Apa itu mata uang crypto?

  1. 1. Apa itu mata uang crypto?
  2. 2. Apa itu mata uang crypto Mata uang digital Menggunakan kriptografi sebagai keamanan Uang elektronik yang tidak tersentralisasi Transaksi dilihat via public ledger bernama Blockchain Transaksi peer to peer
  3. 3. Mata uang vs. Mata uang crypto$ Alat pertukaran fisik Alat pertukaran digital Direpresentasikan sebagai uang tunai & koin Direpresentasikan sebagai 1 kunci publik dan kunci privat Persediaan tidak terbatas Persediaan terbatas Diterbitkan oleh pemerintah Tersentralisasi. Diterbitkan dan diatur oleh hukum dan bank Terdesentralisasi. Tidak diatur oleh pemerintah/entitas manapun. Nilai intrinsik ditentukan oleh pasar Nilai intrinsik ditentukan oleh permintaan dan penawaran Diterbitkan oleh komputer
  4. 4. Mata uang vs. Mata uang crypto $ Darimanakah mereka berasal? Tiap negara memiliki mata uang sendiri yang dikontrol oleh pemerintah Koin berasal dari reward yang didapat setelah komputer memecahkan suatu masalah matematika
  5. 5. Mata uang vs. Mata uang crypto $ Contoh Y C$ JPY USD EUR LTCBTC ETH
  6. 6. LTCBTC ETH Tahun peluncuran 2009 2011 2015 Jumlah koin 84 juta21 juta Tidak terbatas Litecoin adalah mata uang digital yang dianggap sebagai versi improvisasi dari Bitcoin Ethereum adalah mata uang digital yang memungkinkan developers untuk memprogram dan menjalankan aplikasi terdesentralisasi (dapps) Bitcoin adalah mata uang digital yang dibuat sebagai alternatif uang reguler, digunakan sebagai media transaksi pembayaran Mata uang crypto yang paling populer
  7. 7. Hubungi kami marketing@binary.com Telegram: Binary Group www.binary.com

