will... •Explode the myth that you need to earn a high income to become •Challenge the belief that your house is an asset ...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Written By: Robert T. Kiyosaki Narrated By: Tim Wheeler Publisher: Brilliance Au...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
OR instant access to download Rich Dad Poor Dad Audiobook
This book is a 1997 book written by and Sharon Lechter. It advocates the importance of financial literacy (financial educa...
has sold over 32 million copies in more than 51 languages across more than 109 countries been on the New York Times bestse...
Click here to next book instant access to download
Robert Toru Kiyosaki (, born April 8, 1947) is an American businessman and author. is the founder of the Dad Company, a pr...
Robert Toru was born on 8 April 1947 in Hilo, Hawaii. A part of the Yonsei generation of Japanese Americans, he was the el...
Dad's CASHFLOW Quadrant reveals how some people work less, earn more, pay less in taxes, and learn to become financially f...
Rich Dad's Guide to Investing Guide to Investing "Investing means different things to different people. In fact, there are...
Retire Young Retire is about how we started with nothing and retired financially free in less than ten years. Find out how...
Few would argue with the fact that, on many fronts, we are a world in crisis. And there are two sides to every crisis, be ...
For Teens Do you feel that what you're learning in school has nothing to do with your life? Do you feel that school's not ...
Why We Want You to Be Rich: Two Men, One Message Donald Trump and are both concerned. Their concern is that the are gettin...
robert kiyosaki rich dad poor dad audio | book free | download good audiobook
robert kiyosaki rich dad poor dad audio | book free | download good audiobook
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

robert kiyosaki rich dad poor dad audio | book free | download good audiobook

8 views

Published on

Listen to Rich Dad Poor Dad good audiobook. stream and download audiobooks Rich Dad Poor Dad to your computer, tablet or mobile phone.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

robert kiyosaki rich dad poor dad audio | book free | download good audiobook

  1. 1. will... •Explode the myth that you need to earn a high income to become •Challenge the belief that your house is an asset •Show parents why they can't rely on the school system to teach their kids about money •Define once and for all an asset and a liability •Teach you what to teach your kids about money for their future financial success has challenged and changed the way tens of millions of people around the world think about money. With perspectives that often contradict conventional wisdom, Robert has earned a reputation for straight talk, irreverence and courage. He is regarded worldwide as a passionate advocate for financial education. "The main reason people struggle financially is because they have spent years in school but learned nothing about money. The result is that people learn to work for money... but never learn to have money work for them.“ The #1 Personal Finance Book of All Time! is a starting point for anyone looking to gain control of their financial future." - USA TODAY LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Written By: Robert T. Kiyosaki Narrated By: Tim Wheeler Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: June 2012 Mass Market Paperback: 274 pages Language: English Duration: 6 hours 11 minutes Genres: Health & Wellness > Parenting Business & Economics > Personal Finance
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. OR instant access to download Rich Dad Poor Dad Audiobook
  5. 5. This book is a 1997 book written by and Sharon Lechter. It advocates the importance of financial literacy (financial education), financial independence and building wealth through investing in assets, real estate investing, starting and owning businesses, as well as increasing one's financial intelligence (financial IQ) to improve one's business and financial aptitude. is written in the style of a set of parables, ostensibly based on is a 1997 book written by and Sharon Lechter. It advocates the importance of financial literacy (financial education), financial independence and building wealth through investing in assets, real estate investing, starting and owning businesses, as well as increasing one's financial intelligence (financial IQ) to improve one's business and financial aptitude. is written in the style of a set of parables, ostensibly based on life.
  6. 6. has sold over 32 million copies in more than 51 languages across more than 109 countries been on the New York Times bestsellers list for over six years and received positive reviews from some critics. American talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey endorsed the book on her show. Another celebrity supporter is actor Will Smith, who said he is teaching his son about financial responsibility by reading the book. PBS Public Television station KOCE, aired a 55-minute presentation of titled "Guide to Wealth" in 2006 which essentially summarises his book now available on youtube.com. PBS also honoured with an excellence in education award in 2005. President Donald Trump has read and praised the book and compared the book to his book Trump: The Art of the Deal, which served as an inspirational book to. Trump later did a literary collaboration with in 2006 called Why We Want You To Be, Two Men One Message and a second book called Midas Touch: Why Some Entrepreneurs Get And Why Most Don't in 2011. American fashion entrepreneur and investor Daymond John has called the book one of his favorites. American rapper Big K.R.I.T. made a song called though it had no connection to the book.
  7. 7. Click here to next book instant access to download
  8. 8. Robert Toru Kiyosaki (, born April 8, 1947) is an American businessman and author. is the founder of the Dad Company, a private financial education company that provides personal finance and business education to people through books and videos. As per Forbes, the company's main revenues come from franchisees of the dad seminars that are conducted by independent people using brand name for a fee. He is also the creator of the Cashflow board and software games to educate adults and children business and financial concepts. His seminars in USA and Canada are conducted in collaboration with a company called Whitney information network and are contracted out to local companies as franchisees in the rest of the world including the Philippines. is the author of more than 26 books, including the international self- published personal finance series of books which has been translated into 51 languages, available in 109 countries and have combined sales of over 27 million copies sold worldwide. He has also been criticized for advocating the use of illegal and unfair practices and a "get quick" philosophy.
  9. 9. Robert Toru was born on 8 April 1947 in Hilo, Hawaii. A part of the Yonsei generation of Japanese Americans, he was the eldest son of Ralph H. (1919–1991), an academic and educator and Marjorie O. (1921–1971), a registered nurse. was followed by his three siblings - sisters Emi and Beth, and his brother John. He attended Hilo High School and graduated in 1965. received congressional nominations from Senator Daniel K. Inouye for the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. chose to attend the United States Merchant Marine Academy in New York. He graduated in the class of 1969 as a deck officer with a Bachelors of Science degree and a commission as a 2nd LT in the U.S. Marine Corps. After graduating from college, took a job with Standard Oil's tanker office as a third mate. resigned after six months to join the Marine Corps. He served in the Marine Corps as a helicopter gunship pilot during the Vietnam War in 1972, where he was awarded anAir Medal. As per, he enrolled in a two year MBA program at the University of Hawaii at Hilo in 1973 while he still was in the navy. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in June 1974. He took a job as a sales associate for Xerox until June 1978. In 1974, attended the Ernhard EST seminars, which he says changed his life. In 1977, started a company called "Rippers". The company brought to market the first nylon and velcro surfer wallets. and his products were featured in Runner's World, Gentleman's Quarterly, Success Magazine, Newsweek, and Playboy. The company eventually went bankrupt. then started a retail business that made T-shirts, hats, wallets, and bags for heavy metal rock bands. The company went bankrupt in 1980. In 1985, and his friends purchased EST, a company which was infamous in USA for conducting seminars called Ernhard seminar trainings. They renamed it as a business education company teaching entrepreneurship, investing, and social responsibility.Around this time, he married his second wife, Kim who had already invested in some real estate in Phoenix. In 1994, sold the education company.
  10. 10. Dad's CASHFLOW Quadrant reveals how some people work less, earn more, pay less in taxes, and learn to become financially free. Have you ever asked yourself: •Why do some investors make money with little risk while most other investors just break even? •Why do most employees go from job to job while others quit their jobs and go on to build business empires? •What does the shift from the Industrial Age to the Information Age mean to me and my family? •How can I use this change to my best advantage and chart my path to financial freedom? CASHFLOW Quadrant was written for you if you are ready to. Rich Dad's Cashflow Quadrant
  11. 11. Rich Dad's Guide to Investing Guide to Investing "Investing means different things to different people. In fact, there are different investments for the, poor, and middle class. Dad's Guide to Investing is a long-term guide for anyone who wants to become a investor and invest in what the invest in. As the title states, it is a 'guide' and offers no guarantees.
  12. 12. Retire Young Retire is about how we started with nothing and retired financially free in less than ten years. Find out how you can do the same. If you do not plan on working hard all your life, this book is for you. Why not Retire Young and Retire? Rich Dad's Retire Young Retire Rich
  13. 13. Few would argue with the fact that, on many fronts, we are a world in crisis. And there are two sides to every crisis, be it a leadership crisis, an economic crisis, an education crisis, or a moral crisis. The two sides to crisis are danger and opportunity. new book, Second Chance, for Your Money and Your Life, uses the lessons from the past and a brutal assessment of the present to prepare readers to see and seize the future. If readers can train their minds to see what their eyes cannot, in a world that is becoming increasingly more 'invisible' and moving at a high rate of speed, they can have a second chance at creating the life they’ve always wanted Second Chance: for Your Money, Your Life and Our World
  14. 14. For Teens Do you feel that what you're learning in school has nothing to do with your life? Do you feel that school's not really preparing you for the real world? If you answered "yes" to these questions, then this audiobook is for you! When was growing up, he wasn't exactly an "A" student, but it wasn't because he wasn't intelligent. He just learned in a different way than the teachers in the school expected him to. Then Robert found a mentor who taught him about money and investing.Robert became so successful that he was able to retire when he was still a young man. for Teens doesn't just share his amazing personal story. It shows you how to make choices today, choices of the.
  15. 15. Why We Want You to Be Rich: Two Men, One Message Donald Trump and are both concerned. Their concern is that the are getting, but America is getting poorer. The entitlement mentality is epidemic, creating people who expect their country, employer, or family to take care of them. And like the polar ice caps, the middle class is disappearing. America is becoming a two-class society, and soon you will be either or poor. Trump and want you to be rich.

×