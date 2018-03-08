Learn how an integration between Compuware and SonarSource gives you an accurate, unified view of unit testing code coverage and code quality metrics across platforms. This will help you accelerate delivery, increase maintainability and close your COBOL skills gap.



During this webcast, you will learn how:

- COBOL unit testing can be automated

- COBOL code coverage shows what percentage of an application has been tested

- Continuous Integration shortens feedback loops to speed time-to-benefit

- Code quality can be managed consistently across platforms

