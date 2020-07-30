LPG Policies and Indian Economy / New Economic Policy 1991

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NEW ECONOMIC POLICY 1991
• Meaning of Economic Reforms • Need of Economic Reforms • New Economic Policy • Liberalisation • Privatisation • Globalis...
MEANING OF ECONOMIC REFORMS • It refers to a set of economic policies directed to accelerate the pace of growth and develo...
• The reforms intended at bringing in larger cooperation of the private sector in the growth method of the Indian economy....
NEED OF ECONOMIC REFORMS Poor performance of the public sector • Public sector was given an important role in development ...
Inflationary pressure • There was a consistent rise in the general price level of essential goods in the economy due to in...
Huge debts on government • Government expenditure on various developmental works was more than its revenue from taxation e...
Adverse BoP or Imports exceeded Exports • Imports grew at a very high rate without matching the growth of exports. • Gover...
Fall in Foreign Exchange Reserves • Foreign exchange (foreign currencies) reserves, which government generally maintains t...
Inefficient Management • The government was not able to generate sufficient revenues from internal sources • Government’s ...
Terms and conditions of world bank and IMF India received financial help of $7 billion from the World Bank and IMF on an a...
THE NEW ECONOMIC POLICY (NEP) • The New Economic Policy was announced in July 1991 • Its aim was to create a more competit...
COMPONENTS OF NEP • The policy of LIBERALISATION (L) in place of LICENSING (L) for the industries and trade • The policy o...
LIBERALISATION • It means removal of entry and growth restrictions on the private sector. • In other words, it means freed...
• Liberalisation involves deregulation and reduction of government controls and greater autonomy of private investment, to...
INDUSTRIAL SECTOR REFORMS 24 / July / 1991 Reduction in Industrial Licensing •Licensing was reduced to only 5 industries i...
Decrease in role of PSUs • Under the new industrial policy, the number of industries reserved for PSU was reduced from 17 ...
De-reservation under SSI • Production areas which earlier were reserved for SSI were de-reserved. • Capital investment for...
MRTP Act •Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Act, 1969 •The act aims to prevent concentration of power, provide fo...
FINANCIAL SECTOR REFORMS Change in role of RBI Establishment of Private Sector FDI & FII in Private Banks Freedom to set u...
FISCAL REFORMS • It is related to the revenue and expenditure of the government. • It refers to reforms in government’s ta...
• Following Tax Reforms were introduced: • Reduction in Taxes as high tax rates were an important reason for tax evasion. ...
EXTERNAL SECTOR REFORMS • It includes Foreign Exchange Reforms and Foreign Trade Policy Reforms. • Foreign Exchange Reform...
• Foreign Trade Policy or Trade and Investment Policy Reforms underwent a substantial change. • Before 1991, lot of restri...
Removal of Quantitative restrictions on imports and exports Removal of Export Duty Reduction in Import Duty Relaxation in ...
DEVALUATION • It implies lowering the value of own currency in relation to other currencies of the world. • As a reason, U...
Liberalisation is to facilitate integration of the Indian market with the global market with the view to achieving growth ...
LIBERALISATION v/s LAISSEZ-FAIRE • Laissez faire is a system in which there is no intervention by the state in the functio...
PRIVATISATION • It is the process of involving the private sector in the ownership or operation of a state owned enterpris...
• It can be done in two ways: • Outright sale of govt enterprises to the private entrepreneurs i.e. transfer of ownership ...
DISINVESTMENT • It is a policy instrument to promote privatization. • It occurs when govt sells off its share capital of P...
NEED FOR PRIVATISATION • Journey of PSU from 1951-1990 was remarkable. • It led to the structural transformation of Indian...
NAVRATNAS • It refers to nine such profit making companies which are compared with nine courtiers in the court of King Vik...
• However with the passage of time, Navratna status was accorded to other industries as well like MTNL, Oil India Limited ...
MAHARATNAS • Started in 2009 • Coal India Ltd • IOC Ltd • NTPC • ONGC • SAIL • BHEL • GAIL • BPCL By Priyanka Chhabra
As on 13 Sept 2017, there were 8 Maharatnas, 16 Navratnas and 74 Miniratnas By Priyanka Chhabra
Reduction in Budget deficit Competitive environment Better managerial efficiency Quick decision making Promotes consumer s...
SIRCILLA TRAGEDY By Priyanka Chhabra
GLOBALISATION • It means integrating the economy of a country with the economies of other countries under conditions of fr...
It is defined as a process associated with increasing openness, growing economic interdependence and deepening economic in...
• Globalisation is the outcome of the policies of Liberalisation and Privatisation • Because of Globalisation, there will ...
STRATEGIES ADOPTED FOR GLOBALISATION • In 47 high priority industries, FDI to the extent of 100% has been allowed without ...
• Rupee was devalued in 1991 by nearly 20% which stimulated exports, discouraged imports and raised the influx of foreign ...
Partial convertibility refers to the freedom to convert domestic currency into foreign currency and vice versa for restric...
Favour Greater access to global market Advanced technology Better future prospects for LSI Against More beneficial for dev...
OUTSOURCING • It is an important outcome of the process of Globalisation. • It refers to contracting out some of the activ...
WTO • In 1948 GATT was established with 23 countries to administer all multilateral trade agreements by providing equal op...
FUNCTIONS OF WTO • To facilitate international trade by removing tariff and non tariff barriers. • To ensure optimum utili...
INDIA AND WTO • India has been in forefront of framing fair global rules, and regulations • India has kept its commitments...
POSITIVE ASPECTS OF LPG POLICIES • Increase in the rate of Economic Growth • Inflow of Foreign Investment • Rise in Forex ...
NEGATIVE ASPECTS OF LPG POLICIES • Growing unemployment • Removal of subsidy from Agriculture • Liberalization and reducti...
LPG Policies and Indian Economy / New Economic Policy 1991

Class XII - Indian Economic Development

Published in: Economy & Finance
LPG Policies and Indian Economy / New Economic Policy 1991

  NEW ECONOMIC POLICY 1991
  3. 3. MEANING OF ECONOMIC REFORMS • It refers to a set of economic policies directed to accelerate the pace of growth and development. • It refer to the fundamental changes that were launched in 1991 with the plan of liberalizing the economy and to quicken its rate of economic growth. • The Narasimha Rao Government, in 1991, started the economic reforms in order to rebuild internal and external faith in the Indian economy. By Priyanka Chhabra
  4. 4. • The reforms intended at bringing in larger cooperation of the private sector in the growth method of the Indian economy. • Policy changes were proposed with regard to technology up gradation, industrial licensing, removal of restrictions on the private sector, foreign investments and foreign trade. • To put it in other words, “Economic reforms” normally indicates deregulation or at times to decrease in the size of government, to eliminate deformities caused by management or the presence of administration, rather than current or raised regulations or government plans to lessen perversions created by market failure. By Priyanka Chhabra
  5. 5. NEED OF ECONOMIC REFORMS Poor performance of the public sector • Public sector was given an important role in development policies during 1951- 1990. • However the performance of the majority of public enterprises was disappointing. • They were incurring huge losses because of inefficient management. By Priyanka Chhabra
  6. 6. Inflationary pressure • There was a consistent rise in the general price level of essential goods in the economy due to increase in money supply and shortage of essential goods. • Money supply was increased owing to borrowings by the government to cope with fiscal deficit. • To control inflation, a new set of policies were required By Priyanka Chhabra
  7. 7. Huge debts on government • Government expenditure on various developmental works was more than its revenue from taxation etc. • As a result, the government borrowed money from banks, public and international financial institutions like IMF etc. • Higher Fiscal Deficit indicates poor financial health of the economy and triggers inflation. By Priyanka Chhabra
  8. 8. Adverse BoP or Imports exceeded Exports • Imports grew at a very high rate without matching the growth of exports. • Government could not restrict imports even after imposing heavy tariffs and fixing quotas. • On the other hand, Exports were very less due to the low quality and high prices of our goods as compared to foreign goods. By Priyanka Chhabra
  9. 9. Fall in Foreign Exchange Reserves • Foreign exchange (foreign currencies) reserves, which government generally maintains to import petrol and other important items, dropped to levels that were not sufficient for even a fortnight. • The government was not able to repay its borrowings from abroad. • The situation became so grave that the government had to mortgage country’s gold reserves with the World Bank to discharge its debt obligations. By Priyanka Chhabra
  10. 10. Inefficient Management • The government was not able to generate sufficient revenues from internal sources • Government’s expenditures were large enough than its revenues • Borrowings were done to fulfill consumption needs. By Priyanka Chhabra
  11. 11. By Priyanka Chhabra
  12. 12. Terms and conditions of world bank and IMF India received financial help of $7 billion from the World Bank and IMF on an agreement to announce its New Economic Policy i.e. • To remove restriction on Private sector • To reduce role of government • To remove trade restrictions By Priyanka Chhabra
  13. 13. By Priyanka Chhabra
  14. 14. THE NEW ECONOMIC POLICY (NEP) • The New Economic Policy was announced in July 1991 • Its aim was to create a more competitive environment in the economy and remove the barriers to entry and growth of firms. • Measures: • Stabilization Measures • Short term • Increase forex reserve • Control inflation • Structural Reform Measures • Improve the efficiency of economy • Increase international competitiveness By Priyanka Chhabra
  15. 15. By Priyanka Chhabra
  16. 16. By Priyanka Chhabra
  17. 17. COMPONENTS OF NEP • The policy of LIBERALISATION (L) in place of LICENSING (L) for the industries and trade • The policy of PRIVATISATION (P) in place of QUOTAS (Q) for the industrialists • The policy of GLOBALISATION (G) in place of PERMITS (P) for exports and imports • Thus LPG replaced LQP in 1991By Priyanka Chhabra
  18. 18. By Priyanka Chhabra
  19. 19. LIBERALISATION • It means removal of entry and growth restrictions on the private sector. • In other words, it means freedom of the producing units from direct or physical controls imposed by the government. • It led to removal of industrial licensing system, import license, forex control, restriction on investment etc. • These controls had given rise to corruption, undue delays and inefficiency. By Priyanka Chhabra
  20. 20. • Liberalisation involves deregulation and reduction of government controls and greater autonomy of private investment, to make economy more competitive. • Economic Reforms taken by the Government: • Industrial Sector Reforms • Financial Sector Reforms • Tax Reforms • Foreign Exchange Reforms • Trade and Investment Policy Reforms • The purpose was: • To unlock the economic potential of the country by encouraging private sector and MNCs • To introduce much more competitionBy Priyanka Chhabra
  21. 21. By Priyanka Chhabra
  22. 22. INDUSTRIAL SECTOR REFORMS 24 / July / 1991 Reduction in Industrial Licensing •Licensing was reduced to only 5 industries i.e. liquor, cigarette, defence equipment, industrial explosives and dangerous chemicals. • No license was required for expansion or establishments of new units. By Priyanka Chhabra
  23. 23. By Priyanka Chhabra
  24. 24. Decrease in role of PSUs • Under the new industrial policy, the number of industries reserved for PSU was reduced from 17 to 8 • In 2010-11, the number of industries was reduced merely to two i.e. Atomic Energy and Railways By Priyanka Chhabra
  25. 25. De-reservation under SSI • Production areas which earlier were reserved for SSI were de-reserved. • Capital investment for SSI has been increased to Rs. 1 crore • Prices was determined by the forces of market By Priyanka Chhabra
  26. 26. MRTP Act •Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Act, 1969 •The act aims to prevent concentration of power, provide for control of monopolies and protect consumer interest. By Priyanka Chhabra
  27. 27. By Priyanka Chhabra
  28. 28. FINANCIAL SECTOR REFORMS Change in role of RBI Establishment of Private Sector FDI & FII in Private Banks Freedom to set up new branches By Priyanka Chhabra
  29. 29. By Priyanka Chhabra
  FISCAL REFORMS • It is related to the revenue and expenditure of the government. • It refers to reforms in government's taxation and public expenditure policies. • It seeks to achieve stability in the economy by managing the revenue and expenditure of the government • Tax reforms are the principal component of fiscal reforms • Taxes are classified into: • Direct Taxes: here the burden cannot be shifted onto others. Eg: Income Tax, Corporate Tax • Indirect Taxes: here the burden can be shifted onto others. Eg: GST
  31. 31. By Priyanka Chhabra
  • Following Tax Reforms were introduced: • Reduction in Taxes as high tax rates were an important reason for tax evasion. • Introduction of GST in March, 2017 was another reform in indirect taxes to facilitate establishment of common national market for goods and commodities. • Procedure for tax payment have been simplified.
  EXTERNAL SECTOR REFORMS • It includes Foreign Exchange Reforms and Foreign Trade Policy Reforms. • Foreign Exchange Reforms were introduced in 1991 with the devaluation of Indian rupee against foreign currency. • To overcome BoP crisis, rupee was devalued so as to increase inflow of Forex. • As a result, market forces of D& S determined the exchange rate.
  • Foreign Trade Policy or Trade and Investment Policy Reforms underwent a substantial change. • Before 1991, lot of restrictions were imposed on imports which were removed as it reduced the efficiency and competitiveness of domestic industries. • These reforms were initiated: • To increase competition • To promote foreign investment • To promote efficiency
  Removal of Quantitative restrictions on imports and exports Removal of Export Duty Reduction in Import Duty Relaxation in Import Licensing System
  DEVALUATION • It implies lowering the value of own currency in relation to other currencies of the world. • As a reason, US dollar can be exchanges for more rupees than before. • Eg: 1 $ = 70 Rs. 1 $ = 75 Rs. • Implying that a US dollar can but more goods in the Indian Market • This will increase forex supply in Indian Economy as devaluation leads to increase in Exports and decrease in Imports
  37. 37. By Priyanka Chhabra
  Liberalisation is to facilitate integration of the Indian market with the global market with the view to achieving growth through competition rather than protection.
  LIBERALISATION v/s LAISSEZ-FAIRE • Laissez faire is a system in which there is no intervention by the state in the functioning of an economy. Role of govt is nothing beyond being a night watchman of the country. • Liberalisation implies a situation wherein the government allows greater degree of freedom and flexibility to the private entrepreneurs in matters relating to allocation of resources. Thus, it does not exclude government's intervention in the economy.
  40. 40. By Priyanka Chhabra
  PRIVATISATION • It is the process of involving the private sector in the ownership or operation of a state owned enterprises. • In other words, it means transfer of ownership, management and control of public sector enterprises to the entrepreneurs in the private sector. • It implies gradual withdrawal of govt ownership and greater role of private sector in the economic activities of the country.
  • It can be done in two ways: • Outright sale of govt enterprises to the private entrepreneurs i.e. transfer of ownership • Through disinvestment • The purpose of privatization was mainly to improve financial discipline and facilitate Modernisation.
  DISINVESTMENT • It is a policy instrument to promote privatization. • It occurs when govt sells off its share capital of PSUs to the private investors. • Argument in favor of disinvestment is same as that of privatization. • It is taken as a remedial measure to improve production and managerial efficiency as well as to facilitate Modernisation • It is also used as a means to manage fiscal deficit by the govt
  NEED FOR PRIVATISATION • Journey of PSU from 1951-1990 was remarkable. • It led to the structural transformation of Indian economy. • PSUs gave us Navratnas (nine jewels of the Indian industry) • Gradually most PSUs turned into as social dead weight and their mounting losses became unsustainable • Leakage, pilferage , inefficiency and corruption had become so rampant in PSUs that their privatisation was considered as their only remedy • However, Navratnas were to be retained as Public sector enterprises and it was decided to upgrade their functional freedom with a view to increase their strength.
  NAVRATNAS • It refers to nine such profit making companies which are compared with nine courtiers in the court of King Vikramaditya who were men of eminence and rare wisdom. • These nine industries are: • ONGC • IOC • BPCL • SAIL • BHEL • IPCL • VSNL • NTPC • HPCL
  46. 46. By Priyanka Chhabra
  • However with the passage of time, Navratna status was accorded to other industries as well like MTNL, Oil India Limited etc. • In all 16 industries have acquired this status so far.
  MAHARATNAS • Started in 2009 • Coal India Ltd • IOC Ltd • NTPC • ONGC • SAIL • BHEL • GAIL • BPCL
  As on 13 Sept 2017, there were 8 Maharatnas, 16 Navratnas and 74 Miniratnas
  Reduction in Budget deficit Competitive environment Better managerial efficiency Quick decision making Promotes consumer sovereignty Profit oriented decision Increase in employment Favour Social welfare neglected Lop-sided economic development Concentration of economic power Rise in level of unemployment Against
  SIRCILLA TRAGEDY
  GLOBALISATION • It means integrating the economy of a country with the economies of other countries under conditions of free flow of trade and capital across borders. • It is generally understood as integrating the national economy with the world economy through removal of barriers on international trade and capital movements. • It is a set of various policies that aims to transform the world towards greater interdependence and integration. • It aims to create a borderless world.
  53. 53. By Priyanka Chhabra
  It is defined as a process associated with increasing openness, growing economic interdependence and deepening economic integration in the world economy.
  • Globalisation is the outcome of the policies of Liberalisation and Privatisation • Because of Globalisation, there will be unrestricted flow of goods and services, technology and expertise between India and RoW • It is expected that capital and technology will flow from the developed countries of the world towards India.
  STRATEGIES ADOPTED FOR GLOBALISATION • In 47 high priority industries, FDI to the extent of 100% has been allowed without any restrictions. • FEMA has been enforced • All restrictions and control on foreign trade have been removed. Open competition is encouraged. • Tariff and non-tariff barriers have been withdrawn on most goods traded between India and RoW
  • Rupee was devalued in 1991 by nearly 20% which stimulated exports, discouraged imports and raised the influx of foreign capital. • Union Budget 1992-93 made Indian rupee partially convertible for • Import and export of G & S • Payment of interest or dividend of investment • To meet family expenses • Export-Import policy (1992-97) was announced to remove all restrictions and controls on the external trade • Custom duty has been modified i.e. it has been reduced from 250% to 10% in 2007-08 budget.
  Partial convertibility refers to the freedom to convert domestic currency into foreign currency and vice versa for restricted purposes. In India, there is partial convertibility as there are restrictions on capital account transactions, though the rupee is fully convertible in the current account
  Favour Greater access to global market Advanced technology Better future prospects for LSI Against More beneficial for developed countries Compromises with the welfare of poor people Increases economic disparities
  60. 60. By Priyanka Chhabra
  OUTSOURCING • It is an important outcome of the process of Globalisation. • It refers to contracting out some of the activities to a third party which were earlier performed by the organisation. • In simple words, it refers to a system of hiring business services from the outside world. • Eg: call centres, security services, educational services etc • India is emerging as an important destination of outsourcing particularly, BPO, because of two reasons: • Availability of cheap labour • A revolutionary growth of IT industry in India
  62. 62. By Priyanka Chhabra
  WTO • In 1948 GATT was established with 23 countries to administer all multilateral trade agreements by providing equal opportunities to all countries in the international market for trading purpose. • On 1st January 1995 WTO came into existence as the successor of GATT. • WTO is a powerful body that aims at making the whole world a big village where goods and services can flow without any barriers. • At present, there are 164 member countries of WTO • Roberto Azevedo is the Director General of WTO
  FUNCTIONS OF WTO • To facilitate international trade by removing tariff and non tariff barriers. • To ensure optimum utilization of world resources. • To protect the environment. • To enlarge production and trade of services. • To provide a platform where member countries can decide future strategies. • To establish a regime where nations cannot place arbitrary restrictions on trade.
  INDIA AND WTO • India has been in forefront of framing fair global rules, and regulations • India has kept its commitments of LPG policies made in WTO
  66. 66. By Priyanka Chhabra
  67. 67. By Priyanka Chhabra
  POSITIVE ASPECTS OF LPG POLICIES • Increase in the rate of Economic Growth • Inflow of Foreign Investment • Rise in Forex Reserve • Rise in Exports • Control on Inflation • Increase in role of Private Sector
  69. 69. By Priyanka Chhabra
  NEGATIVE ASPECTS OF LPG POLICIES • Growing unemployment • Removal of subsidy from Agriculture • Liberalization and reduction in import duties • Shift towards cash crops • Reduction of Public Investment • Non-tariff barriers by Developed countries • Ineffective disinvestment policy • Ineffective tax policy • Spread of consumerism • Unbalanced growth
  71. 71. By Priyanka Chhabra
  ×

×