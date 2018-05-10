[NEWS] LOST iN Stockholm: A City Guide by Free

Synnopsis :

An artistic island, Nordic cuisine with a Korean twist, a hidden bar, city centre beaches, clubbing in a concert hall, art in a communal laundry room. Get lost in the elegant waterways of Stockholm! Northern elegance is not just to be found in Stockholm s parks, islands and waterways. A myriad of museums and two restaurants with three Michelin stars bear an armada of fine Nordic cuisiniers sailing in their wake, set among a living gallery of world-beating design. In Stockholm, LOST iN spoke to an architect into installation art, a designer emerging in the music business and two brothers behind a world-famous cultural institution. A crime writer talks of his prison island obsession and a local photographer renders a dark side of the city in grainy black and white.



