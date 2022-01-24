Discuss the important things while buying hydrogen generator for gc

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
If you are choosing an on-site hydrogen generator rather than pressurized cylinders then buy the right hydrogen generator for GC. Consider a couple of considerations to make the right choice. The most important factor to consider is whether you're using hydrogen as a carrier gas or fuel gas. Determine the type of flow rate you require.