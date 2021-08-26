Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life
AUTHOR : Nir Eyal
DETAIL OF Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life Synopsis : You sit down at your desk to work ...
distraction. He describes why solving the problem is not as Details : Author : Nir Eyal Pages : pages Publisher : Language...
GET THIS BOOK NOW Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life
Get the best Books, Magazines & Comics in every genre including Action, Adventure, Anime, Manga, Children & Family, Classi...
*Download Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life
*Download Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 26, 2021
0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

*Download Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 26, 2021
0 views

Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life by Nir Eyal
Books Synopsis :
You sit down at your desk to work on an important project, but a notification on your phone interrupts your morning. Later, as you're about to get back to work, a colleague taps you on the shoulder to chat. At home, screens get in the way of quality time with your family. Another day goes by, and once again, your most important personal and professional goals are put on hold.??What would be possible if you followed through on your best intentions? What could you accomplish if you could stay focused and overcome distractions? What if you had the power to become "indistractable"???International best-selling author, former Stanford lecturer, and behavioral design expert, Nir Eyal, wrote Silicon Valley's handbook for making technology habit-forming. Five years after publishing Hooked, Eyal reveals distraction's Achilles' heel in his groundbreaking new book.??In Indistractable, Eyal reveals the hidden psychology driving us to distraction. He describes why solving the problem is not as .

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

*Download Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life

  1. 1. Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life
  2. 2. AUTHOR : Nir Eyal
  3. 3. DETAIL OF Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life Synopsis : You sit down at your desk to work on an important project, but a notification on your phone interrupts your morning. Later, as you're about to get back to work, a colleague taps you on the shoulder to chat. At home, screens get in the way of quality time with your family. Another day goes by, and once again, your most important personal and professional goals are put on hold.??What would be possible if you followed through on your best intentions? What could you accomplish if you could stay focused and overcome distractions? What if you had the power to become "indistractable"???International best- selling author, former Stanford lecturer, and behavioral design expert, Nir Eyal, wrote Silicon Valley's handbook for making technology habit- forming. Five years after publishing Hooked, Eyal reveals distraction's Achilles' heel in his groundbreaking new book.??In Indistractable, Eyal reveals the hidden psychology driving us to
  4. 4. distraction. He describes why solving the problem is not as Details : Author : Nir Eyal Pages : pages Publisher : Language : eng ISBN-10 : 44595007-indistractable ISBN-13 : 9781948836531
  5. 5. GET THIS BOOK NOW Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life
  6. 6. Get the best Books, Magazines & Comics in every genre including Action, Adventure, Anime, Manga, Children & Family, Classics, Comedies, Reference, Manuals, Drama, Foreign, Horror, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Sports and many more. Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life

    Be the first to comment

Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life by Nir Eyal Books Synopsis : You sit down at your desk to work on an important project, but a notification on your phone interrupts your morning. Later, as you're about to get back to work, a colleague taps you on the shoulder to chat. At home, screens get in the way of quality time with your family. Another day goes by, and once again, your most important personal and professional goals are put on hold.??What would be possible if you followed through on your best intentions? What could you accomplish if you could stay focused and overcome distractions? What if you had the power to become "indistractable"???International best-selling author, former Stanford lecturer, and behavioral design expert, Nir Eyal, wrote Silicon Valley's handbook for making technology habit-forming. Five years after publishing Hooked, Eyal reveals distraction's Achilles' heel in his groundbreaking new book.??In Indistractable, Eyal reveals the hidden psychology driving us to distraction. He describes why solving the problem is not as .

Views

Total views

0

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×