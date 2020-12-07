Les tendances majeures des Services clients en France en 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Quel dispositif méthodologique ? A...
Résultats détaillés
Une diversification dans les canaux de contacts avec les services clients
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Canaux de contact des services cli...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Une forte digitalisation de la rel...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année 44% 43% 58%53% 48% 18% 21% 25% 11%...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Canaux de contact des services cli...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Les FranÇais CONTACTENT LE PLUS SO...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Une forte concentration des demand...
Des serviceS clients moins performants en 2020
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Des services clients majoritaireme...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Une baisse de la satisfaction de t...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année 74% 80% 79% 72% 76% 79% 84% 86% 91...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Le plus important dans la relation...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Q12. Dans le contexte actuel, cons...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Q13. Dans le contexte actuel, quel...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Q13. Dans le contexte actuel, quel...
Les drivers de l’émotion dans la relation client
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Des enjeux IT importants pour les ...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année XXXXX 91% 93% 88% 93% 91% Des nouv...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Peu d’enchantement dans les contac...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année L’Allemagne est le seul pays qui a...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année XXXXX Des efforts plus importants ...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année SENTIMENTS DES CLIENTS FACE AUX SE...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année L’Allemagne est le pays qui génère...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Méfiant Déçu Impuissant anxieux ag...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année 24% 11% 13% 15% 7% Méfiant les All...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Q14. Allez-vous contacter de plus ...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année 50% 57% 65% 73% 41% Q14. Allez-vou...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Les remarques spontanées des clien...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Principales raisons de satisfactio...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Le traitement de la demande et la ...
Annexes
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année 48% 18-24 ans 25-34 ans 35-49 ans ...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année % Oui 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 201...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Évolutions en série longue Q8. Voi...
Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année 19% 19% 28%30% 21% 8% 14% 13% 6% 6...
  1. 1. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année
  2. 2. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Quel dispositif méthodologique ? Analyse Redressement des enquêtes sur les critères socio démographiques de sexe, âge, activité professionnelle ainsi que le lieu de résidence. Administration par internet d’un questionnaire de 18 questions sur : 1. La qualité de service des services clients 2. L’impact des services clients sur la fidélité 3. Les drivers de l’émotion dans la relation client Administration Échantillon de 5 000 personnes représentatif de la population de 18 ans et plus, utilisateurs ou non d’un service client. 1 000 enquêtes 1 000 enquêtes 1 000 enquêtes 1 000 enquêtes 1 000 enquêtes Cible Agenda du 24 août au 2 septembre 2020
  3. 3. Résultats détaillés
  4. 4. Une diversification dans les canaux de contacts avec les services clients
  5. 5. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Canaux de contact des services clients – 12 Derniers mois Q1. Au cours des 12 derniers mois, avez-vous contacté un service de relation client, quel que soit le domaine d’activité concerné ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) 56% 55% 16% 28% 19% 15% 13% 13% 42% 19% 14% L’e-mail DEVIENT LE premier canal de contact des services clients par les franÇais en 2020. (41% en 2019) (71% en 2019) (52% en 2019) PAR E-MAIL PAR TÉLÉPHONE CLICK-TO-CALL (RAPPEL PAR TÉLÉPHONE) CANAUX ÉMERGENTS PAR CHAT VIA UN CHATBOT PAR APPLICATION SUR SMARTPHONE VIA LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX PAR MESSAGERIE MOBILE OU INSTANTANÉE AUTRES VIA LE SITE INTERNET EN FACE-À-FACE PAR COURRIER 78%DES FRANÇAIS ONT CONTACTÉ UN SERVICE CLIENT AU COURS DES 12 DERNIERS MOIS EN MOYENNE, LES FRANÇAIS ONT EU RECOURS AUX SERVICES CLIENTS PAR 3,7 CANAUX DIFFÉRENTS. 72% 44% 51% CANAUX CLASSIQUES CANAUX ÉMERGENTS AUTRES Évolution vs 2019 (79% en 2019)
  6. 6. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Une forte digitalisation de la relation client : plus de canaux utilisés et plus de canaux émergents Q1. Au cours des 12 derniers mois, avez-vous contacté un service de relation client, quel que soit le domaine d’activité concerné ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) Canaux de contact des services clients - HISTORIQUE 53% 57% 55% 56% 53% 51% 56% Téléphone Site internet Chat En face-à-face Chatbot Click-to-call Application sur smartphone ou tablette Par courrier Réseaux sociaux Messagerie mobileE-mail 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 59% 55% 61% 61% 57% 55% 55% 50% 51% 44% 48% 42% 42% 42% 21% 23% 17% 23% 24% 25% 28% 27% 26% 19% 22% 21% 21% 19% 8% 9% 11% 19% 7% 21% 15% 15% 15% 15% 16% 8% 10% 8% 9% 9% 11% 15% 23% 22% 19% 17% 17% 17% 14% 7% 9% 6% 10% 10% 12% 13% 5% 7% 10% 13% 13% Utilisation des canaux émergents D’avantage chez les CSP+ (62%) et plus particulièrement les cadres (69%) Le plus utilisé : L’E-MAIL 56% Évolution vs 2019 *Canaux émergents * * * * * 36% 41% 44% 2018 2019 2020 Nb. moyen de canaux 3,0 3,4 3,7
  7. 7. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année 44% 43% 58%53% 48% 18% 21% 25% 11% 13% 48% 52% 54% 56% 56% 43% 64% 61% 56% 55% 36% 42% 48% 38% 42% 31% 30% 37% 27% 28% 14% 28% 20% 20% 19% 22% 21% 27% 18… 19% 9% 21% 22% 10% 16% 16% 19% 22% 16% 15% 15% 27% 29% 12% 13% E-mail 3,7 3,6 4,44,0 3,8 Le chatbot et les Apps sont en progression dans tous les pays européens Q1. Au cours des 12 derniers mois, avez-vous contacté un service de relation client, quel que soit le domaine d’activité concerné ? (Base : 5 000 ind.) Téléphone Site internet Chat En face-à-face Chatbot Click-to-call Application sur smartphone ou tablette Par courrier NOMBRE MOYEN DE CANAUX UTILISÉS % CANAUX ÉMERGENTS Réseaux sociaux Messagerie mobile CANAUX ÉMERGENTS Canaux de contact des services clients – 12 Derniers mois Évolution vs 2019 8% 7% 14% 14% 14%
  8. 8. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Canaux de contact des services clients – Dernière semaine Q2. Au cours de la dernière semaine, avez-vous contacté un service de relation client, quel que soit le domaine d’activité concerné ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) Un recours plus fréquent aux services clients, et tout particulièrement aux canaux digitaux, pendant le confinement PAR E-MAIL PAR TÉLÉPHONE CLICK-TO-CALL (RAPPEL PAR TÉLÉPHONE) CANAUX ÉMERGENTS PAR APPLICATION SUR SMARTPHONE VIA LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX PAR MESSAGERIE MOBILE OU INSTANTANÉE Par chat Via un chatbot AUTRES VIA LE SITE INTERNET PAR COURRIER EN FACE-À-FACE CANAUX CLASSIQUES CANAUX ÉMERGENTS AUTRES 36% 34% 33% 30% 10% 7% 17% 15% 17% 14% 16% 14% 12% 10% 10% 8% 27% 30% 13% 11% 9% 8% Mars Avril 25% Août 27% 6% 7% 6% 6% 10% 8% 19% 7% Tracker COVID-19 40% 19% 25% 49% DES FRANÇAIS ONT CONTACTÉ UN SERVICE CLIENT AU COURS de la dernière semaine EN MOYENNE, LES FRANÇAIS ONT EU RECOURS AUX SERVICES CLIENTS PAR 1,3 CANAUX DIFFÉRENTS. 8% Mars : 53% Avril : 51% Mars: 2,0 Avril : 1,8
  9. 9. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Les FranÇais CONTACTENT LE PLUS SOUVENT LEUR OPÉRATEUR DE TÉLÉPHONIE OU LEUR BANQUE, EN ALLEMAGNE C’EST LES ACTEURS DU E-COMMERCE Quel secteur d’actvité ? Q4. Au cours des 12 derniers mois, avez-vous contacté un service de relation client, quel que soit le canal ? (Base : 5 000 ind.) 18% 32% 47% 49% 39% 21% 35% 34% 43% 36% 9% 40% 20% 23% 27% 20% 29% 27% 32% 27% 26% 27% 25% 29% 25% 22% 22% 31% 24% 20% 14% 18% 23% 21% 19% 10% 15% 23% 25% 16% 12% 14% 16% 17% 16% 9% 14% 15% 11% 12% 13% 15% 12% 13% 8% BANQUE Téléphonique E-commerce ASSURANCE Un acteur De commerce ÉNERGIE TOURISME SECTEUR PUBLIC Transports Automobile Autres secteurs
  10. 10. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Une forte concentration des demandes aux services clients pour des réclamations ou du SAV Quel motif de contact ? Q5. Au cours des 12 derniers mois, avez-vous contacté un service de relation client, quel que soit le canal et le secteur ? (Base : 5 000 ind.) 34% 45% 39% 51% 52% 17% 25% 34% 32% 22% 27% 44% 38% 39% 42% 18% 23% 32% 37% 28% 25% 25% 22% 28% 27% 18% 25% 22% 24% 22% 13% 19% 15% 14% 9% POUR UNE RÉCLAMATION POUR AVOIR un Service après-vente POUR souscrire à un abonnement ou commander un produit POUR résilier un service ! Annuler un achat POUR modifier des données personnelles POUR avoir des renseignements avant d’acheter Autre motif
  11. 11. Des serviceS clients moins performants en 2020
  12. 12. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Des services clients majoritairement satisfaisants (notes > 70%), mais moins qu’en 2019 Q3. Globalement au cours des 12 derniers mois, diriez-vous que la qualité de votre relation client a été tout à fait, plutôt, plutôt pas ou pas du tout satisfaisante ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) Satisfaction envers les services clients Évolution vs 2019 CANAUX CLASSIQUES CANAUX ÉMERGENTS AUTRES 74%% SATISFACTION GLOBALE = (80% en 2019) Téléphone 76% (80% en 2019) Par courrier 63% (70% en 2019) En face-à-face 88% 73% E-mail (80% en 2019) Site internet 72% (76% en 2019) Application sur smartphone ou tablette 78% (82% en 2019) Chat 74% (83% en 2019) Messagerie mobile 73% (83% en 2019) Click-to-call 81% (85% en 2019) Réseaux sociaux 67% (76% en 2019) Chatbot 52% (62% en 2019)
  13. 13. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Une baisse de la satisfaction de tous les canaux de contacts Q3. Globalement au cours des 12 derniers mois, diriez-vous que la qualité de votre relation client a été tout à fait, plutôt, plutôt pas ou pas du tout satisfaisante ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) Satisfaction envers les services clients 85% 89% 94% 89% 88% 88%2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Téléphone Site internetChatEn face-à-face ChatbotClick-to-call Application sur smartphone ou tablette Par courrierRéseaux sociaux Messagerie mobile E-mail 79% 81% 84% 83% 85% 81% 64% 75% 70% 76% 82% 78% 74% 80% 79% 83% 80% 76% 75% 81% 83% 82% 83% 74% 79% 75% 83% 83% 73% 74% 76% 78% 77% 80% 73% 72% 73% 77% 79% 76% 72% 60% 73% 79% 79% 76% 59% 61% 67% 72% 70% 63% 58% 77% 62% 52% Évolution vs 2019 d’avantage chez les Retraités (46%) Les plus Critiques sont : 52% * Canaux émergents **** * d’avantage chez les femmes (94%) et plus particulièrement les CSP- (95%) Les plus SATISFAITS sont : 88%
  14. 14. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année 74% 80% 79% 72% 76% 79% 84% 86% 91% 88% Le chat : un canal plus sévèrement jugé (vs 2019) dans tous les pays Q3. Globalement au cours des 12 derniers mois, diriez-vous que la qualité de votre relation client a été tout à fait, plutôt, plutôt pas ou pas du tout satisfaisante ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) Téléphone Site internetChatEn face-à-face ChatbotClick-to-call Application sur smartphone ou tablette Par courrier % SATISFACTION GLOBALE Réseaux sociaux Messagerie mobile CANAUX ÉMERGENTS Satisfaction envers les services clients 78% 72% 76% 80% 81% 80% 75% 77% 79% 78% 79% 76% 86% 85% 76% 81% 73% 75% 80% 74% 75% 72% 76% 81% 73% 78% 68% 80% 79% 73% 77% 67% 79% 78% 72% E-mail 55% 49% 57% 63% 52% 72% 69% 77% 75% 67% 63% 60% 78% 71% 63% Évolution vs 2019
  15. 15. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Le plus important dans la relation client… Q12. Dans le contexte actuel, considérez-vous que vous accordez plus d’importance ou moins d’importance qu’avant à… ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) Des attentes toujours aussi importantes sur les FONDAMENTAUX de la relation client : la qualité de la réponse, le délai, l’écoute L’accueilLa qualité de la réponse 38% 39% 40% 42% 44% 34% 31% 30% 26% 25% 24% 24% 25% 25% 25% 4% 6% 4% 6% 5% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% D’importance D’importance L’écoute Beaucoup moins d’importance Moins d’importance Comme avant Plus d’importance Beaucoup plus d’importance
  16. 16. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Q12. Dans le contexte actuel, considérez-vous que vous accordez plus d’importance ou moins d’importance qu’avant à… ? (Base : 5 000 ind.) Des FONDAMENTAUX identiques dans tous les pays LE Délai de prise en charge L’accueilLA PersonnalisationLa qualité de la réponse D’importance D’importance L’écoute 39% 48% 50% 49% 51% 31% 23% 35% 40% 30% 6% 10% 12% 9% 16% 1% 3% 1% 1% 2% 44% 46% 55% 53% 58% 25% 12% 26% 31% 27% 5% 21% 15% 12% 12% 1% 3% 3% 3% 2% 42% 43% 52% 50% 54% 26% 17% 30% 36% 23% 6% 20% 13% 10% 18% 1% 3% 3% 2% 2% 38% 45% 50% 47% 52% 34% 29% 39% 44% 36% 4% 8% 9% 7% 9% 1% 2% 1% 1% 1% 40% 49% 49% 52% 58% 30% 23% 39% 36% 29% 4% 10% 9% 9% 9% 1% 2% 2% 2% 2% Le plus important dans la relation client… Beaucoup moins d’importance Moins d’importance Comme avant Plus d’importance Beaucoup plus d’importance
  17. 17. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Q13. Dans le contexte actuel, quel type de relation privilégiez-vous pour vos échanges avec un service client ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) Quelles relations privilégiées avec le service client ? Le contact humain est plébiscité pour les échanges avec les services clients 62% 27% 7% 5% Relations privilégiées…
  18. 18. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Q13. Dans le contexte actuel, quel type de relation privilégiez-vous pour vos échanges avec un service client ? (Base : 5 000 ind.) Quelles relations privilégiées avec le service client ? …dans tous les pays européens 65% 68% 59% 63% 62% 23% 19% 29% 26% 27% 5% 8% 6% 7% 5% 7% 5% 7% 4% 7%
  19. 19. Les drivers de l’émotion dans la relation client
  20. 20. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Des enjeux IT importants pour les marques pour répondre aux attentes de diversification / NOUVEAUTÉS des canaux de contacts L’impact sur les marques Q8. Voici une liste de caractéristiques relatives à la qualité de la relation client. Pour chacune d’entre elles, êtes-vous tout à fait d’accord, d’accord, pas d’accord ou pas du tout d’accord ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) 74% 75% 76% 75% 76% 74% 86% 89% 88% 91% 91% 88% 89% 91% 92% 92% 92% 88% 90% 94% 93% 94% 96% 91% La qualité de la relation client d’une entreprise influence l’image globale que vous en avez. En cas de déception par rapport à la qualité de la relation client, vous pouvez changer d’avis et ne pas acheter ou interrompre votre abonnement. La qualité de la relation client influence la décision d’achat ou de ré-achat. En cas de bonne expérience avec un service client, vous êtes prêt à dépenser plus ou à être plus fidèle. Vous avez une meilleure image des entreprises proposant des nouveaux moyens de contacts comme les réseaux sociaux, messageries instantanées… 91% 88% 45% 55% 55% 57% 56% 61% 88% 74% 61% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Évolution vs 2019 Agriculteurs, indépendants, chefs d'entreprises : 96% Région Parisienne : 91% CSP+ 94% Cadres : 81% 18-24 ans : 81% CSP- : 71%
  21. 21. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année XXXXX 91% 93% 88% 93% 91% Des nouveaux moyens de contacts attendus dans tous les pays L’impact sur les marques Q8. Voici une liste de caractéristiques relatives à la qualité de la relation client. Pour chacune d’entre elles, êtes-vous tout à fait d’accord, d’accord, pas d’accord ou pas du tout d’accord ? (Base : 5 000 ind.) La qualité de la relation client d’une entreprise influence l’image globale que vous en avez. En cas de déception par rapport à la qualité de la relation client, vous pouvez changer d’avis et ne pas acheter ou interrompre votre abonnement. La qualité de la relation client influence la décision d’achat ou de ré-achat. En cas de bonne expérience avec un service client, vous êtes prêt à dépenser plus ou à être plus fidèle. Vous avez une meilleure image des entreprises proposant des nouveaux moyens de contacts comme les réseaux sociaux, messageries instantanées… 88% 76% 86% 89% 83% 88% 85% 84% 90% 87% 74% 74% 83% 79% 80% 61% 55% 75% 77% 68%
  22. 22. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Peu d’enchantement dans les contacts avec des services clients : moins de 10% des clients sont agréablement surpris et plus de 20% sont déÇus CANAUX ÉMERGENTS Enchantement ou déception ? Q9. Dans l’ensemble, la qualité de la relation client à distance avec les marques est-elle ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) 71% 72% 6% 6% 23% 22% Parfois Conforme à l’idée que vous aviez En-dessous de ce que vous attendiez la relation client à distance la relation à distance en face-à-face Les entreprises font de plus en plus d’effort pour répondre à vos demandes à distance (téléphone, e-mail, chat, site internet,…) Les entreprises font de plus en plus d’effort pour répondre à vos demandes en face-à-face (agence, commerce, guichet,…) Q10. Dans l’ensemble, la qualité de la relation client en face-à-face avec les marques est-elle ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) Q8. Voici une liste de caractéristiques relatives à la qualité de la relation client. Pour chacune d’entre elles, êtes-vous tout à fait d’accord, d’accord, pas d’accord ou pas du tout d’accord ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) 76% 50% Au-dessus de ce que vous attendiez
  23. 23. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année L’Allemagne est le seul pays qui arrive à générer de l’enchantement dans la relation client CANAUX ÉMERGENTS Q9. Dans l’ensemble, la qualité de la relation client à distance avec les marques est-elle ? (Base : 5 000 ind.) la relation client à distance la relation CLIENT en face-à-face 6% 21% 8% 15% 11% 72% 71% 77% 68% 76% 22% 8% 15% 17% 13% 6% 27% 8% 18% 10% 71% 61% 78% 65% 74% 23% 12% 14% 18% 16% Au-dessus de ce que vous attendiez Conforme à l’idée que vous aviez En-dessous de ce que vous attendiez Au-dessus de ce que vous attendiez Conforme à l’idée que vous aviez En-dessous de ce que vous attendiez Enchantement ou déception ? Q10. Dans l’ensemble, la qualité de la relation client en face-à-face avec les marques est-elle ? (Base : 5 000 ind.)
  24. 24. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année XXXXX Des efforts plus importants pour répondre aux demandes à distance chez les allemands et britanniques L’impact sur les marques Q8. Voici une liste de caractéristiques relatives à la qualité de la relation client. Pour chacune d’entre elles, êtes-vous tout à fait d’accord, d’accord, pas d’accord ou pas du tout d’accord ? (Base : 5 000 ind.) Les entreprises font de plus en plus d’effort pour répondre à vos demandes à distance (téléphone, e-mail, chat, site Internet,…) * Les entreprises font de plus en plus d’effort pour répondre à vos demandes en face à face (agence, commerce, guichet,…) * 76% 88% 73% 78% 82% 50% 51% 64% 44% 41% * Pas d’historique
  25. 25. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année SENTIMENTS DES CLIENTS FACE AUX SERVICES CLIENTS – 12 Derniers mois Q6. Quand vous repensez aux expériences que vous avez eues avec des services clients au cours des 12 derniers mois, à quelle fréquence vous est-il arrivé de ressentir les sentiments suivants ? (Base : 769 ind.) Parmi nos 4 drivers émotionnels, « l’écoute et la confiance » est le plus ressenti par les FranÇais et en particulier dans le secteur bancaire 53% 55% 48% 43% 32% 14% 12% 15% 15% 31% 40% 41% Parfois Toujours Parfois Jamais Toujours Toujours Toujours Parfois Parfois Jamais Jamais Jamais 61% Tourisme 25% Transports 55% e-commerce 48% Banque 66% e-commerce 64% Tourisme Surpris Écouté et en confiance
  26. 26. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année L’Allemagne est le pays qui génère le plus de drivers émotionnels SurprisÉcouté et en confiance SENTIMENTS DES CLIENTS FACE AUX SERVICES CLIENTS – 12 Derniers mois Q6. Quand vous repensez aux expériences que vous avez eues avec des services clients au cours des 12 derniers mois, à quelle fréquence vous est-il arrivé de ressentir les sentiments suivants ? (Base : 3772 ind.) 14% 20% 23% 19% 15% 55% 54% 56% 54% 55% 31% 26% 21% 27% 31% 12% 17% 14% 18% 14% 48% 52% 49% 57% 51% 40% 26% 37% 25% 35% 15% 27% 16% 17% 16% 43% 46% 43% 47% 45% 41% 27% 42% 36% 39% 32% 41% 30% 32% 29% 53% 49% 55% 55% 57% 15% 11% 16% 13% 14% Toujours Parfois Jamais Toujours Parfois Jamais Toujours Parfois JamaisToujours Parfois Jamais 31% e-commerce 37% Concessionnaire 26% Concessionnaire 33% Concessionnaire 28% Tourisme 68% Transports 23% Concessionnaire 64% e-commerce 65% Tourisme 25% Concessionnaire 66% Transports 28% e-commerce 28% Tourisme 34% Concessionnaire 58% Commerce 44% Concessionnaire 58% Secteur public 36% Concessionnaire 47% Concessionnaire 45% Banque 66% Transports 45% Concessionnaire 64% Fournisseur énergie 56% Concessionnaire
  27. 27. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Méfiant Déçu Impuissant anxieux agacé Surpris agréablement Plein de gratitude Joyeux Serein Ravi 16% 24% 20% 31% 31% 22% RESSENTI DES CLIENTS LORS DU CONTACT DES SERVICES CLIENTS – 12 Derniers mois Q7. Dans l’ensemble, quel(s) terme(s) décrit(-vent) le mieux ce que vous avez ressenti lors de vos contacts avec des services clients au cours des 12 derniers mois ? (Base : 772 ind.) Des français essentiellement déÇus et agacés suite à une réclamation, mais parfois agréablement surpris ou sereins ce qui peut les faire passer de détracteurs à promoteurs 19% 29% 31% 32% 23% 22% 42% 17% 26% 13% 25% 10% 30% 14% 24% 11% 21% 14% 10% 11% 6% 8% 10% 7% 41% 20% 30% 19% 36% 18% 3% 14% 3% 5% 7% 5% 3% 9% 1% 6% 2% 8% 17% 34% 21% 35% 15% 33% 9% 17% 14% 7% 8% 9%
  28. 28. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année 24% 11% 13% 15% 7% Méfiant les Allemands, les Espagnols et les Britanniques sont ceux qui vivent les expériences émotionnelles les plus positives Déçu Impuissant CANAUX ÉMERGENTS RESSENTI DES CLIENTS LORS DU CONTACT DES SERVICES CLIENTS – 12 Derniers mois Q7. Dans l’ensemble, quel(s) terme(s) décrit(-vent) le mieux ce que vous avez ressenti lors de vos contacts avec des services clients au cours des 12 derniers mois ? (Base : 3 685 ind.) Anxieux Agacé Surpris agréablement Plein de gratitude Joyeux Serein Ravi 23% 18% 19% 21% 24% 20% 11% 16% 19% 15% 9% 3% 16% 10% 7% 28% 24% 21% 18% 24% 26% 38% 25% 25% 33% 6% 13% 11% 18% 10% 4% 13% 9% 27% 30% 25% 38% 19% 41% 37% 11% 10% 7% 8% 9%
  29. 29. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Q14. Allez-vous contacter de plus en plus les services clients à distance avant de vous déplacer en magasin, agence ou tout autre commerce… ? (Base : 1 000 ind.) Le comportement envers les centres DE CONTACTS à distance dans le futur Q15. Si oui, pour quelle(s) demande(s) ? (Base : 495 ind.) Une relation client à distance qui va s’intensifier Va contacter de plus en plus de services clients à distance avant de se déplacer 67% 54% 40% 9% Prise de rendez-vous Pour quelle(S) demande(S) ? 50% % Oui
  30. 30. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année 50% 57% 65% 73% 41% Q14. Allez-vous contacter de plus en plus les services clients à distance avant de vous déplacer en magasin, agence ou tout autre commerce… ? (Base : 5 000 ind.) Va contacter de plus en plus de services clients avant de se déplacer % Oui 77% 68% 73% 69% 67% 46% 54% 50% 66% 54% 36% 43% 35% 51% 40% 4% 10% 6% 8% 9% Renseignement sur la disponibilité d’un produit Prise de rendez-vous Réservation d’un produit Autre(s) raison(s) Pour quelle(S) demande(S) ? … Pour tous les pays européens Le comportement envers les centres d’appels à distance dans le futur Q15. Si oui, pour quelle(s) demande(s) ? (Base : 2 839 ind.)
  31. 31. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Les remarques spontanées des clients - la difficulté à joindre les services clients est souvent citée en négatif et peu en positif L’expérience avec un service client Le contact avec un service client Disponibilité-Joignabilité Facile / Difficile Expérience SAV (simple/compliqué) Délais de réponse Attente Rapide / Longue Résolution 1 er contact Heures d'ouvertures La relation clientèle Écoute-Compréhension Accueil-Amabilité Clarté du texte/qualité du phrasé/ orthographe Le traitement de la demande Qualité traitement demande-réclamation Compétences-Efficacité Clarté des informations transmises Conseil Relance client Suivi du dossier Au dessus / en dessous du niveau demandé Promesse non tenue Complète / Incomplète Remarques positives Remarques négatives 219 49% 47% 36% 19% 18% 40% 22% 7% 54% 48% 11% 4% 11% 9% 5% 6% 1% 52% 19% 14% 29% 26% 4% 0,2% 49% 41% 8% 59% 56% 14% 11% 3% 5% 5% 3% Q11. Et si vous nous racontiez, en quelques mots, votre expérience, la plus marquante positivement, la plus déceptive, lors de vos échanges avec les services clients ces derniers mois ? 407 Tonalité totalement négative Tonalité totalement positive
  32. 32. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Principales raisons de satisfaction, le bon traitement de la demande, la disponibilité et l’écoute L’expérience la plus marquante positivement Q11. Et si vous nous racontiez, en quelques mots, votre expérience, la plus marquante positivement, la plus déceptive, lors de vos échanges avec les services clients ces derniers mois ? (Base : 407 ind.) • Qualité traitement demande-réclamation : 59% • Compétences-Efficacité : 56% • Clarté des informations transmises : 14% « J’ai été remboursé en totalité sur un colis jamais reçu et c est appréciable en cette période.. » « Je n'étais pas satisfaite de mon achat et le service client a repris mon article et ma conseillé quelque chose de plus adapté à mes besoins. » « Afin de trouver le meilleur portable pour ma fille, le conseiller n’a pas cherché à me vendre le plus cher mais le meilleur pour elle. » « Un service client d'une assurance m'a conseillé de demander des prestations auxquelles j'avais droit auprès de certains organismes. » • Disponibilité-Joignabilité : 52% • Délais de réponse : 29% • Contact Rapide : 26% « J’ai rencontré un problème avec mon abonnement télévision j’ai donc contacté mon opérateur et le problème a été réglé en peu de temps. » « C'était pendant le confinement, et j'ai aimé la disponibilité et l'humour de la personne que j'ai eu au téléphone. » « Une réclamation pour produit défectueux. Un retour rapide et positif du service client et réception par courrier de bons d'achats permettant de rembourser avec en plus 2-3 lignes manuscrites pour nous remercier de la confiance. » « Suite à un problème technique, une personne a pris en charge mon problème et a trouvé rapidement une solution. » Le contact avec un service client • Écoute-Compréhension : 49% • Accueil-Amabilité : 41% • Clarté du texte/qualité du phrasé/ orthographe : 8% « Écoute attentive lors d'un problème avec mon assureur et prise en considération de la meilleure solution. » « Femme gentille et respectueuse qui a su m'écouter et résoudre mon problème. » « Un problème d’internet où le collaborateur a été a l’écoute jusque à ce que mon problème soit réglé. » « Entretien téléphonique avec une personne sympathique, à l'écoute de mes besoins et donnant des réponses très claires et précises. » « Mon contact a été plus que sympathique. Je n'étais pas une grande fan de la marque mais rien que pour leur SAV je n'hésiterai plus à racheter. » La relation clientèle Le traitement de la demande Remarques positives
  33. 33. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Le traitement de la demande et la difficulté à joindre les services clients sont les principaux points irritants L’expérience la plus déceptive Q11 Et si vous nous racontiez, en quelques mots, votre expérience, la plus marquante positivement, la plus déceptive, lors de vos échanges avec les services clients ces derniers mois ? (Base : 407 ind.) • Qualité traitement demande-réclamation : 54% • Compétences-Efficacité : 48% • Clarté des informations transmises : 11% « Ils ont préféré envoyer une réponse toute faite, sans vraiment répondre à mes questions. » « Suite à un retour de produit ne correspondant pas à la taille commandée impossibilité de se faire rembourser alors que cela était prévu. » « Contact avec la marque pour faire annuler une commande qui avait du retard et arriverait trop tard. Impossible d’annuler, obligé d’attendre la livraison pour la renvoyer et être remboursé. » « J'ai passé une commande de 5 t-shirts qui m'ont été envoyés un par un sur 5 semaines, j'ai dû à chaque fois contacter le service client par chat ou Messenger pour savoir où en était ma commande et à chaque fois la même réponse ”C'est en cours”, très déçue. » • Disponibilité-Joignabilité : 49% • Contact difficile : 47% • Expérience SAV (simple/compliqué) : 36% « Il y a de moins en moins de possibilité de contact par e-mail (Ex.: opérateurs de téléphonie) et de plus en plus de robots avec des réponses formatées ne répondant généralement pas au demandes spécifiques. » « Vous n'avez jamais la bonne personne susceptible de régler le problème. Elle est toujours en rendez-vous. » « Mon médecin a fait une demande d'ALD auprès de la CPAM . 2 mois plus tard, pas de nouvelle. Je les contacte par e-mail sur le site AMELI . Au bout de 5 semaines, je reçois une réponse me disant qu'il faut 4 semaines pour traiter ma requête. » Le contact avec un service client • Écoute-Compréhension : 40% • Accueil-Amabilité : 22% • Clarté du texte/qualité du phrasé/ orthographe : 7% « Le service n'a pas tenu compte des informations demandées et les ont redemandées plusieurs fois .» « 1h30 avec la marque sans écoute ni compréhension de la part de l’interlocuteur. J’ai dû répéter 10 fois la même histoire et j’ai laissé tomber. » « Réponse automatique, aucune volonté de résoudre le problème, pas de solution alternative, conseiller clientèle peu autonome. » « On sent à la voix de l'interlocutrice qu’elle s'en fout et que mon problème qui ne l'intéresse pas, qu'elle ne veut pas entendre mes questions et se contente de proposer une réponse standard, au point qu'à un moment la communication est coupée. » La relation clientèle Le traitement de la demande Remarques négatives
  34. 34. Annexes
  35. 35. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année 48% 18-24 ans 25-34 ans 35-49 ans 65 ans et + 50-64 ans 23% 25% 25% 16% 11% 29% 31% 40% 25% EMPLOYÉ Profils des francais interrogés 52% REPRÉSENTATIVITÉ ÂGE 23% 23% 24% 11% 81% FRANCE 19% RÉGION PARISIENNE CSP+ CSP- INACTIFS 6% OUVRIER 13% CADRE SUPÉRIEUR 13% PROFESSION INTERMÉDIAIRE 3% AGRICULTEUR, INDÉPENDANT, CHEF.FE D’ENTREPRISE Questions S1. S2. S3. et S4. (Base : 1 000 ind.) Évolution vs 2019
  36. 36. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année % Oui 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Par téléphone 80% 77% 84% 59% 55% 61% 61% 57% 57% 55% Par e-mail 45% 44% 48% 53% 57% 55% 56% 53% 51% 56% Par le site internet 45% 46% 53% 50% 51% 44% 48% 41% 42% 42% Par courrier 23% 30% 36% 23% 22% 19% 17% 17% 17% 14% En face-à-face 26% 30% 29% 27% 26% 19% 22% 21% 21% 19% Par application sur smartphone ou tablette 9% 8% 9% 8% 10% 8% 9% 9% 11% 15% Par chat (modification en 2017) - 18% 14% 21% 23% 17% 23% 24% 25% 28% Par click-to-call - 5% 7% 7% 21% 15% 15% 15% 15% 16% Via les réseaux sociaux - 12% 11% 7% 9% 6% 10% 10% 12% 13% Par messagerie mobile - - - - - 5% 7% 10% 13% 13% Via un chatbot - - - - - - 8% 9% 11% 19% ST Canaux Émergents - - - - - 26% 36% 36% 41% 44% % Satisfait 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Par téléphone 74% 80% 79% 83% 80% 76% Par e-mail 74% 76% 78% 77% 80% 73% Par le site internet 72% 73% 77% 79% 76% 72% Par courrier 59% 61% 67% 72% 70% 63% En face-à-face 85% 89% 94% 89% 88% 88% Par application sur smartphone ou tablette 64% 75% 70% 76% 82% 78% Par chat ou messagerie instantanée 75% 81% 83% 82% 83% 74% Par click-to-call 79% 81% 84% 83% 85% 81% Via les réseaux sociaux 60% 73% 79% 79% 76% 67% Messagerie mobile - 79% 75% 83% 83% 73% Chatbot - - 58% 77% 62% 52% Évolutions en série longue Q1. Au cours des 12 derniers mois, avez-vous contacté un service de relation client, quel que soit le domaine d’activité concerné ? Q3. Globalement au cours des 12 derniers mois, diriez-vous que la qualité de votre relation client a été tout à fait, plutôt, plutôt pas ou pas du tout satisfaisante ? Nombre moyen de canaux - - - - - 3,2 2,8 3,0 3,4 3,7
  37. 37. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année Évolutions en série longue Q8. Voici une liste de caractéristiques relatives à la qualité de la relation client. Pour chacune d’entre elles, êtes-vous tout à fait d’accord, d’accord, pas d’accord ou pas du tout d’accord ? % d’accord 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 La qualité de relation client influence votre décision d’achat ou de ré-achat 86% 88% 86% 89% 88% 91% 91% 88% En cas de déception par rapport à la qualité de relation client, vous pouvez changer d’avis et ne pas acheter ou interrompre votre abonnement 90% 92% 89% 91% 92% 92% 92% 88% La qualité de la relation client d’une entreprise influence l’image globale que vous en avez 89% 92% 90% 94% 93% 94% 96% 91% En cas de bonne expérience avec un service client, vous êtes prêt à dépenser plus ou à être plus fidèle 80% 74% 74% 75% 76% 75% 76% 74% Vous avez une meilleure image des entreprises proposant des nouveaux moyens de contacts comme les réseaux sociaux, les applications mobiles… - - 45% 55% 55% 57% 56% 61%
  38. 38. Observatoire des Services Clients 2020 BVA pour l’Élection du Service Client de l’Année 19% 19% 28%30% 21% 8% 14% 13% 6% 6% 20% 37% 30% 30% 27% 23% 26% 26% 30% 25% 15% 18% 21% 16% 19% 10% 14% 14% 10% 10% 8% 11% 13% 6% 8% 6% 13% 9% 8% 8% 4% 6% 7% 7% 7% 9% 10% 11% 9% 7% 8% 11% 12% 5% 6% E-mail 1,3 1,3 1,71,7 1,2 Annexe : bench europeens Q2. Au cours de la dernière semaine, avez-vous contacté un service de relation client, quel que soit le domaine d’activité concerné ? (Base : 5 000 ind.) Téléphone Site internet Chat En face-à-faceChatbot Click-to-call Application sur smartphone ou tablette Par courrier NOMBRE MOYEN DE CANAUX UTILISÉS % CANAUX ÉMERGENTS Réseaux sociauxMessagerie mobile CANAUX ÉMERGENTS Canaux de contact des services clients – Dernière semaine 5% 10% 10% 5% 6%

