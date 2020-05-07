Successfully reported this slideshow.
La tecnologia y el derecho

La tecnologia y el derecho

  1. 1. Integrante: José Gregorio Contreras Caro V-19.097.976 SAIA Abril 2020 UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO La tecnología y el Derecho
  2. 2. Hoy podemos decir sin miedo a equivocarnos que en los últimos años la profesión del abogado ha ido cambiando. Luego, las nuevas generaciones de profesionales del Derecho, más jóvenes y que hoy podrían estar entre los 35 y 45 años, priorizaron el saber hacer; o sea, el saber aplicado a la profesión. Internet y los dispositivos móviles han puesto el conocimiento al alcance de casi todos nosotros en todo momento: los newsletters nos acercan las novedades de la jornada anterior con información precisa y seleccionada y la tenemos a disposición para cuando la necesitemos. Entonces es claro porqué los abogados de entre 25 y 35 años de edad valoran primordialmente el hacer como factor distintivo, más que cualquier tipo de saber. Y así es como de a poco el abogado dejó de ser el abogado consultor culto y pasó a ser un proveedor de servicios. Lo más importante es la eficiencia. "No importa lo que yo sepa; lo que importa es lo que yo haga". No voy a ser tan injusto de no aclarar que este fenómeno se repite en muchas profesiones, pero - para acotar el campo de estudio a nuestra competencia sólo vamos a ver cómo incumbe en el ejercicio del Derecho. Es justamente en ese cambio de rol del profesional donde la tecnología entró a jugar un papel importante en el Derecho. Si pensamos en las bibliotecas propias de un estudio jurídico, por ejemplo, recordamos que hasta hace pocos años el tamaño de esos estantes llenos de obras representaba en gran medida el tamaño del saber de un estudio; y eso pesaba. Aún existen esas grandes colecciones editoriales, símbolo del poder del estudio, pero hoy pocos clientes se interesan por ver los miles de tomos que acumuló a lo largo de los años el estudio que los representa. Incluso, los estudios ya prefieren ahorrar costos y espacio y tener modernos sistemas de almacenamiento digital de información. Este cambio radical en la manera de trabajar vino -por supuesto- de la mano de la tecnología; así que ya
  3. 3. vemos cómo esta profesión puede ser conservadora, pero sabe adoptar nuevas herramientas y aprovechar al máximo sus ventajas. Igual sucedió con Tribunales. Aquel abogado que se pasaba gran parte de su tiempo en el Palacio de Justicia evolucionó en un profesional que hoy puede ver varias causas online. Entre los varios y variados temas sobre los que polemizan los abogados no suele discutirse la falta de tecnología; siempre pensaron que no era necesaria. Esta situación cambió; lentamente, pero a paso cierto. La tecnología permite a los profesionales del Derecho hoy, por ejemplo, realizar eficazmente el seguimiento de las causas judiciales, asignándoles un código para poder revisarlo diariamente a través de Internet. El empleo cada vez más extenso e intenso de la tecnología digital ha venido propiciando en estos últimos años notorias transformaciones en múltiples ámbitos. Su incidencia sobre las relaciones sociales, sobre las formas de organización económica, sobre el modo de obtención, disfrute y transmisión de los bienes, y, en suma, sobre las formas de establecer la comunicación interpersonal en todas sus facetas, reclama inevitablemente la atención de los juristas. El universo de las comunicaciones electrónicas es también un universo de relaciones jurídicas, que como tales pueden y deben ser analizadas por y desde el Derecho. Las nuevas tecnologías han planteado retos tanto al intérprete como al legislador. En ocasiones han motivado la propuesta y la adopción de reformas legales para reformular un equilibrio de intereses que se ha visto alterado por las posibilidades que la tecnología ofrece a las partes. En otros casos el legislador ha intervenido para eliminar obstáculos jurídicos al desarrollo de actividades como el comercio electrónico, para facilitar la prueba de las comunicaciones telemáticas, para potenciar la participación ciudadana o para intensificar la defensa de una intimidad que la tecnología convierte a menudo en excesivamente vulnerable. Son muchos los problemas que pueden resolverse por medio de una adecuada interpretación de las normas vigentes y a la vez no son pocos los desafíos que
  4. 4. exigen la revisión de algunos puntos del ordenamiento positivo, tanto en el plano interno como en el ámbito internacional. El estudio y análisis de estas transformaciones del Derecho deben abordarse necesariamente desde una perspectiva interdisciplinar y transversal. El campo del derecho es tan extenso, por la cantidad de información que la mayoría de las veces es difícil tener acceso a los datos importantes del problema que se desea resolver, ya sea este la elaboración de una ley, la redacción de una sentencia, la evaluación de una consulta, etc. Es necesario invertir tiempo para recopilar toda la legislación, jurisprudencia y doctrina que pueda incidir en la toma de la decisión judicial. Dado que cada día son más las normas jurídicas y leyes que aparecen y la legislación se va haciendo más compleja, la documentación no siempre se conoce e incluso cuando se conoce no se sabe dónde encontrarla. Es aquí donde la informática jurídica aparece entonces como la disciplina que estudia el tratamiento automatizado de la información judicial, incidiendo en las fuentes de producción jurídica a través de la elaboración informática de los factores lógico−formales, que concurren en el ámbito legislativo y en la decisión judicial. Es decir es la ciencia que estudia la aplicación de la informática al mundo del derecho, Ayudando al jurista a utilizar los procesos computacionales. Dentro de la informática jurídica podemos distinguir dos grandes campos de manera inicial, una parte llamada informática jurídica de gestión que es la encargada de una u otra forma de la mecanización de la oficina y por otra parte está la informática de ayuda a la decisión. También se destaca la informática documental. El campo de la informática jurídica, considera el aspecto instrumental de la informática al servicio del derecho, pero si se toma a la informática en todos sus aspectos, como objeto del derecho, estaremos hablando de derecho informático esta se ha venido gestando sobre la práctica jurídica creadora de soluciones, hasta ahora no prevista, y afectan diversos aspectos de la informática y la vida social ha
  5. 5. tenido como fuentes de usos, costumbres y normas que creadas para solucionar una gama diversa de problemas. Es interesante ver como la informática se ha posicionado fuertemente en todas las actividades del hombre siendo ya casi impensable imaginarse la vida sin ella. Aunque con todos los avances tecnológicos existentes aún no ha sido creada una máquina que pueda simular la capacidad del hombre de administrar justicia, ya que esta es una virtud moral e intelectual, que es un atributo de la conciencia y sentimiento del alma, por lo que sólo puede ser aplicada por un componente humano. La tecnología es solo una herramienta para poder aplicar la justicia de mejor manera.

