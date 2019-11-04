Successfully reported this slideshow.
A woman-oriented platform for female bloggers to share their knowledge and stories, be recognized for their skills and get paid for it.

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Opportunities for women to work from home in india

  1. 1. ARE THERE OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN TO WORK FROM HOME IN INDIA? My life has everything. I am a busy mother; my husband gets his monthly pay check on time; we make annual travel plans; I hit the gym every morning and I shop my heart out. That sounds like a perfect life , doesn’t it? But, where am I in this life? I lost myself somewhere between home and… home. What do I do for myself amidst the process of making my family’s life easy and perfect? Do I wish to be known as a stereotypical shopper women? I guess not. My moment of nirvana just punched me right there and I typed it, googled it- all possible work from home opportunities in India. To my surprise, our country, where women are ready to give up their ambitions and quit their dream jobs after getting married, lack in providing an appropriate work from home scope. Data entry, telephone operator, are some options but these will provide you instant money and no Identity. Lets talk about numbers now. India ranks 120 amongst 131 countries in female labour force participation rate, according to World bank review.How will the country prosper and have a sustainable growth if half the population isn’t participating? At one level working women quit their jobs due to family pressures while on the other level, I blame the dearth of options available for women to pursue jobs from their home. Even the possibilities that are available are far from favourable. Surprisingly, the rapid urbanization of the country is not opening gates for women workforce. Only 27% of the women work against 79% of men. What is the need of the hour? What we need as a country is a women-centric work opportunity where the female section of the population can work together and support each other. 1. An opportunity for women to make use of their experience and knowledge and ultimately building a strong identity for themselves. 2.Not a daily exhausting 9 hours of job struggling to make a mark but a sip-on- the-coffee work from home opportunity where she can balance her career without compromising on her family life. 3. An opportunity for women to help each other grow. A little uplift to the deprived women and from rural areas where opportunities do not reach them. 4.A strong community where a woman stands by another woman and believes in growing together which is the gist of women empowerment. Widen your horizons with Pinkdesk Why should I waste a good professional degree? Why not pursue my interests and hobbies and do things that I like to do and things that will implant a sense of
  2. 2. satisfaction. It is what Pink desk offers, a revival to your lost hobbies and a U-turn to your dreams. To be very specific, PinkDesk offers, An amazing option to, 1. Write your heart out at BLOGGER&SPARK. Where you can share your knowledge and experiences that will help other women to know, follow and grow. It is always great to make a difference in someone’s life. The platform serves women from every walk of life, whether a mother, a student or an engineer. You share what you know and earn applauds. This is not all, your blog’s performance is tracked via PD Score which would help you earn money and recognition. 2.If feeling helpless, anxious, need a quick advice, call for it at the FORUM. A window for women to share their problems and advice fellow women. With so much of webbed responsibilities, women get clueless and aimless at times. Forum, is where you get a boost to that lost confidence. 3. A women’s ecosystem isn’t complete without a “Shopping cart”. Mandi provides a sneak peek into local stores based on your chosen locality. MANDI is mainly a launch pad for women to showcase their products or services and build a brand. Women entrepreneurs get a positive push with associations like Mandi, where your products are showcased with vibrant marketing, a platform to get yourself financially independent. A place to harness your skills and show off your capabilities. And this is not a compulsion but a facility and a great window(of opportunity) that invests in your identity-build up and provides benefits beyond your imagination. Very appropriately covering these three scopes, Pink desk, is determined to uplift the women so that they can contribute to India’s GDP. As they proudly state,” Women empowerment is not about being better, instead, it’s about being complete”. How Concrete is women empowerment with PinkDesk? The above opportunities must have given a fair idea on how a woman can achieve growth and independence PinkDesk. Let’s get real! Financial Independence is a very important factor in empowerment of any individual. Without an identity and financial resources, woman empowerment is nothing but a play of words. Pink desk ensures a woman’s financial independence by investing on ideas like PD Cash. PD cash is a unique earning that is paid to users when they get applauses for their blogs/vlogs/answers. This way you can earn to invest in Bazaar and begin earning. Associating with Pink Desk, may not reap you instant profits because everything that lasts longer requires perseverance. It is an opportunity for we, women to grow with our interests and hobbies. A way to be noticed amongst a
  3. 3. crowd. To shine bright in your own eyes and make yourself the most important one in your perfect life.

