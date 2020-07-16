Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE CDA SPMS-RATING SCALE CSC-NCR approved the CDA-SPMS on October 21, 2016 By Filipina H. Porio Sr CDS
Rating scale for quantity B.1. For fix or regulatory targets
Performance Review and Evaluation ➔ Office performance is assessed. ➔ Performance Management Team (PMT) calibrates and con...
Performance measurement FOUR CATEGORY A. Quantity- Measures the extent of accomplishment vis-a-vis targets expressed in nu...
A. Rating scale for quantity A.1. For fix or regulatory targets (Regn, amend, mandatory reports, trngs etc.) non Numerical...
A.2 . Non regulatory targets Numerical Adjectival Description 5 Outstanding Exceeding 130% and above of the planned target...
B. Rating scale for efficiency Numerical Adjectival Description 5 Outstanding 96-100% budget spent 4 Very satisfactory 90-...
C. Rating scale for timeliness C.1. For fix or regulatory targets Numerical Adjectival Description 5 Outstanding Submitted...
Rating scale for timeliness C.2 . for non regulatory targets Numerical Adjectival Description 5 Outstanding Submitted 3 da...
D. Rating scale for quality D.1. for reports, letters, memoranda, and IEC development Numerical Adjectival Description 5 O...
D. Rating scale for quality D.2. for evaluation completeness of documents Numerical Adjectival Description 5 Outstanding 1...
D. Rating scale for quality D.3. for evaluation of documents as to substance and accuracy Numerical Adjectival Description...
D. Rating scale for quality D.4. for evaluation of TAS rendered registration process by clients and training assessment Nu...
D. Rating scale for quality D.5. for data accuracy Numerical Adjectival Description 5 Outstanding 100% accurate data 3 Sat...
Thank you!
Reference: https://www.slideshare.net/coopjbb1/cda-strategic- performance-management-system-revised
CDA SPMS Rating Scale
CDA SPMS Rating Scale

Presented during the e-Staff Meeting
July 16, 2020

