Bagaimana cara memulai akun bitcoin binary.com

Mengajar langkah-langkah untuk memulai akun Bitcoin di Binary.com

Bagaimana cara memulai akun bitcoin binary.com

  1. 1. Bagaimana cara memulai Akun Bitcoin Binary.com
  2. 2. 1 Kunjungi www.binary.com untuk mendaftar akun gratis Kunjungi www.binary.com untuk mendaftar akun gratis. Masukkan alamat email Anda
  3. 3. 2 Masukkan token verifikasi yang dikirim ke email Anda Masukkan token verifikasi yang dikirim ke email Anda, masukkan kata sandi yang kuat dan pilih negara tempat tinggal Anda kemudian klik ‘Daftar Akun baru’
  4. 4. 3 Dua cara untuk melakukan upgrade ke Akun Riil Untuk mendaftar Akun Bitcon Binary.com, Anda harus terlebih dahulu meng-upgrade Akun Virtual Anda menjadi Akun Riil. Terdapat dua cara untuk melakukan upgrade ke Akun Riil. Pertama, Anda dapat klik tombol ’Upgrade ke Akun Riil’ atau klik tombol ‘Daftar Akun’ Dua cara untuk upgrade ke Akun Riil
  5. 5. 4 Masukkan detail Anda untuk melengkapi pendaftaran akun riil Masukkan detail Anda untuk melengkapi pendaftaran akun riil lalu klik ‘Daftar Akun’
  6. 6. 5 Pilih BTC sebagai mata uang Akun Anda Pilih BTC sebagai mata uang akun Anda lalu klik ’Lanjutkan’
  7. 7. 6 Selamat! Pendaftaran Akun BTC Anda telah selesai Selamat! Pendaftaran Akun BTC Anda telah selesai. Untuk memulai trading, transfer bitcoin ke Akun BTC Binary.com Anda
  8. 8. Bagaimana cara deposit bitcoin ke Akun BTC Binary.com Anda
  9. 9. 1 Kunjungi Kasir untuk deposit bitcoin 1. Kunjungi tab ‘Kasir’ 2. Klik ‘Deposit’ Pastikan bahwa anda telah masuk ke Akun BTC Binary.com Anda. Kunjungi Kasir lalu klik ‘deposit’
  10. 10. 2 Masuk ke akun BTC Anda untuk mengirim bitcoin 1. Dapatkan alamat bitcoin Binary.com 2. Masuk ke wallet bitcoin Anda untuk mengirim bitcoin 3. Tinjau & selesaikan transaksi CR491085 Wallet bitcoin pribadi Anda Untuk mentransfer bitcoin ke Akun BTC Binary.com Anda, dapatkan alamat bitcoin dari Binary.com. Masuk ke wallet bitcoin pribadi Anda, masukkan alamat bitcoin dan jumlah dalam BTC yang ingin Anda kirim kemudian klik ‘LANJUTKAN’. Tinjau ulang detail dan klik ‘KIRIM’ untuk melanjutkan Kirimkan BTC Anda ke alamat ini: Penting: Mohon gunakan alamat di atas sekali saja Untuk deposit selanjutnya, mohon kembali kunjungi halaman Kasir untuk mendapatkan alamat baru 15BZrxfjA3tkrrTX7V6hcR5sPp7tJyLsK9 CR499089 15BZrxfjA3tkrrTX7V6hcR5sPp7tJyLsK9 CR499089
  11. 11. 3 Konfirmasi deposit Pernyataan wallet bitcoin Anda Pernyataan akun riil Binary.com 0.00001000 BTC Ketika transaksi telah berhasil dikonfirmasi, Anda dapat melihat pernyataan transaksi pada akun Binary.com Anda dan wallet bitcoin pribadi Anda 15BZrxfjA3tkrrTX7V6hcR5sPp7tJyLsK9 CR499089 15BZrxfjA3tkrrTX7V6hcR5sP p7tJyLsK9 0.0000100
  12. 12. 4 Mulai trading menggunakan Akun BTC Binary.com Anda Sekarang Anda dapat mulai trading menggunakan Akun BTC Binary.com Anda. 0.0001000
  13. 13. Bagaimana cara mencairkan bitcoin dari akun BTC Binary.com Anda
  14. 14. 1 Kunjungi Kasir untuk mencairkan bitcoin 1. Pergi ke tab ‘Kasir’ 2. Klik ‘Pencairan’ Pastikan bahwa anda telah masuk ke Akun BTC Binary.com Anda. Kunjungi Kasir lalu klik ‘deposit’ 0.0003000
  15. 15. 2 Masukkan token verifikasi yang dikirim ke email Anda Masukkan token verifikasi yang dikirim ke email Anda untuk mengkonfirmasi bahwa Anda adalah pemegang akun sebenarnya.
  16. 16. 3 Masukkan alamat publik bitcoin Anda untuk mencairkan bitcoin 1. Masuk ke wallet bitcoin pribadi Anda dan dapatkan alamat publik 3. Gunakan teks ini untuk memeriksa status transaksi via blockchain 2. Masukkan alamat publik Anda dan jumlah yang ingin Anda cairkan dari akun BTC Binary.com Anda ! Masuk ke wallet Bitcoin pribadi Anda dan dapatkan alamat publik Anda. Masukkan alamat publik Anda dan jumlah dalam BTC yang ingin Anda cairkan dari Akun BTC Binary.com Anda. Mohon diketahui bahwa setiap transaksi akan dikonfirmasukan setelah kami menerima tiga konfirmasi dari blockchain. Mohon diketahui bahwa anda harus memberikan alamat publik yang berbeda untuk setiap permintaan pencairan
  17. 17. 4 Periksa email pemberitahuan dari wallet bitcoin Anda Periksa email notifikasi dari wallet bitcoin Anda
  18. 18. 5 Periksa laporan pencairan di Binary.com dan Bitcoin wallet Anda Pernyataan Akun Riil Binary.com Anda Pernyataan wallet Bitcoin Anda Anda dapat melihat laporan pencairan di Binary.com. Laporan ini juga akan tercermin di wallet bitcoin Anda.
  19. 19. Untuk mempelajari lebih lanjut mengenai Bitcoin, kunjungi academy.binary.com Academy
  20. 20. Daftar ke Akun Bitcoin Binary.com sekarang marketing@binary.com Telegram: Binary Group https://www.binary.com

