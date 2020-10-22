Tema 8 estados unidos 1945 1970

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTADOS UNIDOS 1945-1970, DE LAS POLITICAS INTERNACIONALES EN EL MARCO DE LA GUERRA FRÍA, A LA SOCIEDAD DE OPULENCIA Y SUS CONTRACCIONES.

  1. 1. HISTORIA CONTEMORANE DE 1914 AL PRESENTE. FERNANDO DE LOS ÁNGELES TEMA 8: ESTADOS UNIDOS1945-1970 - Las políticas internacionales de Estados Unidos - La sociedad de opulencia y sus contradicciones (negros y mujeres) - Los jóvenes y la nueva cultura. LAS POLITICAS INTERNACIONALES En el ámbito internacional, Estados Unidos salió de la guerra como la mayor potencia económica y militar del planeta, y, quizás, de la historia humana; fue entonces cuando se acuñó la palabra “superpotencia” como la única que podía expresar esta supremacía. Al monopolio nuclear reciente se le sumaba, la realidad de ser la única de las potencias combatientes que no había sufrido daños importantes en su territorio, y su estructura financiera era con diferencia la más sólida. Claramente, en teoría, las antiguas potencias europeas seguían estando, en el escenario mundial, sin embargo, “[…] la única potencia que tenía alguna posibilidad de desafiar a Estados Unidos a corto plazo era la Unión Soviética, […]”1, la cual hasta el momento seguía siendo de la parte aliada. Al tiempo del establecimiento de la paz, la política estadounidense se centro principalmente, en la búsqueda de la seguridad interna efectiva, producto de una profunda sensación de temor a la agresión externa, y porque no a la sublevación interna, producto de los cambios políticos y algunos problemas no resueltos del New Deal. Para los conservadores, el programa demócrata mostraba claramente ideas típicas del socialismo, las cuales se acercaban al comunismo. Estas ideas, consideradas peligrosas, se deben que entre las organizaciones obreras tomaban cada vez más fuerza. Sin embargo, estos problemas internos, pasaron a segundo plano, ya que el foco estaba centrado en las tensiones internacionales. Las relaciones entre la Unión Soviética, comenzó a “agriarse” entre 1945 y 1948, momento en el cual el comunismo comenzó a consolidarse en los países de Europa Oriental. El bloque oriental de dominio soviético, hacia 1947, incluyó bajo su influencia a Polonia, Rumania, Bulgaria, Hungría, la zona oriental de Alemania. Esta situación 1 JENKINS, Philip. “Breve Historia de los Estados Unidos”. Madrid. Alianza. 2009 p.293
  2. 2. HISTORIA CONTEMORANE DE 1914 AL PRESENTE. FERNANDO DE LOS ÁNGELES produjo la ratificación de Estados Unidos el apoyo a aquellos pueblos libres que se oponían a intentos de sometimientos por parte de minorías armadas e incluso presiones externas. En 1947, se creó la Ley de Seguridad Nacional, la cual buscó la reestructuración de la Defensa Nacional a través del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional y la CIA. Paralelamente, inició un amplio programa de Reconstrucción, económica, europea: el Plan Marshall, con el cual destinaria miles de millones de dólares y así reconstruir las economías de Europa Occidental, durante la posguerra. Con los anunciados pronunciados “[…] durante la primera mitad de 1947 los Estados Unidos se apresuró a implementar, […] una estrategia destinad a contener a la URSS”2, dejando en claro el nuevo rumbo político de los Estados Unidos; ese “estado de seguridad nacional creado en tiempos de paz, anunciaba que se preparaban para combatir la expansión del comunismo soviético, mediante la diplomacia e incluso con medios militares en caso de ser necesarios. La ayuda estadounidense, tuvo sus primeros efectos en Francia e Italia, ya que los recursos adquiridos se utilizaron para impedir la victoria comunista, hacia 1948. Fue así que la nueva política y estrategia empleada buscaba “[…] el fomento de corrientes anticomunistas moderadas dentro de los partidos socialistas y los sindicatos, y la creación de nuevos partidos democristianos en la derecha”3. La tensión existente, entre Estados Unidos y la Unión Soviética, hizo suponer que el camino armado estaba cerca, así quedo demostrado cuando los soviéticos bloquearon los accesos a Berlín (junio de 1948), en un intento de eliminar la zona de influencia comunista. Frente al bloqueo soviético, se estableció un puente aéreo, el cual sirvió para abastecer la ciudad. Otra de las estrategias, que llevo adelante Estados Unidos, fue la creación de la OTAN en 1949, “el acuerdo represento para Estados Unidos un cambió histórico con respecto a una de las características tradicionales de su política exterior”4. La creación de dicha organización militar, respondía más a los temores que a la ambición norteamericana. Tras la explosión de la primera bomba atómica soviética, sintió el miedo de que Washington o Nueva York se convirtieran en objetivos nucleares, por lo cual corrió la idea de que podrían ser eliminados como Hiroshima. 2 MCMAHON, Robert J. “La Guerra Fría, una breve introducción”. Madrid. Alianza. p.55 3 JENKINS, Philip. Ob. Cit. p.296 4 MCMAHON, Robert J. Ob. Cit., p.64
  3. 3. HISTORIA CONTEMORANE DE 1914 AL PRESENTE. FERNANDO DE LOS ÁNGELES En el marco del desarrollo de la Guerra de Corea, a nivel internacional, donde Estados Unidos intervino bajo la Bandera de la ONU. Se comenzó a gestar, internamente, la campaña presidencial, ya que el candidato republicano Eisenhower, sostuvo que si resultaba electo presidente, comenzaría una serie de negociaciones, para dar fin a la contienda. La victoria republicana, en 1953, supuso un alto el fuego, y se estableció que el paralelo 38 seria frontera de administrativa entre ambos gobiernos. El gobierno demócrata liderado por Harry Truman, apunto claramente hacia una política internacional, basada en la “purga anticomunista”, cuyos conflictos exteriores, tuvo grandes confrontaciones en la nación, y sobre todo en las confrontaciones múltiples producidas entre 1949 y 1950: la caída de china, la Guerra de Corea y la detonación de la primera bomba soviética. Esos triunfos del comunismo, genero la caza de brujas, llevada adelante por el “macartismo”. En la década siguiente, Estados Unidos, buscó no involucrarse en ninguna otra guerra “caliente”, pero si se mantuvo en todo momento la tensión existente con la potencia comunista, reforzó la determinación de no ceder a los ataques provenientes del comunismo y extendió los acuerdos de seguridad colectivos con Europa. Este perdió muestra que el conflicto existente entre Occidente y Oriente, llego a un tipo de estabilidad, a pesar de que el riesgo aún seguía latente. La política exterior, basada en el enfrentamiento contra el comunismo, estuvo presente desde principios de los años cincuenta hasta los últimos del año ochenta, donde el equilibrio nuclear fue constante. Obviamente, en un mundo repleto de tensiones, estas suponían que en cualquier momento estallaría un conflicto real. Los dirigentes norteamericanos, sintieron vergüenza, por el retraso espacial, producto del éxito soviético en ¿, luego de que este pusiera el primer satélite en órbita. La superioridad tecnológica del adversario, suponía un riego eminente en caso de un ataque. Hacia 1960, tras la victoria del Revolución de los “barbudos” en Cubo, y “tras la victoria de Kennedy en las elecciones de noviembre, Eisenhower animó al nuevo presidente a ampliar el programa de admisión de exiliados. En enero de 1961, en el periodo final de su mandato, su Administraciónrompió las relacionesdiplomáticascon Cuba como represalia por la nacionalización por parte del régimen de Castro de las empresas norteamericanas y por haber establecido vínculos estrechos con la Unión
  4. 4. HISTORIA CONTEMORANE DE 1914 AL PRESENTE. FERNANDO DE LOS ÁNGELES Soviética”5. En abril, de ese mismo año, la CIA impulsó una invasión de la Bahía de Cochinos, donde fueron derrotados. La estrategia militar, cambió de rumbo hacia octubre de 1962, luego de la instalación de misiles nucleares soviéticos en Cuba. Esto determino una rápida acción de los Estados Unidos, ya que pensaron que el estallido de una nueva guerra era inevitable. Por lo cual, “el arsenal nuclear de Estados Unidos incremento muy considerablemente durante estos años”, de esta manera comenzó la carrera armamentística. Posturas conservadoras, de militares e incluso diplomáticas, sostenían quela guerra contra los soviéticos era inminente, y que tanto los presidentes Eisenhower como Kennedy estaban siendo manejados por los comunistas. La movilización de grupos de ultraderecha y anticomunistas, guiados por grupos paramilitares, sentó las bases, según los historiadores, las beses para las posteriores victorias de los conservadores, especialmente en la era Reagan. LA SOCIEDAD DE “OPULENCIA” Los años cincuenta marcaron el apogeo del American way of life, antes de que los movimientos juveniles y contestatarios de los sesenta pusieran en crisis este modelo de vida, aunque el movimiento beatnik y algunos iconos de gran impacto popular, como los actores James Dean y Marlon Brando, encarnación de un temprano inconformismo juvenil, anticiparían la futura revuelta contra la sociedad de la opulencia. El bienestar material transformó radicalmente la vida cotidiana y el propio paisaje de las ciudades estadounidenses hasta crear un estereotipo del estilo de vida americano, profusamente divulgado por el cine, la televisión y la publicidad, que ha perdurado hasta nuestros días. Precisamente, la publicidad se convirtió en un fiel indicador del triunfo de la sociedad de consumo y de sus iconos más representativos. Entre los grandes clientes de las firmas publicitarias estaban, naturalmente, los fabricantes de automóviles, como la General Motors, que gastó 162 millones de dólares en publicidad en 1955. Mucho más modesta, pero no menos significativa, es la inversión que, por el mismo concepto y en el mismo año, hizo la marca Alkasetzer -nueve millones de dólares-, todo un síntoma de uno de los males inherentes a la sociedad de la opulencia: el problema de digerir tanta abundancia 5 MCMAHON, Robert J. Ob. Cit., p.150
  5. 5. HISTORIA CONTEMORANE DE 1914 AL PRESENTE. FERNANDO DE LOS ÁNGELES (Adams, 1985, 367). El boom del sector publicitario resulta revelador, asimismo, del imparable crecimiento del sector terciario, en detrimento de las actividades económicas más tradicionales, y de la omnipresencia de los modernos medios de comunicación audiovisual, algunos de ellos incorporados al automóvil, como la radio y, en cierta forma, el cine, gracias a los grandes recintos al aire libre. Estados Unidos vivió la llamada Edad dorada -un fenómeno que, como hemos visto, afecta a todo el mundo desarrollado- como una época de extraordinario bienestar, ensombrecida por las tensiones raciales, por la existencia de grandes bolsas de paro y de pobreza, sobre todo entre los negros, y por los temores derivados de la Guerra Fría. En 1958, un discípulo de Keynes, llamado a ser también un clásico de la economía mundial, John Kenneth Galbraith, formuló un certero diagnóstico de la sociedad norteamericana en su libro La sociedad de la abundancia, un título que es una definición en sí mismo del estado de un país que aún no había probado los sinsabores de la Guerra de Vietnam y del cambio generacional delos sesenta y que disfrutaba de un liderazgo incontestable que iba más allá incluso de los límites del mundo occidental, como prueba el hecho de que en 1955, con un 6% de la población del planeta, Estados Unidos dispusiera del 50% de la riqueza mundial. Otros datos resultan igualmente elocuentes. La producción de energía eléctrica se incremento en un 340% entre 1940 y 1959 como consecuencia del crecimiento económico, del espectacular aumento de la población del país, que pasó de 123 millones en 1940 a 179 en 1960, y de la irrupción de los electrodomésticos en la mayoría de los hogares norteamericanos: en 1956, el 81% de las familias disponía de televisor, el 96% de frigorífico, el 67% de aspiradora y el 89% de lavadora. En 1960, había en Estados Unidos un automóvil por cada 2,92 habitantes. No cabe duda de que la sociedad de la abundancia es, pese a la persistencia de graves desigualdades sociales y raciales, una expresión representativa de toda una realidad cotidiana. EL RACISMO, LA LUCHA POR LOS DERECHOS CIVILES, EL FEMINISMO Y LA NUEVA CULTURA JUVENIL. Si bien las tensiones internacionales son acompañadas, a veces, por el aumento desmedido de la represión, en los Estados Unidos durante, se caracterizó, la Guerra Fría por ser un periodo del liberalismo. Entre 1953 hasta 1965, la sociedad norteamericana en “el enfrentamiento entre Estados Unidos y la Unión Soviética afectó incluso al
  6. 6. HISTORIA CONTEMORANE DE 1914 AL PRESENTE. FERNANDO DE LOS ÁNGELES movimiento por los derechos civiles, aunque de forma contradictoria […]”6. El movimiento activista, fue posible porque conto con el apoyo del gobierno federal y incluso por la justicia. Desde principio de la década de 1940, el movimiento contra la segregación en las leyes, conto con la ayuda del Tribunal Supremo, quien “[…] había declarado anticonstitucionales los contratos de alquiler y compras con cláusulas racistas, […]”7, al mismo tiempo, y luego del caso Brown (sentencia que establece de las escuelas blancas y afroamericanas, solamente negaban la igualdad de oportunidades a nivel educativo), el movimiento tuvo gran difusión en todo el sur; Rosa Park se transformó en icono del movimiento, luego de negarse a ceder el asiento, que ocupaba, a un blanco, en 1955. A raíz de ese incidente, Martin Luther King, organizó una serie de boicot a las líneas de transporte público, ya que como en todas las ciudades, las personas negras, solo podía viajar en la parte trasera. Esto cambió, hacia 1956, cuando “[…] la compañía de autobuses puso fin a su política de segregación y admitió a pasajeros blancos y negros en igualdad de condiciones”8 Hasta algunos sectores conservadores, creían que la integración beneficiaria la política anticomunista desarrollada por Estados Unidos. Sin embargo, los sectores “[…] segregacionistas trataron de frustrar la lucha de los negros por sus derechos tildando de comunistas a sus partidarios […]”9. El racismo constate, fomentó primero el resurgimiento del Klu Klux Klan y el establecimiento de consejos blancos, y en algunas ciudades se reunieron estos grupos “[…] para impedir la entrada de niños negros en las escuelas de los blancos y, en 1956, una multitud encolerizada de estudiantes y ciudadanos blancos impidió la admisión de una mujer negra en la universidad de Alabama, en Tuscaloosa.”10. Los presidentes Eisenhower a Johnson, quizás no desearon actuar de manera activa en cuestiones raciales, durante su periodo de gobierno, como finalmente terminaron 6 MCMAHON, Robert J. Ob. Cit. p.193 7 ADAMS, Paul. “Los EstadosUnidos de América”. Historia Universal Siglo XXI, Vol.30. México, Siglo XXI. 2000. p.362 8 ADAMS, Paul. Ob. Cit. p.363 9 MCMAHON, Robert J. Ob. Cit. p.193 10 ADAMS, Paul, Ob. Cit. p.362
  7. 7. HISTORIA CONTEMORANE DE 1914 AL PRESENTE. FERNANDO DE LOS ÁNGELES actuando, sin embargo, la agitación creciente de los movimientos negros y las respuestas violenta reacción de los grupos blancos del sur, no dejo otra opción. Eisenhower debió intervenir, activamente, en 1957, luego de que el tribunal federal, mediante sentencia, ordenará la abolición de la segregación en escuelas de Arkansas, el propio Eisenhower debió intervenir utilizando las tropas federales para que se cumpliera la ley, ya que el gobernador Orval Faubus movilizará a la Guardia Nacional para impedir el ingreso de niños a los colegios públicos. Este caos interno, hizo que la ley de derecho civiles fuese aprobada. Entre 1963 y 1965, el movimiento por la defensa de los derechos civiles alcanzo su apogeo. En 1963, Alabama se transformo en el centro simbólico del movimiento, luego de la brutal violencia empleada por la policía contra el movimiento. Ese mismo año, pero en agosto, Martin Luther King, en una marcha multitudinaria, pronunció su celebre discurso “yo tengo un sueño”. Se busco una ley federal de derechos civiles, la cual fue aprobada en 1964 por el presidente Johnson, y donde quedo establecido que se prohibía la discriminación en el transporte publico y en el mundo laboral. Los conflictos raciales, solamente fueron uno de los elementos de una crisis social y política, por la cual atravesaba los Estados Unidos, relacionada estrechamente con la continuación de la Guerra de Vietnam. Hacia 1968, el presidente Johnson busco el alistamiento tanto de las clases medias como el de las poblaciones pobres y minoritarias. Esta idea se desarrolló en “[…] una época en la que los niños del baby boom estaban llegando a la mayoría de edad y aparecía además una explosiva cultura juvenil […]”11, donde los estilos de vida, que surgen, persiguen nuevas formas del pensamiento político y religioso, una clara experimentación musical, la vestimenta y el consumo de drogas ilegales. Se produce de forma masiva la difusión del movimiento hippie. La nueva cultura, de las drogas, provoco grandes conflictos entre la ley y muchos jóvenes. Otro movimiento que comienzan a manifestarse, es aquel que se manifestó en defensa de los derechos de la mujer. El movimiento feminista, seria la tendencia social más importante estadounidense a finales del siglo XX. el movimiento feminista, centraban sus reivindicaciones, principalmente, en cuestiones sexuales como el aborto o la violación. A principios de los años de 1960, el feminismo logro tener gran influencia 11 JENKINS, Philip. Ob. Cit. p.342
  8. 8. HISTORIA CONTEMORANE DE 1914 AL PRESENTE. FERNANDO DE LOS ÁNGELES en los medios de comunicación y en el entorno académico. Su influencia busco transformar el lenguaje mediante la difusión de terminología nutra desde lo sociosexual. También se produce el movimiento de los derechos de los gays, los cuales, frente al descontento de tradiciones diferenciales en función del sexo y la sexualidad, afirmaban que la homosexualidad era una opción de vida normal, y se debía aceptar. Una revuelta producida en un Bar de Nueva York, fue el momento crucial, ya que los activistas defensores de los derechos de las personas gay lograron “repeler” el acoso policial. BIBLIOGRAFÍA - ADAMS, Paul. “Los Estados Unidos de América”. Historia Universal Siglo XXI, Vol.30. México, Siglo XXI. 2000 - JENKINS, Philip. “Breve Historia de los Estados Unidos”. Madrid. Alianza. 2009 - MCMAHON, Robert J. “La Guerra Fría, una breve introducción”. Madrid. Alianza. 2009

