Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Newt Gingrich Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
DESCRIPTION: â€œAbsolutely brilliant! Fast paced and filled with tension and suspense. Every page resonates with the momen...
if you want to download or read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2), click link or button download in the next page
Download or read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) by click link below https://bookletsgo93bsk.blogspot.com/B0013TPUY8 OR
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
â€œAbsolutely brilliant! Fast paced and filled with tension and suspense. Every page resonates with the momentous events a...
acclaimed approach, which they term â€œactive history,â€• examines how a change in but one decision might have profoundly ...
fate were not anchored in the harbor on that day.Historians have often speculated about what might have transpired from le...
homage to the survivors of the real Pearl Harbor attack as it is an imaginative and thrilling take on Americaâ€™s entry in...
attack on Pearl Harbor, Newt Gingrich and William Forstchen combine their talents to make the diplomacy as suspenseful as ...
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Newt Gingrich Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
Download or read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) by click link below https://bookletsgo93bsk.blogspot.com/B0013TPUY8 OR
[Best!] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) Read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) Download and Read online, DOWNLOAD EBOOK,...
bestseller list.Gingrich and Forstchenâ€™s now critically acclaimed approach, which they term â€œactive history,â€• examin...
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Newt Gingrich Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Newt Gingrich Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
DESCRIPTION: â€œAbsolutely brilliant! Fast paced and filled with tension and suspense. Every page resonates with the momen...
if you want to download or read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2), click link or button download in the next page
Download or read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) by click link below https://bookletsgo93bsk.blogspot.com/B0013TPUY8 OR
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
â€œAbsolutely brilliant! Fast paced and filled with tension and suspense. Every page resonates with the momentous events a...
acclaimed approach, which they term â€œactive history,â€• examines how a change in but one decision might have profoundly ...
fate were not anchored in the harbor on that day.Historians have often speculated about what might have transpired from le...
homage to the survivors of the real Pearl Harbor attack as it is an imaginative and thrilling take on Americaâ€™s entry in...
attack on Pearl Harbor, Newt Gingrich and William Forstchen combine their talents to make the diplomacy as suspenseful as ...
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Newt Gingrich Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
Download or read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) by click link below https://bookletsgo93bsk.blogspot.com/B0013TPUY8 OR
[Best!] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) Read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) Download and Read online, DOWNLOAD EBOOK,...
bestseller list.Gingrich and Forstchenâ€™s now critically acclaimed approach, which they term â€œactive history,â€• examin...
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Newt Gingrich Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
[Best!] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor #2) Read
[Best!] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor #2) Read
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[Best!] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor #2) Read

8 views

Published on

Read [PDF] Download Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) Ebook | READ ONLINE
Download Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) read ebook online PDF EPUB KINDLE
Download Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) PDF - KINDLE - EPUB - MOBI

Read [PDF] Download Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) review Full
Download [PDF] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) review Full PDF
Download [PDF] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) review Full Kindle
Download [PDF] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) review Full Android
Download [PDF] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) review Full Full Ebook
Download [PDF] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) review Full Free
Read [PDF] Download Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) review Full E-Reader
Download [PDF] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) review Full in English

#ebook #full #read #pdf #online #kindle #epub

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[Best!] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor #2) Read

  1. 1. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  2. 2. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Newt Gingrich Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  3. 3. DESCRIPTION: â€œAbsolutely brilliant! Fast paced and filled with tension and suspense. Every page resonates with the momentous events and great personalities of World War II â€“ and scenes so carefully crafted you feel like youâ€™re there. This is a â€˜must readâ€™ for all who look at history and wonder: â€œWhat ifâ€¦â€•Â -- Oliver North, Lt. Col., USMC (Ret.), host of War Stories on the Fox News ChannelIn 2007, bestselling authors Newt Gingrich and William R. Forstchen launched a new epic adventure series about World War II in the Pacific, with their book Pearl Harbor: A Novel of December 8th, 1941, which instantly rocketed to the New York Times bestseller list.Gingrich and Forstchenâ€™s now critically acclaimed approach, which they term â€œactive history,â€• examines how a change in but one decision might have profoundly altered American history. In Pearl Harbor they explored how history might have been changed if Admiral Yamamoto had directly led the attack on that fateful day, instead of remaining in Japan. Building on that promise, Days of Infamy starts minutes after the close of Pearl Harbor, as both sides react to the monumental events triggered by the presence of Admiral Yamamoto. In direct command of the six carriers of the attacking fleet, Yamamoto decides to launch a fateful â€œthird-wave attackâ€• on the island of Oahu, and then keeps his fleet in the area to hunt down the surviving American aircraft carriers, which by luck and fate were not anchored in the harbor on that day.Historians have often speculated about what might have transpired from legendary â€œmatchupsâ€• of great generals and admirals. In this story of the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, the notorious gambler Yamamoto is pitted against the equally legendary American admiral Bill Halsey in a battle of wits, nerve, and skill.Days of Infamy recounts this alternative history from a multitude of viewpoints---from President Roosevelt, Prime Minister Churchill, and the two great admirals, on down to American pilots flying antiquated aircraft, bravely facing the vastly superior Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft. Gingrich and Forstchen have written a sequel thatâ€™s as much a homage to the survivors of the real Pearl Harbor attack as it is an imaginative and thrilling take on Americaâ€™s entry into World War II. Praise for the first book in the PacificÂ War Series,Â Pearl Harbor:"A thrilling tale of American's darkest day." --W.E.B. Griffin"Masterful storytelling that not only captures the heroic highs and hellish lows of that horrific day which lives on in infamy--it resonates with today's conflicts and challeneges." --William E. Butterworth IV, New York Times bestselling author of The Saboteurs"A politician and a novelist, each an accomplished historian in his own right, are emerging asÂ master authors of alternative history.Â In this â€œwhat ifâ€• treatment of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Newt Gingrich and William Forstchen combine their talents to make the diplomacy as suspenseful as the combat, even for readers who know what happens nextâ€“or think they know." --Dennis Showalter, former president of the Society of Military Historians"This book is not only a great read, it is a fascinating historical story that applies today in Iraq as it did in the Western Pacific in the late 30s and 40s." --Captain Alex Fraser, USN (Ret.)
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2), click link or button download in the next page
  5. 5. Download or read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) by click link below https://bookletsgo93bsk.blogspot.com/B0013TPUY8 OR
  6. 6. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  7. 7. â€œAbsolutely brilliant! Fast paced and filled with tension and suspense. Every page resonates with the momentous events and great personalities of World War II â€“ and scenes so carefully crafted you feel like youâ€™re there. This is a â€˜must readâ€™ for all who look at history and wonder: â€œWhat ifâ€¦â€•Â -- Oliver North, Lt. Col., USMC (Ret.), host of War Stories on the Fox News ChannelIn 2007, bestselling authors Newt Gingrich and William R. Forstchen launched a new epic adventure series about World War II in the Pacific, with their book Pearl Harbor: A Novel of December 8th, 1941, which instantly rocketed to the New York Times bestseller list.Gingrich and
  8. 8. acclaimed approach, which they term â€œactive history,â€• examines how a change in but one decision might have profoundly altered American history. In Pearl Harbor they explored how history might have been changed if Admiral Yamamoto had directly led the attack on that fateful day, instead of remaining in Japan. Building on that promise, Days of Infamy starts minutes after the close of Pearl Harbor, as both sides react to the monumental events triggered by the presence of Admiral Yamamoto. In direct command of the six carriers of the attacking fleet, Yamamoto decides to launch a fateful â€œthird- wave attackâ€• on the island of Oahu, and then keeps his fleet in the area to hunt down the surviving American
  9. 9. fate were not anchored in the harbor on that day.Historians have often speculated about what might have transpired from legendary â€œmatchupsâ€• of great generals and admirals. In this story of the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, the notorious gambler Yamamoto is pitted against the equally legendary American admiral Bill Halsey in a battle of wits, nerve, and skill.Days of Infamy recounts this alternative history from a multitude of viewpoints---from President Roosevelt, Prime Minister Churchill, and the two great admirals, on down to American pilots flying antiquated aircraft, bravely facing the vastly superior Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft. Gingrich and Forstchen have
  10. 10. homage to the survivors of the real Pearl Harbor attack as it is an imaginative and thrilling take on Americaâ€™s entry into World War II. Praise for the first book in the PacificÂ War Series,Â Pearl Harbor:"A thrilling tale of American's darkest day." --W.E.B. Griffin"Masterful storytelling that not only captures the heroic highs and hellish lows of that horrific day which lives on in infamy--it resonates with today's conflicts and challeneges." --William E. Butterworth IV, New York Times bestselling author of The Saboteurs"A politician and a novelist, each an accomplished historian in his own right, are emerging asÂ master authors of alternative history.Â In
  11. 11. attack on Pearl Harbor, Newt Gingrich and William Forstchen combine their talents to make the diplomacy as suspenseful as the combat, even for readers who know what happens nextâ€“or think they know." --Dennis Showalter, former president of the Society of Military Historians"This book is not only a great read, it is a fascinating historical story that applies today in Iraq as it did in the Western Pacific in the late 30s and 40s." --Captain Alex Fraser, USN (Ret.)
  12. 12. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Newt Gingrich Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  13. 13. Download or read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) by click link below https://bookletsgo93bsk.blogspot.com/B0013TPUY8 OR
  14. 14. [Best!] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) Read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) Download and Read online, DOWNLOAD EBOOK,[PDF EBOOK EPUB],Ebooks download, Read EBook/EPUB/KINDLE,Download Book Format PDF. â€œAbsolutely brilliant! Fast paced and filled with tension and suspense. Every page resonates with the momentous events and great personalities of World War II â€“ and scenes so carefully crafted you feel like youâ€™re there. This is a â€˜must readâ€™ for all who look at history and wonder: â€œWhat ifâ€¦â€•Â -- Oliver North, Lt. Col., USMC (Ret.), host of War Stories on the Fox News ChannelIn 2007, bestselling authors Newt Gingrich and William R. Forstchen launched a new epic adventure series about World War II in the Pacific, with their book Pearl Harbor: A Novel of December 8th, 1941, which instantly rocketed to the New York Times
  15. 15. bestseller list.Gingrich and Forstchenâ€™s now critically acclaimed approach, which they term â€œactive history,â€• examines how a change in but one decision might have profoundly altered American history. In Pearl Harbor they explored how history might have been changed if Admiral Yamamoto had directly led the attack on that fateful day, instead of remaining in Japan. Building on that promise, Days of Infamy starts minutes after the close of Pearl Harbor, as both sides react to the monumental events triggered by the presence of Admiral Yamamoto. In direct command of the six carriers of the attacking fleet, Yamamoto decides to launch a fateful â€œthird-wave attackâ€• on the island of Oahu, and then keeps his fleet in the area to hunt down the surviving American aircraft carriers, which by luck and fate were not anchored in the harbor on that day.Historians have often speculated about what might have transpired from legendary â€œmatchupsâ€• of great generals and admirals. In this story of the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, the notorious gambler Yamamoto is pitted against the equally legendary American admiral Bill Halsey in a battle of wits, nerve, and skill.Days of Infamy recounts this alternative history from a multitude of viewpoints---from President Roosevelt, Prime Minister Churchill, and the two great admirals, on down to American pilots flying antiquated aircraft, bravely facing the vastly superior Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft. Gingrich and Forstchen have written a sequel thatâ€™s as much a homage to the survivors of the real Pearl Harbor attack as it is an imaginative and thrilling take on Americaâ€™s entry into World War II. Praise for the first book in the PacificÂ War Series,Â Pearl Harbor:"A thrilling tale of American's darkest day." --W.E.B. Griffin"Masterful storytelling that not only captures the heroic highs and hellish lows of that horrific day which lives on in infamy--it resonates with today's conflicts and challeneges." --William E. Butterworth IV, New York Times bestselling author of The Saboteurs"A politician and a novelist, each an accomplished historian in his own right, are emerging asÂ master authors of alternative history.Â In this â€œwhat ifâ€• treatment of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Newt Gingrich and William Forstchen combine their talents to make the diplomacy as suspenseful as the combat, even for readers who know what happens nextâ€“or think they know." --Dennis Showalter, former president of the Society of Military Historians"This book is not only a great read, it is a fascinating historical story that applies today in Iraq as it did in the Western Pacific in the late 30s and 40s." --Captain Alex Fraser, USN (Ret.)
  16. 16. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Newt Gingrich Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  17. 17. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  18. 18. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Newt Gingrich Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  19. 19. DESCRIPTION: â€œAbsolutely brilliant! Fast paced and filled with tension and suspense. Every page resonates with the momentous events and great personalities of World War II â€“ and scenes so carefully crafted you feel like youâ€™re there. This is a â€˜must readâ€™ for all who look at history and wonder: â€œWhat ifâ€¦â€•Â -- Oliver North, Lt. Col., USMC (Ret.), host of War Stories on the Fox News ChannelIn 2007, bestselling authors Newt Gingrich and William R. Forstchen launched a new epic adventure series about World War II in the Pacific, with their book Pearl Harbor: A Novel of December 8th, 1941, which instantly rocketed to the New York Times bestseller list.Gingrich and Forstchenâ€™s now critically acclaimed approach, which they term â€œactive history,â€• examines how a change in but one decision might have profoundly altered American history. In Pearl Harbor they explored how history might have been changed if Admiral Yamamoto had directly led the attack on that fateful day, instead of remaining in Japan. Building on that promise, Days of Infamy starts minutes after the close of Pearl Harbor, as both sides react to the monumental events triggered by the presence of Admiral Yamamoto. In direct command of the six carriers of the attacking fleet, Yamamoto decides to launch a fateful â€œthird-wave attackâ€• on the island of Oahu, and then keeps his fleet in the area to hunt down the surviving American aircraft carriers, which by luck and fate were not anchored in the harbor on that day.Historians have often speculated about what might have transpired from legendary â€œmatchupsâ€• of great generals and admirals. In this story of the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, the notorious gambler Yamamoto is pitted against the equally legendary American admiral Bill Halsey in a battle of wits, nerve, and skill.Days of Infamy recounts this alternative history from a multitude of viewpoints---from President Roosevelt, Prime Minister Churchill, and the two great admirals, on down to American pilots flying antiquated aircraft, bravely facing the vastly superior Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft. Gingrich and Forstchen have written a sequel thatâ€™s as much a homage to the survivors of the real Pearl Harbor attack as it is an imaginative and thrilling take on Americaâ€™s entry into World War II. Praise for the first book in the PacificÂ War Series,Â Pearl Harbor:"A thrilling tale of American's darkest day." --W.E.B. Griffin"Masterful storytelling that not only captures the heroic highs and hellish lows of that horrific day which lives on in infamy--it resonates with today's conflicts and challeneges." --William E. Butterworth IV, New York Times bestselling author of The Saboteurs"A politician and a novelist, each an accomplished historian in his own right, are emerging asÂ master authors of alternative history.Â In this â€œwhat ifâ€• treatment of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Newt Gingrich and William Forstchen combine their talents to make the diplomacy as suspenseful as the combat, even for readers who know what happens nextâ€“or think they know." --Dennis Showalter, former president of the Society of Military Historians"This book is not only a great read, it is a fascinating historical story that applies today in Iraq as it did in the Western Pacific in the late 30s and 40s." --Captain Alex Fraser, USN (Ret.)
  20. 20. if you want to download or read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2), click link or button download in the next page
  21. 21. Download or read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) by click link below https://bookletsgo93bsk.blogspot.com/B0013TPUY8 OR
  22. 22. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  23. 23. â€œAbsolutely brilliant! Fast paced and filled with tension and suspense. Every page resonates with the momentous events and great personalities of World War II â€“ and scenes so carefully crafted you feel like youâ€™re there. This is a â€˜must readâ€™ for all who look at history and wonder: â€œWhat ifâ€¦â€•Â -- Oliver North, Lt. Col., USMC (Ret.), host of War Stories on the Fox News ChannelIn 2007, bestselling authors Newt Gingrich and William R. Forstchen launched a new epic adventure series about World War II in the Pacific, with their book Pearl Harbor: A Novel of December 8th, 1941, which instantly rocketed to the New York Times bestseller list.Gingrich and
  24. 24. acclaimed approach, which they term â€œactive history,â€• examines how a change in but one decision might have profoundly altered American history. In Pearl Harbor they explored how history might have been changed if Admiral Yamamoto had directly led the attack on that fateful day, instead of remaining in Japan. Building on that promise, Days of Infamy starts minutes after the close of Pearl Harbor, as both sides react to the monumental events triggered by the presence of Admiral Yamamoto. In direct command of the six carriers of the attacking fleet, Yamamoto decides to launch a fateful â€œthird- wave attackâ€• on the island of Oahu, and then keeps his fleet in the area to hunt down the surviving American
  25. 25. fate were not anchored in the harbor on that day.Historians have often speculated about what might have transpired from legendary â€œmatchupsâ€• of great generals and admirals. In this story of the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, the notorious gambler Yamamoto is pitted against the equally legendary American admiral Bill Halsey in a battle of wits, nerve, and skill.Days of Infamy recounts this alternative history from a multitude of viewpoints---from President Roosevelt, Prime Minister Churchill, and the two great admirals, on down to American pilots flying antiquated aircraft, bravely facing the vastly superior Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft. Gingrich and Forstchen have
  26. 26. homage to the survivors of the real Pearl Harbor attack as it is an imaginative and thrilling take on Americaâ€™s entry into World War II. Praise for the first book in the PacificÂ War Series,Â Pearl Harbor:"A thrilling tale of American's darkest day." --W.E.B. Griffin"Masterful storytelling that not only captures the heroic highs and hellish lows of that horrific day which lives on in infamy--it resonates with today's conflicts and challeneges." --William E. Butterworth IV, New York Times bestselling author of The Saboteurs"A politician and a novelist, each an accomplished historian in his own right, are emerging asÂ master authors of alternative history.Â In
  27. 27. attack on Pearl Harbor, Newt Gingrich and William Forstchen combine their talents to make the diplomacy as suspenseful as the combat, even for readers who know what happens nextâ€“or think they know." --Dennis Showalter, former president of the Society of Military Historians"This book is not only a great read, it is a fascinating historical story that applies today in Iraq as it did in the Western Pacific in the late 30s and 40s." --Captain Alex Fraser, USN (Ret.)
  28. 28. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Newt Gingrich Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  29. 29. Download or read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) by click link below https://bookletsgo93bsk.blogspot.com/B0013TPUY8 OR
  30. 30. [Best!] Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) Read Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2) Download and Read online, DOWNLOAD EBOOK,[PDF EBOOK EPUB],Ebooks download, Read EBook/EPUB/KINDLE,Download Book Format PDF. â€œAbsolutely brilliant! Fast paced and filled with tension and suspense. Every page resonates with the momentous events and great personalities of World War II â€“ and scenes so carefully crafted you feel like youâ€™re there. This is a â€˜must readâ€™ for all who look at history and wonder: â€œWhat ifâ€¦â€•Â -- Oliver North, Lt. Col., USMC (Ret.), host of War Stories on the Fox News ChannelIn 2007, bestselling authors Newt Gingrich and William R. Forstchen launched a new epic adventure series about World War II in the Pacific, with their book Pearl Harbor: A Novel of December 8th, 1941, which instantly rocketed to the New York Times
  31. 31. bestseller list.Gingrich and Forstchenâ€™s now critically acclaimed approach, which they term â€œactive history,â€• examines how a change in but one decision might have profoundly altered American history. In Pearl Harbor they explored how history might have been changed if Admiral Yamamoto had directly led the attack on that fateful day, instead of remaining in Japan. Building on that promise, Days of Infamy starts minutes after the close of Pearl Harbor, as both sides react to the monumental events triggered by the presence of Admiral Yamamoto. In direct command of the six carriers of the attacking fleet, Yamamoto decides to launch a fateful â€œthird-wave attackâ€• on the island of Oahu, and then keeps his fleet in the area to hunt down the surviving American aircraft carriers, which by luck and fate were not anchored in the harbor on that day.Historians have often speculated about what might have transpired from legendary â€œmatchupsâ€• of great generals and admirals. In this story of the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, the notorious gambler Yamamoto is pitted against the equally legendary American admiral Bill Halsey in a battle of wits, nerve, and skill.Days of Infamy recounts this alternative history from a multitude of viewpoints---from President Roosevelt, Prime Minister Churchill, and the two great admirals, on down to American pilots flying antiquated aircraft, bravely facing the vastly superior Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft. Gingrich and Forstchen have written a sequel thatâ€™s as much a homage to the survivors of the real Pearl Harbor attack as it is an imaginative and thrilling take on Americaâ€™s entry into World War II. Praise for the first book in the PacificÂ War Series,Â Pearl Harbor:"A thrilling tale of American's darkest day." --W.E.B. Griffin"Masterful storytelling that not only captures the heroic highs and hellish lows of that horrific day which lives on in infamy--it resonates with today's conflicts and challeneges." --William E. Butterworth IV, New York Times bestselling author of The Saboteurs"A politician and a novelist, each an accomplished historian in his own right, are emerging asÂ master authors of alternative history.Â In this â€œwhat ifâ€• treatment of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Newt Gingrich and William Forstchen combine their talents to make the diplomacy as suspenseful as the combat, even for readers who know what happens nextâ€“or think they know." --Dennis Showalter, former president of the Society of Military Historians"This book is not only a great read, it is a fascinating historical story that applies today in Iraq as it did in the Western Pacific in the late 30s and 40s." --Captain Alex Fraser, USN (Ret.)
  32. 32. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Newt Gingrich Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  33. 33. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  34. 34. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  35. 35. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  36. 36. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  37. 37. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  38. 38. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  39. 39. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  40. 40. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  41. 41. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  42. 42. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  43. 43. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  44. 44. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  45. 45. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  46. 46. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  47. 47. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  48. 48. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  49. 49. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  50. 50. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  51. 51. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  52. 52. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  53. 53. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  54. 54. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  55. 55. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  56. 56. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  57. 57. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  58. 58. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  59. 59. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  60. 60. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  61. 61. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  62. 62. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  63. 63. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)
  64. 64. Days of Infamy (Pearl Harbor, #2)

×