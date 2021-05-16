Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Ficha de Historia del Arte 5º Artístico, Liceo Nº 26 Prof. Fernando de los Ángeles 1 EL ARTE PALEOCRISTIANO Condicionantes socioculturales. Antes del año 313, el cristianismo era una religión perseguida. Hasta esta fecha, se suceden periodos de tolerancia con grandes persecuciones como las de Nerón (año 64 d. C.), Domiciano (81-96 d. C.) o Marco Aurelio (165 d. C.). Con posterioridad a esta fecha el cristianismo se va asentando, salvo en el periodo de Juliano el Apostata, como religión oficial del Estado. Religión única desde Teodosio. Son perseguidos por su idea de que sólo hay un dios (el suyo) y porque se niegan a realizar el culto al emperador-dios. Roma era tolerante a cambio de tolerancia a otros cultos y al culto político-religioso al emperador. Puente entre dos culturas: la clásica y la cristiana, ésta a su vez crisol de influencias judaicas y orientales. Hay una nueva dimensión espiritual que da lugar al expresionismo cristiano frente al realismo clásico. Inicialmente los cristianos pertenecían a la extracción social baja, lo que unido al carácter oriental inicial provoca un arte con un carácter simbólico y expresivo, al mismo tiempo que origina un lenguaje artístico claro, fácilmente comprensible. El lugar inicial del arte paleocristiano son las catacumbas. A comienzos del siglo IV d.C., con el reinado de Constantino, se proclama en Edicto de Milán (año 313) que concede la libertad religiosa a los cristianos y, más tarde, el Edicto de Tesalónica (año 380), dado por Teodosio, convierte al Cristianismo en la Religión oficial del Imperio. La Iglesia asume un poder que se asocia al Imperio. Los principales centros eclesiásticos se localizan ya en Alejandría, Roma y Constantinopla, seguidos de Cartago, Tréveris, Aquileia y Antioquía. En el 395, el emperador Teodosio divide el Imperio en Oriente y Occidente. Los dos tendrán destinos muy diferentes. A principios del S. V, Occidente padece las invasiones bárbaras, al tiempo que Roma se convierte en capital administrativa y espiritual de la Iglesia. Por su parte, Oriente consigue mantenerse unido gracias a su fuerte ejército, durante toda la Edad Media, con el Imperio Bizantino. Desde los orígenes del cristianismo, esta religión había segregado sus propias formas artísticas a partir de la tradición clásica greco-romana y oriental. El realismo clásico es sustituido por el expresionismo cristiano. A la perspectiva y al modelado sustituyen las figuras planas y sin fondos. La realidad espiritual a la física, la iconografía al peso estético.
  2. 2. 2 Concepto de Arte Paleocristiano. El arte paleocristiano fue el realizado por las primeras comunidades cristianas desde aproximadamente el S. III (época del Bajo Imperio Romano, cuando el cristianismo estaba todavía en la clandestinidad) hasta el S. VI. En la expansión del cristianismo y de sus manifestaciones artísticas fueron muy importantes hechos como la legalización de sus actos de culto (Constantino, Edicto de Milán año 313) o su posterior adopción como religión oficial del Imperio (Teodosio, fines s. IV). El arte paleocristiano se caracteriza por una mescla de elementos culturales clásicos y otros provenientes de la religión cristiana. También se precisó hacer una diferenciación entre Oriente y Occidente dentro del Imperio romano. Principales manifestaciones: 1) Las catacumbas. Las catacumbas eran galerías subterráneas (hasta de varios niveles y pisos) dónde algunos de los primeros cristianos enterraban a sus muertos. Los nichos se solían excavar en la roca. Las paredes de estas galerías frecuentemente se decoraban con pinturas con motivos religiosos alusivos a ideas o personajes de la religión cristiana. Entre las catacumbas que se conservan es preciso citar las existentes en la ciudad de Roma: San Calixto, San Sebastián y Santa Priscila. 2) Otras construcciones: A) Los “martyria”. Los “martyria” eran lugares dedicados al culto de reliquias de mártires. Suelen tener planta centralizada con cúpula y una nave circular o poligonal (deambulatorio o girola). B) Baptiterios (bautisterios). Los bautisterios eran construcciones donde se bautizaban los nuevos cristianos. Se conforman con una planta circular con una pila central derivaría de las salas de las termas romanas. Hasta el s. V. aparece separado de otras edificaciones religiosas. 3) La creación de una iconografía cristiana, que se plasma en manifestaciones artísticas como la pintura (Ejemplo. Las catacumbas), la escultura (Ejemplo. relieves sobre sarcófagos) y el mosaico. Esa iconografía tuvo una gran transcendencia ya que influyó en épocas posteriores. EL BUEN PASTOR, Cristo apolíneo, Catacumbas Santa Pricilla Cristo rodeado por los apóstoles San Pedro y San Juan. En este relieve está representado como un adolescente lampiño al igual que los numerosos frescos de las catacumbas.
  3. 3. 3 4) Las basílicas. Las basílicas es el edificio que adoptan los cristianos como lugar de reunión y de culto tras la legalización de sus creencias, que toma como modelo la basílica romana. Escultura: 1) Es un edificio de planta longitudinal de forma rectangular, con tres o cinco naves, separadas por columnas. La nave central es más grande y más alta que las demás; -esa mayor altura se debía a la colocación de ventanales para iluminar el interior-. 2) En la cabecera tiene un ábside semicircular cubierto por una bóveda de cuarto de esfera. Allí era donde se situaba el altar. 3) El techo de las naves era adintelado (normalmente con vigas de madera y artesonados) y la cubierta se hacía a dos aguas en la nave central y con una en las laterales. Basílicas paleocristianas destacadas son las de la ciudad de Roma: San Pedro (derribada en el s. XVI), San Juan de Letrán, San Pablo Extramuros todas ellas erigidas en tiempos de Constantino (312337), Santa Sabina, etc. BIBLIOGRAFÍA: ⏰ Rodriguez Ruiz, Delfín, otros: Historia del Arte, 2do Bachillerato, Akal, 1998 ⏰ Schurmann, Coolighan; Orígenes y Evolución de la Civilización Occidental "La civilización Cristiana", Historia 2do Ciclo ⏰ Valdearcos, Enrique: El Arte paleocristiano, Clio33 (2007), en http://clio.rediris.es Mosaico, El Buen Pastor, Mausoleo de Gala Plácida

