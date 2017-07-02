Social Media Calendar_Nov2016 - Lavie Clinic

Social Media Plan for November - LaVie Clinic -
05 Nov Facebook – Cover Page Social Media LaVie Clinic
08 Nov Drop the razor and start thinking Laser Experience non invasive, no downtime and immediate result by choosing this ...
13 Nov Listen to Dr. Ruby's Expert advice on Warts/Scar Treatment and click on http://www.lavieclinic.ae/ for an appointme...
17 Nov LED Light Therapy is a pain-free, non-invasive, soothing and rejuvenating skin treatment. Helps minimize acne, but ...
20 Nov Get Slim is the objective. Be it your commitment or ours, it works both ways. Book Appointment and Know more about ...
Social Media Calendar for the month of November for Lavie Clinic. It is a creative content strategy for Social Media platform like Facebook, Instagram and Snap Chat.

