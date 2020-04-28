Ensayo principios rectores del comercio electronico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PRINCIPIOS RECTORES DEL COMERCIO ELECTR�NICO Integrante: Jos� Gregorio Contreras Caro V-19.097.976 SAIA Abril 2020 UNIVERSIDAD FERM�N TORO VICERRECTORADO ACAD�MICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JUR�DICAS Y POL�TICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO
  2. 2. Para poder hablar de los Principios Rectores del Comercio Electr�nico es necesario saber que es el comercio electr�nico y no es m�s que otra cosa que la interacci�n de un vendedor con un comprador donde est� de por medio un art�culo u objeto de promedio donde ambos tengan inter�s uno por venderlo y otro por comprarlo, este tipo de comercio se le denomina o conoce como comercio electr�nico ya que se hace por medio de herramientas que pertenecen a la web 2.0; estas herramientas permiten que varias personas puedan interactuar entre si es decir las personas pueden ver la publicaci�n colocada por el administrador del sitio web y poder comentar o publicar en la misma, esto depender� del inter�s que tenga la persona, los comentarios son bien sea para comprar alg�n art�culo o aclarar algunas caracter�sticas del mismo. A diferencia de la web 1.0 en ella solo se pod�a leer lo que el administrador del lugar colocaba sin poder realizar ning�n tipo de comentario por tal raz�n el comercio electr�nico en este medio no se pod�a llevar a cabo como si se realiza en la web 2.0. El comercio electr�nico se ha culturalizado entre los ciudadanos ya que es una manera mucho m�s sencilla de conseguir y vender alg�n tipo de producto donde se pueden obtener nuevas opciones para que los compradores puedan adquirir lo que desean que es la venta del producto al igual que el comprador poder adquirir el producto que podr� ayudar a satisfacer alguna necesidad, existen diversas formas de realizar el comercio electr�nico por medio de la tecnolog�a una de ellas es OLX, Mercado libre o bien m-commerce, las transferencias electr�nicas tambi�n hacen parte del comercio electr�nico. Ahora bien, entendido esto es importante ahora conocer cu�les son los Principios Rectores del Comercio Electr�nico, Entre ellos tenemos 5 tipos que son los siguientes: 1. Principio de Equivalencia Funcional. 2. Principio de Neutralidad Tecnol�gica. 3. Principio de Inalteraci�n del Derecho preexistente de obligaciones y contratos 4. Principio de Buena Fe 5. Principio de Libertad Contractual. Estos son los elementos que se hacen de los Principios Rectores del Comercio Electr�nico ahora bien se debe saber que funci�n hace cada una de ellas para as� poder comprender estos principios que son fundamentales para la vida de lo que conocemos por comercio electr�nico para iniciar tenemos: Principio de Equivalencia Funcional: En este principio no se ver� una firma en un documento redactado que da como proceso de buena fe la entrega compra de producto aqu� se produce la homologaci�n en parte inform�tico firmado electr�nicamente, es decir que el sitio web debe tener la firma del administrador que hace como responsabilidad la compra y venta del producto, del mismo sentido se manejan los mensajes de datos que en un inicio no discrimina respecto a las declaraciones de voluntad, se puede decir que estas declaraciones son aquellos comentarios que se pueden conseguir en el sitio web y que permite que aquellos compradores puedan tener confianza en poder ejecutar la compra del producto por tal raz�n los efector jur�dicos deseados por el emisor se producir�n con total independencia manejando el soporte donde proviene la declaraci�n, Esto est� especificado en la ley de modelo UNCITRAL sobre comercio electr�nico LMUCE donde se manejan cinco elementos
  3. 3. espec�ficos entre los elementos tenemos: a) Originales y Copia. b) Firma Electr�nica. c) Problema de la Prueba. d) Conservaci�n de los Mensajes de Datos e) El Documento. Se debe saber que en Venezuela el valor jur�dico de los mensajes de datos es v�lido ya que se encuentra en la Ley de Mensaje de Datos y Firma Electr�nica conocido con las iniciales (LMDFE) haci�ndolo as� reconocido por quienes manejan el comercio electr�nico, se puede definir como el manejo de la inteligible con respecto a toda la informaci�n que se est� manejando en el formato electr�nico o alg�n formato similar que se pueda guardar o intercambiar por cualquier otro medio en el Art 2 se diferencia en Venezuela ya que en ella se mantiene la neutralidad de la tecnolog�a mas no se hace la referencia a un medio electr�nico en espec�fico o en especial, la neutralidad permite que tanto el comprador como el vendedor puedan generar entre si confianza para realizar la venta y compra del producto. En el mismo sentido es prescindible conocer lo que el art 7 de la LMUCE refleja, y es que a diferencia de una firma de la persona como requisito para generar confianza y satisfacci�n se realiza en el comercio electr�nico mensaje de datos, estos mensajes de dato permitir�n identificar el lugar o sitio de procedencia de la persona pudiendo as� lograr localizarlo en caso de alguna falla en el proceso de compra y venta. Referente al segundo Principio de Neutralidad Tecnol�gica se puede apreciar en este principio el respeto por el uso de cualquier herramienta tecnol�gica que puede ser manejada o utilizada para el procedo del comercio electr�nico, donde se pueda insertar la firma electr�nica y se puedan manejar mensajes de datos permitiendo as� no dar favoritismo a ning�n tipo de tecnolog�a si no que en ella permite mantener una neutralidad entre una herramienta tecnol�gica de otra, si se observa se puede denotar que este principio no pertenece solo al comercio electr�nico ya que en las tecnolog�as es importante incorporar normas que tienen que ser cumplida y suficientemente amplias con el sentido de que puedan ser manejadas en otra herramientas tecnol�gicas en el presente o hacia el futuro, en la LOTEL conocida como Ley Org�nica de Telecomunicaciones, indica que se entiende por tales las transmisiones, emisiones o recepci�n de signos, se�ales, escritos, im�genes, sonidos o informaciones de cualquier naturaleza, inventados o por inventarse, dando cabida legal a futuros desarrollos tecnol�gicos en el sector. A referencia del tercer Principio de Inalteracion del Derecho Preexistente de Obligaciones y Contratos, donde se manejan los elementos principales del negocio jur�dico el cual hace entender que ning�n tipo de contrato puede ser alterado una vez ya sea totalmente perfeccionada por v�a electr�nica ya que dicho contrato debe ser cumplido esto permitir� que no se de ning�n tipo de alteraci�n en el proceso del comercio electr�nico, esto se puede visualizar en la LMDEF que indica que la Ley no pretende alterar el funcionamiento de los negocios jur�dicos sin otorgar validez a los mensajes de datos. El Principio de Buena Fe se genera o mantiene a partir del cumplimiento de las obligaciones expresadas en el contrato es decir que no puede existir alteraci�n en ella, es importante manejar la buena fe en el comercio electr�nico ya que no se est� viendo a la persona que est� del otro lado del sitio web esto puede generar desconfianza en la hora de acordar la compra y venta, esta principio es fundamental en ambos sujetos ya que la buena fe de parte y
  4. 4. parte debe y tiene que ser respetada ya que en ella se incorpora la confianza tanto para la obtenci�n f�sica del producto como la recompensa que el vendedor aspira, �sta en su mayor�a se da por medio de pagos electr�nicos. Por �ltimo se tiene el Principio de Libertad Contractual, est� basado en la autonom�a y voluntad de las partes este principio se puede conseguir en la exposici�n de motivos de la LMDFE que permite que las partes puedan llegar a un acuerdo conviniendo as� una forma donde se debe realizar las transacciones y decidir si se ejecutan los procedimientos electr�nicos que se debe llevar a cabo para la operaci�n la elecci�n del medio empleado en las negociaciones y por la otra, la libertad para incluir las cl�usulas o convenios que consideren necesarios a efectos de regir sus relaciones.

