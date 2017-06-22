Clase 10 protocolo

Protocolo Silvana Cisternas Leon
Algunos alcances… 2 PROTOCOLO: Son una serie de normas que sistematizan y regulan ciertos comportamientos, en situaciones ...
Mantel  El mantel debe cubrir al completo la mesa, pero sin colgar hasta el suelo. La regla general es que solamente debe...
Vajilla  Una vajilla debe contener, al menos en su formato más básico: platos hondos, platos bajos y platos de postre.  ...
Vajilla  Los platos se colocan separados entre sí unos 45 centímetros y a unos 3 centímetros del borde de la mesa (para n...
Cubiertos  Mínimo cucharas, tenedores, cuchillos y cubiertos de postre. Algún cucharón y cacillo para servir.  Es bueno ...
Cristaleria  La cristalería, al igual que la vajilla, marca y distingue una mesa.  Si desea poner una mesa elegante opte...
 Una vez en la mesa……………..
1. Método inglés.  Los anfitriones se colocan en las cabeceras de la mesa. Muy utilizado en mesas rectangulares.
2. Método francés.  Los anfitriones presiden la mesa colocados en el centro de la misma y enfrentados.
13 2. Servicio de estilo familiar:  La comida se sirve en grandes fuentes en el centro de la mesa.  El comensal se sirve...
14 3. Servicio de buffet:  La comida se coloca sobre mesas largas o mostradores.  El comensal se sirve por sí mismo o so...
15 4. Servicio a la inglesa:  Primero se sirve el plato frío o caliente, según corresponda.  La comida viene montada sob...
16 5. Servicio a la francesa:  La comida ves montada sobre plaqué o fuentes.  Se sirven por la izquierda y el propio com...
17 6. Servicio de “gueridón”:  Es utilizado en restaurantes llamados gourmet.  Se utiliza este servicio para realzar la ...
18 7. Autoservicio:  El comensal elige su comida desde la línea de servicio.  Lleva sus alimentos y bebidas en una bande...
Consideraciones protocolares en la mesa:  Disposición de los cubiertos.  Disposición de las copas.  Disposición del pla...
