simple strategies for the unique challenges of raising motivated, cooperative and confident boys. ​ Using the foolproof techniques Noel has developed over many years of working with families, parents can get back in charge. Living with boys can become calmer, easier and happier. ​ This useful and highly readable book tackles: ​ - Self-reliance and common sense ​ - Concentration and impulse control ​ - Defiance, disrespect or aggression ​ - Social skills and peer relationships ​ - Dependency on electronics ​ - Homework and academic success ​ - Empathy and consideration for others ​ - Helping around the home
  4. 4. ​ Full of practical suggestions and techniques that work, Calmer Easier Happier Boys will help you to transform your relationship with your sons. ​ For parents of boys aged 3-13
  5. 5. Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook free download | Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook mp3 streaming Written By: Noel Janis-Norton. Narrated By: Noel Janis-Norton Publisher: Hodder & Stoughton UK Date: May 2015 Duration: 12 hours 25 minutes
  6. 6. Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook free download | Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audiobook mp3 streaming
  7. 7. Download Full Version Calmer, Easier, Happier Boys: The revolutionary programme that transforms family life Audio OR Download

×