Clase 6 ergonomía

Normas de ergonomía en el diseño
Que es ergonomía (OIT) • La ergonomía es el estudio del trabajo en relación con el entorno en que se lleva a cabo (el luga...
• Muchos trabajadores padecen lesiones y enfermedades provocadas por el trabajo manual y el aumento de la mecanización del...
Lesiones • Las lesiones más comunes en un SAN son – Cuello y hombro tensos, producto de una postura rígida y repetida (pic...
• Lumbagos, osteoartritis, por sobrecargas de la espina dorsal y otras articulaciones (tomar fondos con comida, cajas con ...
INDICADOR PARA ESPACIOS VITALES Todo ser humano requiere de un espacio, el cual debe ser respetado, para permitir segurida...
Espacio estático: Se define tomando en cuenta una estatura promedio y con la dimensión que permita tener los brazos abiert...
Espacio Laboral. Se constituye igual que el vital y sus variaciones. Se fundamenta por su interacción ya que el funcionari...
Condiciones ergonómicas • Comedores. – Sillas: Sentarse bien significa cambiar a menudo de postura. De ese modo se van for...
Indicadores ergonómicos de un puesto de trabajo • Puesto de trabajo • Actividad física general • Levantamiento de cargas •...
Puesto de trabajo • La clasificación del espacio de trabajo está en función de que las medidas o disposiciones técnicas pe...
Actividad física general • La actividad física general se determina según la intensidad de la actividad física que requier...
Levantamiento de cargas • El estrés causado por el levantamiento se basa en el peso de la carga, la distancia horizontal e...
• El levantamiento y el porte son operaciones físicamente agotadoras, y el riesgo de accidente es permanente, en particula...
Posición de la espalda y del cuerpo
• El objeto debe levantarse cerca del cuerpo, pues de otro modo los músculos de la espalda y los ligamentos están sometido...
Posición de los pies • Debe acercarse al objeto. Cuanto más pueda aproximarse al objeto, con más seguridad se levantará. •...
Posición de los brazos y sujeción • Tomar firmemente el objeto, utilizando totalmente ambas manos, en ángulo recto con los...
Levantamiento hacia un lado • Cuando se gira el cuerpo al mismo tiempo que se levanta un peso, aumenta el riesgo de lesión...
Levantamiento por encima de los hombros • Si tiene que levantar algo por encima de los hombros, coloque los pies en posici...
Levantamiento con otros • Las personas que a menudo levantan cosas conjuntamente deben tener una fuerza equiparable y prac...
Transporte . • Las operaciones de porte repercuten sobre todo en la parte posterior del cuello y en los miembros superiore...
Ropa de trabajo • La ropa debe regular la temperatura entre el aire y el calor generado por su cuerpo. No debe ser tan sue...
Postura de trabajo y movimientos • La postura de trabajo hace referencia a la posición del cuello, de los brazos, de la es...
Riesgo de accidente • El riesgo de accidente se refiere a la posibilidad de sufrir una lesión repentina y al riesgo de pro...
Comunicación del trabajador y contactos personales • La comunicación del trabajador y los contactos personales se refieren...
Repetitividad del trabajo • La repetitividad del trabajo está determinada por la duración media de un ciclo de trabajo rep...
ergonomía

  2. 2. Que es ergonomía (OIT) • La ergonomía es el estudio del trabajo en relación con el entorno en que se lleva a cabo (el lugar de trabajo) y con quienes lo realizan (los trabajadores). • Se utiliza para determinar cómo diseñar o adaptar el lugar de trabajo al trabajador a fin de evitar distintos problemas de salud y de aumentar la eficiencia. • Para que el trabajo se adapte al trabajador en lugar de obligar al trabajador a adaptarse a él. • Ejemplo: alzar la altura de una mesa de trabajo para que el operario no tenga que inclinarse innecesariamente para trabajar.
  3. 3. • Muchos trabajadores padecen lesiones y enfermedades provocadas por el trabajo manual y el aumento de la mecanización del trabajo. • Si no se aplican los principios de la ergonomía, a menudo los trabajadores se ven obligados a adaptarse a condiciones laborales deficientes.
  4. 4. Lesiones • Las lesiones más comunes en un SAN son – Cuello y hombro tensos, producto de una postura rígida y repetida (picando verduras sobre un mesón) – Dedos engatillados. Producto Tener que agarrar objetos durante demasiado tiempo, con demasiada fuerza o con demasiada frecuencia (servir en autoservicio con cucharones de ac. Inox.)
  5. 5. • Lumbagos, osteoartritis, por sobrecargas de la espina dorsal y otras articulaciones (tomar fondos con comida, cajas con mercadería, etc.) • Tendinitis. Por mov. Repetitivos (pelar papas, picar verduras, etc.)
  6. 6. INDICADOR PARA ESPACIOS VITALES Todo ser humano requiere de un espacio, el cual debe ser respetado, para permitir seguridad en la labor diaria y el desarrollo adecuado de tareas. En este caso, este indicador debe considerarse a la hora de planificar la Planta Física y dotación de personal. Espacio Vital. Lo constituyen las distancias que se guardan entre el individuo y su entorno, ya sea de forma estática o cuando se desplaza o interacciona con otro espacio vital. Espacio vital: Se integra dentro de una circunferencia de 1.30 mt y corresponde a la posición vertical del individuo en un punto fijo, sin hacer o tener movimiento.
  7. 7. Espacio estático: Se define tomando en cuenta una estatura promedio y con la dimensión que permita tener los brazos abiertos, así como el movimiento del pie al iniciar la marcha. Este espacio se integra dentro de una circunferencia de 1.50 mt. Espacio de desplazamiento: Corresponde a la utilización de los dos pies, como en marcha. Se basa en el espacio estático más la dimensión de cada pie, que es menor que 30 cm. Esto es una circunferencia de 1.80 mt. Espacio de Interacción. Corresponde al encuentro con otro espacio al desplazarse durante la caminata. Este enlace es lo que integra un diámetro de 2,10 mt.
  8. 8. 22/06/17
  9. 9. Espacio Laboral. Se constituye igual que el vital y sus variaciones. Se fundamenta por su interacción ya que el funcionario está en contacto con el mobiliario y equipo. Para establecer este espacio se debe considerar: 1. Entre persona y mesa de trabajo debe haber 10 cm. De distancia 2. Entre la mesa y la espalda de la persona debe haber 70 cm. De espacio. 3. Entre la espalda y el pasillo de flujo debe haber 1.20 mt de distancia. 4. La distancia para el movimiento de los brazos debe ser de 70 cm, de frente y de lado. 5. La altura del mobiliario debe ser de 0.90 a 1.10 mt aproximadamente 6. Para el desplazamiento de interacción se requiere de una distancia de aproximadamente 1.50 a 2.20 mt.
  10. 10. 22/06/17
  11. 11. Condiciones ergonómicas • Comedores. – Sillas: Sentarse bien significa cambiar a menudo de postura. De ese modo se van forzando de forma alternada diferentes partes del cuerpo. – La altura de la silla es la óptima cuando al colocar los brazos sobre la mesa, los codos forman un ángulo recto. Los pies deben tocar el suelo con la planta entera y la rodilla deberá formar asimismo un ángulo recto
  12. 12. Indicadores ergonómicos de un puesto de trabajo • Puesto de trabajo • Actividad física general • Levantamiento de cargas • Postura de trabajo y movimientos • Riesgo de accidente • Contenido del trabajo • Autonomía • Comunicación del trabajador y contactos personales • Toma de decisiones • Repetitividad del trabajo • Atención • Iluminación • Ambiente térmico • Ruido
  13. 13. Puesto de trabajo • La clasificación del espacio de trabajo está en función de que las medidas o disposiciones técnicas permitan una postura de trabajo apropiada y correcta, que no impida realizar movimientos y, en función de la evaluación general de la zona de trabajo. Esta evaluación general se complementa con el análisis de la actividad física, el levantamiento de pesos y los movimientos y posturas de trabajo.
  14. 14. Actividad física general • La actividad física general se determina según la intensidad de la actividad física que requiera el trabajo, los métodos utilizados y los equipamientos. Estos requerimientos pueden ser óptimos, pero también pueden ser demasiado grandes o demasiado pequeños. • Se determina observando el trabajo y entrevistando al trabajador y al encargado para saber si la cantidad de actividad física requerida es grande, óptima o pequeña
  15. 15. Levantamiento de cargas • El estrés causado por el levantamiento se basa en el peso de la carga, la distancia horizontal entre la carga y el cuerpo (distancia de agarre), y la altura de alzamiento. • Se mide la altura a la que se realiza el levantamiento. • Se pesa la carga. Hay que estimar el estrés, según la carga elevada más pesada. • Se mide la distancia horizontal de manejo desde la línea central del cuerpo.
  16. 16. • El levantamiento y el porte son operaciones físicamente agotadoras, y el riesgo de accidente es permanente, en particular de lesión de la espalda y de los brazos. Para evitarlo, es importante poder estimar el peso de una carga, el efecto del nivel de manipulación y el entorno en que se levanta. Es preciso conocer también la manera de elegir un método de trabajo seguro y de utilizar dispositivos y equipo que hagan el trabajo más ligero
  17. 17. Posición de la espalda y del cuerpo
  18. 18. • El objeto debe levantarse cerca del cuerpo, pues de otro modo los músculos de la espalda y los ligamentos están sometidos a tensión, y aumenta la presión de los discos intervertebrales. • Deben tensarse los músculos del estómago y de la espalda, de manera que ésta permanezca en la misma posición durante toda la operación de levantamiento
  19. 19. Posición de los pies • Debe acercarse al objeto. Cuanto más pueda aproximarse al objeto, con más seguridad se levantará. • Separar los pies, para mantener un buen equilibrio.
  20. 20. Posición de los brazos y sujeción • Tomar firmemente el objeto, utilizando totalmente ambas manos, en ángulo recto con los hombros. Empleando sólo los dedos no se podrá agarrar el objeto con firmeza.
  21. 21. Levantamiento hacia un lado • Cuando se gira el cuerpo al mismo tiempo que se levanta un peso, aumenta el riesgo de lesión de la espalda. Colocar los pies en posición de andar, poniendo ligeramente uno de ellos en dirección del objeto. Levantar, y desplazar luego el peso del cuerpo sobre el pie situado en la dirección en que se gira
  22. 22. Levantamiento por encima de los hombros • Si tiene que levantar algo por encima de los hombros, coloque los pies en posición de andar. Levante primero el objeto hasta la altura del pecho. Luego, comience a elevarlo separando los pies para poder moverlo, desplazando el peso del cuerpo sobre el pie delantero. • La altura del levantamiento adecuada para muchas personas es de 70-80 centímetros. Levantar algo del suelo puede requerir el triple de esfuerzo. • Las estanterías o equipos que requieren de altura no deberían exceder 2,30 mts (promedio)
  23. 23. Levantamiento con otros • Las personas que a menudo levantan cosas conjuntamente deben tener una fuerza equiparable y practicar colectivamente ese ejercicio. Los movimientos de alzado han de realizarse al mismo tiempo y a la misma velocidad. • Los pesos máximos recomendados por la Organización Internacional del Trabajo son los siguientes: • Hombres ocasionalmente 55 kg, repetidamente 35 kg. Mujeres: ocasionalmente 30 kg, repetidamente 20 kg. • Si duele la cabeza, no levantar absolutamente nada. Una vez pasado el dolor, hacerlo con cuidado y gradualmente.
  24. 24. Transporte . • Las operaciones de porte repercuten sobre todo en la parte posterior del cuello y en los miembros superiores, en el corazón y en la circulación. Llevar los objetos cerca del cuerpo. De esta manera, se requiere un esfuerzo mínimo para mantener el equilibrio y portar el objeto. Los objetos redondos (ollas) se manejan con dificultad, porque el peso está separado del cuerpo. Cuando se dispone de buenos asideros, se trabaja más fácilmente y con mayor seguridad. Distribuir el peso por igual entre ambas manos. • Como se trata de una operación agotadora se aconseja usar ruedas o un carrito. Además: – Que el peso no sea demasiado – Que el piso no sea deslizante – Que tenga asideros para levantar y transportar – Que el camino no tenga obstáculos. (escalones, puertas, ramplas, etc.)
  25. 25. Ropa de trabajo • La ropa debe regular la temperatura entre el aire y el calor generado por su cuerpo. No debe ser tan suelta, tan larga o amplia que resulte peligrosa. El calzado debe ser fuerte, antideslizante, que se agarren bien. La parte superior debe proteger los pies de los objetos que caigan..
  26. 26. Postura de trabajo y movimientos • La postura de trabajo hace referencia a la posición del cuello, de los brazos, de la espalda, de las caderas y de las piernas durante el trabajo. Los movimientos de trabajo son los movimientos del cuerpo requeridos por el trabajo. • Se valoran, por separado, las posturas y los movimientos de trabajo para cuello-hombros, codo-muñeca, espalda y caderas-piernas (si están relajados, tensos, torcidos, etc • El tiempo que se utiliza para mantener la postura repercute, acentuando la carga de una situación. El valor de la clasificación aumenta, si se mantiene la postura más de media jornada, pero decrece, si la postura se mantiene menos de una hora.
  27. 27. Riesgo de accidente • El riesgo de accidente se refiere a la posibilidad de sufrir una lesión repentina y al riesgo de producirse un envenenamiento repentino provocado por una exposición laboral inferior a un día. Se determina evaluando la posibilidad de que ocurra un accidente y su gravedad.
  28. 28. Comunicación del trabajador y contactos personales • La comunicación del trabajador y los contactos personales se refieren a las oportunidades que los trabajadores tienen para comunicarse con sus superiores u otros compañeros de trabajo. Hay que determinar el grado de aislamiento del trabajador evaluando las oportunidades directas e indirectas que tiene para comunicarse con otros trabajadores y con sus superiores. Estar a la vista no es suficiente para eliminar el aislamiento cuando hay, por ejemplo, mucho ruido en el lugar de trabajo.
  29. 29. Repetitividad del trabajo • La repetitividad del trabajo está determinada por la duración media de un ciclo de trabajo repetido y se mide desde el principio al fin del ciclo. La repetitividad puede ser evaluada sólo para aquellos trabajos en que una tarea se repite continuamente más o menos de la misma manera. Esta clase de trabajo se encuentra en tareas de producción en serie o, por ejemplo, en tareas de empaquetado. • Se evalúa la repetitividad según sea la duración del ciclo repetido. Se determina la duración midiendo tareas que son totalmente o casi totalmente iguales desde el principio de ciclo hasta el comienzo del siguiente

