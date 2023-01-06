2023 Cooka Catalog.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 06, 2023
As a pioneer in carbon-based contact sensors, Cooka is dedicated to the development of high-performance carbon-based materials. It is primarily used in displacement sensors, high-performance potentiometers, PCB's, and other electronic components.

Cooka continues to deepen the research and application of new materials in the contact resistance sensor industry. Development of membrane resistance materials, membrane resistance technology, and product design.

The company has developed three generations of film resistance sensor materials and process technology.

In addition to life-cycles, power, shock resistance, oil immersion resistance technology, signal contact anti-vibration performance parameters, high-precision micro-product technology, and ultra-miniature (eight millimeters, six millimeters, and four millimeters) sensing technology, Cooka products are more efficient than similar competing products in this category due to their unique technical advantages.

Cooka offers a customization service and can quickly and efficiently customize special high-demand potentiometers, and angular displacement sensors for any industry.

Technology
