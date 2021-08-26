Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach
AUTHOR : Mark Richards
DETAIL OF Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach Synopsis : Although salary surveys worldwide regu...
Publisher : O'Reilly Media Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1492043451 ISBN-13 : 9781492043454
GET THIS BOOK NOW Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach
Get the best Books, Magazines & Comics in every genre including Action, Adventure, Anime, Manga, Children & Family, Classi...
*Get Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach
*Get Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 26, 2021
0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

*Get Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 26, 2021
0 views

Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach by Mark Richards
Books Synopsis :
Although salary surveys worldwide regularly identify software architect as one of the top ten best jobs, no decent guides exist to help developers become architects. Until now. This practical guide provides the first comprehensive overview of software architecture's many aspects. You'll examine architectural characteristics, architectural patterns, component determination, diagramming and presenting architecture, evolutionary architecture, and many other topics.Authors Neal Ford and Mark Richards help you learn through examples in a variety of popular programming languages, such as Java, C#, JavaScript, and others. You'll focus on architecture principles with examples that apply across all technology stacks. .

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

*Get Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach

  1. 1. Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach
  2. 2. AUTHOR : Mark Richards
  3. 3. DETAIL OF Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach Synopsis : Although salary surveys worldwide regularly identify software architect as one of the top ten best jobs, no decent guides exist to help developers become architects. Until now. This practical guide provides the first comprehensive overview of software architecture's many aspects. You'll examine architectural characteristics, architectural patterns, component determination, diagramming and presenting architecture, evolutionary architecture, and many other topics.Authors Neal Ford and Mark Richards help you learn through examples in a variety of popular programming languages, such as Java, C#, JavaScript, and others. You'll focus on architecture principles with examples that apply across all technology stacks. Details : Author : Mark Richards Pages : 432 pages
  4. 4. Publisher : O'Reilly Media Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1492043451 ISBN-13 : 9781492043454
  5. 5. GET THIS BOOK NOW Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach
  6. 6. Get the best Books, Magazines & Comics in every genre including Action, Adventure, Anime, Manga, Children & Family, Classics, Comedies, Reference, Manuals, Drama, Foreign, Horror, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Sports and many more. Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach

    Be the first to comment

Fundamentals of Software Architecture: An Engineering Approach by Mark Richards Books Synopsis : Although salary surveys worldwide regularly identify software architect as one of the top ten best jobs, no decent guides exist to help developers become architects. Until now. This practical guide provides the first comprehensive overview of software architecture's many aspects. You'll examine architectural characteristics, architectural patterns, component determination, diagramming and presenting architecture, evolutionary architecture, and many other topics.Authors Neal Ford and Mark Richards help you learn through examples in a variety of popular programming languages, such as Java, C#, JavaScript, and others. You'll focus on architecture principles with examples that apply across all technology stacks. .

Views

Total views

0

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×