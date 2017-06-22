Clase 9 organización de una empresa de eventos

Organización de una Empresa de Eventos Silvana Cisternas León
Organigrama de una empresa de Eventos
Definición de cargos:  Administrador: Persona responsable del funcionamiento de un evento, restaurante, alojamiento turís...
Definición de cargos:  Barman: persona encargada del bar, de la preparación y presentación de bebidas en sus distintas fo...
Definición de cargos:  Chef: jefe de cocina de los establecimientos que prestan el servicio de alimentación y responsable...
Definición de cargos:  Chef ejecutivo: jefe de cocina de los establecimientos que prestan el servicio de alimentación y r...
Definición de cargos:  Garzón: persona encargada de la atención directa de los clientes en la áreas destinadas al servici...
Definición de cargos:  Maître: Jefe de garzones, encargados del perfecto funcionamiento de las áreas destinadas al servic...
Dotación del personal para eventos 1 Maître 50 pax 1 garzón 10 a 15 pax 1 cocinero 40 pax
Dotación del personal para Banquetes De Para 1 garzón en una cena 10 a 15 pax 1 garzón en un coctel 25 a 30 pax 1 cocinero...
Calculo honorarios personal para 100 personas restaurante de categoría Dotación de personal para un banquete Coctel y cena...
Asi se pueden elaborar planillas anuales, mensuales y semanales y gestionar bien el personal. Ejemplo: Restaurante de 100 ...
108 * 100 =29,5 = 30% 365 Entonces hay que preveer un 29,5% mas de personal, de lo que estaba planificado para un día de f...
EJERCICIO  Calcule el personal y honorarios necesario para atender 300 personas en mesas redondas, considerando un coctel...
EJERCICIO Dotación de personal para un Coctel y Cena de 300 personas Personal Cantidad Honorario Total Maître Garzones Ayu...
