Clase 8 redacción de menú

Redacción de Menú
PLANIFICACIÓN DE MENÚ Definición : Menú : Listado de preparaciones a consumir en un servicio o en varios servicios , ya se...
Ejemplo 1 :  Desayuno  Té, café y/o leche  Sándwich de queso y jamón . Ejemplo 2 :  Almuerzo  Entrada: Ensalada de hi...
Para elaborar un menú es necesario tener en consideración factores como: Aspecto nutricional, económico , cultural ,socia...
MENÚ FIJO Es un listado de preparaciones que se repiten semana a semana. El periodo puede ser mayor. Son sencillas y de ba...
TIPOS DE MENÚ MENÚ CORTO Y ANCHO Se dice corto por estar compuesto de pocos platos (tres incluido el postre) y ancho por s...
TIPOS DE MENÚ MENÚ DE RÉGIMEN La cocina dietética tiene dos vertientes, la curativa y la preventiva .  La dietética curat...
Normas a tener en cuenta en la confección de un menú Bajo el punto de vista :  Dietético .  Económico .  Organización ....
CARTA Es un listado de preparaciones que se le presenta al cliente , puede o no llevar el precio por cada preparación culi...
DIFERENCIAS ENTRE MENU Y CARTA MENU Tiene un número de platos fijos Un costo fijo para todo el conjunto de platos Los a...
Calculo de Comidas
Proyectar las compras de materias primas que necesitaremos. Antes y durante el evento debemos ser muy cuidadosos con los c...
La cuantificación de la comida se establece de esta forma (coctel): En resumen 7 bocadillos para la primera hora, más gall...
Cuando el cóctel es sólo, es decir no seguido de un almuerzo se considera 1/3 azucarado para 2/3 salado. Por Ejemplo: 1 ev...
Además se pueden contemplar: :
La cuantificación de los líquidos se hace de la siguiente manera: Se calculan las bebidas alcohólicas de acuerdo a la dura...
Además: Todas las bebidas, aguas minerales, jugo = 1 litro para 10 clientes. (por supuesto en verano hay que prever una va...
Conociendo los valores (costo de materias prima) se pueden cotizar los alimentos y bebidas Costos: $3.500 el ciento de sal...
Actividad:  Planifique menú para coctel de 2 hrs de duración.  Realice costeo de menú.  Señale precio de venta de cocte...
  2. 2. PLANIFICACIÓN DE MENÚ Definición : Menú : Listado de preparaciones a consumir en un servicio o en varios servicios , ya sea desayuno , almuerzo , y/o cena .
  3. 3. Ejemplo 1 :  Desayuno  Té, café y/o leche  Sándwich de queso y jamón . Ejemplo 2 :  Almuerzo  Entrada: Ensalada de higo y queso cabra, dressing balsámico .  Principal: Filete de vacuno grille, salsa de oporto, puré de papas a las finas hierbas, zanahorias glaseadas .  Postre: Torta merengue frambuesa, salsa de papaya .
  4. 4. Para elaborar un menú es necesario tener en consideración factores como: Aspecto nutricional, económico , cultural ,social , y , por supuesto el gastronómico . Posteriormente , se debe determinar si el menú tiene la aceptación del público para el cuál fue diseñado , esto se realiza mediante: Encuestas a los clientes Observación de registros de alimentos devueltos Análisis de platos más vendidos , etc.
  5. 5. MENÚ FIJO Es un listado de preparaciones que se repiten semana a semana. El periodo puede ser mayor. Son sencillas y de bajo costo. TIPOS DE MENÚ
  6. 6. TIPOS DE MENÚ MENÚ CORTO Y ANCHO Se dice corto por estar compuesto de pocos platos (tres incluido el postre) y ancho por ser raciones muy abundantes. MENÚ LARGO Y ESTRECHO Suele estar compuesto de cinco o más platos ,con raciones más cortas de lo normal
  7. 7. TIPOS DE MENÚ MENÚ DE RÉGIMEN La cocina dietética tiene dos vertientes, la curativa y la preventiva .  La dietética curativa; consiste en la aplicación de determinado régimen adecuado al tipo de enfermedad que padezca el paciente.  La dietética preventiva ; se debe practicar habitualmente, a base de una alimentación sana y equilibrada con el fin de mantener la forma física .
  8. 8. Normas a tener en cuenta en la confección de un menú Bajo el punto de vista :  Dietético .  Económico .  Organización .  Gastronómico .  Presentación .
  9. 9. CARTA Es un listado de preparaciones que se le presenta al cliente , puede o no llevar el precio por cada preparación culinaria . Generalmente , la carta es un documento atractivo visualmente , confeccionado con diversos materiales. (cuero , madera , tela de género , otros ).
  10. 10. DIFERENCIAS ENTRE MENU Y CARTA MENU Tiene un número de platos fijos Un costo fijo para todo el conjunto de platos Los alimentos ya se encuentran preparados en el momento del servicio. CARTA Los platos están agrupados según sus funciones gastronómicas y características. Cada plato tiene un precio fijo Los platos se preparan a petición del cliente y se requiere de un tiempo prudencial para que estén listos.
  11. 11. Calculo de Comidas
  12. 12. Proyectar las compras de materias primas que necesitaremos. Antes y durante el evento debemos ser muy cuidadosos con los costos aprovechando la materia prima al máximo y evitando mermas PLANIFICACION DEL EVENTOS- MATERIAS PRIMAS
  13. 13. La cuantificación de la comida se establece de esta forma (coctel): En resumen 7 bocadillos para la primera hora, más galletas, pastelitos, hojaldres y otros. 4 unidades más de bocadillos para la 2ª hora. Unos 200 a 280 Grs. App. por comensal
  14. 14. Cuando el cóctel es sólo, es decir no seguido de un almuerzo se considera 1/3 azucarado para 2/3 salado. Por Ejemplo: 1 evento cóctel de 1 hora de duración no seguido de cena para 200 personas se requiere lo siguiente: 200 x 7 = 1400 unidades de canapés, mini quiches, anticuchos, petit bouches, petit fours, etc. 1/3 son azucarados, es decir 466 unidades 2/3 son salados, es decir 933 unidades
  15. 15. Además se pueden contemplar: :
  16. 16. La cuantificación de los líquidos se hace de la siguiente manera: Se calculan las bebidas alcohólicas de acuerdo a la duración y a la cantidad de personas. Mientras más clientes hay, más dura el evento y menos toman los clientes. El presupuesto se hace en base a una tabla como la siguiente:
  17. 17. Además: Todas las bebidas, aguas minerales, jugo = 1 litro para 10 clientes. (por supuesto en verano hay que prever una variedad más amplia que en invierno).
  18. 18. Conociendo los valores (costo de materias prima) se pueden cotizar los alimentos y bebidas Costos: $3.500 el ciento de salado y $5.000 el ciento de azucarado, es decir: Si aplicamos un coeficiente de 7 u 8 para cubrir los gastos de personal, los gastos fijos, ambientación, etc. y obtener una ganancia, el precio de venta que podría ofrecer al cliente sería de $5.500 aproximadamente por persona. Costo alimentos y bebidas global $155.720 El costo unitario (por persona) sería $155.720 / 200 = $779 Valores solo referenciales
  19. 19. Actividad:  Planifique menú para coctel de 2 hrs de duración.  Realice costeo de menú.  Señale precio de venta de coctel.

