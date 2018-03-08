Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Modernize Your COBOL Testing Processes Steve Kansa, Product Manager, Compuware Olivier Gaudin, CEO, SonarSource March 7,...
2 Steve Kansa Product Manager Compuware Olivier Gaudin CEO SonarSource
4 • Geneva, Switzerland • 70 employees • Founded in 2008 • 1,000+ customers • 7 Fortune 10 • 43 Fortune 100 Continuous Cod...
5 Software Is Eating the World DIGITAL DISRUPTION anticipate that their industries will be disrupted90% are adequately pre...
6 Adopting DevOps Can Resolve Challenges 1“Improve Application Development And Delivery with DevOps,” a commissioned study...
7 The Answer: Continuous Delivery and DevOps
8 Fractured Ecosystem
9 Fractured Ecosystem “Building the pyramids of Egypt.” http://blackrainbow- blackrainbow.blogspot.com/2011/06/building-py...
11 Code Quality
12 Challenges • Too late • Pushback from teams • Lack of ownership • Heterogeneous requirements 12
13 Quality Gate
15 Automatic Payback 15
17 POLL
19 Mainframe Continuous Integration Pipeline Promote/ build code Run unit tests and collect quality metrics Trigger analys...
20 • Leverage mainframe investments to keep pace with digital economy • Enable new generation of developers that don’t kno...
21 • Support Agile/ DevOps • Enable concurrent development for mainframe apps • Automate mainframe build and deploy • Mode...
22 Mainframe-inclusive DevOps Toolchain Continuous Integration Code Coverage Version Control Code Quality Release ITSM Tes...
23 DEMO
24 Close the Quality Gap for the Mainframe
25 Questions and Next Steps Review the “10 Steps to True Mainframe Agility” eBook compuware.com/10steps Continue the Conve...
26 © 2018 Compuware Corporation. All rights reserved.
Modernize Your COBOL Testing Processes with Compuware and SonarSource

Learn how an integration between Compuware and SonarSource gives you an accurate, unified view of unit testing code coverage and code quality metrics across platforms. This will help you accelerate delivery, increase maintainability and close your COBOL skills gap.

During this webcast, you will learn how:
- COBOL unit testing can be automated
- COBOL code coverage shows what percentage of an application has been tested
- Continuous Integration shortens feedback loops to speed time-to-benefit
- Code quality can be managed consistently across platforms

  4. 4. 4 • Geneva, Switzerland • 70 employees • Founded in 2008 • 1,000+ customers • 7 Fortune 10 • 43 Fortune 100 Continuous Code Quality
  5. 5. 5 Software Is Eating the World DIGITAL DISRUPTION anticipate that their industries will be disrupted90% are adequately preparing for disruptions44% BUT ONLY DIGITAL CULTURE are actively engaged in efforts to bolster risk taking, agility and collaboration 80% “Aligning the Organization for Its Digital Future,” MITSloan Management Review, 2016
  6. 6. 6 Adopting DevOps Can Resolve Challenges 1“Improve Application Development And Delivery with DevOps,” a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Compuware, November 2016 2“2017 State of DevOps Report,” Puppet, May 2017
  7. 7. 7 The Answer: Continuous Delivery and DevOps
  8. 8. 8 Fractured Ecosystem
  9. 9. 9 Fractured Ecosystem “Building the pyramids of Egypt.” http://blackrainbow- blackrainbow.blogspot.com/2011/06/building-pyramids-of- egypt.html. Accessed March 2018. “Tesla Model S Factory Tour – Production Assembly Line.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppfcaXerm7Q. Accessed March 2018.
  10. 10. 10 POLL
  11. 11. 11 Code Quality
  12. 12. 12 Challenges • Too late • Pushback from teams • Lack of ownership • Heterogeneous requirements 12
  13. 13. 13 Quality Gate
  14. 14. 1414
  15. 15. 15 Automatic Payback 15
  16. 16. 16 DEMO
  17. 17. 17 POLL
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. 19 Mainframe Continuous Integration Pipeline Promote/ build code Run unit tests and collect quality metrics Trigger analysis Check quality gate Deploy to production Orchestration
  20. 20. 20 • Leverage mainframe investments to keep pace with digital economy • Enable new generation of developers that don’t know platform • Understand complex and poorly documented COBOL apps Topaz: Modern Mainframe IDE
  21. 21. 21 • Support Agile/ DevOps • Enable concurrent development for mainframe apps • Automate mainframe build and deploy • Modern Eclipse and web interfaces ISPW: Modern Mainframe SCM Developers Build DevOps Integrations SCM Deploy Build Plugins
  22. 22. 22 Mainframe-inclusive DevOps Toolchain Continuous Integration Code Coverage Version Control Code Quality Release ITSM Test Validate Code IdeationProject Management Develop Agile Process Analyze Code Manage Monitor Interactive Development Environment (IDE) Edit Code Debug Code Edit/Manage Data Deploy Dev QA ProdTest
  23. 23. 23 DEMO
  24. 24. 24 Close the Quality Gap for the Mainframe
  25. 25. 25 Questions and Next Steps Review the “10 Steps to True Mainframe Agility” eBook compuware.com/10steps Continue the Conversation compuware.com/contact Access More Information sonarsource.com Continue the Conversation info@sonarsource.com
  26. 26. 26 © 2018 Compuware Corporation. All rights reserved.

