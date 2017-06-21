DOCKER ALUNOS: DAN LÚCIO PRADA, NATALIA KELIM THIEL, RODRIGO CACHOEIRA ORIENTADOR: WESLEY DOS REIS BEZERRA
SUMÁRIO 1. Virtualização 2. Docker 3. Objetivos 4. Soluções 5. Exemplos 6. Conclusões
VIRTUALIZAÇÃO
Virtualização Algo real teria características físicas, concretas. Já o virtual está associado aquilo que é simulado, abstr...
Virtualização Isso reduz a relação de dependência que os recursos de computação exercem entre si, pois possibilita, por ex...
Virtualização
Vantagens Economia e otimização de recursos computacionais; Independência de recursos e bibliotecas, pois o ambiente o qua...
LXC HTTPS://LINUXCONTAINERS.ORG/
Origem Surgiu em sistemas GNU-Linux e engloba tecnologias já existentes. Sendo o comando chroot seu precursor mais famoso ...
LXC É uma tecnologia que permite a criação de múltiplas instâncias isoladas de um determinado Sistema Operacional dentro d...
LXC A grande diferença entre o chroot e o LXC é o nível de segurança que se pode alcançar. Com relação à virtualização, a ...
Mercado Mas não foi só a adoção de desenvolvedores e administradores que tornou essa tecnologia recentemente tão popular. ...
Mercado Suas facilidades de uso ficaram evidentes ao mercado com a rápida adoção dos principais competidores de computação...
DOCKER HTTPS://WWW.DOCKER.COM/
Introdução Basicamente, o Docker é uma implementação open source de uma virtualização a nível de sistema operacional (oper...
Introdução O Docker faz uso de parte do conceito de Software como Serviço, frequentemente chamado SaaS (Software as a Serv...
Funcionalidades O Docker possibilita o empacotamento de uma aplicação ou ambiente inteiro dentro de um container, e a part...
Imagem Fazendo um paralelo com o conceito de orientação a objeto, a imagem é a classe e o container o objeto, ou seja, a i...
Imagem Há duas formas de criar uma imagem: ◦Dando um commit em um container já criado, que foi instanciado com outra image...
Dockerfile
Container O Container é uma instância de uma Imagem em execução naquele momento. As camadas são montadas como leitura e es...
Container Entretanto, as informações alteradas no container serão perdidas na próxima vez em que ele for executado, caso n...
Container
OBRIGADO
Docker
Docker

