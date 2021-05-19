Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Stock Research Investment Advisor Preconceived Ideas are Costing Money Logistics simplified! CSS is a complete solution for freight shipping, inventory management, order fulfillment, warehousing and distribution. Contact us today!
  2. 2. About Us • We are a family owned & operated business based in Edmonton and Calgary. Our customers have found our efficient shipping solutions have saved them money and time. We proudly serve both the domestic and international sectors and help you with your most basic to most complex shipping needs.
  3. 3. Preconceived Ideas are Costing Money • There is a preconceived idea that 3PLs (3rd Party Logistic companies) require more money and that we cost the consumers when, in fact, it’s the exact opposite. This belief pattern is the biggest misconception out there that needs to change, not only with the customers but also with the carriers.
  4. 4. Preconceived Ideas are Costing Money • Trustworthy authentic Logistic Companies – like Complete Shipping Solutions help companies turn their freight from a liability to an asset. Complete Shipping Solutions provides customers with full visibility to their freight through technology no matter what shipping method. With our system, you can make the best choice in providing transportation services to customers. The selection is based on service requirements and cost, thus allowing the best service without eroding one profit margin.
  5. 5. Preconceived Ideas are Costing Money • Trustworthy Complete Shipping Solutions is experienced not only in logistics but also in warehousing. Our warehouse technology brings visibility to your inventory, no matter where you are in the world. Product placed in our warehouse allows a company to use a shared platform, which provides savings in overhead as it is a pay per use base that is scalable with growth or reduction of the product depending on your requirements.
  6. 6. Contact Us 2. Address 5381 72 Ave SE #26 Calgary, AB T2C 4X6 Tel: 1-855-733-7525 Email: rates@completeshipping.ca Hours: M-F 8:00am to 4:30 pm, S-S Closed 1. Address 12759 – 149 St NW Edmonton, AB T5L 4M9 Tel: 780-733-7525 Email: info@completeshipping.ca Hours: M-F 8:00am to 4:30 pm, S-S Closed https://www.completeshipping.ca/

