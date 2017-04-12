Jornal digital 12-04-17

HOMEM É MORTO COM TIRO NO PEITO EM ARARANGUÁ FILME ANITA TERÁ DOIS DIAS DE EXIBIÇÃO EM TURVO Correio do SulANO XXVI EDIÇÃO...
ListaFechadatramitaapassoslargos Sem condições Unidade de Pronto Atendimento de Ara- ranguá, a famosa UPA, continua a espe...
3Geral Aline Bauer Timbé do Sul Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 Prefeito avalia 100 dias do seu go...
Câmaravaiaudiênciasobreescolas Bolsonaro em SC Escolas elegem jovens deputados Torcida por Gislaine O presidente da Câmara...
6 GeralJornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 G.C.S LTDA - ME Comercial: l48l 3533.0870 comercial@grupoco...
7Especial Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 Vamosconversarsobreadepressão? Depressão Saúde Mental A ...
EntretenimentoEntretenimentoNovelas - Horóscopo - Diversão Cruzadinha Novelas P edro se aproxima de Joaquim. Leopoldina se...
Mulher de fibra A soldado Viviane Accordi Rocha, do 19º Batalhão de Polícia Militar, com sede em Araranguá, disputou na ma...
Anita será exibido em Turvo dias 26 e 27 11Geral Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 João Júnior Colod...
ADR discute escolas interditadas 13Geral Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 Secretário Heriberto e ge...
15Segurança Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 Homem é morto a tiros na Barranca Corpo de Luís Paulo ...
18 Publicações LegaisJornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 EDITAL DE INTIMAÇÃO ARLINDO EDÍLIO DA ROSA, T...
19Publicações Legais Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 ADITIVO AO EDITAL DE CONVOCAÇÃO PARA CONSELHE...
20 Publicações LegaisJornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL...
T udo pronto para a bola rolar em mais um cam- peonato de futebol suíço, a 2º Taça Lojas Futebol Clube, no bairro Lagoão e...
Zago confirma volta de D'Ale ao Inter 23Esporte Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 A ntônio Carlos Za...
QUARTA-FEIRA, 12 DE ABRIL DE 2017
Jornal digital 12-04-17

Jornal Correio do Sul

  1. 1. HOMEM É MORTO COM TIRO NO PEITO EM ARARANGUÁ FILME ANITA TERÁ DOIS DIAS DE EXIBIÇÃO EM TURVO Correio do SulANO XXVI EDIÇÃO Nº 5.144 R$ 2,00QUARTA-FEIRA, 12 DE ABRIL DE 2017 www.grupocorreiodosul.com.br 25º 17º Possibilidade de Chuva - Nebulosidade variável com pequena chance (inferior a 30%) de chuva. Previsão para hoje Extremo Sul Catarinense PROGRAMA DE SAÚDE MENTAL CONVIDA A FALAR SOBRE DEPRESSÃO SOMBRIO Pagina 7 Página 11 Página 15 Cultura Crime
  2. 2. ListaFechadatramitaapassoslargos Sem condições Unidade de Pronto Atendimento de Ara- ranguá, a famosa UPA, continua a espera de recursos mais volumosos por parte do Governo Federal, e também de algum aporte financeiro do governo estadual, para equilibrar suas finanças sem depender tanto da Prefeitura Municipal. Atualmente a UPA consome R$ 380 mil mensais para seu funcionamento. Deste valor, R$ 280 mil são bancados pela Prefeitura de Araranguá e R$ 100 mil pelo Governo Federal. Vale lembrar que a UPAé uma unidade de saúde federal, e não municipal.Ainda assim, mes- mo tendo quase 75% de seu custo bancado pelo contribuinte araranguaense, a Unidade é obrigada a atender pessoas de qualquer parte de nossa região, e, eventualmente, de qualquer parte do país.Amatemática é para lá de injusta com os moradores da Cidade das Avenidas. Nova data PresidentedaCâmaraMunicipaldeSombrio, Nego Gomes (PMDB), que iria tomar posse hoje como prefeito interino, acabará assu- mindo amanhã o comando do executivo. Os convites para a posse de hoje já haviam sido até mesmo entregues em parte, mas, mesmo assim, por questões de ordem burocrática, a posse acabou sendo transferida para às 17h45min desta quinta-feira, 13. Nego per- manecerá no cargo de prefeito por 15 dias, quandooprefeitoZênioCardoso(PMDB)re- tornaemdefinitivoparasuasfunções.Nosúl- timos 15 dias quem vinha exercendo a chefia do executivo sombriense era a vice-prefeita Gislaine Dias da Cunha (PR). Interessante notar que o prédio onde funciona a prefeitura leva o nome do ex-prefeito Arlindo Cunha, pai de Gislaine. Não é a primeira vez que o executivo de Sombrio foi comandado tanto pelopai,quantopelofilho.Oex-prefeitoJosé Milton Scheffer (PP) é filho do também ex- -prefeito José Scheffer. Em linha similar, o ex-vice-prefeito Agenor Minatto, é filho do ex-prefeito Fioravante Minatto. Agenor, no entanto, nunca assumiu a prefeitura. ADVOCACIA EMPRESARIAL FONE: (48) 3533-0145 “É muito fácil identificar uma pessoa inteligente e sábia, assim como outro alguém ignorante e sem conhecimento. O primeiro muda de opinião. O segundo nunca muda”. Immanuel Kant (1724/1804) Filósofo alemão E stá tramitando a passos largos, no Congresso Na- cional, projeto que prevê a instituição do voto em lista para vereadores, deputados estaduais e fe- derais. Na prática, o eleitor escolheria um partido para votar. O partido, por sua vez, faria uma lista com o nome de seus candidatos. De acordo com a quantidade de votos que recebesse, o tal partido elegeria os primeiros de sua lista. Quanto mais votos, mais seriam eleitos. Num país com democracia plena a votação em lista é uma benção. O cidadão vai lá e vota naquele partido cuja tendência ideológica ele aprecia e pronto. O partido, por sua vez, se compromete em honrar o voto de seu eleitor. Se alguém votasse em um partido socialista, por exemplo, teria a certeza de que o deputado daquele par- tido jamais votaria contra os interesses dos trabalhadores. Se alguém votasse em um partido liberal, saberia que seu deputado jamais votaria a favor da es- tatização do Estado, e assim por diante. O problema do voto em lista no Brasil é que, por aqui, partido político parece servir meramente para o cum- primento de formalidades eleitorais. Isto fica evidenciado em várias situa- ções. O eleito, por exemplo, não tem necessariamente a obrigação de seguir os ditames ideológicos da sigla na qual está filiado. Afora isto, o próprio sistema vive abrindo janelas de trans- ferência partidária, o que possibilita até mesmo que um eleito pelo PSDB se filie no PT, ou vice-versa, ao longo do mesmo mandato. Por conta disto, há de se imaginar que o voto em lista só daria certo no Brasil se o eleito ficasse preso, de for- ma severa, ao estatuto de seu partido, não lhe sendo facultada a possibilidade desairdasiglasobqualquertipodeale- gação. Além disto, o partido também não poderia ter a primazia de mudar seu estatuto ao longo de um mandato, promovendo mudanças ideológicas que afrontassem o voto recebido pelo eleitor na eleição anterior. Ainda que o voto em lista seja considerado antipático, ele constitui expediente mais próximo do que se pode alcançar quando o objetivo é a estabilidade política. O princípio é simples: não existe democracia forte sem partidos fortes. Hoje, no Brasil, temos 35 partidos instituídos e mais 58 em formação no Tribunal Superior Eleitoral. O cidadão funda um partido, elege dez deputados, barganha um ministério, recebe dinheiro do fundo partidário e passa a viver embrenhado nas entranhas do poder, chantageando meio mundo. Atualmente, cerca de 150 deputados federais, dos 513 elei- tos, simplesmente mandam em seus próprios mandatos. São aqueles que o partido diz para fazer uma coisa e eles fazem outra, geralmente atendendo interesses próprios. Não à toa temos a impressão de que nossos políticos vivem em função do atendimento de interesses corporativos, e não em fun- ção do interesse da coletividade. Relutando Deputado federal Jorge Boeira (PP) continua defendendo um projeto de independência de seu partido, no que diz respeito ao pleito esta- dualdoanoquevem.Depronto,eemrespeito a base do PP, o parlamentar descarta qualquer intenção de aproximação com o PMDB, algo que, aliás, nem é discutido no ninho pro- gressista. No que diz respeito a aproximação com o PSD de Raimundo Colombo, Boeira permanececomosdoispésatrás.Paraele,em face da magnitude do PP em nível estadual, o partido poderia buscar a construção de um leque de alianças que lhe pudesse colocar em pé de igualdade com peemedebistas e pesse- distas na disputa estadual. Deixa a entender, nestesentido,queumaaliançaautônomacom o PSDB, a exemplo de 2014, seria o melhor caminho para o PP. Pelo menos, no que diz respeito a chapa proporcional, os resultados tentem a ser melhores. Lista de Janot Ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal, Luiz Edson Fachin, autorizou a Procuradoria Geral da República a investigar 83 pessoas, a grande maioria políticos, citados em dela- çõespremiadasdosexecutivosdaOdebrecht, em decorrência da Operação Lava Jato. Os investigados fazem parte da chamada Lista de Janot, uma alusão ao fato da lista ter sido montada pelo Procurador Geral da Repúbli- ca, Rodrigo Janot. De nossa parte, estamos muito bem representados. Dentre os 83 que serão investigados está nosso senador são- joãossulense Valdir Raupp (PMDB). Tam- bém consta na Lista o Ministro da Casa Civil, nossoamigoserranoEliseuPadilha(PMDB), padrinho oficial em Brasília das obras da Ser- ra da Rocinha. Nossa participação se encerra, por enquanto, com o Ministro daAgricultura, BlairoBorgesMaggi(PP),nascidoemTorres (RS). A Lista também contempla o casal de petistas catarinenses Décio Lima, que é deputado federal, e Ana Paula Lima, que é deputada estadual. O governador Raimundo Colombo(PSD),queeranomecertonaLista, ficou fora dela. Rolando Christian CoelhoRolando Christian Coelho Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 rolando_coelho@hotmail.com (48) 99945.6787 POLÍTICA
  3. 3. 3Geral Aline Bauer Timbé do Sul Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 Prefeito avalia 100 dias do seu governo Prefeito Beto se diz satisfeito com o primeiro trimestre de sua administração em Timbé Positivo N esta semana fe- chou-se o ciclo dos primeiros cem dias de governo para os prefeitos eleitos em outubro passado. É comum os ad- ministradores fazerem uma avaliação destes primeiros meses a frente do município, e Beto Biava, prefeito de Timbé do Sul, alega estar fe- liz com o andar da carruagem até agora. Colocando muitos projetos em ação, ele garante que se sente cada vez mais incentivado a manter o seu método de trabalho. “Tudo é aprendizado, mas estamos com muitos projetos, como a Casa do Agricultor, onde funcionará a Epagri, Cidasc e Secretaria daAgricultura. No parque das máquinas, cerca de 80% já foram reformadas, e mudamos o Posto Central de Saúde de lugar, onde a secretaria está funcionando. Queremos fazer funcionar a cidade. Podemos dizer que estamos felizes”, declarou. Buscando manter as promes- sas feitas aos eleitores, Beto não titubeia na hora de re- lembrar qual o carro chefe de sua administração. “Saúde. Falamos isso em campanha e é o que vamos priorizar. Com a transferência do pos- to, houve 50% aumento de oferta de medicamentos, o ambiente de atendimento ficou melhor e o carro oficial foi doado para a secretaria”, relatou. Sobre os problemas financeiros enfrentados pelos órgãos públicos, o prefeito argumenta que tem buscado incessantemente manterTim- bé fora do vermelho. “Como qualquer dono de empresa, precisamos enxugar para sobrar. Estamos todos os dias fazendo isso, economi- zando para poder investir”, continua. E falando em dinheiro, a obra mais importante para o município no momento, a pavimentação da BR 285 no trecho da Serra da Roci- nha, tem sido acompanhada de perto pelo prefeito, que quer buscar o restante do do recurso para concluir a empreitada. “Estamos sem- pre em contato com o enge- nheiro. Percebemos que está tudo a todo vapor, e estamos em busca dos outros R$60 milhões necessários. Essa estrada é importante para a região inteira, na questão de turismo, de empreendimen- tos”, analisa. Esses foram apenas os cem primeiros dias dos qua- tro anos de mandato, mas Beto Biava já sabe bem o que quer deixar de legado em Timbé do Sul. “Quere- mos que quando as pessoas cheguem aqui, vejam uma cidade diferente, organizada e bonita”, conclui.
  5. 5. Câmaravaiaudiênciasobreescolas Bolsonaro em SC Escolas elegem jovens deputados Torcida por Gislaine O presidente da Câmara de Balneário Gaivota, José Ênio da Silva, e outros vereadores, participam hoje, na capital do estado, da audiência pública que irá tratar da interdição das escolas estaduais do município e de Sombrio. As duas escolas da rede estadual da Gaivota estão interditadas. A audiência pública será promovida pela Comissão de Educação, Cultura e Desporto daAssembleia Legislativa de Santa Catarina, nesta quarta-feira, às 13h. O debate é uma reivindicação da comunidade es- colar, que na semana passada se reuniu com a presidente da Comissão, deputada Luciane Carminatti, em Florianópolis. De acordo com José Ênio, a comitiva gaivotense procura as respos- tas do governo do estado que tem de realizar os investimentos neces- sários para que as aulas possam recomeçar. “Aqui em nosso balneário são duas escolas, ou seja, centenas de alunos estão fora das salas de aula, prejudicando o ensino e o seguimento do ano letivo” comentou o presidente. O prefeito de Balneário Gaivota, Ronaldo Pereira da Silva, também estará presente na audiência. Pela manhã, Ro- naldo já tem um compromisso em visita à um deputado estadual e no inicio da tarde, participará da audiência públi- ca. “Mesmo não sendo compromisso municipal fazer o investimento nestas escolas, temos um compromisso com as famílias gaivotenses que estão tendo problemas em virtude da interdição, nosso papel é dar todo o suporte e ação necessária para que os problemas sejam sanados” conclui. Jabson MullerJabson Muller Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 (48) 99955.5313 POLÍTICA jabsonmuller@grupocorreiodosul.com.br Amado ou odiado – com ele não tem meio termo. O deputado federal e pré-can- didato a presidente da República, Jair Bolsonaro, desembarcará em Santa Catarina no dia 18 de maio para palestrar em quatro cidades: Florianópolis, Joinville, Jaraguá do Sul e Blumenau.Aagenda foi organizada pelo deputado catarinense Rogério Peninha Mendonça (PMDB): “Já vínhamos falando sobre essa viagem há alguns meses. O Bolsonaro tem um carinho muito grande pelo nosso estado e sempre é muito bem re- cebido quando nos visita. Dessa vez não será diferente, tenho certeza que a população o acolherá de braços abertos e lotará os locais em que serão feitas as palestras”. Eduardo Bolsonaro, filho de Jair e também deputado federal, acompanhará o roteiro. “É uma honra poder voltar a pisar neste estado que é referência para o nosso país. Santa Catarina, sem dúvida alguma, é o Brasil que dá certo. Vai ser uma satisfação e uma res- ponsabilidade muito grande palestrar para este público”, comemora Bolsonaro. Em seu sexto mandato consecu- tivo na Câmara, atualmente o militar da reserva é o de- putado federal mais votado do Rio de Janeiro. Na foto, Bolsonaro e Peninha discutem o roteiro em Santa Catarina. As oito escolas participantes do programa Parlamento Jovem de 2017, da Escola do Legislativo DeputadoLícioMaurodaSilveira,farãoeleiçõessimultâneasparaosjovensdeputados.Osalunoseleitos irão para Florianópolis representar sua região de 25 à 30 de junho. Este ano, participam escolas de Rio do Sul, Celso Ramos, Joinville, Maravilha,Araranguá, Jaborá, Porto União e Palhoça.Aparticipante do Extremo-Sul é a Escola de Educação BásicaAraranguá, o Colégio Estadual, como muita gente chama. O Parlamento Jovem foi criado para estimular a participação política da juventude e já está na sua 22º edição. O deputado estudante viverá situações reais da atividade político-parlamentar como a elaboração, apresentação e votação de projetos em sessão plenária.O programa está aberto para alunos do Ensino Médio matriculados nas escolas das redes pública e privada de Santa Catarina. Não falta quem já esteja lançando a vice-prefeita de Sombrio Gislaine Cunha, que estava a frente da administração do município, candidata a substituir o prefeito Zênio Cardoso na próxima eleição. Na solenidade em que Gislaine, a Nega, assumiu a gestão, Zênio foi quem mais elogiou a sua vice e secretária de Saúde: “Quem trabalha com a Gislaine sabe que ela consegue tirar o melhor das pessoas, avançando devagar. E é por isso que temos essa equipe de saúde maravi- lhosa. Ela ainda tem a ousadia de estar há 12 anos diante dessa pasta tão carente e complicada”. Zênio ainda deixou no ar o desejo e a sugestão de que pode haver uma candidatura de Gislaine nas próximas eleições municipais. “Ela tem uma grande capacidade de ouvir, e ouve muito as pes- soas que vão falar com ela. Ninguém que busca o auxílio da Gislaine, sai de mãos vazias. Pode ser o início de uma caminha- da, quando talvez tu queiras te lançar para uma estadia maior na prefeitura. Vamos ver o que acontece no futuro, mas vice para ti é pouco”, comentou. A própria, claro, nada diz sobre uma candidatura em 2020.
  6. 6. 6 GeralJornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 G.C.S LTDA - ME Comercial: l48l 3533.0870 comercial@grupocorreiodosul.com.br Diretor Geral Jabson Muller l48l 9955.5313 diretor@grupocorreiodosul.com.br Redação: editor@grupocorreiodosul.com.br Publicações legais: tomaz@grupocorreiodosul.com.br Financeiro financeiro@grupocorreiodosul.com.br Radio 93FM radio93fm@grupocorreiodosul.com.br Diagramação/Arte: correiodosul@grupocorreiodosul.com.br Sul Gráfica sulgrafica@grupocorreiodosul.com.br Circulação/Assinatura l48l 3533.0870 assinaturas@grupocorreiodosul.com.br Jacinto Machado A s crianças e adolescentes matriculadas no Serviço de Convivência e Fortalecimento de Vínculos (SCFV) de Jacinto Machado, participaram de um encontro de confraternização de Pás- coa, na tarde desta terça-feira, com a presença do prefeito João Batista Mezzari, o Gaio- la, da secretária de Desenvol- vimento Social Regina Patel e profissionais do Cras do município.Além de um lanhe especial, o grupo recebeu uma cesta de doces. A secretária Regina lem- brou que a data é de renova- ção e união. “Fico feliz em poder participar de momen- tos como este, que além de comemorativos, promovam a socialização e reforcem o verdadeiro significado da Páscoa que é a ressurreição”. Para a coordenadora do Cras Denice Pacheco, a equipe está unida com o objetivo de fazer a diferença na vida dos frequentadores do SCFV. “Atendemos hoje 49 crianças que participam de atividades sócioeducativas, proporcio- nando aprendizado a elas”, completa. O prefeito Gaiola tam- bém ficou feliz em ver as crianças e adolescentes des- frutando das oportunida- des oferecidas no centro. “Aproveitem o máximo das oficinas que são realizadas para ampliar o conhecimento de vocês”. Um dos alunos, de 14 anos, frequenta o Serviço de Fortalecimento de Vínculos e participa de todas as ativida- des. “Eu adoro a capoeira, in- formática e os jogos”, afirma. Aequipe que desenvolve os trabalhos no programa foi apresentada oficialmente. Social Crianças de Jacinto comemoram Páscoa Crianças que frequentam os projetos sociais participaram de uma confraternização ontem Dela fazem parte a assisten- te social Thayse Brovedan Piazza, o psicólogo Tiago Vitali, as educadoras sociais Fernanda Silvestre e Bruna Spindler, os oficineiros Eli- giani Recco Peterli da dança, Eder Leonardo Da Rolt, o mestre Curisco da Capoeira e Tainá Teixeira Cechinel da informática. As oficinas de capoeira, dança e informática já começaram. No local, além das ativi- dades que reforçam e valori- zam o potencial das crianças e adolescentes e que visam à melhoria da convivência familiar e o fortalecimento de vínculos dos seus integrantes, também são oferecidas duas refeições por período. O Serviço de Convi- vência e Fortalecimento de Vínculos é um programa do Governo Federal que tem o objetivo de incentivar a ampliação do universo de co- nhecimentos, por meio de ati- vidades culturais, esportivas, artísticas e de lazer no período complementar à escola. Segurança Pública em Foco 12/Abr/17 Desde o começo do ano os moradores de Florianópolis viram crescer preocu- pantemente a sensação de insegurança pública com o crescimento no número de assassinatos na capital. De acordo com dados da Secretaria de Estado da Segu- rança Pública, desde o dia 1º de janeiro até 10 de abril, foram registrados no mu- nicípio um total de 59 mortes violentas, somados homicídios dolosos (58) mais latrocínio (1). No ano passado, no mesmo período, foram 23 mortes violentas. A preocupação fez com que terça-feira, 11, o secretário de Estado da Segurança Pública, César Grubba, reunisse o gabinete de crise com os gestores da pasta para definir ações de combate ao crime e reduzir os assassinatos. A promessa é de que o policiamento ostensivo em áreas vulneráveis seja intensificado, o efetivo da De- legacia de Homicídios seja reforçado, e seja criada uma força-tarefa para cumpri- mento de mandados de prisão de acusados de crimes. Apesar dos desafios a serem enfrentados na capital, em 203 municípios catari- nenses não há registro de assassinato no ano. As regiões da Grande Florianópolis e Norte são as que apresentam os maiores índices e precisam de ações especificas na área de segurança. No geral, Santa Catarina terminou 2016 como o segundo Estado do país com a menor taxa de homicídio. Em fevereiro, o Governo do Estado anunciou a chamada de 1.084 novos policiais militares aprovados no último con- curso público. Diga-se de passagem, a maior convocação da história da Polícia Mi- litar. Tal como os índices na área de saúde e educação, a expectativa é de que os da segurança pública sempre podem melhorar. O Governo do Estado repas- sou R$ 4,5 milhões para a Associação dos Bombeiros Voluntários no Estado de Santa Catarina (Abvesc). A entidade engloba 31 corpo- rações de Santa Catarina, e cada município recebe valor proporcional à população. Atualmente, 3,7 mil pessoas prestam serviço, sob regime de voluntariado, para a exe- cução de serviços de com- bate a incêndios, busca e salvamento, prestação de socorros em caso de emergências, desabamentos, inun- dações, catástrofes e calamidades públicas. Os recursos do governo estadual são destinados à manutenção e compra de equipamentos. O ato que oficializou o repasse aconteceu terça-feira, 11, em Joinville. Em discurso, o governador Raimundo Colombo falou sobre a importância do trabalho da Abvesc. Repasse Roteiro – Amado ou odiado, o deputado fe- deral Jair Bolsonaro desembarcará em Santa Catarina no dia 18 de maio para palestrar em quatro cidades catarinenses: Florianópo- lis, Joinville, Jaraguá do Sul e Blumenau. A agenda foi organizada pelo deputado catari- nense Rogério Peninha Mendonça (PMDB). Inovação – O Programa de Capacitação Startup/SC, do Sebrae/SC, teve 234 inscri- ções de projetos de negócios. Vinte deles foram selecionadas para desenvolverem suas soluções durante cinco mese. No total, em- presas de 26 cidades catarinenses se inscre- veram, as escolhidas pertencem a Joinville, Florianópolis, Blumenau, Palhoça, Concór- dia e Rio do Sul. Personalidade ADVB – O empresário Pedro Assis, fundador e presidente da Agemed, é um dos finalistas do Prêmio Personalidade de Vendas ADVB/SC 2017. Além dele, con- correm à distinção Nelson Füchter Filho (Le Monde), Nilso Berlanda (Grupo Berlanda), Osmari de Castilho Ribas (Portonave), Rogério Siqueira (Beto Carrero World) e Topázio Silveira Neto (Flex Contact). Fun- dada em 1998 a Agemed figura entre as 40 maiores operadoras de planos de saúde do País. A empresa cresceu 67% no ano passado - e deve crescer outros 70% em 2017. Moedas – Ano após ano, o desafio dos comer- ciantes brasileiros em abastecer os caixas continua o mesmo. Segundo o Banco Cen- tral, 7,4 bilhões de moedas estão guardadas no país. Com menos moedas em circulação, os comerciantes apostam em campanhas e inovações, como o equipamento catarinense CataMoeda Prosegur. A tecnologia já re- tornou mais de 150 milhões de moedas em todo o país, totalizando R$ 50 milhões. João Paulo Borges (interino) redacao@peloestado.com.br Julio Cavalheiro/Secom
  7. 7. 7Especial Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 Vamosconversarsobreadepressão? Depressão Saúde Mental A s psicólogas do Programa de Saúde Mental de Sombrio, Leonete Pereira, a Netinha, e Eliza Policar- po, organizaram na última sexta-feira um seminário para discutir a depressão. Elas têm em sua equipe no município, também dois psiquiatras, que atendem cerca de três mil pessoas hoje cadastradas no setor. Netinha explica que a porta de entrada para o programa são os postos de saúde dos bairros, de onde as pessoas são encaminhadas, se necessário, a Saúde Mental. Em um dos postos, tra- balha o clínico geral Antônio Augusto, que conhece bem a realidade da saúde pública. “Muitos pacientes que lotam as consultas com o clínico geral, são pacientes de saúde mental e não sabem”. Ele explica que as pessoas so- matizam as doenças, ou seja, sentem sintomas físicos de distúrbios mentais. “Tem gen- te que quer encaminhamento para o cardiologista porque o coração dispara, mas o pro- blema é emocional”, explica. Também médica em um posto de saúde de Sombrio, Celiza Horino Isoppo lembra que a depressão está entre as três principais causas de afastamento do trabalho, mos- trando a importância de dar Antônio Augusto Entre os males que podem ter origem ou serem agravados por problemas emocionais temos a cefaleia tensional, que é a dor de cabeça provocada pela tensão; a imunidade baixa também está relacionada as emoções e a tontura, que mui- tos dizem ser labirintite, pode ser filha da ansiedade. Jair Guimarães O capitalismo nos diz que podemos tudo, então eu per- cebo que não sou o que deveria ser. Na propaganda de um carro, não se vende o carro, e sim o status que aque- le carro pode dar. Como cada pessoa é afetada depende do grau de alienação. Celiza Isoppo As picuinhas,em casa ou no ambiente de trabalho, podem levar a depressão. Temos que evitar o excesso de remédio e usar técnicas simples, como massagear o próprio pulso, que acalmam. Massagem nas orelhas também ajuda, prin- cipalmente a combater a dor de cabeça”. João Roges Pensem noo furacão Catarina. Dizem que no centro ele é parado. Para a pessoa com depressão é assim, a vida está parada e tudo em volta em um turbilhão. Às vezes, alguém de fora pode te tirar dali, mas tens que te deixar ajudar. Tristeza não é depressão, que é algo bem mais sérioe mata. atenção ao tema, inclusive pelo seu impacto na eco- nomia nacional. Adepta de tratamentos com menor uso de medicamentos químicos, Celiza se especializou em acupuntura e a tem usado, junto a outras técnicas, na rede pública. Os participantes dos programas sociais do Creas (Centro de Referência Es- pecializado de Assistência Social) e do Cras (Centro de Referência daAssistência Social) de Sombrio dispõem de psicólogos, que na última sexta-feira participaram do seminário para comemorar o Dia Mundial da Saúde. Os dois profissionais, João Roges e Jair Machado Gui- marães, seguem linhas bem distintas ao trabalhar com a depressão. Para João, mais do que relacionada aos sen- timentos, a depressão diz respeito aos pensamentos: “a depressão afeta a maneira como a gente pensa e se com- porta”, defende. Ele aborda a doença do ponto de vista da Terapia Cognitiva Com- portamental, que de maneira bastante resumida, acredita que a depressão tem origem no pensamento. João informa um dado interessante: as mulheres sofrem mais desse chamado ‘mal do século’, porém, os homens cometem mais suicídio. Por outro lado, Jair dá ênfase aos impactos sociais no desencadeamento da de- pressão, tendo o sistema capitalista boa parte da cul- pa. “Estudos mostram que a depressão aumentou depois da Segunda Guerra Mundial. Avida melhora, os conceitos cristãos perdem força e é vendida a ideia de que se pode tudo”, explica. Cada um explanou a sua visão sofre o mal que afeta tanta gente, de todas as idades e classes sociais. A depressão provoca so- frimento no depressivo e nas pessoas com quem ele convive, então, precisamos falar mais sobre ela. Psicólogos Sombrio
  8. 8. EntretenimentoEntretenimentoNovelas - Horóscopo - Diversão Cruzadinha Novelas P edro se aproxima de Joaquim. Leopoldina sente-se constrangida ao ver Dulcina na rua. Se- bastião avisa a Thomas que Pedro foi salvo por um índio. Germana e Licurgo vendem Elvira para Wolfgang. Piatã tem uma intuição sobre como tratar uma pessoa doente e Peter fica curioso. Pe- dro anuncia ao povo que sofreu um atentado e Joaquim se surpreende ao saber que ele é o Príncipe Regente. Elvira se entristece ao saber que irá para a casa de Wolfgang sem Quinzinho. Novo Mundo -18h A lex proíbe Lorena de pedir perdão a Jú- lia. Edith repreende Amanda por ter subido no palco da churrascaria e feito o show sozinha. Glenda diz a Amanda que ninguém pode saber que ela está hospeda- da em uma pensão. Nicolau avisa a Luana sobre a internação de Caio. Vanessa conta a Diana que o depoimento de Gui no julgamento de Júlia foi uma declaração de amor. Nanda e Gordo se beijam. Léo dá carona para Manu. Diana vai à casa de Edith e avisa a Gui, na frente de todos, que está grávida do músico. R itinha se apavora com o resultado do teste de gravidez. Zeca tem um sonho com a tribo indígena e conversa com o Padre. Caio oferece a Aurora uma de suas pro- priedades para Bibi e sua família morarem. Heleninha questiona Junqueira sobre a casa de seu irmão. Joyce se surpreende ao saber que Silvana decidiu aceitar o projeto de Eugênio. Aurora mente para Bibi e conta que conseguiu uma casa emprestada para ela ficar com sua família. AForça do Querer-21h Rock Story -19h Rapidinhas Áries 21/03 a 20/04 21/04 a 20/05 21/05 a 20/06 21/06 a 20/07 21/07 a 20/08 21/08 a 20/09 21/09 a 20/10 21/10 a 20/11 21/11 a 20/12 21/12 a 20/01 21/01 a 20/02 21/02 a 20/03 Leão HoróscopoHoróscopo Sagitário Gêmeos Libra Aquário Touro Receberá uma ajuda significante do elemento fogo na sua condição de agir destemidamente. Porém tenha em mente o que você está fazendo exatamente. A impulsividade pode vir a ser sua inimiga neste processo. Terá um forte sentimento possessivo, deixe fluir os relacionamentos sejam eles quais forem. A Lua ajudará para que continue sendo perse- verante, não se deixe levar, tome a frente das situações. Voltará a agir com dualidade, trazendo consigo muitas dúvidas a respeito das coisas mais va- riadas. Júpiter será um dos responsáveis por apresentar uma personalidade tão contraditória. Acredite em si e aja com inteligência. Irá se sentir muito bem, Marte fará com que você possa desenvolver bem a sua sensibilidade. Conseguirá sentir bem o que está acontecendo ao seu redor. A Lua deixará você um pouco ins- tável emocionalmente neste momento. Os exageros serão algo presente no seu dia, Urano fará com que você se apresente desta forma. Deixará uma má impressão para algumas pessoas. Irão pensar que você está com uma mania de grandeza. Tudo estará praticamente como você gosta, Mercúrio exaltará muito bem interligado com o seu sentido de organização. Irá também estar mais observador. Porém aja com cautela sem ser muito apressado. Estará mais manipulador tentando tomar conta das opiniões. Isso lhe trará algumas desavenças principalmente com Escorpião. Saturno conver- girá totalmente de forma negativa para com a sua constelação. Passará por um processo muito interessante de transformação, irá estar com um pensamento mais profundo e intenso. Plutão para esta cons- telação irá fazer com que possa realizar alguns de seus projetos. Irá se sentir um pouco mais confiante e bem otimista, que será proporcionado por Júpiter. Isso ajudará a não desistir tão facilmente por pequenos problemas. Porém Mercúrio irá fazer com que aja com despreocupação. Pode vir a ter alguns problemas referente a forma com que conversa com as pessoas. Será Júpiter que irá despertar o seu sentido mais autoritário. Precisará ser um pouco menos combativo e seja mais competitivo e realista. Agirá de forma bem energética o que pode te deixar um pouco transtornado. Suas atividades durante o dia podem ficar turbulentas e você se sentirá irrequieto. O Sol é quem irá atrapalhar o desenvolvimento do seu dia. Haverá algumas oscilações durante o dia, po- rém nada que possa lhe atrapalhar seriamente. Vênus e Mercúrio para esta constelação surtirão pouco efeito o que deixará seu dia mais brando. Aproveite para refletir mais. Virgem Capricórnio Câncer Escorpião Peixes Marinalva Almeida será a próxima estrela no Paparazzo e, nos bastidores do ensaio sen- sual, claro que a expulsão de Marcos do “BBB 17” após indícios de agressão a Emilly virou tema de conversa. Durante a entrevista, além de avaliar como correta a decisão da produção de tirar o médico do reality show, a paratleta acabou revelando que já foi vítima de violência doméstica praticada por seu ex-marido, pai de seus dois filhos mais velhos - fato que ela nunca comentou no programa. P a u l a F e r - nandes tem um estilo que muitas desejam copiar. Trabalhando na Europa, a cantora aproveitou para visitar os pontos turísticos da Itália e de Portugal e tem arrasado no Estilo. Apostando nas botas e casa- cos estilosos, a es- trela montou looks perfeitos para o frio. Confira! Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 04-22-36-48-70 CONCURSO 4.357 QUINA 11/04
  9. 9. Mulher de fibra A soldado Viviane Accordi Rocha, do 19º Batalhão de Polícia Militar, com sede em Araranguá, disputou na manhã de domingo, dia 9, a Corrida Rústica professor Deoclésio Pereira Machado, organizada pelo Departa- mento Municipal de Esportes de Araranguá e levou duas medalhas. Soldado Vivi ficou com o primeiro lugar na Categoria Feminina Geral Local e com o 3º lugar e na categoria C, que inclui todas as cidades. O trajeto percorrido foi de 5 quilômetros, pela avenida Getúlio Vargas. A atleta campeã recebeu os parabéns dos colegas do 19º BPM, que participaram da corrida, o colega de farda, soldado Búrigo também voltou para casa com medalha de quinto lugar, na Categoria Masculino de 20 a 29 anos. Parabéns! Muito amor Benta Felisberto Cardoso re- cebe o carinho da filha Caliane Cardoso, durante o chá da Mariana, realizado no Salão da Igreja Cristã primitiva, do bairro Urussanguinha, emAraranguá. Foto linda! Grêmio Fronteira anuncia casal patrono do Baile de Debutantes Um dos acontecimentos mais tradicionais do Vale do Araranguá, o Baile de Debutantes do clube Grêmio Fronteira, teve um impor- tante detalhe revelado neste sábado, o evento social contará com o casal Sabrina e Ricardo Matos como patronos em 2017. Ricardo João Matos, 47 anos e Sabrina Maciel Matos, 33 anos, são dois im- portantes nomes da sociedade araranguaense. Natural de Caxias do Sul, Ricardo é ortopedista e proprietário da Clínica de Ortopedia e Traumatologia (COT), já Sabrina, natural de Praia Grande, é en- fermeira. Os dois moram há 20 anos em Araran- guá e há 12 anos se casa- ram, relacio- namento que gerou três fi- lhos - Isis, 11 anos, Enzo, 09 anos e Ian, de 05 anos. Sinal HD Araranguá é a mais nova cidade a receber o sinal digital da RICTV Record, pelo canal 25.1 digital. A novidade também possibilita mo- bilidade aos telespectadores, que agora poderão assistir à programa- ção da RICTV Record de qualquer lugar por dispositivos móveis, como smartphones e tablets. O investimento faz parte do plano de expansão digital da emissora, com Araranguá sobe para 53 o número de municípios que recebem o sinal da RICTV Record em HD. O prazo para desligamento do sinal analó- gico, pelo canal 52, na cidade é no ano de 2023, de acordo com o Ministério das Comunicações. Na noite de ontem um delicioso coque- tel foi servido para a imprensa local, para inauguração oficial das trans- missões HD da RICTV Record. O evento contou com a presença do diretor regional do Grupo RIC Florianópolis, Roberto Bertolin e do prefeito Mariano Mazzuco. Dia+ Páscoa O cenário econômico atual está fazendo com que as pessoas planejem bem os gastos para as compras de Páscoa, entretanto mesmo diante da necessidade de economizar, os consumidores não deixaram de investir em presentes para familiares e amigos. O Dia + Páscoa, que aconteceu no sábado, dia 08, movimentou o comércio de Araranguá, onde as pessoas procuraram os mais diversos segmentos para presentear na Páscoa, aproveitando o comércio com horário estendido até as 17 horas. Quem não con- seguiu comparecer no Dia + Páscoa, ainda terá a oportunidade de comprar no próximo sábado, dia 15, quando o comércio de Araranguá também atenderá até as 17 horas. Loja daCooperja comemora aniversário Nesta segunda-feira, dia 10, a Loja Agropecuária Cooperja de Praia Grande comemorou aniversário com surpresas para associados e clientes que foram até a loja no dia. Além de preços especiais, aconteceram sorteios, distribuição de brindes, degustação de quitutes e muita alegria. A Loja não fechou ao meio dia, para melhor atender a todos e o mascote Rizzito fez a festa com a criançada. GISLAINE FONTOURA VariedadesVariedades Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 guifontoura@hotmail.com facebook.com/gislaine.fontoura.90 É neste sábado O Mailing Pub Music, anexo ao Sombrio Moda Shopping, inaugura no sábado, dia 15, com Neguinho e Emanuel, Jeito Louco e DJ residente. A casa promete ser a mais badalada da região, corre lá e garanta o seu ingresso no site minhaentrada.com.br. Mais infor- mações no telefone 9.9955-5313. Vai perder?
  11. 11. Anita será exibido em Turvo dias 26 e 27 11Geral Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 João Júnior Colodel em uma das gravações do filme Anita Equipamentos utilizados nas sessões de fisioterapias foram adquiridos pela prefeitura Filme Fisioterapiarecebeequipamentos Os três profissionais de fisioterapia que atuam no Departamento de Saúde de Maracajá receberam nesta semana novos equipamentos para desenvolverem suas atividades. “Investimos em torno de R$ 3 mil e adquiri- mos os materiais necessários para que os fisioterapeutas possam atender a comu- nidade de forma técnica e N os próximos dias 26 e 27 de abril, às 20h, o município de Turvo estará recebendo a exibição do filmeAnita, longa-metragem que conta a história da infân- cia e juventude da heroína catarinense Ana Maria de Jesus Ribeiro da Silva, a Anita Garibaldi.As exibições acontecem em parceria com a Secretaria de Cultura e Es- portes que é comandada pelo secretário Jair Toretti. Durante as gravações, Anita contou com a parti- cipação de dezenas de fi- gurantes de Turvo, quase todos ligados a Invernada Artística Anita Garibaldi. adequada”, explica o diretor municipal de Saúde, Diogo Copetti. A equipe atua em horá- rios diversificados para aten- der os cerca de 40 pacientes cadastrados e com diagnós- ticos e encaminhamentos médicos. Uma parcela do grupo recebe atendimento em sua própria residência, já que não têm condições de se locomover ao Cemasas, onde a sala de fisioterapia Em princípio, os integrantes da invernada foram convida- dos pela produção do filme para participarem de uma dança folclórica. O grande envolvimento do grupo, no entanto, acabou fazendo com que todos fossem ocupando mais espaços na produção e participando de várias ce- nas ao longo das gravações como figurantes, ou atores do elenco de apoio. “Foi uma experiência surpreendente. Ficamos muito satisfeitos em termos colaborado para dar vida a este projeto, que, para nosso orgulho homenageia Anita Garibaldi, nossa pa- trona”, comenta João Júnior Colodel, um dos integrantes da Invernada. Para o secretário muni- funciona. De forma criteriosa e técnica, acrescenta o diretor municipal de Saúde, os fi- sioterapeutas elaboraram um protocolo clínico, para siste- matizar os atendimentos. “A prioridade é para os pacien- tes que mais necessitam do atendimento pelas caracte- rísticas de suas patologias, afastados favorecimentos de qualquer natureza”, conclui Copetti. cipal Jair Toretti, a exibição de Anita, que acontecerá no Centro de Eventos de Turvo, será uma ótima oportunidade para que a comunidade local e regional possa conhecer um pouco mais da história da heroína catarinense. “A Secretaria de Cultura e Es- portes não poderia se furtar em colaborar com um projeto como este, ainda mais que temos vários de nossos con- terrâneos ligados diretamente a ele. Nutrimos a expectativa de que este seja o primeiro de outros projetos que possamos trazer para Turvo, aproxi- mando cada vez mais nossa população de apresentações artísticas do gênero”, comen- ta Toretti. Aexibição do filmeAni- ta será o primeiro evento cul- tural no Centro de Eventos de Turvo após a criação, neste ano, da secretaria coman- dada por Jair. A pasta tem a frente da Diretoria de Cul- tura Janaina Nicolett Pedro. “Esperamos que as pessoas prestigiem a produção, que conta com a participação de vários turvenses. Uma de nossas metas de trabalho é fazer com que o público pres- tigie e valorize cada vez mais a cultura e suas vertentes, e sem dúvidas o filme repre- senta muito bem a história, os costumes e a cultura Sul catarinense de uma forma geral”, comenta Janaina. Anita participou em agosto do ano passado do Festival de Cinema de Gra- mado como filme convidado. Também ganhou em 2016 os prêmios de Melhor Atriz, para Lize Souza, Melhor Fi- gurino e Melhor Direção de Arte no Festival de Cinema do Rio de Janeiro. Turvo Maracajá RICARDO JAHN Juiz do Trabalho Substituto do TRT12- Integrante do Comitê Regio- nal do Programa do Trabalho Seguro do TRT12 Acidente de Trabalho. Conceito. Artigo No artigo anterior esclarecemos os objetivos do Programa Trabalho Seguro e a importância da prevenção dos acidentes. Neste conceituaremos o acidente de trabalho, observada a limitação deste espaço para tal desen- volvimento. A definição/conceito legal de aci- dente de trabalho é encontrada no art. 19 da Lei 8.213/91 e alterações posteriores: Art. 19. Acidente do trabalho é o que ocorre pelo exercício do trabalho a serviço de empresa ou de empregador doméstico ou pelo exercício do traba- lho dos segurados referidos no inciso VII do art. 11 desta Lei, provocando lesão corporal ou perturbação funcio- nal que cause a morte ou a perda ou redução, permanente ou temporária, da capacidade para o trabalho. Ainda, conforme o art. 20, da mesma Lei, são conside- rados como acidentes de tra- balho: a doença profissional (produzida ou desencadeada pelo exercício do trabalho peculiar a determinada atividade); a doença do trabalho, assim entendida a adquirida ou desencadeada em função de con- dições especiais em que o trabalho é realizado e com ele se relacione diretamente (...). São equiparados ao acidente do trabalho (art. 20), para efeitos desta Lei: a) o acidente ligado ao trabalho que, embora não tenha sido a causa única, haja contribuído diretamente para a morte do segurado, para re- dução ou perda da sua capacidade para o trabalho, ou produzido lesão que exija atenção médica para a sua recuperação; b) o acidente sofrido pelo segurado no local e no horário do trabalho, em consequência de ato de colega, terceiros ou caso fortuito; c) a doença proveniente de contaminação acidental do empregado no exercício de sua atividade; d) o acidente sofrido pelo segurado ainda que fora do local e horário de trabalho, mas relacionado ao trabalho. Assim, o acidente de trabalho pode ser conceituado como o gênero, a partir do qual temos duas espécies: acidente típico (súbito, violento, fortuito) e a do- ença profissional (a doença não ocorre de forma súbita, instantânea, mas é de- morada e progressiva), sendo que esta pode afetar o aspecto físico ou mental do trabalhador. Contudo, o legislador equiparou, para fins de proteção do tra- balhador a doença ocupacional e o acidente do trabalho. O acidente de trabalho pode ocasionar diversos graus de incapacidade. Quanto ao grau, pode ser total ou parcial; quan- to a duração, pode ser temporária ou permanente; quanto a profissão, pode ser uniprofissional, multiprofissional e omniprofissional. No arti- go posterior apresentare- mos alguns dados dos a c i d e n t e s de trabalho ocorridos no Brasil, no Es- tado de San- ta Catarina e na região..
  13. 13. ADR discute escolas interditadas 13Geral Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 Secretário Heriberto e gerentes se reuniram para tentar agilizar melhorias nas escolas Nova página na internet da Polícia Civil é mais dinâmica e iferece recursos a população Eduardo falou sobre as atividades desenvolvidas na região Quase um mês Gestorpalestrasobreacidade Polícia Civil lança novo site Uma parceria entre De- partamento Regional da Ci- dasc e Gerência de Políticas Socioeconômicas, Rurais e UrbanasdaAgênciadeDesen- volvimento Regional (ADR) de Araranguá, culminou na realização de uma palestra na tarde desta terça-feira, no auditório da ADR. O gestor Eduardo Da- minelli Pesenti explanou aos secretários e diretores munici- pais de Agricultura da região, representantes de Sindicatos Ruraisedemaisrepresentantes de associações, as atividades desenvolvidas pelo Departa- mento Regional da Cidasc, por meio da palestra com o temaCidascaFavordaDefesa Agropecuária Catarinense. Eduardo citou que o De- partamento Regional de Cri- ciúma atende 27 municípios localizados na Amesc (Ex- tremo-Sul) e Amrec (Região Carbonífera), e conta com o melhor serviço de inspeção do Estado. Entre as ações desenvolvidas estão a defesa sanitária animal e inspeção e defesa sanitária vegetal. Ele destacou ainda itens como trânsito municipal e interes- tadual de animais, principais A Polícia Civil do Esta- do de Santa Catarina lançou nesta desta terça-feira, seu site www.policiacivil.sc.gov. br destinado à divulgação ins- titucional dos serviços ofere- cidos ao cidadão catarinense. A ideia é facilitar o acesso a setores como Delegacia Vir- tual, Disque-Denúncia, jogos e ações policiais realizadas em todo o Estado. Para o delegado-geral da Polícia Civil,Artur Nitz, além do novo projeto gráfico, mais N o primeiro dia de retorno às ativi- dades naAgência de Desenvolvimento Regional (ADR) de Araranguá, o se- cretário executivo Heriberto Afonso Schmidt (nomeado oficialmente na última sexta- -feira) promoveu na tarde desta terça-feira, uma reunião zoonoses e programas exe- cutados, como febre aftosa, brucelose e tuberculose (do Ministério da Agricultura) e brincagem de bovinos e buba- linos (da Secretaria de Estado da Agricultura). O gestor ressaltou que a reunião técnica obteve o resul- tado esperado. “Foi um impor- tanteencontrodeaproximação entre nossa Companhia e pessoas ligadas à agricultura. Esperamos que com os es- clarecimentos prestados, eles possam usufruir dos nossos moderno e dinâmico, a nova página da internet propiciará agilidade aos policiais civis que precisam acessar a área interna. Também irá auxi- liar as pessoas que procuram atendimento. “O novo site foi redesenhado em consonância comasdiretrizesdatecnologia moderna e reflete a proximi- dade, inovação, flexibilidade, dinamismo e comprometi- mento, atributos da relação da instituição Polícia Civil com o cidadão”, explica. Dentreasfuncionalidades em destaque, estão a Delega- de trabalho para discutir os encaminhamentos já realiza- dos e os próximos passos para viabilizar a desinterdição das escolas estaduais localizadas nos municípios de Sombrio e Balneário Gaivota. A reunião contou com a participação do técnico da SecretariadeEstadodaEduca- ção José Hipólito da Silva; do gerente regional de Educação serviços da melhor maneira possível”, concluiu Eduardo. A gerente Regional de Políticas Socioeconômicas, Rurais e Urbanas, Jane Apa- recida Soares de Souza, res- ponsávelpelamobilizaçãodos envolvidos, destaca o objetivo do encontro. “Somos respon- sáveis por esta ponte entre go- verno do estado e municípios. Estasimportantesinformações prestadas nos dão condições de oferecer subsídios para atender as demandas da região no setor”. cia de Polícia Virtual, onde o cidadão poderá fazer seu registro de ocorrência, o Dis- que Denúncia 181, serviço gratuito, que atende durante as 24 horas do dia, com ga- rantia de anonimato do cida- dão; a fiscalização de jogos e diversões públicas, no qual os proprietários de estabele- cimentos podem obter infor- mações a respeito de alvarás para funcionamento de seus comércios, e as notícias poli- ciais atualizadas, com as ações de combate à criminalidade realizada pela Polícia Civil. NilsonCosta;dogerenteregio- nal de Infraestrutura engenhei- ro Jocilon Coelho; do gerente regional de Administração Protásio Goulart Junior e do presidente da comissão per- manente de licitação da ADR José Rafael Biff. Entre os encaminhamen- tos já realizados até o momen- to,estáapublicaçãodoseditais na modalidade carta convite, que aconteceu na última se- mana, visando a realização das adequações necessárias exigi- das pelo Corpo de Bombeiros e Vigilância Sanitária. Além disso, foi discutida na reunião a questão da re- forma e ampliação do prédio próprio da EEB Catulo da Paixão Cearense, cujo pro- cesso licitatório foi lançado e aguarda ajustes. Em relação ao prédio locado da escola, está sendo elaborado um cro- nograma de execução para que seja liberado. Heriberto citou que enca- minhou ofício ao promotor de justiçadacomarcadeSombrio, Daniel Granzotto Nunes, so- licitando uma audiência, na qual pretende demonstrar com documentos o que foifeito e os próximos passos em favor da melhoria dos prédios. “É uma determinação do governador Raimundo Colombo, do vice Eduardo Moreira e do secre- tário de estado da Educação, Eduardo Deschamps, de que seja dada prioridade a esta questão. Estamos em busca de soluções, para que o mais rápido possível nossos alunos possam retornar às suas unida- des escolares”, concluiu. Audiência – Hoje, repre- sentantes das escolas e outras lideranças viajam a Florianó- polis para participar de uma audência pública organizada pela Comissão de Educação, Cultura e Desporto daAssem- bleia Legislativa. O debate, que começa a partir das 13 ho- ras, será especificamente sobre a situação das sete escolas de Sombrio e Balneário Gaivotas interditadas há quase um mês. Araranguá Araranguá Estado
  15. 15. 15Segurança Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 Homem é morto a tiros na Barranca Corpo de Luís Paulo foi encontrado caído na rua depois de ser atingido por um disparo Homem foi flagrado tentando negociar uma garrucha Bombeiros tiveram que limpar a pista que ficou com arroz Violência PM impede negociação de arma Caminhãocapotaemotoristasome Ciasc flagra tentativa de fraude Na noite da última se- gunda-feira, a Polícia Militar de São João do Sul realizou a apreensão de uma arma de fogo. Após troca de informa- ção entre a Brigada Militar de Torres e a Polícia Militar de São João do Sul, a PM ficou sabendo de um homem preso no estado gaúcho que teria negociado uma arma de fogo em um posto de combustível próximo a BR 101, em São João. Policiais da cidade e de Praia Grande foram ao local aonde a venda da arma iria acontecer, e lá abordaram vários veículos que estavam estacionados. Um deles era o VoyagecomplacasRFS-5974, pertencente a Gilberto dos Santos Magnos, com quem foi encontrada uma pistola garrucha calibre 36. Segundo a Polícia Militar, também foi Mais um capotamento foi registradonaBR101,acidente cada vez mais comum nas pistas duplicadas da rodovia federal. Era madrugada de segunda-feira, por volta das 3h40min, quando a Polícia Rodoviária Federal (PRF) de Torres e o Corpo de Bom- beiros de Passo de Torres fo- ram acionados para atender a ocorrência no sentido norte do munícipio de Passo de Torres. Um caminhão que transporta- va uma carga de arroz capotou eacargainvadiuasduaspistas no sentido norte da rodovia. Segundo a PRF, o con- dutor do veículo não estava na local e não tinha nenhuma Ronda Policial - Na estrada geral PonteAlta, emTurvo, por volta das 22h de segunda- feira, a Polícia Militar abordou um veículo Gol onde estavam três homens. Eles foram revistado pelos policiais e encontrado no bolso de um deles um pequeno torrão de maconha e uma bucha de cocaína. As drogas foram apreendidas e foi lavrado um termo circunstanciado para o rapaz. - Na tarde desta terça-feira, pouco depois do meio-dia, uma guarnição da Polícia Militar de Araranguá foi acionada para atender uma ocorrência de violência doméstica no bairro Urussanguinha. No local, a vítima relatou aos policiais militares que havia sido agredida pelo seu companheiro. Os policiais constataram as agressões físicas e localizaram o homem na residência e ele foi encaminhado à Central de Polícia. - Uma denúncia de que homens estavam andando armados pelo bairro Coloninha, mobilizou a Polícia Militar deAraranguá. Os policiais iniciaram as buscas e localizaram os dois homens. Durante a abordagem, localizaram na posse de um dos homens, uma garrucha calibre .38 com numeração suprimida e uma munição intacta. Além da arma de fogo, os policiais também localizaram uma pequena porção de maconha com um deles. Os dois foram encaminhados à Central de Polícia, juntamente com a arma de fogo e droga apreendida. Os técnicos do Ciasc detectaram nesta terça-feira, seis tentativas de burlar o sistema do Detran utilizado pelas empresas credenciadas no Estado para realização de serviço de vistoria veicular. U m homem foi morto a tiros no bairro Bar- ranca, em Araranguá, por volta das 18h45min, na rua encontrado debaixo do banco do motorista 21 munições de calibre 36 intactas. O proprietário da garru- cha confessou que tinha ido até aquele local para vender a arma a um conhecido, por R$ 2 mil. Gilberto, que não tem porte de arma e nem documen- tação, recebeu voz de prisão e testemunha para relatar como aconteceu o acidente. O ca- minhão então foi guinchado e levado para o pátio da PRF. Os bombeiros toveram um grande trabalho para limpar a pista tomada por grãos de O alerta surgiu quando o sistema identificou que dife- rentes usuários cadastraram fotos de vistoria do mesmo veículo e ao mesmo tempo com o objetivo de questionar a confiabilidade do sistema desenvolvido pelo Ciasc, empresa pública estadual. Vitor Manoel Costa. Se- gundo os bombeiros, Luís Paulo Otávio,de 26 anos, foi amparado por duas mu- lheres, mas não foi possível socorrê-lo pois ele já estava sem vida quando a viatura a garrucha e munições foram apreendidas. Ainda dentro do flagrante, a PM foi a casa de Gilberto e durante a revista encontrou uma munição de calibre 12 no interior de um guarda roupa. O homem foi conduzido paraaDelegaciadeSantaRosa do Sul e entregue ao delegado plantonista Marlon Bosse. arroz. A limpeza levou apro- ximadamente 20 minutos, período em que o trecho não foi interrompido, mas ficou lento.Nãoseteveinformações de vítimas no capotamento e nem envolvimento de outros Identificada a tentativa de fraude, os técnicos do Ciasc promoveram as altera- ções necessárias para manter a integridade do sistema. O Governo do Estado já está apurando as responsabilida- des a fim de tomar as provi- dências legais cabíveis. chegou. O tiro acertou a parte central do peito da vítima que é usuária de drogas e conhecida do meio policial, assim como o homem que efetuou o disparo. Araranguá São João do Sul Passo de Torres Estado De acordo com a Po- lícia Militar, houve um tiroteio no local e o suspeito de matar Luís Otávio é um menor com envolvimento em outros crimes. Informa- ções davam conta de que o atirador fugiu em um táxi de cor branca que seguiu em direção a BR 101. Policiais civis e militares fizeram buscas em locais aonde o menor poderia estar, mas na noite de ontem não tiveram sucesso. Luís Paulo era morador de rua e vivia pela Bar- ranca.
  17. 17. 17Publicidade Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017
  18. 18. 18 Publicações LegaisJornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 EDITAL DE INTIMAÇÃO ARLINDO EDÍLIO DA ROSA, Titular do TABELIONATO DE NOTAS E PROTESTOS DE TÍTULOS desta Comarca de Sombrio, situado na Av. Nereu Ramos, 1300 - Fone (48) 3533-0318 - CEP 88960-000, atendimento das 08:00h - 12:00h e 14:00h - 18:00h, faz saber na forma da Lei aos que o presente EDITAL virem, que se encontram nesse tabelionato para serem protestados, decorrido o prazo legal de 03 (três) dias úteis, por não terem sido encontrados nos endereços fornecidos, ou por se recusarem a tomar conhecimento, os títulos cujos responsáveis estão abaixo discriminados. Ficam esclarecidos, também, de que nesse mesmo prazo poderão apresentar resposta escrita, que não impedirá a lavratura do protesto. PROT. .................................................... APRESENTANTE / CNPJ DEVEDOR / CNPJ Prot: 157898; Devedor(es): ANNA THEREZA CONFECCOES LTDA ME - 10.805.584/0001-26, End: Rua João Quartiero, 139, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Sac: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Tit: 16010327033 ; Apr: PROCURADORIA-GERAL DO ESTADO; VEN: À VISTA; Esp: Certidão de Dívida Ativa; Val: R$ 82.053,24 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Prot: 157876; Devedor(es): BARRO VERMELHO REVESTIMENTOS CERAMICOS LTDA E - 11.358.626/0001-90, End: Rodovia José Tiskoski, 2605, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Sac: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Tit: 16010336610 ; Apr: PROCURADORIA-GERALDO ESTADO; VEN: À VISTA; Esp: Certidão de DívidaAtiva; Val: R$ 10.338,26 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Prot: 157880; Devedor(es): COMERCIO DE MOVEIS ADONIAS LTDA ME - 08.513.680/0001-59, End: Av. Getulio Vargas, 50, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Sac: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Tit: 16010342423 ; Apr: PROCURADORIA-GERAL DO ESTADO; VEN: À VISTA; Esp: Certidão de Dívida Ativa; Val: R$ 3.353,39 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Prot: 157900; Devedor(es): DROP MARINHA CONFECCOES LTDA ME - 08.080.386/0001-09, End: Rua Alcides José Amorim, 137, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Sac: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Tit: 16010316775 ; Apr: PROCURADORIA- GERAL DO ESTADO; VEN: À VISTA; Esp: Certidão de Dívida Ativa; Val: R$ 38.448,69 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Prot: 157893; Devedor(es): F FARIAS DOS SANTOS ME - 12.794.528/0001-69, End: BR-101 Francisco Possamai, 1145, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: ESTADO DE SANTACATARINA; Sac: ESTADO DE SANTACATARINA; Tit: 16010338078 ;Apr: PROCURADORIA-GERAL DO ESTADO; VEN: À VISTA; Esp: Certidão de Dívida Ativa; Val: R$ 2.287,97 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Prot: 157892; Devedor(es): JOSE NAZARENO SATURNO ME - 02.883.301/0001-36, End: BR-101 Santelmo Borba, 2007, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Sac: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Tit: 16010316503 ; Apr: PROCURADORIA-GERAL DO ESTADO; VEN: À VISTA; Esp: Certidão de Dívida Ativa; Val: R$ 43.008,21 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Prot: 157871; Devedor(es): LEANDRO ARAUJO DE OLIVEIRA & CIA LTDA ME - 10.639.584/0001-01, End: Rua Caetano Lummertz, 1034, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Sac: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Tit: 16010320705 ; Apr: PROCURADORIA- GERAL DO ESTADO; VEN: À VISTA; Esp: Certidão de Dívida Ativa; Val: R$ 3.624,56 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Prot: 157870; Devedor(es): LILAINDUSTRIAE COMERCIO DE CALCADOS LTDAME - 02.815.862/0001- 06, End: Rua Reduzino Tristão de Melo, 685, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Sac: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Tit: 16010331570 ; Apr: PROCURADORIA-GERAL DO ESTADO; VEN: À VISTA; Esp: Certidão de DívidaAtiva; Val: R$ 2.583,56 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Prot: 157899; Devedor(es): MANOEL DASILVAFERMIANO ME - 11.077.913/0001-22, End: RuaAntonio Inacio de Matos, 98, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Sac: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Tit: 16010325928 ; Apr: PROCURADORIA-GERAL DO ESTADO; VEN: À VISTA; Esp: Certidão de Dívida Ativa; Val: R$ 37.284,03 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Prot: 157909; Devedor(es): PAULO AFONSO ANTUNES MAFRA - 947.318.619-34, End: Av. Papa João XXIII, 291, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: PROCURADORIA-GERAL FEDERAL(INMETRO-SGI); Sac: PROCURADORIA-GERALFEDERAL(INMETRO-SGI); Tit: L0306F088 ; Apr: PROCURADORIA-GERAL FEDERAL (INMETRO-SGI); VEN: À VISTA; Esp: Certidão de Dívida Ativa; Val: R$ 177,67 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Prot: 157859; Devedor(es): ROSANE CARDOSO DE VARGAS - 604.259.119-34, End: RuaAlvaro Silveira, 369, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: IMOBILIARIA VILLAGE DUNAS LTDA; Sac: IMOBILIARIA VILLAGE DUNAS LTDA; Tit: 36 ; Apr: BANCO BRADESCO S A; VEN: 10/03/2017; Esp: Duplicata de Venda Mercantil por Indicação; Val: R$ 315,00 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Prot: 157866; Devedor(es): TAIANA VALANDRO MARTINS D AVILA ME - 09.243.026/0001-35, End: Av. Nereu Ramos, 1327, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Sac: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Tit: 16010342857 ; Apr: PROCURADORIA-GERAL DO ESTADO; VEN: À VISTA; Esp: Certidão de Dívida Ativa; Val: R$ 2.493,68 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Prot: 157897; Devedor(es): VARGAS E RODRIGUES CONFCCOES LTDAME - 08.905.217/0001-52, End: Rua Edílio Antonio da Rosa, 468, Sombrio; Tip: Normal; Mot: Falta de pagamento; Ced: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Sac: ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA; Tit: 16010334757 ; Apr: PROCURADORIA- GERAL DO ESTADO; VEN: À VISTA; Esp: Certidão de Dívida Ativa; Val: R$ 9.540,37 + Juros Legais (1% a.m.); Emol.: R$ 56,58. Apontamento R$ 16,50 - Selo R$ 1,85 - Distribuição R$ 0,00 - Diligência R$ 33,00 - Condução R$ 7,08 - Digitalização R$ 0,00- Total Emolumentos R$ 56,58. Certifico, para os devidos fins, que o presente edital foi afixado no mural da serventia em: 12/04/2017. Sombrio - SC, 11/04/2017 ARLINDO EDÍLIO DA ROSA ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA PROCESSO LICITATÓRIO Nº 02/2017 DISPENSA DE LICITAÇÃO Nº 01/2017 SAMAE RATIFICAÇÃO E AUTORIZAÇÃO Objeto: Dispensa de licitação, através do Processo Licitatório nº 02/2017, para a aquisição para prestação de serviços de Assessoria Técnica para elaboração e correção de pendências técnicas do projeto de engenharia do sistema público de esgotamento Sanitário do município de Balneário Arroio do Silva, para atender o parecer técnico da DIESP Nº 225/2016 - FUNASA, que atendam às necessidades do contratante. Fornecedor: Restelo – Construções e Consultoria Ltda. EPP. Fundamentação legal: A presente dispensa de licitação encontra fundamento no inciso I, do artigo 24 da Lei nº 8.666/93, conforme parecer jurídico exarado pela assessoria jurídica do Município de Balneário Arroio do Silva. Justificativa da contratação: A dispensa de licitação, no caso em questão, encontra justificativa na autorização legislativa que permite a contratação de serviços de obras e engenharia de valor até 10% (dez por cento) do limite previsto na alínea “a”, do inciso I do artigo 23 da Lei nº 8.666/93. Na presente situação, será contratada a empresa RESTELO – Construções e Consultoria LTDA – EPP para a elaboração de projetos complementares solicitados no parecer Técnico nº 225/2016 – FUNASA, para cumprimento da decisão oriunda do processo judicial º 5006765-44.2015.4.04.7204. Assim sendo, a dispensa da licitação encontra amparo no artigo 24, inciso I da Lei nº 8.666/93, e justifica-se pela obediência a todos os requisitos estabelecidos pelo dispositivo mencionado. Justificativa do preço: O valor global estimado dos serviços importa em R$ 11.000,00 (Onze mil reais), que serão pagos conforme fornecimento do objeto. Da dotação orçamentária:As despesas decorrentes desta aquisição correrão por conta das seguintes dotações: Estudos e Projetos - 4.4.90.51.80.00.00.00 (1) Balneário Arroio do Silva/SC, 10 de abril de 2017. JUSCELINO DA SILVA GUIMARÃES Prefeito Municipal
  19. 19. 19Publicações Legais Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 ADITIVO AO EDITAL DE CONVOCAÇÃO PARA CONSELHEIROS TUTELARES SUPLENTES DE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA/SC - GESTÃO 2016-2020 COMUNICADO - CHAMAMENTO O Conselho Municipal dos Direitos da Criança e do Adolescente de Balneário Arroio do Silva, no uso de suas atribuições legais e nos termos da Lei nº 872/2015, vem através deste CONVOCAR os suplentes do Cargo de Conselheiro Tutelar, abaixo relacionados, para que após cumpridas as formalidades legais, estejam aptos a assumir suas atribuições a qualquer momento, conforme necessidades do Conselho Tutelar de Balneário Arroio do Silva: 2ª Suplente – Rosângela Campo Freitas 3ª Suplente – Alba Valeria Cardoso Os mesmos deverão se apresentar no prazo de 48 horas, para assumir suas atribuições a qualquer momento, conforme necessidades do Conselho Tutelar de Balneário Arroio do Silva Balneário Arroio do Silva/SC, 10 de abril de 2017. MARIA ELIDIA DE SOUZA Presidente do CMDCA de Balneário Arroio do Silva ERRATA AO PROCESSO DE LICITAÇÃO N.º 45/2017 PREGAO PRESENCIAL Nº. 06/2017 – Registro de Preço Aviso de Licitação Processo nº. 45/2017 Objeto: Registrar preços no intuito de selecionar a melhor proposta para futura(s) e eventual(is) contratação(ões) de empresa(s), para divulgar matérias institucionais de interesse do município de Praia Grande/sc Na edição nº 5.144, página 20, do dia 11/04/2017 do Jornal Correio do Sul, nas Publicações Legais Processo de Licitação n.º 45/2017 - Pregão Presencial nº 06/2017. Onde se lê: Pregão Presencial nº 05/2017- Registro de Preço. Leia-se Pregão Presencial nº 06/2017 – Registro de Preço Praia Grande-SC, 11/04/2017. Henrique Matos Maciel Prefeito Municipal ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA MUNICÍPIO DE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA SECRETARIA DE SAUDE AVISO DE LICITAÇÃO PROCESSO LICITATÓRIO Nº 15/2017 PREGÃO PRESENCIAL Nº 09/2017 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SAÚDE OBJETO:Aquisição parcelada de medicamentos, suplementos e materiais para suprir a demanda no ano de 2017, das decisões judiciais recebidas pela Secretaria Municipal de Saúde, movidas contra o Município de Balneário Arroio do Silva, conforme especificações contidas no Anexo I do Edital. TIPO DE JULGAMENTO: MENOR PREÇO POR ITEM. REGIME LEGAL: Mediante as especificações e condições previstas no Edital, sob a regência da Lei 10.520/2002 e Lei Federal nº 8.666 de 21/06/1993, e suas alterações. ABERTURA DOS ENVELOPES: Iniciará às 14:00 horas do dia 27 de abril de 2017, na sala de Reuniões, na Sede da Prefeitura Municipal, situado na Avenida Santa Catarina, nº 1122, Centro, na Cidade de Balneário Arroio do Silva/SC. INFORMAÇÕES: Pessoalmente ou telefone: (48)3526-1445. Email: licitacao@arroiodosilva.sc.gov.br, Balneário Arroio do Silva, 12 de abril de 2017. GRAZIELA MINATTO DE SOUZA Secretária de Saúde ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA EXTRATO DO CONTRATO Nº 54/2017 – PROCESSO Nº 08/2017 - CONTRATANTE: MUNICÍPIO DE BALNEÁRIOARROIO DO SILVA. CONTRATADO VIACAO CIDADE LTDA. OBJETO: Contratação de Empresa especializada na prestação de serviço de transporte de alunos da Rede Municipal de Ensino do Município de Balneário Arroio do Silva com capacidade mínima de 38 lugares de segunda a sexta feira, contemplando 200 dias letivos, no período de 15/03/2017 à 15/12/2017. VALOR DO CONTRATO: R$ 70.200,00 (Setenta mil duzentos reais). VIGÊNCIA: 30.12.2017. EXTRATO DO CONTRATO Nº 55/2017 – PROCESSO Nº 14/2017 - CONTRATANTE: MUNICÍPIO DE BALNEÁRIOARROIO DO SILVA. CONTRATADO: BROCCAR IND. E COM. DE EST. PARAEVENTOS LTDAME. OBJETO:Aquisição de Kits paraArtesanato em Patchwork, a serem utilizados na execução de trabalhos com grupos de mulheres atendidas no PAIF- Programa de Atenção Integral à Família, do Município de BalneárioArroio do Silva/SC, durante o primeiro semestre do exercício financeiro de 2017. VALOR DO CONTRATO: R$ 15.078,00 (Quinze mil setenta e oito reais). VIGÊNCIA: 30.12.2017. EXTRATO DO CONTRATO Nº 56/2017 – PROCESSO Nº 15/2017 - CONTRATANTE: MUNICÍPIO DE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA. CONTRATADO: ARALUZ COM. DE MAT. ELETRICOS E HIDRAULICOS LTDA. OBJETO: Aquisição parcelada de Materiais Elétricos através de empresas do ramo pertinente, para suprir o sistema de iluminação pública do município de Balneário Arroio do Silva/SC no ano de 2017. Conforme quantitativos e especificações contidas no anexo I deste edital. VALOR DO CONTRATO: R$ 479.520,80 (Quatrocentos e setenta e nove mil quinhentos e vinte reais e oitenta centavos). VIGÊNCIA: 30.12.2017. EXTRATO DO CONTRATO Nº 57/2017 – PROCESSO Nº 16/2017 - CONTRATANTE: MUNICÍPIO DE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA. CONTRATADO: LEONILTON DE PAULA CARLOS ME. OBJETO: Aquisição parcelada de “Material de Construção” destinado a manutenção nas unidades de ensino da Secretaria de Educação, Secretaria de Obras e Departamento de Trânsito do município de Balneário Arroio do Silva, no exercício financeiro de 2017. Conforme quantitativos e especificações contidas no anexo I deste edital. VALOR DO CONTRATO: R$ 168.271,60 (Cento e sessenta e oito mil duzentos e setenta e um reais e sessenta centavos). VIGÊNCIA: 30.12.2017. EXTRATO DO CONTRATO Nº 58/2017 – PROCESSO Nº 17/2017 - CONTRATANTE: MUNICÍPIO DE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA. CONTRATADO: NAZAMAK PEÇAS E EQUIPAMENTOS LTDA ME. OBJETO: Aquisição de peças e a contratação de serviços de mão de obra para a manutenção preventiva e corretiva das Máquinas Pesadas da Secretaria Municipal de Obras: Bob Cat, Retroescavadeira Cowdin, Motoniveladora Case 845, Motoniveladora Huber Warco 130M, Retroescavadeira Catterpillar 416 - E, Retroescavadeira LB 110 – New Holland, Roçadeira Baldan, Trator New Holland TL65 para o exercício de 2017. VALOR DO CONTRATO: R$ 56.470,00 (Cinquenta e seis mil quatrocentos e setenta reais). VIGÊNCIA: 30.12.2017. EXTRATO DO CONTRATO Nº 59/2017 – PROCESSO Nº 18/2017 - CONTRATANTE: MUNICÍPIO DE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA. CONTRATADO: GCS LTDA - ME. OBJETO: Contratação de Jornal de Circulação Diária Regional, para a publicação de Atos de Publicidade Legal do Município de Balneário Arroio do Silva/SC e seus respectivos fundo municipais, no ano de 2017, conforme quantitativos e especificações contidas no Anexo I do Edital. VALOR DO CONTRATO: R$ 63.825,00 (Sessenta e três mil e oitocentos e vinte e cinco reais). VIGÊNCIA: 30.12.2017. EXTRATO DO CONTRATO Nº 60/2017 – CONTRATANTE: MUNICÍPIO DE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA. CONTRATADO: CLAUDIO JUNIOR LIMADAROCHA. OBJETO: contratação de prestação de serviço de acompanhamento, assessoria e orientação nos programas de apoio ao Ministério de Educação, Prestação de Contas PDDE, PAR, PNATE;Acompanhamento, assessoria e orientação ao Conselho Municipal de Educação na elaboração das resoluções, pareceres e instruções normativas, referente a legislação da rede municipal de Educação; Assessoria para o Conselho Municipal do FUNDEB e CAE na elaboração dos pareceres de aprovação das contas;Assessoria para as Escolas na Elaboração do Regimento Escolar e Projeto Pedagógico; Assessoria para a Secretaria Municipal de Educação no Acompanhamento das Metas do Plano Municipal de Educação, e orientação para o Novo Plano de Cargos e salários do Magistério. VALOR DO CONTRATO: R$ 7.893,00 (Sete mil e oitocentos e noventa e três reais). VIGÊNCIA: 30.12.2017.
  20. 20. 20 Publicações LegaisJornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MELEIRO AVISO DE LICITAÇÃO PREGÃO PRESENCIAL N.º 023/2017 APREFEITURAMUNICIPAL DE MELEIRO torna público para conhecimento dos interessados que no dia 25/04/2017 às 13:30 horas estará realizando a reunião de recebimento das propostas do PREGÃO PRESENCIAL N.º 023/2017, objetivando a AQUISIÇÃO DE ÓLEOS LUBRIFICANTES E FILTROS PARA MANUTENÇÃO DOS VEÍCULOS, ONIBUS E MÁQUINAS PESADAS DA FROTA MUNICIPAL PARA EXERCÍCIO DE 2017, CONFORME TERMO DE REFERENCIA DO ANEXO I DO EDITAL. A integra do Edital e maiores informações poderão ser obtidas na Prefeitura Municipal de Meleiro, sito a Rua Sete de Setembro, nº 371, Centro – Meleiro/SC, no horário das 7:30 às 11:30 e das 13:00 as 17:00 horas, de Segunda a Sexta-Feira ou pelo fone 048-3537-8400. A retirada do Edital poderá ser feita no endereço acima citado ou através da disponibilização no site do município www.meleiro. sc.gov.br . Meleiro/SC, 11 de abril de 2017. EDER MATTOS Prefeito Municipal ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SÃO JOÃO DO SUL EAVISO DE LICITAÇÃO PROCESSO LICITATÓRIO Nº 26/2017 PREGÃO PRESENCIAL Nº 26/2017 Objeto: O presente procedimento licitatório tem por objeto objetivo selecionar a melhor proposta para aquisição de veículo e equipamentos para agricultura familiar, CONTRATO 837483/2016 – PROCESSO 1035574-39/2016 – PM São João do Sul/SC, obedecendo às especificações e condições constantes no edital e anexos, em especial as descrições e preços máximos constantes Termo de Referência (Anexo I). Tipo de julgamento: menor valor unitário. Base Legal: Lei Federal 10.520, de 17 julho de 2002; Lei complementar n° 123, de 14 de dezembro de 2016; subsidiariamente Lei 8.666, de 21 de junho de 1993; e Lei Federal nº. 8.078, de 11 de setembro de 1990 (Código de Defesa do Consumidor). Entrega dos Envelopes e Abertura: Os envelopes deverão ser entregues até as 08h30min do dia 27 de abril de 2017, com inicio do credenciamento e abertura marcada para as 14h00min do dia 28 de abril de 2017. Edital e maiores informações na Prefeitura Municipal de São João do Sul/SC, sito à Av. Nereu Ramos, 50, Centro de São João do Sul-SC. No Horário das 08h00min as 12h00min e das 13h30min a 17h30min de segunda a sexta ou pelo telefone (48) 3539-0113. São João do Sul-SC, 10 de abril de 2017. Moacir Francisco Teixeira Prefeito Municipal ESTADO DE SANTA CATARINA PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SÃO JOÃO DO SUL EAVISO DE LICITAÇÃO PROCESSO LICITATÓRIO Nº 26/2017 PREGÃO PRESENCIAL Nº 26/2017 Objeto: O presente procedimento licitatório tem por objeto objetivo selecionar a melhor proposta para aquisição de veículo e equipamentos para agricultura familiar, CONTRATO 837483/2016 – PROCESSO 1035574-39/2016 – PM São João do Sul/SC, obedecendo às especificações e condições constantes no edital e anexos, em especial as descrições e preços máximos constantes Termo de Referência (Anexo I). Tipo de julgamento: menor valor unitário. Base Legal: Lei Federal 10.520, de 17 julho de 2002; Lei complementar n° 123, de 14 de dezembro de 2016; subsidiariamente Lei 8.666, de 21 de junho de 1993; e Lei Federal nº. 8.078, de 11 de setembro de 1990 (Código de Defesa do Consumidor). Entrega dos Envelopes e Abertura: Os envelopes deverão ser entregues até as 08h30min do dia 27 de abril de 2017, com inicio do credenciamento e abertura marcada para as 14h00min do dia 28 de abril de 2017. Edital e maiores informações na Prefeitura Municipal de São João do Sul/SC, sito à Av. Nereu Ramos, 50, Centro de São João do Sul-SC. No Horário das 08h00min as 12h00min e das 13h30min a 17h30min de segunda a sexta ou pelo telefone (48) 3539-0113. São João do Sul-SC, 10 de abril de 2017. Moacir Francisco Teixeira Prefeito Municipal CONSELHO MUNICIPAL DE DIREITOS DA CRIANÇA E DO ADOLESCENTE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA Rua Volnei de Faveri, s/nº – CEP 88.914-000 – Bal. Arroio do Silva – SC Telefone: 48- 35260634 RESOLUÇÃO CMDCA nº 02/2017 O CONSELHO MUNICIPAL DOS DIREITOS DA CRIANÇA E DO ADOLESCENTE – CMDCA DE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA, no uso de suas atribuições legais, nos termos da Lei 872/2015 considerado a reunião extraordinária realizada no 23/02/2017; Considerando o dispositivo do Estatuto da Criança e do Adolescente instituída pela Lei nº 8.069/90; ECA; Considerando a necessidade de troca de membro para a Comissão de Avaliação de Processo Disciplinar- CAPD R E S O L V E: Art.1º Aprovar a troca da indicação da nova presidente do Conselho Municipal dos Direitos da Criança e do Adolescente a senhora Maria Elidia de Souza em substituição as atribuições da senhora Aline de Bem dentro da Presidência do CMDCA. Art.2º Esta resolução entra em vigor na data de sua publicação. Balneário Arroio do Silva, 23 de Fevereiro de 2017. _______________________________ Maria Elidia de Souza Presidente do CMDCA Balneário Arroio do Silva CONSELHO MUNICIPAL DE DIREITOS DA CRIANÇA E DO ADOLESCE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA Rua Volnei de Faveri, s/nº – CEP 88.914-000 – Bal. Arroio do Silva – SC Telefone: 48- 35260634 RESOLUÇÃO CMDCA nº 02/2017 O CONSELHO MUNICIPAL DOS DIREITOS DA CRIANÇA ADOLESCENTE – CMDCA DE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA, no suas atribuições legais, nos termos da Lei 872/2015 considerado a extraordinária realizada no 23/02/2017; Considerando o dispositivo do Estatuto da Criança e do Ado instituída pela Lei nº 8.069/90; ECA; Considerando a necessidade de troca de membro para a Com Avaliação de Processo Disciplinar- CAPD R E S O L V E: Art.1º Aprovar a troca da indicação da nova presidente do C Municipal dos Direitos da Criança e do Adolescente a senhora Maria E Souza em substituição as atribuições da senhora Aline de Bem de Presidência do CMDCA. Art.2º Esta resolução entra em vigor na data de sua publicação. Balneário Arroio do Silva, 23 de Fevereiro de 2017. _______________________________ Maria Elidia de Souza Presidente do CMDCA Balneário Arroio do Silva CONSELHO MUNICIPAL DE DIREITOS DA CRIANÇA E DO ADOLESCENTE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA Rua Volnei de Faveri, s/nº – CEP 88.914-000 – Bal. Arroio do Silva – SC Telefone: 48- 35260634 RESOLUÇÃO CMDCA nº 02/2017 O CONSELHO MUNICIPAL DOS DIREITOS DA CRIANÇA E DO ADOLESCENTE – CMDCA DE BALNEÁRIO ARROIO DO SILVA, no uso de suas atribuições legais, nos termos da Lei 872/2015 considerado a reunião extraordinária realizada no 23/02/2017; Considerando o dispositivo do Estatuto da Criança e do Adolescente instituída pela Lei nº 8.069/90; ECA; Considerando a necessidade de troca de membro para a Comissão de Avaliação de Processo Disciplinar- CAPD R E S O L V E: Art.1º Aprovar a troca da indicação da nova presidente do Conselho Municipal dos Direitos da Criança e do Adolescente a senhora Maria Elidia de Souza em substituição as atribuições da senhora Aline de Bem dentro da Presidência do CMDCA. Art.2º Esta resolução entra em vigor na data de sua publicação. Balneário Arroio do Silva, 23 de Fevereiro de 2017. _______________________________ Maria Elidia de Souza Presidente do CMDCA Balneário Arroio do Silva
  22. 22. T udo pronto para a bola rolar em mais um cam- peonato de futebol suíço, a 2º Taça Lojas Futebol Clube, no bairro Lagoão em Araranguá. Com o sucesso do ano passado, com bons jogos e grandes equipes, a competição segue em 2017. Serão 8 equipes divididas em duas chaves, classificando a primeira de cada chave para as semifinais direto, já o ter- ceiro e quarto lugar irão para a segunda fase mata-mata. A competição começa nesta quarta-feira, quando às Araranguá Capitão Jean Rocha do Santa Cruz recebendo o troféu em 2016 19h45min entram em campo Santa Cruz x Villarreal/Z Feras. O time do bairro Mato Alto e do presidente Marcelo Mandelli, é o atual campeão da competição, já o Villar- real do Guilherme Borges e amigos, vem de um recente título, o de campeão praiano de Ilhas. Em seguida, às 21h, se enfrentam Tubinho/Gran- jas Edilson x Invictos EC. Já na próxima segunda- -feira, tem mais dois jogos, lembrando que as partidas acontecem as segundas e sextas feiras a noite. Na pró- xima segunda, jogam Vimo- endo/Academia Bertoncini/ Cia das Ferragens/Mecânica Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 Suíço no Lagoão começa hoje Porto Alegre Kannemann encerra os mais de 40 minutos de um bate-papo conduzido entre risadas e logo desanda a cor- rer no gramado do CT Luiz Carvalho. Resta pouco tem- po para o treino, e o gringo ruma às pressas ao vestiário, com um novo semblante, de seriedade pura, em mais uma amostra da dedicação a que os gremistas já se acostuma- ram. O "Viking", como foi apelidado, conquistou a tor- cida pelo estilo de marcação ferrenha, emblemática em jogos decisivos como o desta terça, contra o Deportes Iqui- que, na Arena, às 21h45, pela Libertadores. E bem diferente do jeito irreverente com que o argentino convive no dia a dia, com direito a uma pitada de brasilidade. Kannemann carrega uma pitada tupiniquim em sua personalidade, herança da criaçãodospais,queofizeram cresceraoritmodosambaedo pagode, duas de suas paixões. Quem vê o zagueiro com pe- gada de xerifão – rótulo logo rechaçado por ele – até se Kannemann concilia lado brasileirocompegadaargentina Silmar x AgitSom e em se- guida PolissportSandrinos Bar e Mercearia/Juventus x Resenha FC. “Convidamos a todos para acompanhar a aber- tura do nosso campeonato nesta quarta-feira, com dois grandes jogos”, convida o coordenador Jonas Mattos. Chave A: Santa Cruz, Polissport/Sandrinos Bar/ Juventus, Resenha FC e Villarreal/Z Feras. Chave B: Chapeação Tubinho/Granjas Edilson, AgitSom, Invictos FC Vimo- endo/Academia Bertoncini/ Cia das Ferragens/Mecânica Silmar. espanta ao vê-lo "soltinho", dos churrascos e do chimarrão com colegas e funcionários do Grêmio à dancinha, um tanto sem jeito, na comemoração do pentadaCopadoBrasil.Eque promete comandar a zaga do Grêmio pela América ao lado de Pedro Geromel em 2017. O gringo recebeu a repor- tagemdoGloboEsporte.come daRBSTVparaumaentrevis- ta exclusiva na última quinta- -feira. Em bom "portunhol", foi se soltando até deixar o lado brincalhão aflorar, sem- pre com simplicidade, seja parafalardaexperiênciacomo campeão da Libertadores, em 2014, pelo San Lorenzo, seja para falar do presente, como um dos heróis do penta em 2016. A conquista o fez cair de vez nas graças da torcida, com carinho imediato, mas não a ponto de fazê-lo aceitar o rótulo de ídolo. – Ih! (Para ser ídolo) falta ganhar mais título. É muito importante ganhar a Copa do Brasil. O Grêmio é pentacam- peão. É o maior campeão da Copa do Brasil. Tem que con- tinuar por este caminho. Para virar ídolo, temos que estar mais próximos ainda – afirma.
  23. 23. Zago confirma volta de D'Ale ao Inter 23Esporte Jornal Correio do Sul Quarta-Feira, 12 de Abril de 2017 A ntônio Carlos Zago tratou de dissipar qualquer resquício de sus- pense do treino fechado desta terça-feira sobre a presença de D’Alessandro no Inter para encarar o Corinthians, na quarta- -feira, no Beira-Rio. Em entrevista coletiva após a atividade, o comandante confirmou o retorno do gringo à equipe para a partida, válida pela quarta fase da Copa do Brasil. De quebra, ainda revelou que o chileno Felipe Gutiérrez foi relacionado pela pri- meira vez para fazer sua estreia pelo clube. A presença do gringo na lista não significa que o reforço iniciará a parti- da. Sem fazer rodeios, o treinador logo tratou de enunciar que repetirá a formação da vitória por 3 a 1 sobre o Cruzeiro-RS, na última quinta-feira. Na ocasião, D’Alessandro sofreu a pancada no tor- nozelo esquerdo, que o Porto Alegre tirou da partida do último domingo, pelas quartas de final do Gauchão. O Inter que encara o Corinthians nesta quarta- -feira tem: Marcelo Lom- ba; William, Léo Ortiz, Victor Cuesta e Carli- nhos; Rodrigo Doura- do, Edenílson, Uendel e D’Alessandro; Nico López e Brenner. – É esse o time. Todos estão à disposição. Não temos ninguém fora por lesão. É o time que joga- mos contra o Cruzeiro, na quinta-feira. Mantemos uma base, que é o mais importante. Não só para esse jogo. Temos duas semanas importantes. Ló- gico que o jogo de amanhã (quarta-feira) é o mais importante. Vamos fazer de tudo para ir o mais longe nas competições que temos pela frente – afirma o treinador. Se conta com o retorno de D’Alessandro, Zago vê ainda o rival perder peças de peso para a partida des- ta quarta-feira. O técnico Fábio Carille não conta- rá com Jadson e Jô para escalar seu Corinthians para o confronto. A dupla foi liberada para resolver problemas particulares. A tendência é de que Mar- quinhos Gabriel e Clayton sejam os substitutos. – Eu acho importante você medir forças contra grandes equupes do fute- bol brasileiro. Esse ano Criciúma Mesmo com chances de conquistar o returno do Campeonato Catarinense, o Criciúma sabe que o ca- minho para levantar a taça Sandro Palloro não é fácil. O Tigre vê Chapecoense e Joinville à frente na tabela de classificação e terá que contar com a sorte para terminar a segunda meta- de do torneio estadual na frente dos dois adversários. Apesar do percalço, Diogo Mateus segue confiante. Na tarde desta terça- -feira, em entrevista coleti- va, o lateral-direito do Tri- color afirmou que é preciso manter a calma e, primeiro, fazer a sua parte nas quatro DiogoMateusdeixacontasdeladoefoca:"Éfazeranossaparte" linhas antes de torcer pelo tropeço dos rivais. - A gente está traba- lhando para vencer todos os jogos. Sempre entramos pra vencer. Independente dos resultados dos outros times, o mais importante é fazer a nossa parte. Temos que focar no nosso trabalho e vencer no fim de semana. Isso não é o ideal. A gente não depende só das nossas forças, mas temos que focar no nosso trabalho, pois fazer a nossa parte é sempre o mais importante - disse. O Criciúma precisa contar com um pouco de sorte para chegar à final. O primeiro passo é vencer o Metropolitano, no sába- do, às 16h, e torcer para o Joinville derrotar a Chape- coense. Depois, na última rodada, tem que bater o Verdão em confronto dire- to e torcer para o Brusque despachar o JEC na Arena. Com 14 pontos na tabela, o time do Sul pode chegar a 20 caso vença os dois jogos. O caminho de Chape e Joinville, adversários dire- tos na briga contra o título, é um pouco mais fácil. Os dois times se enfrentam na próxima rodada, a oitava do returno. Caso vença o duelo, o Verdão chega aos 22 pontos e garante uma vaga na decisão contra o Avaí. A vitória do Joinvil- le, por sua vez, posterga a o Inter passa por um ano atípico de sua história. Não vai ter esses grandes confrontos. Temos que aproveitar esses confron- tos para ir o mais longe possível. Pensando até em eliminar alguma eta- pa. Quanto aos jogadores que não vieram são dois grandes jogadores, com experiência muito grande, mas o Corinthians tem um bom plantel. Tem jogado- res à altura, de velocidade, técnicos. Acho que o Fábio vai colocar em campo uma equipe competitiva. Cabe a nós pararmos essa equipe e fazer de tudo para conseguir a vitória, que vai ser um passo impor- tante para a classificação. Inter e Corinthians se enfrentam a partir das 21h45 desta quarta-feira, no Beira-Rio, pelo jogo de ida das quarta fase da Copa do Brasil. A volta está marcada para a outra quarta, às 21h45, na Are- na Corinthians, em São Paulo. definição, pois empata em pontos com o clube verde e branco. Neste caso, o Criciúma precisa vencer a Chapecoense e torcer con- tra o JEC na nona rodada. Para o jogo contra o Metropolitano, o técnico Deivid não poderá repetir a mesma formação que bateu o Atlético Tubarão por 1 a 0. O zagueiro Diego Giaretta recebeu o cartão vermelho e vai cumprir suspensão. Por outro lado, terá a volta do volante Douglas Moreira, ausente diante do Peixe.
  24. 24. QUARTA-FEIRA, 12 DE ABRIL DE 2017

