Download Books A Booklover's Guide to New York

An illustrated guide to New York City tailored for the book-obsessed explorer showcasing the city's best bookshops; libraries; homes and haunts of world-famous writers; and scenes from literary classics with charming drawings by the famed New Yorker cover artist Pierre Le-Tan.A Booklover's Guide to New York is a love letter to everything literary in New York City. It is a book all about books. The book is an object in itself, designed as the ultimate little tome any book collector would love to acquire, layered with witty Pierre Le-Tan drawings, as well as photographs of some of the most precious bookish locations. Rediscover New York in the most fashionably literate way: whether you are in need of an exceptionally rare edition of your favorite novel (perhaps to be found in the dark and musty backroom of The Center for Fiction), or the most tranquil place to devour a short story on a wintry day (an empty underground food court in a Midtown skyscraper), or if you are looking to follow

