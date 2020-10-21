Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cooperative Development Authority
CONSTITUTIONAL MANDATE Sec 15, Article XII 1987 Philippine Constitution The Congress shall create an agency to promote the...
Exec. Order No. 1 Series , 2016 CDA back to OP Under the supervision of the Cabinet Secretary
The Authority shall be an agency attached to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for policy and program coordinatio...
Signed into law on March 10, 1990 by then President Corazon C. Aquino RA 6939 In 2019, After 29 years, the CDA “is hereby ...
Published in the Official Gazette on August 14, 2019, took effect fifteen (15) days after Cooperative Development Authorit...
• Credit and Financial Services • Banking • Insurance A Human Services: • Health • Housing, • Workers • Labor Service C • ...
As part of the compliance of Section 26 of R.A. 1364 or otherwise known as the Cooperative Development Authority Charter o...
• Establish partnerships with the Local Government units on the implementation of national plans, programs and policies of...
Crafting of the 2017-2022 Regional Consultation on the Philippine Cooperative Medium Term Development Plan (PCMTDP)
Mid term Assessment of the PCDP 2018-2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Opening Remarks of Jo B. Bitonio

34 views

Published on

PCDP Mid Term Review Consultation Meeting
October 21, 2020

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Opening Remarks of Jo B. Bitonio

  1. 1. Cooperative Development Authority
  2. 2. CONSTITUTIONAL MANDATE Sec 15, Article XII 1987 Philippine Constitution The Congress shall create an agency to promote the viability and growth of cooperatives as instruments for social justice and economic development.
  3. 3. Exec. Order No. 1 Series , 2016 CDA back to OP Under the supervision of the Cabinet Secretary
  4. 4. The Authority shall be an agency attached to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for policy and program coordination for cooperatives. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - EO No. 67, series of 2018.
  5. 5. Signed into law on March 10, 1990 by then President Corazon C. Aquino RA 6939 In 2019, After 29 years, the CDA “is hereby strengthened and reorganized to carry out the provisions of RA 11364 and those of Republic Act 9520, or the Philippine Cooperative Code of 2008.” RA 11364 !5 powers, functions and responsibilities 37 powers, functions and responsibilities
  6. 6. Published in the Official Gazette on August 14, 2019, took effect fifteen (15) days after Cooperative Development Authority Charter of 2019 RA 11364 Signed by the President on August 8, 2019
  7. 7. • Credit and Financial Services • Banking • Insurance A Human Services: • Health • Housing, • Workers • Labor Service C • Education and Advocacy D • Agriculture • Agrarian • Aquaculture • Farmers • Dairy • Fisher folk E There shall be one director from each of the following cluster of cooperatives: • Consumers • Marketing • Producers • Logistics B Public Utilities: • Electricity • Water • Communications • Transport; F
  8. 8. As part of the compliance of Section 26 of R.A. 1364 or otherwise known as the Cooperative Development Authority Charter of 2019, which provides that, “the Board shall, in consultation with the cooperative sector and other concerned government agencies Establish a consultative mechanism consistent with Sec. 18 of the Act in order to provide the cooperative sector a system to ensure participation on matters concerning government plans, programs, and policies affecting cooperatives (Sec.2, No 7 RA 11364)
  9. 9. • Establish partnerships with the Local Government units on the implementation of national plans, programs and policies of cooperative development To ensure the maximum participation of the cooperative sector on matters of government plans, projects and policies affecting cooperatives Sec 2 No 8. Coordinate with the provincial, city, or municipal cooperative offices the adoption and implementation of national plans, programs and policies of cooperative development, and to establish partnership in the promotion organization, and development of cooperatives within the jurisdiction of the local government units (Sec 2 No 8. RA 11364)
  10. 10. Crafting of the 2017-2022 Regional Consultation on the Philippine Cooperative Medium Term Development Plan (PCMTDP)
  11. 11. Mid term Assessment of the PCDP 2018-2020

×