OpinionWay - OpinionLive - Elections Européennes - Janvier 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Les Français et les élections européennes Janvier 2019 Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
A l’occasion des élections européennes 2019, OpinionWay s’est intéressé aux Français et à leur rapport aux prochaines élec...
1 La société française ne semble plus faire ni corps, ni sens Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
La société semble frappée par son incapacité à proposer un ensemble de valeurs stables, orientant l’existence de chacun. C...
2 Deux France, deux attitudes : la colère et le repli sur soi Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019 D’une part, la colère fait appel à l’imaginaire autour des inégal...
Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019 D’autre part, le repli sur soi fait appel à l’imaginaire autour d...
3 Le sentiment d’inutilité du vote est fort et beaucoup se placent d’emblée du côté de l’abstention. Les Français et les é...
L’élection européenne est peu comprise. Les Français interrogés ont des difficultés à maitriser les enjeux de cette électi...
4 L’abstention procède davantage d’une rupture avec la classe politique qu’avec cette élection Les Français et les électio...
Les Français interrogés ne basculent pas dans le rejet du projet européen, une nette majorité y semble globalement favorab...
5 Les Français interrogés sont divisés entre vote sanction et vote utile Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvi...
Dans l’esprit des participants, il risque d’y avoir un vote sanction contre la politique du gouvernement, alors qu’il s’ag...
OpinionLive est un dispositif qualitatif d’étude en ligne créé et mis en place par OpinionWay. L’outil se présente sous la...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

OpinionWay - OpinionLive - Elections Européennes - Janvier 2019

20 views

Published on

OpinionWay - OpinionLive - Elections Européennes - Janvier 2019

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

OpinionWay - OpinionLive - Elections Européennes - Janvier 2019

  1. 1. Les Français et les élections européennes Janvier 2019 Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
  2. 2. A l’occasion des élections européennes 2019, OpinionWay s’est intéressé aux Français et à leur rapport aux prochaines élections à travers un OpinionLive d’une durée de 2 jours (entre le 15 et le 16 janvier), réunissant environ 115 individus (950 posts). Ces Français ont été interrogés sur leur sentiment et leur état d’esprit face à la situation actuelle en France et sur leurs perceptions sur le vote à l’élection européenne. Voici un zoom sur les principaux enseignements recueillis au sein de la communauté. Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
  3. 3. 1 La société française ne semble plus faire ni corps, ni sens Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
  4. 4. La société semble frappée par son incapacité à proposer un ensemble de valeurs stables, orientant l’existence de chacun. Ce qui faisait encore référence il y a quelques temps (la religion, le politique, le civisme), ne fait plus sens aujourd'hui. Les participants se représentent donc la société comme déréglée (inégalités), instable (conflits) et imprévisible, prête à imploser à tout moment. La crise des gilets jaunes en serait ainsi l’une des résultantes inéluctable. La situation actuelle en France est trouble et troublée. Pour la première fois de ma vie, je n'arrive pas à avoir une idée de l'avenir de ce pays, je suis sans repères. Cela m'inquiète, pour moi, énormément pour mes petits- enfants. Il y a un malaise profond qui dure depuis tant d'années, il ne fait que remonter à la surface en ce moment avec le mouvement des gilets jaunes notamment. Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019 « «
  5. 5. 2 Deux France, deux attitudes : la colère et le repli sur soi Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
  6. 6. Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019 D’une part, la colère fait appel à l’imaginaire autour des inégalités, de la violence, de la guerre civile, la crainte du déclassement et de la pauvreté. La colère favorise les mouvements de rue cathartiques, la prise de parole sur les réseaux sociaux, l’implication dans la société civile. Les individus décident de se mobiliser dans l’action et de se rendre visible. Photos choisies par les participants de la communauté ‘‘opinionlive pour exprimer leur état d’esprit et leur ressenti sur la situation actuelle en France.
  7. 7. Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019 D’autre part, le repli sur soi fait appel à l’imaginaire autour de la perte de repères, de la tristesse, voire de la maladie et de l’isolement. Cet état d’être favorise l’individualisme, la désimplication du monde social et le désintérêt pour l’action citoyenne. Photos choisies par les participants de la communauté ‘‘opinionlive pour exprimer leur état d’esprit et leur ressenti sur la situation actuelle en France.
  8. 8. 3 Le sentiment d’inutilité du vote est fort et beaucoup se placent d’emblée du côté de l’abstention. Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
  9. 9. L’élection européenne est peu comprise. Les Français interrogés ont des difficultés à maitriser les enjeux de cette élection, les compétences et les champs d’action de l’institution apparaissent très flous et l’impact sur le quotidien est peu appréhendable. La méconnaissance des députés européens en fait également une élection lointaine et désincarnée. A cela s’ajoute le sentiment partagé que leur vote ne servira pas à grand-chose dans un contexte généralisé de déception et de défiance vis-à-vis des autorités élues : le vote peut-il changer les choses, tant la crise de résultat est forte ? « «Le vote ne compte plus. A quoi ça sert quand on voit qu’on est pas entendu ? La désillusion vis-à-vis de la politique en général s’est massifiée. La confiance dans le système démocratique s’est effondrée car les promesses ne sont pas tenues. La frustration vient de loin et prend racine dans les spécificités françaises : un système politique incapable de relever le pays depuis des décennies, un système éducatif impuissant, un système économique et social rigide où seuls ceux qui sont bien nés s’en sortent. Les politiques sont discrédités… et Emmanuel Macron est touché au premier plan. Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
  10. 10. 4 L’abstention procède davantage d’une rupture avec la classe politique qu’avec cette élection Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
  11. 11. Les Français interrogés ne basculent pas dans le rejet du projet européen, une nette majorité y semble globalement favorable et certains manifestent même de l’intérêt pour cette campagne. Même si le taux de participation moyen n'a cessé de chuter, l’intérêt pour cette élection se fait sentir, puisqu’un certain nombre des thèmes attachés à l’Europe se trouvent au cœur de nombre de débats nationaux : les marges de manœuvre par rapport aux marchés financiers, les tentations de dumping et de délocalisation, l’écologie. « « Le vote aux élections européennes signifie un vote pour l'intérêt national avant tout. Il faut reléguer au second plan ses propres intérêts, ceux de sa région ou de son camp politique et voter de façon à donner la plus forte et la plus cohérente voix possible à nos députés européens. Mon vote n'est pas un message pour les Français, c'est un message pour les partenaires de la France en Europe. Le vote aux européennes est perçu comme un outil pour exprimer sa vision de l’Europe et de la France au sein de celle-ci et pour débattre de sujets fondamentaux comme l’environnement, la fiscalité, le chômage ou l’immigration. Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
  12. 12. 5 Les Français interrogés sont divisés entre vote sanction et vote utile Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
  13. 13. Dans l’esprit des participants, il risque d’y avoir un vote sanction contre la politique du gouvernement, alors qu’il s’agit avant tout d’un vote pour décider de l’avenir de la France et de l’Europe. Cependant, n’est-ce pas là l’opportunité d’assener un coup fatal à l’exécutif et faire vraiment changer les choses ? Mais le vote sanction risque d’enfoncer encore plus la France dans la crise actuelle et fait craindre la montée du populisme, car aucun pays européen ne semble y échapper. « «Je crains que les Français prennent ce vote pour un vote anti-Macron et cela ne fera qu’ajouter à la crise actuelle. Ainsi, en dehors des personnes qui déclarent pour le moment ne pas aller voter ou être indécis, deux attitudes prévalent : Etant donnée la crise actuelle, faut-il pour autant se servir de ce vote pour sanctionner l’exécutif ? Le problème des élections européennes est que certains veulent sanctionner la politique actuelle de la France ce qui va favoriser l'élection de partis politiques extrémistes. > Le vote de contestation, voire de sanction : exprimer un mécontentement et dire non à la politique gouvernementale, > Le vote utile pour dire non à la montée des populismes en Europe et en France : contrer le vote sanction en faveur d’un parti populiste, quel qu’il soit. Voter pour les européennes peut être une manière de manifester son désaccord sur la situation actuelle. Je vais me rendre aux élections pour pouvoir exprimer mon mécontentement concernant la politique de Macron. « « Les Français et les élections européennes – Janvier 2019
  14. 14. OpinionLive est un dispositif qualitatif d’étude en ligne créé et mis en place par OpinionWay. L’outil se présente sous la forme d’une communauté qualitative en ligne de 100 individus issus du panel OpinionWay, activable en 1 jour et délivrant des résultats en 3 à 5 jours. Bâtie sur des critères représentatifs, son fonctionnement ressemble à celui d’un blog online animé : les individus sont sollicités sur un thème, pendant un ou plusieurs jours, sur la base d’un guide et de relances, la communauté est modérée comme dans un groupe qualitatif par un animateur spécialisé. Cette solution permet de prendre un instantané de l’opinion à un instant T, de repérer des signaux émergents, de nouvelles logiques, de tester rapidement une campagne de communication et d’identifier des leviers de communication à actionner. Charlotte Cahuzac Directrice des études Quali Opinion ccahuzac@opinion-way.com Rendre le monde intelligible pour agir aujourd’hui et imaginer demainwww.opinion-way.com Frédéric Micheau Directeur des études d’opinion Directeur de département fmicheau@opinion-way.com Contacts

×