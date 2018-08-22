Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
15 place de la République 75003 Paris À : De : Les Français et le médecin généraliste Juin 2018 Frédéric Micheau Directeur...
LA MÉTHODOLOGIE
3Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour La méthodologie Echantillon de 1024 personnes représentatif de la ...
4Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour Le profil des personnes interrogées Age % 18-24 ans 10% 25-34 ans ...
LES RÉSULTATS
6Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes La fréquence de consultation d’un médecin généraliste...
7Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes La fréquence de consultation d’un médecin généraliste...
8Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes La fréquence de consultation d’un médecin généraliste...
9Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes Les motifs de consultation d’un médecin généraliste Q...
10Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes Les motifs de consultation d’un médecin généraliste ...
11Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes Les motifs de consultation d’un médecin généraliste ...
12Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes L’attitude vis-à-vis des consultations chez le médec...
13Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes L’attitude vis-à-vis des consultations chez le médec...
14Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes L’attitude vis-à-vis des consultations chez le médec...
15 place de la République 75003 Paris « Rendre le monde intelligible pour agir aujourd’hui et imaginer demain. »
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

OpinionWay pour Medaviz - Les Français et le médecin généraliste / Mai 2018

3 views

Published on

OpinionWay pour Medaviz - Les Français et le médecin généraliste / Mai 2018

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

OpinionWay pour Medaviz - Les Français et le médecin généraliste / Mai 2018

  1. 1. 15 place de la République 75003 Paris À : De : Les Français et le médecin généraliste Juin 2018 Frédéric Micheau Directeur des études d’opinion Directeur de département Tel: 01 81 81 83 00 fmicheau@opinion-way.com
  2. 2. LA MÉTHODOLOGIE
  3. 3. 3Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour La méthodologie Echantillon de 1024 personnes représentatif de la population française âgée de 18 ans et plus. L’échantillon a été constitué selon la méthode des quotas, au regard des critères de sexe, d’âge, de catégorie socioprofessionnelle, de catégorie d’agglomération et de région de résidence. L’échantillon a été interrogé par questionnaire auto-administré en ligne sur système CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview). Les interviews ont été réalisées les 28 et 29 mai 2018. Pour les remercier de leur participation, les panélistes ont touché des incentives ou ont fait un don à l’association proposée de leur choix. OpinionWay a réalisé cette enquête en appliquant les procédures et règles de la norme ISO 20252. Les résultats de ce sondage doivent être lus en tenant compte des marges d'incertitude : 1,5 à 3 points au plus pour un échantillon de 1000 répondants. Toute publication totale ou partielle doit impérativement utiliser la mention complète suivante : « Sondage OpinionWay pour Medaviz » et aucune reprise de l’enquête ne pourra être dissociée de cet intitulé.
  4. 4. 4Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour Le profil des personnes interrogées Age % 18-24 ans 10% 25-34 ans 16% 35-49 ans 25% 50-64 ans 25% 65 ans et plus 24% Taille d’agglomération % Une commune rurale 24% De 2000 à 19 999 habitants 17% De 20 000 à 99 999 habitants 13% 100 000 habitants et plus 30% Agglomération parisienne 16% Région % Ile-de-France 18% Nord ouest 24% Nord est 22% Sud ouest 11% Sud est 25% Activité professionnelle % Agriculteurs 1% Catégories socioprofessionnelles supérieures 26% Artisans / Commerçants / Chefs d’entreprise 3% Professions libérales / Cadres 9% Professions intermédiaires 14% Catégories populaires 30% Employés 17% Ouvriers 13% Inactifs 43% Retraités 26% Autres inactifs 17% Sexe % Hommes 48% Femmes 52% Source : INSEE, Bilan démographique 2015. Population française âgée de 18 ans et plus.
  5. 5. LES RÉSULTATS
  6. 6. 6Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes La fréquence de consultation d’un médecin généraliste Q. A quelle fréquence vous rendez-vous chez un médecin généraliste ? 1024 2% 9% 55% 17% 13% 3% 1% Plusieurs fois par mois Une fois par mois Plusieurs fois par an mais moins d'une fois par mois Une fois par an Moins souvent Jamais NSP 83% des Français se rendent chez un médecin généraliste au moins une fois par an
  7. 7. 7Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes La fréquence de consultation d’un médecin généraliste Q. A quelle fréquence vous rendez-vous chez un médecin généraliste ? 1024 NSP Sexe Age Statut % Total Homme Femme 18-24 ans 25-34 ans 35-49 ans 50-64 ans 65 ans et + CSP + CSP - Inactif Sous-Total au moins une fois par mois 11% 11% 12% 12% 14% 8% 11% 13% 13% 11% 12% …Plusieurs fois par mois 2% 3% 2% 7% 5% 2% 1% - 4% 3% 1% …Une fois par mois 9% 8% 10% 5% 9% 6% 10% 13% 9% 8% 11% Sous-Total au moins une fois par an mais moins d’une fois par mois 72% 70% 73% 67% 58% 68% 75% 83% 66% 69% 77% …Plusieurs fois par an mais moins d'une fois par mois 55% 49% 59% 44% 38% 50% 61% 67% 45% 50% 64% …Une fois par an 17% 21% 14% 23% 20% 18% 14% 16% 21% 19% 13% Moins souvent 13% 15% 12% 12% 24% 21% 10% 3% 17% 16% 7% Jamais 3% 2% 3% 5% 4% 3% 2% 1% 3% 3% 3%
  8. 8. 8Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes La fréquence de consultation d’un médecin généraliste Q. A quelle fréquence vous rendez-vous chez un médecin généraliste ? 1024 Région Catégorie d’agglomération % TOTAL IDF Nord Ouest Nord Est Sud Ouest Sud Est Zone rurale 2000 à 19 999 habitants 20 000 à 99 999 habitants 100 000 habitants hors Paris / Région parisienne Agglomération parisienne Sous-Total Au moins une fois par mois 11% 7% 11% 18% 12% 9% 13% 11% 8% 14% 8% Plusieurs fois par mois 2% 1% 5% 2% 3% 1% 4% 2% 1% 2% 1% Une fois par mois 9% 6% 6% 16% 9% 8% 9% 9% 7% 12% 7% Sous-Total Au moins une fois par an mais moins d’une fois par mois 72% 73% 71% 70% 75% 70% 71% 72% 75% 69% 72% Plusieurs fois par an mais moins d'une fois par mois 55% 56% 52% 55% 54% 54% 53% 56% 62% 51% 53% Une fois par an 17% 17% 19% 15% 21% 16% 18% 16% 13% 18% 19% Moins souvent 13% 17% 12% 10% 10% 17% 11% 14% 13% 13% 17% Jamais 3% 1% 5% 2% 1% 4% 4% 2% 2% 3% 1%
  9. 9. 9Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes Les motifs de consultation d’un médecin généraliste Q. Généralement, pour quelles raison consultez-vous un médecin généraliste ? Question posée uniquement à ceux qui consultent un médecin généraliste, soit 96% de l’échantillon. Deux réponses possibles – Total supérieur à 100% 986 42% 32% 30% 28% 14% 2% Pour faire renouveler une ordonnance Pour établir un diagnostic médical Pour obtenir un traitement médicamenteux Pour une visite de contrôle Pour obtenir un certificat médical (arrêt maladie, certificat d'aptitude au sport...) Autre
  10. 10. 10Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes Les motifs de consultation d’un médecin généraliste Q. Généralement, pour quelles raison consultez-vous un médecin généraliste ? Question posée uniquement à ceux qui consultent un médecin généraliste, soit 96% de l’échantillon Deux réponses possibles – Total supérieur à 100% 986 Sexe Age Statut Fréquence de consultation d’un généraliste % Total Homme Femme 18-24 ans 25-34 ans 35-49 ans 50-64 ans 65 ans et + CSP + CSP - Inactif Au moins une fois par mois Au moins une fois par an mais moins d’une fois par mois Moins souvent Pour faire renouveler une ordonnance 42% 38% 46% 38% 23% 32% 48% 62% 34% 32% 57% 60% 46% 9% Pour établir un diagnostic médical 32% 28% 35% 30% 37% 34% 33% 25% 42% 30% 26% 20% 33% 34% Pour obtenir un traitement médicamenteux 30% 24% 35% 38% 37% 26% 36% 20% 29% 34% 28% 36% 29% 28% Pour une visite de contrôle 28% 36% 20% 18% 23% 25% 25% 40% 23% 27% 32% 17% 30% 25% Pour obtenir un certificat médical (arrêt maladie, certificat d'aptitude au sport...) 14% 13% 15% 25% 26% 20% 6% 5% 19% 18% 7% 15% 12% 22% Autre 2% 2% 1% - 1% 2% 1% 2% 1% 1% 2% 1% 1% 7%
  11. 11. 11Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes Les motifs de consultation d’un médecin généraliste Q. Généralement, pour quelles raison consultez-vous un médecin généraliste ? Question posée uniquement à ceux qui consultent un médecin généraliste, soit 96% de l’échantillon Deux réponses possibles – Total supérieur à 100% 986 Région Catégorie d’agglomération % TOTAL IDF Nord Ouest Nord Est Sud Ouest Sud Est Zone rurale 2000 à 19 999 habitants 20 000 à 99 999 habitants 100 000 habitants hors Paris / Région parisienne Agglomération parisienne Pour faire renouveler une ordonnance 42% 32% 45% 48% 42% 43% 42% 52% 46% 41% 30% Pour établir un diagnostic médical 32% 32% 34% 28% 34% 32% 30% 29% 30% 34% 34% Pour obtenir un traitement médicamenteux 30% 34% 24% 36% 25% 29% 33% 27% 28% 28% 34% Pour une visite de contrôle 28% 29% 25% 22% 36% 31% 29% 31% 23% 27% 28% Pour obtenir un certificat médical (arrêt maladie, certificat d'aptitude au sport...) 14% 18% 14% 11% 9% 17% 13% 9% 12% 17% 18% Autre 2% 3% 1% - 1% 2% 2% 1% 1% 1% 2%
  12. 12. 12Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes L’attitude vis-à-vis des consultations chez le médecin généraliste Q. De laquelle des affirmations suivantes vous sentez-vous le plus proche ? 1024 43% 32% 14% 10% 1% Vous essayez toujours de vous soigner seul et ne consultez un médecin généraliste que si cela est inefficace Vous consultez un médecin généraliste quand la maladie est déclarée Vous consultez un médecin généraliste dès que vous ressentez les premiers symptômes d'une maladie Vous consultez souvent un médecin généraliste pour vous assurer que tout va bien, car mieux vaut prévenir que guérir NSP
  13. 13. 13Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes L’attitude vis-à-vis des consultations chez le médecin généraliste Q. De laquelle des affirmations suivantes vous sentez-vous le plus proche ? 1024 NSP Sexe Age Statut Fréquence de consultation d’un généraliste % Total Homme Femme 18-24 ans 25-34 ans 35-49 ans 50-64 ans 65 ans et + CSP + CSP - Inactif D’une à plusieurs fois par mois Au moins une fois par an mais moins d’une fois par mois Moins souvent Vous essayez toujours de vous soigner seul et ne consultez un médecin généraliste que si cela est inefficace 43% 40% 47% 40% 54% 51% 38% 36% 46% 42% 41% 24% 45% 56% Vous consultez un médecin généraliste quand la maladie est déclarée 32% 31% 32% 40% 25% 32% 32% 31% 28% 39% 29% 31% 32% 29% Vous consultez un médecin généraliste dès que vous ressentez les premiers symptômes d'une maladie 14% 15% 13% 9% 11% 9% 19% 19% 13% 10% 18% 24% 14% 10% Vous consultez souvent un médecin généraliste pour vous assurer que tout va bien, car mieux vaut prévenir que guérir 10% 12% 7% 7% 9% 7% 10% 13% 11% 8% 11% 20% 9% 5%
  14. 14. 14Les Français et le médecin généraliste – Juin 2018pour pe r s onnes L’attitude vis-à-vis des consultations chez le médecin généraliste Q. De laquelle des affirmations suivantes vous sentez-vous le plus proche ? 1024 Région Catégorie d’agglomération % TOTAL IDF Nord Ouest Nord Est Sud Ouest Sud Est Zone rurale 2000 à 19 999 habitants 20 000 à 99 999 habitants 100 000 habitants hors Paris / Région parisienne Agglomération parisienne Vous essayez toujours de vous soigner seul et ne consultez un médecin généraliste que si cela est inefficace 43% 48% 44% 41% 38% 44% 45% 43% 40% 42% 49% Vous consultez un médecin généraliste quand la maladie est déclarée 32% 26% 34% 34% 37% 29% 34% 35% 30% 32% 25% Vous consultez un médecin généraliste dès que vous ressentez les premiers symptômes d'une maladie 14% 14% 14% 17% 11% 13% 11% 12% 20% 15% 14% Vous consultez souvent un médecin généraliste pour vous assurer que tout va bien, car mieux vaut prévenir que guérir 10% 10% 8% 8% 11% 13% 10% 10% 9% 10% 9%
  15. 15. 15 place de la République 75003 Paris « Rendre le monde intelligible pour agir aujourd’hui et imaginer demain. »

×