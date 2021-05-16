Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 16, 2021

Ficha de historia medieval

La Civilización cristiana: "entre los orígenes del cristianismo y las persecuciones"

Ficha de historia medieval

  1. 1. 1 de 5 FICHA DE HISTORIA Prof. Fernando de los Ángeles Los Orígenes del Cristianismo El Cristianismo constituyó un acontecimiento trascendental en la Historia Universal. Su purísima doctrina moral provocó una evidente transformación en la vida del hombre, que se observa en la evolución de su pensamiento, de sus costumbres y en la organización social y política de los pueblos que lo aceptaron. Surgió históricamente con la predicación que Jesús de Nazareth realizó en Judea durante el gobierno del emperador Tiberio y empezó a difundirse por Roma bajo el reinado de Nerón. A los pocos años su difusión abarcara casi todos los rincones del Imperio, abrazado terrible situación social y espiritual. La principal fuente para su estudio es el Nuevo Testamento, segunda parte de la Biblia, compuesto por dist intos libros:  Los Evangelios.  Los Hechos de los Apóstoles.  Las Epístolas.  El Apocalipsis. - Los Evangelios (buena nueva) son cuatro libro que relatan la vida y la enseñanza de Jesús. Fueron escritos relativamente por San Mateo, San Marcos, San Lucas y San Juan. De ellos, San Mateo y San Juan integraron el grupo de los doce apóstoles que acompañaron a Jesús en su predicación y fueron testigos de sus actos. - Los Hechos de los Apóstoles narran los actos y las predicaciones de los discípulos de Jesús en diversos lugares. - Las Epístolas son cartas enviadas por los apóstoles a las comunidades cristianas resolviendo dudas sobre algunos temas doctrinales y ejecutivos. - El Apocalipsis contiene las revelaciones del apóstol San Juan sobre el provenir de la religión cristiana y los últimos días del mundo. Estos escritores, considerados sagrados por los cristianos, no sólo constituyen la fuente principal para conocer el origen del Cristianismo, sino que contribuyen a difundirlo en todo el mundo greco-romano. El ámbito de su iniciación: Palestina Judea Palestina comprendía un pequeño territorio en sur de Siria. Estaba limitado en el oeste por el mar Mediterráneo, en el este por el desierto de Arabia, por Fenicia al norte y la península de Sinaí al sur. El río Jordán atraviesa su territorio de norte a sur y vierte sus aguas torrentosas en el mar Muerto. El país se divide en tres regiones principales: Judea en el sur, Samaria en el centro y Galilea en el norte. Judea, después de la división del Imperio de Alejandro de Macedonia, pasó a depender sucesivamente del reino de Egipto y del de Siria. A mediados del siglo I A. C. fue conquistada por Cneo Pompeyo y se constituyó como provincia tributaria de Roma. Era considerada la tierra
  2. 2. 2 de 5 de los judíos y en un sentido amplio el nombre de Judea llegó a usarse para designar a toda Palestina. Durante la mayor parte de la vida de Jesucristo, Judea fue gobernada por un procurador romano, de ahí que en un sentido restringido, este término se refiere únicamente al territorio sujeto a la jurisdicción de Roma. A pesar de todos los cambios políticos ocurridos y de todas las calamidades sufridas, los judíos mantuvieron la fe en su único dios Jahvé y esperaban, según lo habían anunciado los profetas, la llegada de un Mesías o ungido de Dios, que los salvaría y establecería en la tierra el reinado de la justicia. Durante el gobierno del emperador Tiberio en Judea un predicador llamado Juan "el Bautista" que purificaba a los fieles, y anunciaba la próxima llegada del Mesías. Jesús de Nazareth y su enseñanza La vida de Jesús de Nazareth, el Mesías anunciado por los profetas, es conocida a través de los Evangelios. Se sabe que Jesús estuvo unido a la muchedumbre que solicitaba el bautismo de Juan junto al cual permaneció algún tiempo. Jesús nació en la aldea de Belén, en Judea, y pasó su juventud en Nazareth, pequeña población de Galilea en el norte de Palestina. Los Evangelios no establecen la fecha de su nacimiento pero, de acuerdo a las últimas investigaciones, el año más verosímil es el 753 de la fundación de Roma durante el reinado del Emperador Augusto, que corresponde al año 11 antes de la Era Cristiana. Los primeros años de su vida los pasó refugiado en Egipto junto con sus padres. Luego vueltos a Judea vivió en Nazareth dedicado su tiempo a la oración y su tiempo a la oración y a su oficio de carpintero. Más o menos a los treinta años de edad cerró su taller y comenzó a predicar en las poblaciones meridionales de Galilea, donde reunió sus doce primeros discípulos que fueron llamados "apóstoles" o enviados. Después continuó su enseñanza recorriendo las demás ciudades de Palestina. A medida que era escuchado su fama iba creciendo y aumentaba el número de personas que lo acompañaban y que lo consideraban el hijo de Dios. Muchos judíos, sin embargo, no lo admitieron como tal, se opusieron a su prédica, y terminaron por hacerlo arrestar y condenarlo a muerte como blasfemo por revestirse de una falsa divinidad. La condena fue ratificada poco tiempo después por los funcionarios romanos que gobernaban la provincia. Jesús murió crucificado en el monte Gólgota, en las proximidades de Jerusalén, en Judea, cuando con taba alrededor de treinta y tres años. Los Evangelios relatan que tres días después de haber muerto resucitó y abandonó el sepulcro donde había sido enterrado. Durante cuarenta y cinco días apareció esporádicamente a los apóstoles para instruirlos en el cumplimiento de su misión. Luego se elevó a los cielos. Desde ese momento sus discípulos comenzaron a difundir sus ideas, a predicar la nueva doctrina y a organizar su Iglesia. Los Evangelios muestran a Jesús como el hijo de Dios, el Mesías, Cristo en griego, enviado a la tierra para salvar a los hombres. Su muerte y resurrección constituyo el fundamento de una nueva religión: el Cristianismo. La prédica de Jesús se fundamenta en una enseñanza moral purísima destinada a todos los hombres y que favorece ampliamente a los humildes pues se basa en el amor al prójimo. Fue expresada en buena parte por medio de parábolas de gran belleza y claro significado.
  3. 3. 3 de 5 Los preceptos esenciales de su enseñanza revelan la total confianza en la bondad infinita de Dios y la necesidad de amor entre los hombres. Enseñó el camino de las bienaventuranzas por medio de la pureza y de la humildad de espíritu, la mansedumbre y el perdón ante las ofensas, el dolor soportado con paciencia, la sed de justicia, la voluntad de paz, el renunciamiento a los bienes de este mundo, pues la verdadera vida no es esta temporal y perecedera sino la vida del espíritu. En síntesis el amor a Dios, único, omnipotente y el amor al prójimo. Los Apóstoles y la difusión del Cristianismo. La obra de Pablo de Tarso Después de la muerte de Jesús los apóstoles y demás discípulos realizaron una activa labor haciendo conocer que se había producido la llegada del Mesías y difundiendo sus enseñanzas. La doctrina comenzó así a propagarse lentamente dentro de Palestina y en las colonias que los judíos habían organizado en las numerosas ciudades imperiales. El apóstol Pedro, nombrado por Jesús cabeza de sus discípulos, hizo largos recorridos por diversas regiones y luego pasó a Roma donde estableció la sede de todo el movimiento. Bien pronto el Cristianismo comenzó a difundirse también entres los gentiles, es decir, entre los que no eran judíos. Pablo de Tarso fue el inspirado propagador del Cristianismo. Era un judío rico y culto que había obtenido la ciudadanía romana. Convirtiendo a esta religión después de haberla negado y combatido, se transformó en su más activo difusor. Pablo fue el más claro expositor de la doctrina de Jesús: mostró que la obediencia a la antigua ley de Moisés era insuficiente para la salvación del hombre y que lo fundamental para los cristianos era la fe en Jesucristo. De esta manera el Cristianismo se desglosó de la religión hebrea y tomó el carácter de una religión nueva y universal, abierta para todos los hombres sin distinción de razas ni de nacimiento. San Pablo predicó en Siria, en Asia Menor, en Grecia, en Italia y se cree probable que llegase a España; organizó la iglesia de Antioquía y vivió en constante comunicación con sus discípulos por medio de las "Epístolas" o cartas, dirigidas a las comunidades cristianas de los distintos pueblos. Fue preso en Judea por orden del gobierno imperial y se le condujo a Roma para ser juzgado. Allí murió decapitado, posiblemente en el año 64, durante la primera persecución a los cristianos, decretada por el emperador Nerón. La acción de los apóstoles y discípulos difundió el Cristianismo por todo el mundo romano y organizó las primeras comunidades cristianas en asambleas llamadas Iglesias. Contribuyó al éxito de la predicación, aparte del atractivo de la enseñanza de Jesús, la paz de que gozaba el Imperio, la facilidad de comunicaciones entre las distintas provincias, la unidad idiomática y la existencia de comunidades judías en muchas ciudades imperiales. La difusión no fue, sin embargo, tan exitosa entre los campesinos a quienes los romanos llamaban "paganos" (del latín "pagus", campo) por ello el término pagano fue adquiriendo el significado de no cristiano, que conserva en la actualidad. La Iglesia primitiva Los primeros núcleos cristianos fueron organizados por los apóstoles en una forma sumamente sencilla. En cada ciudad o aldea el grupo de partidarios de Cristo constituía una asamblea o "Iglesia". Estas asambleas eran independientes entre sí, y sus integrantes acostumbraban llamarse "hermanos" y llevaban una vida austera de acuerdo a los preceptos establecidos por Jesús. El culto consistía en rogativas a Dios, en lecturas en voz alta de los Evangelios y de las Epístolas, que eran explicadas por un miembro de la Iglesia quien exhortaba a los fieles a obedecer la palabra del Señor. La principal ceremonia consistía en una comida fraternal llamada "ágape" en la cual los fieles, previamente purificados por la confesión de sus faltas y el cumplimiento de las penitencias establecidas, tomaban la "Eucaristía" o comunión que contenía el cuerpo y la sangre de Cristo. En las iglesias existían dirigentes de dos especies: los
  4. 4. 4 de 5 sacerdotes y los diáconos. Los sacerdotes o presbíteros eran ancianos que dirigían la conducta de los fieles, los aconsejaban y fallaban en sus posibles disputas. Se encargaban además de propagar la fe. Los diáconos administraban los bienes de la comunidad y distribuían las ofrendas entre los necesitados. Cuando las iglesias fueron muy importantes o hubo varias en un mismo punto, dirigidas por un "obispo" a quien se consideraba sucesor de los apóstoles. Los cargos eclesiásticos estuvieron en un principio por hombres de trabajo que tenían una profesión particular. Más adelante fueron confiados a sacerdotes dedicados totalmente a ellos y adquirían ese carácter en una ceremonia especial llamada "ordenación". Su conjunto formó el "cierto", es decir, parte de Dios; los demás eran los "laicos", del griego: pueblo. El conjunto de todos los cristianos del mundo formó la Iglesia Católica, es decir, universal. En ella se distinguieron las iglesias regionales, las iglesias que existían en las provincias (metropolitanas) y aquellas muy importantes llamadas "matrices", como las de Jerusalén, Antioquía, Alejandría, Roma y Bizancio. En el siglo II sobre todas ellas se destacó la iglesia de Roma, cuyo origen se remontaba al apóstol Pedro, designado por Jesús como primer jefe de la sociedad cristiana. Unas construcciones muy características de la época inicial del Cristianismo fueron las catacumbas; eran largas galerías subterráneas excavadas para enterrar a los muertos. Cuando se prohibió el Cristianismo y comenzaron las persecuciones, los fieles recurrieron a ellas para realizar, ocultamente, los oficios religiosos y enterrar a los mártires. Las catacumbas fueron muy numerosas en Italia y especialmente en Roma. Sus galerías llegaron a tener varios kilómetros de extensión y en algunos lugares se ensanchaban considerablemente para poder realizar reuniones numerosas. Las paredes estaban flanqueadas por nichos donde se colocaban los ataúdes y se solían decorar con pinturas que representaban pasajes de los Evangelios, o signos alegóricos evocadores de la figura de Jesucristo: la cruz, el pez el "Buen Pastor", la paloma o el cordero. Cuando el Cristianismo fue tolerado y se transformó en la religión oficial del Imperio romano, las catacumbas dejaron de ser necesarias y en su lugar, para la reunión de los fieles, se construyeron amplias Iglesias. La Iglesia y el Imperio. Los romanos fueron generalmente tolerantes con las religiones de los pueblos sometidos. Permitieron la práctica de los cultos tradicionales y, muchas veces, estas ceremonias se difundieron libremente dentro del imperio. El Cristianismo, en cambio, no fue aceptado y se le combatió en forma intensa y sangrienta, en ese imperio que ya estaba en decadencia, herido de muerte. Las causas de esta animosidad fueron numerosas. El gobierno romano consideró al Cristianismo como una secta integrada por malos ciudadanos y contraria al poder imperial, confundiendo el significado de las ideas religiosas con las ideas políticas. Esta actitud derivó de que los cristianos no adoraban a los dioses oficiales y se negaban a participar en el culto a Roma y al emperador. Esto los mostrara como enemigos del Imperio, porque no se trataba de ofrecer una nueva creencia solamente, sino un nuevo modo de vida romana de esa época. La nueva escala de valores cristianos, chocaba contra las ancestrales costumbres romanas. Es evidente, pues, que la doctrina de Jesús y la prédica de los apóstoles, establecían morales y sociales que modificaron el concepto y el objetivo de la vida. La opinión pública más generalizada justificaba el predominio de la fuerza y de la riqueza, afirmaba que la felicidad dependía de las satisfacciones del orgullo y de los deseos, que la pobreza era un mal y que el vencido pertenecía legítimamente al vencedor. El Cristianismo en cambio exaltaba la bondad, la humildad, la abnegación, la fraternidad y la igualdad entre los hombres. Al mismo tiempo la mayoría del pueblo romano, mal informado, imaginaba que en las reuniones cristianas se realizaban ceremonias inmorales y sangrientas, en donde se adoraba a un dios con cabeza de asno y se inmolaban niños para beber su sangre.
  5. 5. 5 de 5 Por todas estas causas los cristianos fueron considerados enemigos del gobierno imperial y del género humano y cruelmente perseguidos. Las persecuciones Para anular al Cristianismo, muchos emperadores prohibieron sus ceremonias rituales, confiscaron los bienes de sus fieles y decretaron persecuciones y matanzas. Las persecuciones constituyeron el procedimiento más cruel para terminar con la nueva religión, pero finalmente fracasaron en su propósito. Se prolongaron durante casi tres siglos, aunque hubo algunos períodos de paz. Las principales persecuciones fueron realizadas durante el gobierno de Nerón, en el año 64, de Domiciano, de los emperadores Antoninos y de Diocleciano. Dioclecianos, resultado a implantar el absolutismo a cualquier precio, no podía tolerar que parte de sus súbditos no cumplieran con las leyes del imperio, y decretó contra ellos la pena de muerte; pero a pesar de todo este rigor, no sólo no pudo acabar con la religión cristiana, sino que en ese tiempo se decía que "la sangre de los mártires era semilla de nuevos cristianos". Los cristianos que renunciaban a su fe salvaban la vida; los que se mantenían en sus creencias eran ultimados cruelmente, se les arrojaba a las fieras en los anfiteatros, se les crucificaba o pena era la decapitación. Los que perecieron en las persecuciones han sido llamados mártires, palabra que significa "testigos" pues dieron testimonio de su fe. Las persecuciones mostraron la firmeza moral de los mártires y no pudieron impedir la propagación del Cristianismo. Cuanto mayor era la persecución, más debían reunirse los cristianos en lugares secretos. Al final tuvo que reconocerse que toda la fuerza del Imperio Romano no había podido exterminar la nueva religión. En el año 312 se enfrentaron dos emperadores romanos adversarios: Constantino, aliado del Cristianismo y Majencio defensor del paganismo. El triunfo correspondió a Constantino quien en 313 publicó un edicto en la ciudad de Milán proclamando la tolerancia de todas las religiones y la restitución de las iglesias y bien confiscados a los cristianos. Desde ese momento no hubo diferencias entre cristianos y paganos. Más tarde, durante el gobierno de Teodosio el paganismo fue definitivamente excluido (394) y el Cristianismo se convirtió en la religión oficial del Imperio Romano. La herejía y su transcendencia En esa misma época, siglo IV, aparecieron dentro de la Iglesia Católica varios núcleos cristianos que negaban o ponían en duda algunos de los puntos fundamentales de la fe. Estos movimientos fueron llamados herejías y crearon divisiones dentro de la Iglesia. La herejía puede definirse así: "error por el cual el creyente, a pesar de haber recibido la verdadera fe y seguir llamándose cristiano niega o pone en duda alguna verdadera revelada por Dios y como tal enseñada por la Iglesia". Dentro de las herejías de ese tiempo la más conocida fue la arriana, debido a Arrio (256-326) sacerdote de Alejandría, que enseño que Jesús, hijo de Dios, no es igual a Dios, es decir que negó la divinidad de Cristo. Fue condenada por el Concilio de Nicea en 325, pero se extendió muchísimo. Así los católicos fueron echados de todas las iglesias de Constantinopla perseguidos por los arrianos. En la segunda mitad del siglo IV comenzó a declinar en Oriente, pero sobrevivió entre los bárbaros por más de un siglo. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Schurmann, Coolighan; Orígenes y Evolución de la Civilización Occidental "La civilización Cristiana", Historia 2° Ciclo.

