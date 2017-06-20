1 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA PROFESORA: MARÍA ELENA MELLADO ESTUDIANTE: JAVIERA COTAL LUNA RESUMEN DEL LIBRO: “CAR...
2 situación desafiante sin lucha y sin esfuerzo. El miedo es provocado por alguna dificultad que tengamos, pero la dificul...
3 Las cualidades para un profesor progresista están sujetas con las prácticas coherentes con la opción política de una nat...
4 discurso que transmite el docente hacia los alumnos, los cuales deben ser coherentes y permanentes. Entre el decir y el ...
5 Estos dos elementos se asumen como una interacción capital, en la que la práctica adquiere un papel relevante, por lo qu...
Resumen cartas a quien pretende enseñar paulo freire

resumen del libro "Cartas a quien pretende enseñar" de Paulo Freire.

  1. 1. 1 FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA PROFESORA: MARÍA ELENA MELLADO ESTUDIANTE: JAVIERA COTAL LUNA RESUMEN DEL LIBRO: “CARTAS A QUIEN PRETENDE ENSEÑAR” – PAULO FREIRE Primera Carta: Enseñar-aprender. Lectura del mundo-lectura de la palabra. En el mismo tiempo en el que educador enseña, el educando enseña al educador y ambos aprenden, la verdadera enseñanza se interrelaciona con el aprendizaje. El educador debe estar dispuesto a enseñar tanto igual dispuesto a aprender, es la verdadera actitud que un educador debe tomar “el profesor no es una computadora que lo sabe todo, sino es un ser programado para aprender” y este verdadero sentido de enseñar y aprender debe hacerse de forma abierta y critica. Ya que el estudiar es una preparación y a su vez implica una lectura, Pero leer y el estudiar no es un ejercicio de memorización mecánica de ciertos fragmentos de texto, sino que se trata de un estudio y una lectura crítica, porque si no estaríamos repitiendo las mismas ideas de todos los autores, seríamos como máquinas de almacenamiento de información. El estudio-lectura crítica y la escritura, implican una enseñanza crítica que necesariamente requiere una forma de comprender y de realizar la lectura de la palabra y la lectura del mundo, la lectura del texto y la lectura del contexto. Según Freire, “leer un libro no es pasear por las palabras. Es releerlo, es reescribirlo. No enseñar a los niños que leer y escribir son casi la misma cosa desde el punto de vista del ejercicio intelectual y humano es un gran error". Segunda Carta: No permita que el miedo a la dificultad lo paralice. Cerremos los ojos y pensemos en el miedo que alguna vez tuvimos en el pasado, por ejemplo nuestro primer día de clases como educador, la cuestión de lo difícil, y el miedo que nos provoca, la cuestión que aquí se plantea no es el negar el miedo, aun cuando el peligro que lo genera sea ficticio. El miedo en sí, sin embargo, es concreto. La cuestión que se presenta es la de no permitir que el miedo nos paralice o nos persuada fácilmente de desistir a enfrentar la
  2. 2. 2 situación desafiante sin lucha y sin esfuerzo. El miedo es provocado por alguna dificultad que tengamos, pero la dificultad está siempre relacionada con la capacidad de respuesta del sujeto que teme. El peor error más terrible es retroceder al primer obstáculo que se nos presente, el miedo es un derecho, que nos exige valentía. Pero no debemos dejar que nos paralice en nuestra labor como educadores. Tercera Carta: "Vine a hacer el curso de magisterio porque no tuve otra posibilidad". Escuchó una vez decir en una reunión de padres de familias de una promoción escolar, que si un hijo no logra ingresar a la universidad, entonces estudiará para ser profesor. Muchas veces hemos escuchado decir estas palabras de la misma forma u otra, pero siempre con el mismo sentido e intensión de desprestigiar la carrera docente, dando a entender que ser profesor es la última opción para las personas. La práctica educativa de la que hablamos no puede ser tomada como última opción para una persona que pretende iniciar una carrera profesional, por el contrario el ser educador es algo serio y que requiere de vocación y compromiso. Porque tratamos y trabajamos con gente, con niños, que son seres humanos, en el que participamos en su formación como persona. Podemos ayudar al educando o perjudicarlo. Podemos contribuir a su fracaso con nuestra incompetencia e irresponsabilidad. Pero también podemos ayudar con nuestra constante preparación y con el gusto de enseñar y teniendo las ganas de que ellos aprendan, tomándolo con mucha seriedad y compromiso. Es por esto que no se puede formar a una persona como docente solo porque no tuvo otra opción, de raíz estamos formando un exterminador de educando. La carrera de ser educador es subestimada por la sociedad y sus políticas, con el injusto salario, algunos se debaten en que si es justo un aumento de sueldo o no para los profesores, todos opinan, pero las preguntas que se hizo Freire a sí mismo fueron: ¿La tarea de un profesor o profesora es importante?, ¿El salario que percibe es digno? ¿La sociedad reconoce la importancia de esta profesión? Cuarta Carta: De las cualidades indispensables para el mejor desempeño de las maestras y los maestros progresistas.
  3. 3. 3 Las cualidades para un profesor progresista están sujetas con las prácticas coherentes con la opción política de una naturaleza crítica del educador, por eso mismo las cualidades no son algo con lo que nacemos. La humildad no es una cualidad vinculada a la falta de respeto por uno mismo o cobardía, más aún, nos exige valentía y confianza en nosotros mismos. La humildad nos ayuda a reconocer que no lo sabemos todo, sin humildad difícilmente podremos escuchar a nuestros estudiantes. Ser humilde significa que estoy abierto a enseñar y aprender. La morosidad es una cualidad que si no está presente en el educador, su labor pierde significado. Se habla de tener una morosidad no solo por los estudiantes, sino por el proceso de enseñar. La tolerancia no significa ser tolerante con algunos, si no saber convivir con los que son diferentes, estar abierto a aprender cosas diferentes, aceptarlos y respetarlos tal como son. Quinta Carta: Primer día de clases. El educador estará sometido constantemente al miedo, y la mejor opción no es ocultarlo, se debe iniciar primero por asumirlo y superarlo. Porque asumiendo el miedo, podremos lograr su superación. Lo que nos plantea en este escrito Paulo Freire es que lo mejor es decirle a los educandos lo que estamos sintiendo en una demostración de que somos humanos y limitados. Hablándoles que todo ser tiene miedo y es un derecho que nos exige valentía. Demostrarles que el educador no es un ser invulnerable, tiene emociones y sentimientos como ellos. En vez de tratar de esconder nuestro miedo con autoritarismo. Un punto muy importante que menciona Freire en este escrito, es que está de acuerdo al hacer saber que el educador es un ser humano, frente al niño. Porque no podemos educar a niños con mentiras, que piensan que su docente no tiene emociones. La educadora debe despertar el humanismo del educando como parte de un proceso de formación. Sexta Carta: De las relaciones entre la educadora y los educandos. Las relaciones que se tienen en cuenta a la hora de hablar de estas: la enseñanza, el aprendizaje, el proceso de conocer-enseñar-aprender, la autoridad y la libertad. Referidos al
  4. 4. 4 discurso que transmite el docente hacia los alumnos, los cuales deben ser coherentes y permanentes. Entre el decir y el hacer siendo el último el más fuerte. Hay que ser abierto a los cambios, como la participación de los educandos en un ámbito democrático y con respeto. Un maestro debe ser una imagen de autoridad, firmeza, seguridad y orden sin sobrepasar los límites de respeto mutuo en el aula. El maestro debe inclinarse siempre al lado de la justicia y la libertad. Séptima Carta: De hablarle al educando, a hablarle a él y con él; de oír al educando a ser oído por él. Debemos vivir en un contexto equilibrado y armonioso entre hablarle al educado y hablar con él. Esto quiere decir que hay momentos en los que la maestra, como autoridad, le habla al educando, dice lo que debe ser hecho, establece límites sin los cuales la propia libertad del educando se pierde en la permisividad, pero estos momentos se alternan, según la opción política de la educadora, con otros en los que la educadora habla con el educando. El hablar con el educado ayuda a preparar el oído de este, el hablar con él también le enseñamos a escuchar. Así formamos ciudadanos críticos, respetuosos y abiertos ante la diversidad. Octava carta: Identidad cultural y educación. En este noveno escrito, se aclara la importancia de la identidad de cada uno de nosotros como sujeto, ya sea como educador o educando, en la práctica educativa. Ya que, la identidad de los educando tiene que ver con las cuestiones fundamentales del plan de estudios, tanto el oculto como el explícito, y obviamente con cuestiones de enseñanza y de aprendizaje. Cabe mencionar que debemos ser humildes para aceptar y vivir en la interculturalidad y diversidad. Respetando y aceptando a las personas y su cultura. Y para iniciar el respeto a la identidad cultural de los educandos, el primer paso a dar en dirección a ese respeto es el reconocimiento de nuestra identidad. Novena carta: Contexto concreto-contexto teórico. (Relación teoría y práctica)
  5. 5. 5 Estos dos elementos se asumen como una interacción capital, en la que la práctica adquiere un papel relevante, por lo que debe ser sabida y debe ser objeto de saber. De tal forma, plantea una ciencia de la práctica, lo cual le lleva a afirmar que la ciencia descubre verdades acerca del mundo. La práctica y la teoría, deben entablar una relación de diálogo, no de oposición, pues son complementarias. Pero no solo debemos estar abiertos a la realidad teórica que ella ofrece, sino que también, el educador debe estar dispuesto a que los alumnos aprendan las relaciones que encuentran en el contexto concreto de ellos mismos. Décima Carta: Una vez más, la cuestión de la disciplina. Es importante que las cualidades del docente que se comentaron en las anteriores cartas se desarrollen para que exista disciplina. Para que haya disciplina es preciso que exista una libertad, pero no una libertad en decir que no. Sino una libertad con autoridad. Cuando nosotros respetemos a la persona independientemente de su sexo, color, o cultura, estaremos forjando en nuestro mismo la disciplina intelectual. Ya que la disciplina juega un papel importante para que el aprendizaje se logre alcanzar.

