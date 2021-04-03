GET NOW : https://great.ebookexprees.com/php-book/1673653146

If You Want To Practice Wicca Herbal Magic And Discover The Secrets Of Green Witchcraft Then Keep Reading...Since the kingdom of plants developed a long time before humans even existed it's fair to say that herbs are the oldest tool for magic. Known for their healing properties herbs have been incorporated into the spiritual practices of healers and shamans. This is where herbal magic finds its origins. When it comes to magical symbolism plants house the power of the four elements. They begin as seeds of the earth. They work with the fire from the sun to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen. They purify the earth's water cycle. And finally the wind scatters its seeds around for the cycle to continue. Herbs are very versatile when it comes to magic. They can be burned to purify the air and can be used to make incense and oils. He