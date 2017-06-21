Sistema unico de salud

NUEVO SISTEMA DE SALUD PUBLICO, UNIVERSAL Y GRATUITO Propuesta de la Central Obrera Boliviana Confederación Sindical de Tr...
2 CONCEPTOS BASICOS PARA COMPRENDER LA PROPUESTA ¿Cuál es el origen de las enfermedades? • Las condiciones de vida • El me...
3 CONCEPTOS BASICOS PARA COMPRENDER LA PROPUESTA Si el origen de las enfermedades está en las CONDICIONES DE VIDA Y MEDIO ...
PREGUNTAS ….  ¿POR QUE EN EL PAIS SE DIO ESTA CONSTRUCCION DE LA REALIDAD?  Y SOBRE TODO, ¿POR QUE NO SE QUIERE VER (POR...
CUALES SON LAS CARACTERISTICAS DE LA SALUD Y DEL SISTEMA DE SALUD EN ESTAS DOS REALIDADES 5
6 ANTECEDENTES DEL ENFOQUE DE LAS POLITICAS NACIONALES DE SALUD
La Ley DA 1654 •Deliberadamente libera de la atención de la salud •Asigna competencias de atención a los Municipios SUMI •...
•En 1825 ya existían establecimientos de salud construidos y administrados por la Iglesia Católica •Asamblea Constituyente...
El primer intento de organizar un SISTEMA DE SALUD fue en 1956, cuando el MHS se convierte MPSSP y se promulga el Código d...
•En 1994, las Leyes de PP y DA cambian el nombre del MPSSP y se crea el MSD •Estas Leyes terminan por desintegrar el Siste...
Cual fue el enfoque de las POLÍTICAS NACIONALES DE SALUD en los ultimos 30 años • Visión lineal de las políticas: TODOS NE...
Cual fue el OBJETIVO de las Políticas Nacionales de Salud en los ultimos 30 años: Reducción de la mortalidad materna e inf...
• Hasta el año 1993, la planificación de la atención de salud orientaba por Programas Nacionales • A partir del año 1994, ...
• Las diferentes gestiones gubernamentales reconocen al sistema de salud como «fragmentado, ineficiente, excluyente …etc.»...
DIAGNÓSTICO REALIZADO PARA LA FORMULACIÓN LA PRESENTE PROPUESTA: 15
CAMBIO DEL PERFIL EPIDEMIOLOGICO EN BOLIVIA PIRÁMIDE POBLACIONAL BOLIVIA 1976 BOLIVIA 2001 BOLIVIA URBANARURAL ENFERMEDADE...
17 PRIORIDADES DE SALUD RURAL
PAIS T.M.Ip.m.n.v. PAIS T.M.I/p.m.n.v. BOLIVIA 52 Argentina 18 Venezuela 20 Brasil 32 Colombia 25 Paraguay 26 Ecuador 25 C...
TASA DE MORTALIDAD INFANTIL EN MENORES DE 1 AÑO POR MIL NACIDOS VIVOS
BOLIVIA, TMI SEGÚN IDIOMA HABLADO POR LA MADRE (CENSO 2001) Fuente: Oyarce (2009)CELADE-División de Población CEPAL
TASAS DE MORTALIDAD INFANTIL SEGÚN CONDICIÓN ÉTNICA (CENSOS 2000) 12,8 20,9 34,0 39,5 39,7 43,0 43,5 44,4 51,1 53,4 67,6 7...
“BRECHA RELATIVA DE LA TMI INDÍGENAS VS. NO INDIGENAS” • Para calcular la brecha “étnica”, se toma la TMI infantil de los ...
Características de la mortalidad de la niñez 24
25 Tendencias de la mortalidad en la niñez TASA DE MORTALIDAD EN MENORES DE 5 AÑOS (POR MIL NACIDOS VIVOS) Bolivia continu...
“BRECHA RELATIVA MORTALIDAD EN MENORES DE 5 AÑOS” = 102 % Significa que la TM<5 años de Ios indígenas es 102% más alta que...
Características de la mortalidad materna 27
AMÉRICA LATINA Y EL CARIBE (26 PAÍSES Y TERRITORIOS): RAZÓN DE MORTALIDAD MATERNA POR CADA 100,000 NACIDOS VIVOS, ALREDEDO...
29 Tendencias de la mortalidad materna 416 390 235* 229 130 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 1989 1994 2000 2003 Por100.000...
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Indígena Noindígena Indígena Noindígena Indígena Noindígena Indígena Noindígena Indígena ...
31 PRIORIDADES DE SALUD URBANA
CIUDAD DIABETES % HIPERTENSIÓ N % OBESIDAD % Santa Cruz 10.7 22.8 30.3 El Alto 2.7 11.4 21.1 La Paz 5.7 19.1 18.8 Cochabam...
SEDES SANTA CRUZ 2012 CUMBRE DE LA SALUD SANTA CRUZ
35 CAUSAS PARA QUE EL SISTEMA DE SALUD SEA FRAGMENTADO, EXCLUYENTE, DISCRIMINADOR, ETC SITUACION DEL SISTEMA DE SALUD Y DE...
FRAGMENTACION DEL SISTEMA: MODELO DE GESTION Y MODELO DE ATENCION III 79 II 157 I 2.277 N. Atención N . G estion II 9 I327...
PRIMER NIVEL 91% (2.277) SEGUNDO NIVEL 6% (157) CENTRO SALUD 42.3% (938) TERCER Y CUARTO NIVEL 3% (79) PUESTO SANITARIO 57...
37,67 25,97 56,11 18,67 24,1 13,89 43,67 49,93 30,01 0 20 40 60 80 100 MEDICOS LIC. ENFERMERIA AUX. ENFERMERIA % I NIVEL I...
DISTRIBUCION DE PERSONAL EN LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL POR NIVEL DE ATENCIÓN (2011)
4,7 6,5 13,3 11,03 18,64 23,63 22,91 27,9 37,03 53,04 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 BOLIVIA CON HIPC IDEAL CHILE MEXICO VENEZUELA CA...
QUINTIL MEDICOS POR 10.000 HABITANTES N % 1 0 - 2,9 156 49,8 2 3,0 - 5,9 119 38,0 3 6,0 - 8,9 24 7,7 4 9,0 - 11,9 9 2,9 5 ...
• EL SUMI, una estartegia de atención de la salud inequitativa, ineficiente, que profundiza la discriminación 42
PAGO POR PRESTACIONES DEL SUMI, COMPARADO CON ANTERIORES SEGUROS PUBLICOS DE SALUD SEGURO PUBLICO NUMERO DE PRESTACIONES N...
CONCLUSION 44• Los recursos en el sistema de salud son de cuatro tipos: R. Humanos R. Físicos, R. Económicos y R. Tecnológ...
FINANCIAMIENTO DEL SISTEMA DE SALUD
GASTO EN SALUD GESTIÓN 2002 (US$) Sector/cobertura Gasto % Gasto persona Público 113. 416.000 20.62 32.1 Seguridad social ...
GASTOS DEL SECTOR DE LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL POR ASEGURADO (en $US. 2002) Seguro Universitario de La Paz 698 Cossmil: 506 Caja...
RELACION GASTO PUBLICO EN LA ATENCION DE LA SALUD Establecimientos de salud Gasto en la atención NIVEL III NIVEL II NIVEL ...
BASES DE LA PROPUESTA NUEVO SISTEMA DE SALUD DE COBERTURA UNIVERSAL Y GRATUITO
LINEAMIENTO ESTRATEGICO PROPUESTA PARA LA CONSTRUCCION DEL NUEVO SISTEMA DE SALUD, DE COBERTURA UNIVERSAL Y GRATUITO 50 RE...
A NIVEL DE LAS POLITICAS DE SALUD 51 CRITERIO PLURINACIONAL Constituye la filosofía, la manera de cómo debemos pensar y co...
A NIVEL DEL MODELO DE GESTION 52CRITERIOS: •Reconoce en el Ministerio Plurinacional de Salud MPS, como la autoridad sanita...
A NIVEL DEL MODELO DE ATENCION 53 CRITERIOS: Existencia de una Red de Salud para: •Municipios con más de 100.000 Habitante...
A NIVEL DEL MODELO DE CONTROL DE EPIDEMIAS54CRITERIOS: •Toma en cuenta tres Regiones: altiplano, valle y llanos; en cada R...
Financiamiento en $us 55 POBLACION DE BOLIVIA 10,426,146 Población asegurada 2,858785 Población no asegurada 7,567,361FUEN...
gracias 56
  NUEVO SISTEMA DE SALUD PUBLICO, UNIVERSAL Y GRATUITO Propuesta de la Central Obrera Boliviana Confederación Sindical de Trabajadores de Salud Pública de Bolivia
  2. 2. 2 CONCEPTOS BASICOS PARA COMPRENDER LA PROPUESTA ¿Cuál es el origen de las enfermedades? • Las condiciones de vida • El medio ambiente OPORTUNIDADES DIFERENTES DE CONSUMO SOCIAL
  3. 3. 3 CONCEPTOS BASICOS PARA COMPRENDER LA PROPUESTA Si el origen de las enfermedades está en las CONDICIONES DE VIDA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE Explica el por qué, donde y como VIVIVE el pueblo, pero también su SALUD: •Como se alimenta, características de la familia, cuantos hijos, que comen, su ingreso….. SU CULTURA URBANA Construyo la realidad socio económica y cultural de BOLIVIA RURAL • No pobres • Alfabetos • Sin desnutrición • Morbilidad • Mortalidad • Pobreza • Analfabetismo • Desnutrición • Morbilidad • Mortalidad
  4. 4. PREGUNTAS ….  ¿POR QUE EN EL PAIS SE DIO ESTA CONSTRUCCION DE LA REALIDAD?  Y SOBRE TODO, ¿POR QUE NO SE QUIERE VER (POR QUE SE OCULTA) ESTA REALIDAD? 4 POR IDEOLOGIA POLITICOS DERECHA IZQUIERDA
  5. 5. CUALES SON LAS CARACTERISTICAS DE LA SALUD Y DEL SISTEMA DE SALUD EN ESTAS DOS REALIDADES 5
  6. 6. 6 ANTECEDENTES DEL ENFOQUE DE LAS POLITICAS NACIONALES DE SALUD
  7. 7. La Ley DA 1654 •Deliberadamente libera de la atención de la salud •Asigna competencias de atención a los Municipios SUMI •En el proceso los RRHH quedan las Prefecturas: SEDES pagados por el TGN •Últimamente los Hospitales de Nivel III pasaron a las Gobernaciones ESTRUCTURA DE DECISION MINISTERIO POLITICAS OBJETIVOS ESTRATEGIAS ESTRUCTUR A DE ATENCION NIVELES I-II-III REGIONALIZA ATIENDE DEMANDA ESTRUCTUR A DE GESTION IDENTIFICA LA AUTORIDAD ESTABLECE NIVELES ASIGNA RECURSOS CONTROL ESTRUSTURA DE CONTROL DE ENFERMEDADE S VIGILANCIA INVESTIGA DISCRIMINADOR GENERA EXCLUSIÓN PRACTICAS RACISTAS NO PREVIENE NEOLIBERAL INCLUSIVO GENERA SOLIDARIDAD PRACTICAS EQUIDAD CONTRIBUYE DESARROLLO NUEVO SISTEMA •Recupera el ROL RECTOR •Norma la gestión Pública •Regula la atención del conjunto de Sistema. •Norma la atención Pública Función Nacional y Departamental Que es SISTEMA DE SALUD
  8. 8. •En 1825 ya existían establecimientos de salud construidos y administrados por la Iglesia Católica •Asamblea Constituyente de 1938, incorpora en la CPE, Art. 7: “… la SALUD como un derecho fundamental” (exigible) y crea el MIN. DE HIGIENE Y SALUBRIDAD Así nace EL SECTOR SALUD, NO se crea un sistema de salud Por que no se había descrito la “Teoría General de Sistemas” ANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOS DEL SISTEMA DE SALUD
  9. 9. El primer intento de organizar un SISTEMA DE SALUD fue en 1956, cuando el MHS se convierte MPSSP y se promulga el Código de la Seguridad Social; PERO al mismo tiempo fragmenta el Sistema: SECTOR PUBLICO MPSSP UNIDADES SANITARIAS (SEDES) DISTRITOS SEGURIDAD SOCIAL PRESIDENCIA DE LA REP. GERENCIA NACIONAL GERENCIA REGIONAL SECTOR PRIVADO MPSSP UNIDADES SANITARIAS (SEDES) SECTOR ONGs Min. PLANEAMIENTO
  10. 10. •En 1994, las Leyes de PP y DA cambian el nombre del MPSSP y se crea el MSD •Estas Leyes terminan por desintegrar el Sistema Público de Salud, descentralizando por competencias que distribuyen los recursos: –Los Recursos Humanos hoy dependen de la Gobernaciones; pero los salarios se pagan con recursos nacionales del TGN –La Infraestructura y los bienes de los establecimientos de salud pasaron a propiedad de los municipios –El financiamiento para la atención viene de los recursos municipales – Ley del SUMI -
  11. 11. Cual fue el enfoque de las POLÍTICAS NACIONALES DE SALUD en los ultimos 30 años • Visión lineal de las políticas: TODOS NECESITAN LA MISMA ATENCION • Benefician a las poblaciones urbanas (capitales de departamento) y discriminan a la población rural • Son de Dependencia de la “Cooperación Internacional” • Rol de ONGs: nacionales e internacionales • ONGs internacionales: recursos de cooperación que destinan a altos salarios a su personal extranjero y establecen una especie de pongeaje con el personal nacional con salarios bajos • Justificando su existencia con el sector público
  12. 12. Cual fue el OBJETIVO de las Políticas Nacionales de Salud en los ultimos 30 años: Reducción de la mortalidad materna e infantíl BASES PARA LA POLITICA NACIONAL DE SALUD DEL GOBIERNO DEMOCRATICO Y POPULAR, Gestión 1982 - 1985  PLAN GLOBAL DE SALUD, Gestión 1985 - 1989  PLAN NACIONAL DE SUPERVIVENCIA, DESARROLLO INFANTIL Y SALUD MATERNA, Gestión 1989 - 1993  PLAN VIDA, Gestión 1993 - 1997  PLAN ESTRATEGICO DE SALUD, Gestión 1997 - 2002  PLAN NACIONAL DE SALUD, Gestión 2002 – 2003  PLAN SECTORIAL DE SALUD “PARA VIVIR BIEN”. Gestión 2003- 2020 a la fecha.
  13. 13. • Hasta el año 1993, la planificación de la atención de salud orientaba por Programas Nacionales • A partir del año 1994, se basan en los seguros públicos (actualmente 3ra. Generación SUMI) • … a pesar de estos esfuerzos, poco se ha logrado y continua siendo una prioridad la atención de la madre y el niño menor de 5 años, por sus elevadas tasas de mortalidad 13 Cuales fueron las ESTRATEGIAS de las Políticas Nacionales de Salud en los ultimos 30 años
  14. 14. • Las diferentes gestiones gubernamentales reconocen al sistema de salud como «fragmentado, ineficiente, excluyente …etc.» • Actualmente, el Ministerio de Salud y Deportes, recoge este diagnostico del sistema de salud y le añade a la luz de la nueva visión política « discriminador, neoliberal, etc » … Este sistema de salud, es la CAUSA para que no se logre los objetivos de reduccìón de la mortalidad infantíl y materna y sigan estos problemas siendo una prioridad sobre todo rural 14 Cual fue el DIAGNÓSTICO del sistema de salud
  15. 15. DIAGNÓSTICO REALIZADO PARA LA FORMULACIÓN LA PRESENTE PROPUESTA: 15
  16. 16. CAMBIO DEL PERFIL EPIDEMIOLOGICO EN BOLIVIA PIRÁMIDE POBLACIONAL BOLIVIA 1976 BOLIVIA 2001 BOLIVIA URBANARURAL ENFERMEDADES INFECCIOSAS ENFERMEDADES INFECCIOSAS ENFERMEDADES CRÓNICAS Y DEGENERATIVA S CAMBIO PERFIL EPIFEMIOLOGICO Red de establecimientos de saludRed de establecimientos de saludRed de establecimientos de saludRed de establecimientos de salud AÑO 1976 TRANSICIÓN DEMOGRÁFICA   2001 POBLACION 4,211,625 8,274,325 % RURAL 64,6 37,6 % URBANO 35,4 62,4 Mortalidad Infantil 144 pmnv Rural 88 pmnv Urbana 55 pmnv Tasa Global Fecundidad 6,5 Rural 6,3 Urbana 3,7 Esperanza de Vida al Nacer 45 años Rural 45 años Urbana 62 años
  17. 17. 17 PRIORIDADES DE SALUD RURAL
  18. 18. PAIS T.M.Ip.m.n.v. PAIS T.M.I/p.m.n.v. BOLIVIA 52 Argentina 18 Venezuela 20 Brasil 32 Colombia 25 Paraguay 26 Ecuador 25 Chile 10 Perú 40 México 25 Uruguay 14 Cuba 6 FUENTE: COMUNIDAD ANDINA 2002 SITUACION DE SALUD EN BOLIVIA Y LATINOAMERICA TASAS DE MORTALIDAD INFANTIL En Bolivia es de 66 p.m.n.v., con rangos de 55 p.m.n.v. para el área urbana y 86 por mil nacidos vivos para el área rural En Bolivia es de 66 p.m.n.v., con rangos de 55 p.m.n.v. para el área urbana y 86 por mil nacidos vivos para el área rural Por Municipios de Santa Cruz de la Sierra con 43 p.m.n.v. y la más alta está en el Municipio de Todos Santos del departamento de Oruro con 146 p.m.n.v. Por Municipios de Santa Cruz de la Sierra con 43 p.m.n.v. y la más alta está en el Municipio de Todos Santos del departamento de Oruro con 146 p.m.n.v.
  19. 19. TASA DE MORTALIDAD INFANTIL EN MENORES DE 1 AÑO POR MIL NACIDOS VIVOS
  20. 20. BOLIVIA, TMI SEGÚN IDIOMA HABLADO POR LA MADRE (CENSO 2001) Fuente: Oyarce (2009)CELADE-División de Población CEPAL
  21. 21. TASAS DE MORTALIDAD INFANTIL SEGÚN CONDICIÓN ÉTNICA (CENSOS 2000) 12,8 20,9 34,0 39,5 39,7 43,0 43,5 44,4 51,1 53,4 67,6 73,9 78,5 11,5 11,5 26,4 23,9 26,7 26,5 34,5 19,6 41,0 17,3 29,3 53,1 37,7 0,0 20,0 40,0 60,0 80,0 100,0 TMI Indígena No indígena 22 ELADE-División de Población CEPAL
  22. 22. “BRECHA RELATIVA DE LA TMI INDÍGENAS VS. NO INDIGENAS” • Para calcular la brecha “étnica”, se toma la TMI infantil de los indígenas y se la divide por la TMI infantil de los no indígenas, y al resultado, se le resta “1” y luego, se lo multiplica por 100: = 39 % Significa que la TMI indígena es 39% más alta que la no indígena
  23. 23. Características de la mortalidad de la niñez 24
  24. 24. 25 Tendencias de la mortalidad en la niñez TASA DE MORTALIDAD EN MENORES DE 5 AÑOS (POR MIL NACIDOS VIVOS) Bolivia continua lejos del promedio de Latinoamérica en mortalidad infantil (26 por mil nacidos vivos, 2005).
  25. 25. “BRECHA RELATIVA MORTALIDAD EN MENORES DE 5 AÑOS” = 102 % Significa que la TM<5 años de Ios indígenas es 102% más alta que la de los no indígenas
  26. 26. Características de la mortalidad materna 27
  27. 27. AMÉRICA LATINA Y EL CARIBE (26 PAÍSES Y TERRITORIOS): RAZÓN DE MORTALIDAD MATERNA POR CADA 100,000 NACIDOS VIVOS, ALREDEDOR DE 2005 a Fuente: Organización Panamericana de la Salud (OPS), Health Information and Analysis Project, “Health Situation in the Americas: Basic indicators,” Versiones 2007 y 2009, a Para algunos países, debido al pequeño número de eventos, la razón no cumple con estándares de confiabilidad y precisión, Razones solo presentadas para países con más de 10,000 nacimientos anuales,
  28. 28. 29 Tendencias de la mortalidad materna 416 390 235* 229 130 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 1989 1994 2000 2003 Por100.000nacidosvivos Razón de mortalidad materna (por 100.000 nacidos vivos) Bolivia L. América (2005) Para el 2003 se observa que por cada 100.000 nacidos vivos, murieron 229 madres a causa de complicaciones en el embarazo o parto. Min. SyD, 2006
  29. 29. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Indígena Noindígena Indígena Noindígena Indígena Noindígena Indígena Noindígena Indígena Noindígena Indígena Noindígena Guatemala 2002 Ecuador 2004 Bolivia 2003 Nicaragua 2001 Perú2000 México2003 Profesional No profesional Fuente: Oyarce, 2009, CELADE/CEPAL-OPS-UNFPA. Encuestas seleccionadas. PORCENTAJE DE ATENCIÓN PROFESIONAL (OTRO) DEL PARTO
  30. 30. 31 PRIORIDADES DE SALUD URBANA
  31. 31. CIUDAD DIABETES % HIPERTENSIÓ N % OBESIDAD % Santa Cruz 10.7 22.8 30.3 El Alto 2.7 11.4 21.1 La Paz 5.7 19.1 18.8 Cochabamba 9.2 18.5 17.3 PRIMERA ENCUESTA NACIONAL DE DIABETES Y FACTORES DE RIESGO ASOCIADOS EN EL ALTO, LA PAZ, COCHABAMBA Y SANTA CRUZ. 1998 MSD, OPS y Soc. Endocrinología y Cardiología
  32. 32. SEDES SANTA CRUZ 2012 CUMBRE DE LA SALUD SANTA CRUZ
  33. 33. 35 CAUSAS PARA QUE EL SISTEMA DE SALUD SEA FRAGMENTADO, EXCLUYENTE, DISCRIMINADOR, ETC SITUACION DEL SISTEMA DE SALUD Y DE LOS SERVICIOS
  34. 34. FRAGMENTACION DEL SISTEMA: MODELO DE GESTION Y MODELO DE ATENCION III 79 II 157 I 2.277 N. Atención N . G estion II 9 I327 III 1 • S. Publico 81.3% • S. Seguridad Social 5.8% • S. ONG 5.9% • Iglesia 3.4% • FFAA 0.3% • Sector Privado 3.3.% • Medicina Tradicional MODELO DE ATENCION
  35. 35. PRIMER NIVEL 91% (2.277) SEGUNDO NIVEL 6% (157) CENTRO SALUD 42.3% (938) TERCER Y CUARTO NIVEL 3% (79) PUESTO SANITARIO 57.7% (1.339) H. GENERALES 59.1% (47) INSTITUTOS 40.9% (32) DISTRIBUCION DE ESTABLECIMIENTOS DE SALUD POR NIVELES DE ATENCIÓN No tienen acceso a: Médico, Odontólogo, Enfermera. Laboratorio, farmacia El establecimiento es atendido por una Auxiliar de Enfermería
  36. 36. 37,67 25,97 56,11 18,67 24,1 13,89 43,67 49,93 30,01 0 20 40 60 80 100 MEDICOS LIC. ENFERMERIA AUX. ENFERMERIA % I NIVEL II NIVEL III NIVEL DISTRIBUCION DE PERSONAL DE SALUD DEL SECTOR PUBLICO POR NIVEL DE ATENCIÓN DEPARTAMENTO TOTAL MUNICIPIO CAPITAL DE DEPARTAMENTO RESTO DE MUNICIPIOS Nivel II Nivel III Nivel II Nivel III Nivel II Nivel III DISTRIBUCIÓN DE CAMAS HOSPITALARIAS BOLIVIA 2005
  37. 37. DISTRIBUCION DE PERSONAL EN LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL POR NIVEL DE ATENCIÓN (2011)
  38. 38. 4,7 6,5 13,3 11,03 18,64 23,63 22,91 27,9 37,03 53,04 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 BOLIVIA CON HIPC IDEAL CHILE MEXICO VENEZUELA CANADA EEUU URUGUAY CUBA PAIS x 1 0 . 0 0 0 h a b . ANALISIS COMPARATIVO DE MEDICOS POR 10.000 HABITANTES EN DIFERENTES PAISES DE LAS AMERICAS
  39. 39. QUINTIL MEDICOS POR 10.000 HABITANTES N % 1 0 - 2,9 156 49,8 2 3,0 - 5,9 119 38,0 3 6,0 - 8,9 24 7,7 4 9,0 - 11,9 9 2,9 5 12,0 - 14,9 5 1,6 Total 313 100 DISTRIBUCIÓN POR QUINTILES EN MUNICIPIOS DE MÉDICOS POR 10.000 HABITANTES
  40. 40. • EL SUMI, una estartegia de atención de la salud inequitativa, ineficiente, que profundiza la discriminación 42
  41. 41. PAGO POR PRESTACIONES DEL SUMI, COMPARADO CON ANTERIORES SEGUROS PUBLICOS DE SALUD SEGURO PUBLICO NUMERO DE PRESTACIONES NIVEL DE RESOLUCIÓN DE LA PRESTACION Nivel I Nivel II Nivel III-IV MATERNO INFANTIL 32 28 87% 4 12% BASICO DE SALUD Se inicia con 64 y termina con 92 80 87% 8 9% 4 4% UNIVERSAL MATERNO INFANTIL 626 (Ref. Prestaciones del SUMI 29/I/2003) 133 21% 178 29% 315 50%
  42. 42. CONCLUSION 44• Los recursos en el sistema de salud son de cuatro tipos: R. Humanos R. Físicos, R. Económicos y R. Tecnológicos • Están desigualmente distribuidos: • 9 municipios capitales de departamento tienen los tres niveles de atención, más del 60 % de médicos y licenciadas en enfermería. La infraestructura y tecnología más costosa • 84 municipios tienen dos niveles de atención, más del 20 % de médicos y licenciadas en enfermería. • 240 municipios tienen solo primer nivel de atención y el 10% de médicos y licenciadas en enfermería.
  43. 43. FINANCIAMIENTO DEL SISTEMA DE SALUD
  44. 44. GASTO EN SALUD GESTIÓN 2002 (US$) Sector/cobertura Gasto % Gasto persona Público 113. 416.000 20.62 32.1 Seguridad social 230.862.237 41.98 100.0 Bolsillo 176.908.000 32.17 -- Otros 28.813.000 5.23 -- Total 549.999.237 100.00 62.3
  45. 45. GASTOS DEL SECTOR DE LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL POR ASEGURADO (en $US. 2002) Seguro Universitario de La Paz 698 Cossmil: 506 Caja Petrolera de Salud: 421 Caja de Salud de la Banca Privada: 389 Caja de salud de la Banca Estatal: 249 Caja SINEC: 202 Seguros Universitarios: 166 Caja CORDES: 133 Caja de Caminos: 105 Caja Nacional de Salud: 56
  46. 46. RELACION GASTO PUBLICO EN LA ATENCION DE LA SALUD Establecimientos de salud Gasto en la atención NIVEL III NIVEL II NIVEL I RURAL URBANO
  47. 47. BASES DE LA PROPUESTA NUEVO SISTEMA DE SALUD DE COBERTURA UNIVERSAL Y GRATUITO
  48. 48. LINEAMIENTO ESTRATEGICO PROPUESTA PARA LA CONSTRUCCION DEL NUEVO SISTEMA DE SALUD, DE COBERTURA UNIVERSAL Y GRATUITO 50 REESTRUCTURACIÓN Las mismas políticas y estructura CAMBIO Nueva Política y estructura
  49. 49. A NIVEL DE LAS POLITICAS DE SALUD 51 CRITERIO PLURINACIONAL Constituye la filosofía, la manera de cómo debemos pensar y concebir la salud pública boliviana, sus aspectos más relevantes son: •Explica nuestro origen como cultura y como sociedad •Reconoce tres regiones donde habitan tres tipos diferentes de bolivianos y bolivianas, con problemas de salud diferentes: Región altiplano, valles y llano •Plantea la necesidad de un nuevo enfoque clínico y epidemiológico para la solución de los problemas de salud
  50. 50. A NIVEL DEL MODELO DE GESTION 52CRITERIOS: •Reconoce en el Ministerio Plurinacional de Salud MPS, como la autoridad sanitaria de todo el Sistema de Salud •Regula el funcionamiento de los diferentes Sectores •Regula y Norma el funcionamiento del Sector Público •Cuenta con la participación social a lo largo de toda la estructura: Asambleas de Salud Nacional, Departamental y local •Instituye un modelo de atención y control de enfermedades dependientes en línea del MPS
  51. 51. A NIVEL DEL MODELO DE ATENCION 53 CRITERIOS: Existencia de una Red de Salud para: •Municipios con más de 100.000 Habitantes •Municipios con menos de 100.000 Habitantes Características básicas de la Red de Salud •Es una Función Nacional y Municipal •Administra sus recursos económicos •Tiene un Consejo Social •Asegura la atención según el perfíl epid. Pob. •Nivel I solo Centros de Salud •Nivel II incorpora terapia intensiva •Nivel III existe en municipios con una población >100.000 Habitantes
  52. 52. A NIVEL DEL MODELO DE CONTROL DE EPIDEMIAS54CRITERIOS: •Toma en cuenta tres Regiones: altiplano, valle y llanos; en cada Región hay un Vice Ministerio •De dependencia Nacional, se financia con presupuesto TGN y el 10% del presupuesto de las Gobernaciones •Cuenta con una Unidad de Promoción de la Salud en cada Departamento •Desarrolla estrategias nacionales y regionales orientadas al Vivir Bien, por lo que se complementa con los planes de desarrollo •Establece Políticas de coordinación multisectorial. Ej. Ministerio de Agua.
  53. 53. Financiamiento en $us 55 POBLACION DE BOLIVIA 10,426,146 Población asegurada 2,858785 Población no asegurada 7,567,361FUENTE: SUS MSD PRESUPUESTO REQUERIDO PRESUPUESTO PARA RRHH PRESUPUESTO PER CÁPITA 100 Presupuesto Pob. no asegurada 756,736,100 ACTUAL 167,006,99 8 Requerido para duplicar m/laboral 334,013,996 Costos funcionamiento insumos/med 422,722,004 Presupuesto adicional $us: 589,729,002 Finan: 50% TGN y 50% Municipios/Gobernaciones
  54. 54. gracias 56

