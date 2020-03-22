Successfully reported this slideshow.
Metodo Analitico o Pormenorizado
sistema analítico o pormenorizado • consiste en abrir una cuenta especial en el libro del Mayor para cada uno de los conce...
• Por lo tanto encontramos las siguientes cuentas: • Inventarios • Compras • Gastos de compras • Devoluciones sobre compra...
Inventario INVENTARIO DE MERCANCIAS Valor del inventario final de las mercancías Valor del inventario inicial de las merca...
Ejemplo • Por el inventario inicial. Iniciamos un negocio con $10,000.00 en mercancías. +A Inventarios $10,000.00 +C Capit...
Compras COMPRAS Valor de las mercancías compradas a precio de costo. Valor del inventario inicial de las mercancías Natura...
Ejemplo • Por las compras. Compramos mercancías por $5,000.00 en efectivo. +A Compras $5,000.00 -A Caja $5,000.00
Gast. De compras GASTOS SOBRE COMPRAS Valor de los gastos sobre compras Naturaleza: Deudora, Cuenta de Resultados Signific...
Ejemplo • Por los gastos de compra. Al hacer la compra anterior, pagamos por fletes y acarreos $100.00 en efectivo. +V Gas...
Dev. S/Compra • DEVOLUCIONES SOBRE COMPRAS Valor de las devoluciones sobre compras Naturaleza: Acreedora, Cuenta de Result...
Ejemplo • Por las devoluciones sobre compras. Devolvimos mercancías por $2,000.00 que nos pagaron en efectivo. +A Caja $2,...
Reb. S/Compra • REBAJAS SOBRE COMPRAS Valor de las rebajas sobre compras Naturaleza: Acreedora, Cuenta de Resultados Signi...
Ejemplo • Por las rebajas sobre compras. Al comprar mercancías por $5,000.00 en efectivo, nos concedieron una rebaja de $5...
Ventas • VENTAS Valor de las mercancías vendidas a precio de venta Naturaleza: Acreedora, Cuenta de Resultados Significado...
Ejemplo • Por las ventas. Vendimos mercancías por $6,000.00 en efectivo. +A Caja $6,000.00 -A Ventas $6,000.00
Dev. S/Venta DEVOLUCIONES SOBRE VENTAS Valor de las devoluciones sobre ventas Naturaleza: Deudora, Cuenta de Resultados Si...
Ejemplo • Por las devoluciones sobre ventas. Nos devolvieron mercancías por $4,000.00 que pagamos en efectivo. Devolucione...
Reb. S/Venta • REBAJAS SOBRE VENTAS Valor de las rebajas sobre ventas Naturaleza: Deudora, Cuenta de Resultados Significad...
Ejemplo • Por las rebajas sobre ventas. Al hacer una venta por $6,000.00 en efectivo, concedimos una rebaja de $100.00. +A...
• Mientras en el método de Inventarios perpetuos la existencia de mercancía y su valor se obtienen a través de la cuenta d...
Costo de Ventas • En el método de inventarios perpetuos se conoce por medio de una cuenta específica, en el método que nos...
Compras Netas Compras Totales Más Gastos sobre compras Menos Devoluciones y rebajas sobre compras IGUAL Compras Netas
Ventas Netas • Ventas Totales Menos Devoluciones y rebajas sobre ventas IGUAL Ventas Netas
DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO DE LA OBTENCION DE UTILIDAD BRUTA EN EL SISTEMA ANALITICO O PORMENORIZADO. Compras Gasto sobre Compras C...
