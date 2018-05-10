This books ( A Practical Guide to Laser Procedures [FULL] ) Made by Rebecca Small

A Practical Guide to Lasers is one of four books in the new Cosmetic Procedures for Primary Care series. This book is designed to act as a guide for the primary care provider that is interested in expanding the horizon of their practice to cosmetic procedures. Whether just getting started or well versed in aesthetic medicine, this guide will serve as a routine quick reference for the most common and most useful procedures in a Primary Care office. This book aims to demystify some of these procedures and put them into the hands of the provider the patient knows and trusts the most. The convenience to patients is just one benefit. The added autonomy and reimbursement will be felt immediately in the Primary Care practice. The procedures described in this book will enhance patients comfort, aesthetics, and health. The added benefit of improvements in their self-esteem and confidence in their Primary Care provider will improve the entire office environment.

