Declaratii iulie 2017

DECLARATII DE DEPUS IN LUNA – IULIE 2017 TERMENUL OBLIGA IAȚ CATEGORIILE DE CONTRIBUABILI BAZA LEGALĂ 15 zile de la data d...
ulterioare a datelor în mod independent sau exercită profesii libere - Formularul 070 exercită profesii libere. Sunt excep...
tăiat, destinat rulării în igarete/alte tutunuri de fumat în luna ...ț anul ... - Anexa nr.4 din normele metodologice de a...
din Codul fiscal HG 1/2016 titlul VIII pct.46 alin. (2) luni 17 iulie Depunerea Situa iei privind opera iunile desfă urate...
(2) luni 17 iulie Depunerea Situa iei privind opera iunile desfă urate înț ț ș antrepozitul fiscal de produc ie de produse...
prevederilor titlului VIII din Codul fiscal VIII pct.92 alin. (2), pct. 93 alin. (8) i (10)ș luni 17 iulie Depunerea Situa...
(25) joi 20 iulie Depunerea Declara iei speciale de taxa pe valoarea adăugatăț pentru trimestrul precedent (sistem VOES) a...
fără personalitate juridică; Persoanele fizice rezidente asociate cu persoane juridice române, pentru veniturile realizate...
a persoanelor asigurate - Formularul 112 - pentru luna precedentă f) din Legea nr.227/2015 precum i persoanele fizice care...
române angajate ale misiunilor diplomatice i posturilorș consulare acreditate în România pentru luna precedentă - Formular...
alin.(20) mar i 25 iulieț Depunerea notificării pentru încetarea aplicării sistemului TVA la încasare - Formularul 097 Per...
(5) luni 31 iulie Depunerea Declara iei informative privind livrările/prestările iț ș achizi iile efectuate pe teritoriul ...
