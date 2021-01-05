Successfully reported this slideshow.
What Are the Main Factors in Calculating Child Support?
When a family breaks up the children are typically the most vulnerable. No matter how much you tell them that it will all ...
Some people may think that child support is calculated based on the income of both parents, the number of children, and th...
01 Salaries and wages Income from a trust 03 Bonuses 02 04 Alimony Received Unemployment Compensation 06 Social Security B...
Another factor that is important when calculating child support is the amount of time each parent is going to spend with t...
Hire An Attorney If you are having child support issues, contact a Salt Lake City child support attorney Emy Cordano at EM...
6465 S 3000 E, Suite 103 Salt Lake City, UT, 84121 Contact Details 801-804-5152 https://www.cor-law.com/contact-us/
Some people may think that child support is calculated based on the income of both parents, the number of children, and their custody arrangement, but in reality, there is so much more that’s going on. If you are having child support issues, contact a Salt Lake City child support attorney Emy Cordano at EMY A. Cordano Attorney at Law. She is passionate about securing what is best for her clients and their children.

