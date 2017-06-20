Microphones Types of microphones This microphone is a handheld microphone, this is the most common seen microphone, this a...
  1. 1. Microphones Types of microphones This microphone is a handheld microphone, this is the most common seen microphone, this are mostly used in live performances and speeches. They are strong and reliable microphones which can be dropped and will still work This is a lavalier microphone is a small microphone that it's used for television, theatre and public speaking, it is clipped onto a piece of clothing such as a collar or a tie. Which allows hands free operation so the user can use their hands whilst speaking.
  2. 2. This is a direct connected microphone, it is most commonly used for computers, this is because you can talk into the microphone and still hear what's going on with the earpiece. They can also be used for gaming consoles such as ps4 and xbox one. The boundary microphone can be used as a piano mic or for body check sound effects. The most common way to use the boundary microphone is when recording full room sound by being mounted to a wall. a boundary microphone prevents phase interference between direct and reflected sound, resulting in a natural sound.
  3. 3. A parabolic microphone is a microphone that uses a parabolic reflector to collect and focus sound waves onto a receiver, in much the same way that a satellite dish does with radio waves. A noise-canceling microphone is a microphone that is designed to filter unwanted noise from the desired sound, which is especially useful in noisy environments such as public places.
  4. 4. wireless microphone is a microphone without a cable connecting it directly to the sound recording or amplifying equipment. Also known as a radio microphone, it has a small, battery-powered radio transmitter in the microphone body, which transmits the audio signal from the microphone by radio waves to a nearby receiver unit. Transmitter- a transmitter is an electronic device which generates a radio frequency alternating current. Receiver- A receiver is an electronic device that receives radio waves and converts the information carried by them to a usable form. It is used with an antenna. Interference- when in the radio frequency spectrum, is a disturbance generated by an external source that affects an electrical circuit by electromagnetic induction, electrostatic coupling, or conduction. Construction Dynamic- a very thin diaphragm of mylar or other material is attached to a coil of hair- thin copper wire. The coil is suspended in a magnetic field and, when sound vibrates the diaphragm, the coil moves up and down, creating a very small electrical current.
  5. 5. Capacitor- A capacitor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores electrical energy in an electric field. Electric- electricity is the set of physical phenomena associated with the presence of an electric charge. Condenser- a condenser is an electrical device characterized by its capacity to store an electric charge.
  6. 6. Ribbon- a ribbon is a cable with many conducting wires running parallel to each other on the same flat plane. Characteristics Polar response- The polar pattern of a microphone is the sensitivity to sound relative to the direction or angle from which the sound arrives. Omnidirectional- The omni-directional microphone has equal output or sensitivity at all angles, this means it picks up sound from all directions. This is better as the microphone has not to be aimed in a certain direction. Unidirectional- the unidirectional is the complete opposite of the omnidirectional microphone. Instead of the mic being able to have an equal output from all angles. The unidirectional microphone only picks up sound from a single direction. Cardioid- A cardioid microphone has the most sensitivity at the front and is least sensitive at the back. It isolates from unwanted ambient sound and is much more resistant to feedback than omnidirectional microphones. Hyper- cardioid- hyper-cardioid microphones offer a narrower pickup than cardioids and a greater rejection of ambient sound. But they also have some pickup directly at the rear.
  7. 7. Figure of eight- A microphone with a figure of eight polar pattern picks up the sound from in front of the microphone and from the rear but not the side. Heart shaped response- Picks up sound from two opposite directions. Designlimitations Proximity- The proximity effect in audio is an increase in bass or low frequency response when a sound source is close to a microphone. Inverse square law- the inverse square law states that, in a free field the intensity of sound drops by 6 dB for each doubling of distance from the source. Mounts This a microphone stand, the microphone will sit at the top of the stand. The stand can be modified to fit a person's size. Tie clip- the tie clip is a microphone mount that clips onto clothing near the mouth, e.g tie collar, shirt.
  8. 8. Rifle- rifle microphone is a highly directional microphone that must be pointed directly at its target sound source for proper recording. Rifle microphones use unidirectional microphones to achieve this high beam of concentration on the sound source to record the sound. Boom- the boom microphone stand is a extendable stick which the microphone sits at the end. This is mainly used outside as they come with wind covers on them. They are used when a microphone can be seen as the holder can hold it over the person's head as they talk. Equipment mounted- the equipment mounted stand allows the user to keep the other equipment on the mount, this is more convenient. Handheld- a handheld stand is a very small stand which can be held in the hands. This is more portable than other microphones.
  9. 9. Connectors Mono jack- Perhaps the most common connection to be found on musical equipment, the quarter inch jack is the type of connection that is used on electric guitars and guitar amps. Stereo jack- The most common use of a stereo jack connection is that of a headphone output, on keyboards, pianos, mixing desks, recording equipment, guitar amps and hi-fi equipment.
  10. 10. XLR- Used in many pro audio applications, its design is a barrel of approximately 2cm in diameter, with between 3 and 7 pins. the XLR is used across a broad range of musical and audio applications, due to the fact that it is both balanced, and a very secure connection. As a general rule of thumb, female XLR plugs usually receive output signals from devices (a microphone, for example), and male XLR plugs are generally used to plug into inputs Mini- jack- the most common audio connection of all. The stereo minijack is the plug that you’ll usually find on MP3 player headphones. The most common use for these is for portable music player headphones, for connecting MP3 players to car stereos, and audio connections on computers.

