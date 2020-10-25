2019 Highlight of Accomplishment and Revised WFP july 16

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2019 Accomplishment Report CDA ROI Staff Meeting July 16, 2020
CRITS 1. Handholding Program for Micro and Small Cooperatives No. of micro and small cooperatives provided with HH activit...
3. Capability Building Program Governance and Management - No. of trainings conducted; No. of officers of cooperatives tra...
5. Gawad Parangal Campaigns, launching, validation and evaluation and deliberations; No. of cooperatives and Success stori...
8. GAD No. of GAD-related activities conducted/attended; No. of cooperatives oriented on MCs on GAD and tools 9. Monitorin...
Total Number of Indicators 43 Above target 38 Best Average 5 Better Un met Targets 0 CRITS
1. Koop Kapatid TNA, MOA forged, and No. of monitoring activities 2. BMBE Act of 2002 No. of micro/small cooperatives and ...
5. Strengthening partnership with NGAs and LGUs DTI No. of cooperatives indorsed, monitored to DTI-NC to avail services; N...
6. Strengthening of Cooperatives as Business Enterprises Financial Inclusion No. of orientation on F.I. conducted; No. of ...
CPDAS Total Number of Indicators 22 Above target 20 Best Average 2 Better Un met Targets
Members and Public Protection Program 1. Registration of cooperatives & amendments of ACBL No. of application for new regi...
Members and Public Protection Program No. of Laboratory application received and acted upon; and Certificate of Recognitio...
Registration Total Number of Indicators 15 Above target 12 Best Average 3 Better Un met Targets
Members and Public Protection Program 1. Monitoring of Cooperatives No. of cooperatives inspected with inspection reports ...
RU Total Number of Indicators 15 Above target 12 Best Average 3 Better Un met Targets
Members and Public Protection Program No. of non-compliant cooperatives recommended for appropriate action or intervention...
Members and Public Protection Program Enforcement No. of complaints received acted upon within 15 days upon receipt Non-co...
Enforcement Total Number of Indicators 7 Above target 7 Best Average Un met Targets
No. of Indicators Region Field RO1 CRITS 43 28 43 CPDAS 22 17 19 RU 15 4 15 Registration 15 5 15 Legal 7 0 99 54+ 99 IPCR
STO: Planning Improved Developmental Service Delivery Mechanisms and Enhanced Members WFP submitted & Accomplishment Repor...
STO: QMS 5S Audits is conducted Internal Audit is conducted Surveillance Audits Attendance to QMS-related trainings or act...
STO: MIS EO website maintained and updated Number of articles posted Preventive Maintenance Plan prepared, monitored anti-...
STO: MIS MIS - Technical EO website maintained and updated Number of articles posted Preventive Maintenance Plan prepared,...
GASD: Finance Budget Preparation and Execution Program Budget Proposal for FY 2020 is prepared Workshop on Parameters Sett...
Mid-Year and Year-end Assessment Financial Performance Assessment No. of Reports encoded online Monthly, quarterly, year-e...
GASD: HRMP Individual Development Plan (IDP) Prepared and consolidated IDPs Capacity Interventions monitored as to effecti...
Sports activities conducted HRD training, seminar, study tours attended Awards and Incentives to CDS Recruitment and Place...
Prepared Motor Vehicle Fleet Plan (MVFP) Vehicle Maintenance Plan implemented and monitored Motor Vehicle registered and i...
Prepared Motor Vehicle Fleet Plan (MVFP) Vehicle Maintenance Plan implemented and monitored Motor Vehicle registered and i...
Prepared Motor Vehicle Fleet Plan (MVFP) Vehicle Maintenance Plan implemented and monitored Motor Vehicle registered and i...
Inventories conducted Unserviceable equipment disposed
GASD: Records And Document Management Record Room's maintained and monitored Documents and records labeled and arranged Re...
Fees due to the CDA are collected and duly receipted Remitted collection to the BTr Prepared and submitted the approved LD...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2019 Highlight of Accomplishment and Revised WFP july 16

36 views

Published on

Performance Review
CDA Regional Office !

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2019 Highlight of Accomplishment and Revised WFP july 16

  1. 1. 2019 Accomplishment Report CDA ROI Staff Meeting July 16, 2020
  2. 2. CRITS 1. Handholding Program for Micro and Small Cooperatives No. of micro and small cooperatives provided with HH activities; rated the handholding services as good or better; HH rendered within the prescribed period 2. Technical Assistance Services (TAS) No. of micro and small cooperatives provided with TAS activities; rated the TAS as good or better; HH rendered TAS within the prescribed period 3. Capability Building Program Fundamentals of Cooperatives - No. of trainings conducted; No. of officers of cooperatives trained; No. of cooperatives
  3. 3. 3. Capability Building Program Governance and Management - No. of trainings conducted; No. of officers of cooperatives trained; No. of cooperatives Reportorial Requirements - No. of orientations conducted; No. of cooperatives oriented; No. of members oriented Enhancement training for officers of cooperatives conducted/ facilitated - No. of trainings conducted/facilitated ; No. of cooperatives which participated; No. of members trained 4. Advocacy Programs and Initiatives No. of PRS conducted and No. of prospective cooperative members trained
  4. 4. 5. Gawad Parangal Campaigns, launching, validation and evaluation and deliberations; No. of cooperatives and Success stories documented; CMC conducted; stories posted in the EO websites and coops implementing best practices 6. . Information and Communication Program Regional Advocacy and Communication Plan developed; IEC material developed & distributed; Information disseminated through radio/TV /website / print; No. of KoopBalitaan conducted; TIMTA fora conducted and No. of cooperatives represented in the fora 7. Accreditation Program for CEA and ATPs No. of Accreditation applications or renewals and activities /trainings monitored
  5. 5. 8. GAD No. of GAD-related activities conducted/attended; No. of cooperatives oriented on MCs on GAD and tools 9. Monitoring of Cooperative Development Councils (CDC) No. of CDC activities documented 10. Business Continuity Management for Cooperatives No. of cooperatives oriented under Business Continuity Management (BCM) Awareness 11. Cooperatives' Concern for Community Program No. of cooperatives with Community Development Program
  6. 6. Total Number of Indicators 43 Above target 38 Best Average 5 Better Un met Targets 0 CRITS
  7. 7. 1. Koop Kapatid TNA, MOA forged, and No. of monitoring activities 2. BMBE Act of 2002 No. of micro/small cooperatives and entrepreneur-members registered to BMBE 3. Database No. of coop with contribution of entrepreneur-members in generation job and increase in income profile gathered and reported 4. Develop and documented monitored No. of M2C, C2C, C2NC marketing transaction documented CPDAS
  8. 8. 5. Strengthening partnership with NGAs and LGUs DTI No. of cooperatives indorsed, monitored to DTI-NC to avail services; No. of business matching/trade fairs facilitated DOST/DA No. of Cooperatives monitored which availed the financial loans DAR No. of Technical Assistance Provided to DAR assisted coops NCIP No. of Technical Assistance Provided to IPs coop Local Government Units (LGU) No. of activities conducted/coordinated; No. of coops availed assistance
  9. 9. 6. Strengthening of Cooperatives as Business Enterprises Financial Inclusion No. of orientation on F.I. conducted; No. of cooperatives oriented; No. of report-matrix submitted 7. Value-Chain Program for cooperatives No. of coop business process facilitated thru value chain 8. CBMIS No. of cooperative enrolled in CBMIS 9. Asset Recovery Program (Cleansing of Records/Writing off) No. of unliquidated and delinquent accounts documented
  10. 10. CPDAS Total Number of Indicators 22 Above target 20 Best Average 2 Better Un met Targets
  11. 11. Members and Public Protection Program 1. Registration of cooperatives & amendments of ACBL No. of application for new registration received and acted upon; validations of applications for new registration; No. of complete registration application documents acted; No. of new cooperatives registered ; rated the registration process as Good or better 2. Amendments No. of amendments to ACBL registered ; rated the ACBL amendment registration process as good or better; amendments acted upon within the period 3. Branches, Satellites, Lab Coops No. of branch application received and acted upon; validated; No. of Coop Branches issued a Certificate of Authority; No. of satellite application received and acted upon; validation conducted Registration
  12. 12. Members and Public Protection Program No. of Laboratory application received and acted upon; and Certificate of Recognition issued CooPRIS Updating Status of cooperatives updated
  13. 13. Registration Total Number of Indicators 15 Above target 12 Best Average 3 Better Un met Targets
  14. 14. Members and Public Protection Program 1. Monitoring of Cooperatives No. of cooperatives inspected with inspection reports transmitted to cooperatives No. of cooperatives examined with reports transmitted to cooperatives; inspection reports evaluated No. of cooperatives with complete mandatory reports submitted/processed/evaluated RU
  15. 15. RU Total Number of Indicators 15 Above target 12 Best Average 3 Better Un met Targets
  16. 16. Members and Public Protection Program No. of non-compliant cooperatives recommended for appropriate action or intervention Issued Notice of Non-compliance Cooperatives issued with Certificate of Compliance Cooperatives complying with JAO or FA 10708 (TIMTA) Consolidated Annual Tax Incentive Report
  17. 17. Members and Public Protection Program Enforcement No. of complaints received acted upon within 15 days upon receipt Non-compliant cooperatives complying with sanctions and/or directives (SCO) request for legal opinion acted upon within 15 days investigations conducted mediation/conciliation conferences acted upon No. of petitions/recommendations for dissolution of cooperatives acted upon No. of petitions/recommendations for dissolution of cooperatives acted upon
  18. 18. Enforcement Total Number of Indicators 7 Above target 7 Best Average Un met Targets
  19. 19. No. of Indicators Region Field RO1 CRITS 43 28 43 CPDAS 22 17 19 RU 15 4 15 Registration 15 5 15 Legal 7 0 99 54+ 99 IPCR
  20. 20. STO: Planning Improved Developmental Service Delivery Mechanisms and Enhanced Members WFP submitted & Accomplishment Report 15 submitted Monitoring of PCMTDP Implementation Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are monitored monthly/quarterly/annually and analyzed by respective units
  21. 21. STO: QMS 5S Audits is conducted Internal Audit is conducted Surveillance Audits Attendance to QMS-related trainings or activities
  22. 22. STO: MIS EO website maintained and updated Number of articles posted Preventive Maintenance Plan prepared, monitored anti-virus installed and updated Accomplished WFPIS Monitoring Forms are submitted monthly to the Planning Section for consolidation
  23. 23. STO: MIS MIS - Technical EO website maintained and updated Number of articles posted Preventive Maintenance Plan prepared, monitored anti-virus installed and updated MIS Analytics Accomplished WFPIS Monitoring Forms are submitted monthly to the Planning Section for consolidation
  24. 24. GASD: Finance Budget Preparation and Execution Program Budget Proposal for FY 2020 is prepared Workshop on Parameters Setting/Budget Formulation of and Tier 1 and Tier 2 BP Forms filled up, encoded OSBP BEDs are prepared on time FARs prepared on time
  25. 25. Mid-Year and Year-end Assessment Financial Performance Assessment No. of Reports encoded online Monthly, quarterly, year-end financial report are prepared; financial report encoded online Processing of claims in accordance with COA Remitted tax with held on-line/remitted premium contributions and others
  26. 26. GASD: HRMP Individual Development Plan (IDP) Prepared and consolidated IDPs Capacity Interventions monitored as to effectiveness Learning & Devt and Benchmarking Plan (LDBP) submitted; No. of trainings conducted; No. of personnel trained No. of personnel oriented on SPMS Prepared and submitted IPCR/OPCR commitment on time based on SPMS calendar Prepared and submitted IPCR/OPCR with rating on time based on SPMS calendar
  27. 27. Sports activities conducted HRD training, seminar, study tours attended Awards and Incentives to CDS Recruitment and Placement; No. of applications received, screened and evaluated (Supervising CDS)
  28. 28. Prepared Motor Vehicle Fleet Plan (MVFP) Vehicle Maintenance Plan implemented and monitored Motor Vehicle registered and insured Bldg. and equipment Maintenance Program implemented Bldg. and equipment insurance updated Occupancy permit secured Fire Protection Inspection secured GASD: General Services
  29. 29. Prepared Motor Vehicle Fleet Plan (MVFP) Vehicle Maintenance Plan implemented and monitored Motor Vehicle registered and insured Bldg. and equipment Maintenance Program implemented Lease Contract updated Pest Control implemented
  30. 30. Prepared Motor Vehicle Fleet Plan (MVFP) Vehicle Maintenance Plan implemented and monitored Motor Vehicle registered and insured Bldg. and equipment Maintenance Program implemented Bldg. and equipment insurance updated Occupancy permit secured Fire Protection Inspection secured
  31. 31. Inventories conducted Unserviceable equipment disposed
  32. 32. GASD: Records And Document Management Record Room's maintained and monitored Documents and records labeled and arranged Records and documents are stored/maintained Classified records for retention/disposal Valueless records disposed
  33. 33. Fees due to the CDA are collected and duly receipted Remitted collection to the BTr Prepared and submitted the approved LDDAP and MDS checks to LBP Prepared and submitted the reports with approved vouchers GASD: Cashiering

×