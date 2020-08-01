3 la primera guerra mundial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles La Primera Guerra Mundial (1914-1918) - Introducción - ...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles La “Gran Guerra”, nombre por la cual la llamaron sus co...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Muchos análisis historiográficos han girado en torno a ...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles tenido en los últimos años un desarrollo económico muy ...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Alemania abiertamente desea convertirse en primera pote...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles no se daban cuenta de lo que iba a significar la llamad...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Las naciones de la Triple alianza, especialmente […] lo...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Versalles: […] los asesinos de Francisco Fernando y los...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles primera guerra total de la historia contemporánea, en l...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles principio de libertad de empresa y de comercio en virtu...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Dentro de estas fases, podemos establecer las siguiente...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles El desenlace se produce con la entrada de Estados Unido...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles El objetivo central de las potencias vencedoras, dice H...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Este, además, fue rechazado por gran parte de la socied...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Las duras condiciones militares, impuestas a Alemania f...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Si bien el Tratado de Versalles, busca poner fin defini...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles La guerra produjo, en el plan internacional, un nuevo t...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Si bien la vida economía y política sufrió grandes tran...
Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles - MILLÁN, Mariano (2014) “Una breve mirada panorámica s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3 la primera guerra mundial

10 views

Published on

Primera Guerra Mundial 1914-1918, por Fernando de los Ángeles

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3 la primera guerra mundial

  1. 1. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles La Primera Guerra Mundial (1914-1918) - Introducción - La discusión sobre los inicios - Las diferentes causas - Las etapas y sus características. - Armisticio y disposiciones para la Paz - Las consecuencias en distintos niveles: sociales, políticos, económicos y territoriales. INTRODUCCIÓN La Primera Guerra Mundial fue un acontecimiento bélico internacional, que, iniciado en Europa en agosto de 1914, no sólo llegó a convertirse en una “guerra total”, sino que se convirtió en un acontecimiento mundial cuando otras naciones extraeuropeas deciden participar de forma activa en la guerra. La Primera Guerra mundial, marco un antes y un después en los conflictos armados, ya que por primera una guerra incluía a países, que estaban alejados geográficamente de los acontecimientos. La evolución y desenlace del conflicto, además, produjeron secuelas que afectaron al mundo en su totalidad. Es importante destacar, que, hasta antes de 1945, ninguna guerra europea, y probablemente ninguna en el mundo, había alcanzado niveles de desolación, muerte y destrucción material como los tuvo la Primera Guerra Mundial. El propio Le Goff, plantea que “la guerra de 1914-1918 representó la desastrosa apertura de este trágico siglo. No sólo por la terrible estela de muertos y devastación que dejó tras de sí; no sólo por las injusticias, las frustraciones, los gérmenes de nuevas guerras que, después del fracaso de la Paz de Versalles, heredaron los europeos y los demás pueblos, […], dio origen a una cultura bélica, del odio y de la barbarie. La guerra de 1914-1918 produjo y difundió mundialmente los horrores y las neurosis destructorias del siglo XX. Así -y solamente así- fue la Gran Guerra”1 1 LE GOFF, Jacques (2002). “Introducción a la Historia Ilustrada de la Primera Guerra Mundial”. Susaeta, Madrid. p. 6
  2. 2. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles La “Gran Guerra”, nombre por la cual la llamaron sus contemporáneos, tuvo la finalidad de alcanzar la victoria total, por parte de los Estados Nacionales que en ella intervinieron. En ella “[…] participaron todas las grandes potencias y todos los estados europeos excepto España, los Países Bajos, los tres países escandinavos y Suiza”2 . Las colonias de los beligerantes, además, enviaron tropas para reforzar a su metrópoli. Si bien las principales operaciones se llevaron a cabo desde Europa, hubo gran movilización de fuerzas desde diferentes rincones del mundo. Esta guerra obligó a movilizar gran cantidad de recursos económicos, y la prolongación del conflicto provoco que los países beligerantes adecuaran sus economías a la fabricación de armamentos de guerra en gran escala, y a preocuparse por las necesidades de la población civil. EL PROBLEMA SOBRE SUS ORIGENES Ahora, luego de ver los diferentes factores que provocaron la Primera Guerra Mundial, es importante preguntarnos, ¿quién dio el paso inicial en el camino hacia la guerra? Para lo cual es importante destacar que la señal del auténtico comienzo debería situarse en la crisis de Europa, la cual se venia desarrollando desde mediados del siglo XIX, en los diferentes ámbitos, por lo cual “el complejo tema de las responsabilidades y las causas de esta guerra ha dado fundamento a una larga y apasionada polémica historiográfica, y el motivo inmediato que la desencadeno en el complicado contexto internacional […], fue el enfrentamiento entre Serbia y Austria por la cuestión de los Balcanes y el atentado de Sarajevo”3, sin embargo, no podemos hacer un simplificación, sobre la causante de la guerra, ya que tuvo otras acontecimientos importantes, que desencadenaron en todo el proceso bélico, por lo cual Procacci sostiene que “[…] la intolerancia y la violencia siempre han existido, pero también es cierto que estas no siempre han contribuido a alimentar un incendió tan extensivo como el que prendió y en mundo entre 1914 y 1918”4, por lo cual busca acercarnos al problema específico de los orígenes de la Gran Guerra. 2 HOBSBAWM, Eric (2014) “Historia del Siglo XX”. Critica, Buenos Aires. p. 29 3 MARTINEZ CARRERA, J (1996) “Introducción a la Historia Contemporánea”. Istmos. Madrid. p. 503 4 PROCACCI, Giuliano (2005) “Historia General del Siglo XX”. Critica. Barcelona. p. 10
  3. 3. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Muchos análisis historiográficos han girado en torno a esta problemática, por lo cual existen diferentes interpretaciones al respecto. Algunos de estos aportes, se han centrado principalmente en decir que, Europa atravesaba un profundamente belicista, y esto se debe sobre todo a la gran tensión existente entre Gran Bretaña y Alemania debido a la carrera de rearme naval en la que se vieron envuelta ambos Estados. Otros estudios insisten en la rivalidad existente en la zona Balcánica entre Rusia y Austria, pero también surge la idea de que los repartos coloniales de las grandes potencias europeas, desencadeno enfrentamientos por el control por diferentes zonas estratégicas. Estos acontecimientos produjeron un problema localizado y concreto en una guerra general, el cual fue producto principalmente de los tratados existentes y la violación de los mismos, debido al afán imperialistas de todas estas Naciones. CAUSAS DE LA PRIMERA GUERRA MUNDIAL Si bien, “[…] la Primera Guerra Mundial, entre 1914-1918, puede considerarse como la señal del autentico comienzo de la crisis en Europa, tras los primeros síntomas advertidos con anterioridad”5, este conflicto fue producto de una serie de profundos cambios en todos los niveles: políticos, económicos, sociales e ideológicos, generados en Europa entre 1871 y 1914, dichos acontecimientos fueron creando una situación sumamente tensa entre las potencias hegemónicas, al grado de que cualquiera de ellas podía dar el paso inicial y hacer estallar un conflicto de grandes dimensiones. Según los historiadores, la explicación de “[…] la Primera Guerra Mundial, les planteó un problema mucho más complejo, pues los antecedentes de la guerra y las causas habían sido múltiples”6 , por esa razón plantea que según la línea de investigación podemos encontrar la explicación por causa de tipo económico, cuyos principales defensores pertenecen a la escuela historiográfica marxista. Este enfoque tiene sus orígenes principalmente en la obra “El imperialismo, etapa superior del capitalismo”, escrito por Lenin en 1915. De Mateo, tomando los aportes de Lenin, sostiene que “[…] la competencia entre los distintos imperialismos se hizo tan aguda que tenía por fuerza desembocar en una guerra para eliminar a sus competidores. Alemania, que había 5 MARTINEZ CARRERAS, José (1996) “Introducción a la Historia Contemporánea”. Istmo, Madrid. p. 503 6 DE MATEO, Ma Soledad (1995) “La Primera Guerra Mundial”. Akal, Madrid., p. 6
  4. 4. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles tenido en los últimos años un desarrollo económico muy rápido y había llegado última al reparto de un mundo que se encontró ya repartido, se alcanzaba como la gran rival de Gran Bretaña hasta entonces instalada en el indiscutible puesto de primera gran potencia mundial”7. Para muchos historiadores, fundamentalmente los franceses como Pierre Renouvin sostienen que un análisis, como el de los marxistas, basado en una única causa es demasiado simple por tratarse de un acontecimiento con características complejas. El principal argumento se centra en la rivalidad entre Alemania y Gran Bretaña. Tomando en cuenta los aportes de los partidarios de la pluralidad de causas, y la complejidad de los factores que provocaron la Gran Guerra, podemos clasificarlos como: ESTRUCTURALES (desarrollo del capitalismo especialmente monopólico y del imperialismo; por los intereses geopolíticos; y el Nacionalismo); COTUNTURALES (Alianzas militares, Gobiernos belicistas y el problema de los Balcanes); PUNTUALES (asesinato del Archiduque, la “Carta Blanca”) MOTIVOS ESTRUCTURALES Al comenzar el siglo XX, las grandes potencias europeas (Gran Bretaña, Francia y Alemania), basaban gran parte de su poder en los imperios coloniales. Hacia la segunda mitad del siglo XIX, estos países habían alcanzado un importante desarrollo industrial, y las colonias constituían una importante fuente de extracción de materias primas para la industria, fueron “[…] las antiguas bases comerciales y colonias [las que] constituyeron los puntos de arranque para el sistema imperialista mundial […]”8 . Además, a ellas luego, se exportaban grandes cantidades de productos manufacturados, por lo cual, actuaban como mercado de los países industrializados. Por lo cual las potencias coloniales, comienzan a establecer políticas “neo-mercantilistas” con sus colonias, lo cual produjo un nuevo sistema proteccionista en las relaciones comerciales internacionales. Hacia finales del siglo XIX, Alemania había tenido un gran desarrollo económico, lo cual transformó en un serio rival para Inglaterra. Tras la fundación del Reich en 1871, 7 DE MATEO Ma Soledad (1995), Ob. Cit., p. 7 8 BENZ, Wolfgang y GRAML, Hernann (1982) Historia Universal Siglo XXI “El siglo XX. III. Problemas mundiales entre los dos bloques de poder”. Volumen 36. Siglo XII, México. p. 22
  5. 5. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Alemania abiertamente desea convertirse en primera potencia del continente europeo. Y así desplazar al Gran Bretaña. En este marco, Alemania, pujante económicamente, intentaba alcanzar mayores cuotas de poder político y estratégico, mejorando su posición marítima y controlando una mayor cantidad de territorios de ultramar. Gran Bretaña, hasta ese momento, hegemonizaba el control de los océanos y veía con preocupación el afán expansionista, debido a que al ser la “[…] principal potencia militar del continente, Alemania, apoyada en una capacidad industrial en rápido crecimiento, quiso también hacerse desde finales del siglo XIX con la segunda flota de guerra del mundo, equiparable, por lo menos desde un punto de vista cualitativo, con la armada inglesa”9. Obviamente, esta situación contó con la resistencia de las dos potencias europeas, Gran Bretaña y Francia. Mientras la primera deseaba mantener la su supremacía, la segunda intenta superar su creciente inferioridad económica y demográfica ante Alemania, y recuperar sus territorios perdidos en la Guerra franco-prusiana. Junto al afán imperialista de las grandes potencias se desarrolló la teoría de que la grandeza de un país se media en función del dominio territorial que poseía fuera de sus fronteras. Fue de ese modo que, el nacionalismo impulso la competencia entre los países europeos por dominar la mayor cantidad de territorios en África y Asia, o para recuperar territorios perdidos en guerras pasadas. Esta ideología nacionalista “[…] radican por una parte en las manifestaciones del sentimiento nacional, […] de los nacionalismos expansionistas de los grandes Estados; por otra, en la rivalidad de los intereses económicos y financieros”10 . Gracias a los avances tecnológicos y el desarrollo del capitalismo monopólico, se fomentó entre los habitantes un sentimiento de orgullo nacional, donde los gobiernos imperialistas se valieron de todos los medios de difusión para estimular la conciencia nacionalista, y así manipular la mentalidad de los sus pueblos, ya que el objetivo era que prestaran “[…] más atención a la propaganda nacionalista que a los llamamientos pacifistas; después de estas alarmas repetidas, iban a experimentar una resignación fatalista ante la perspectiva de la guerra; ciertos medios pensaban incluso que, para escapar de la tensión nerviosa, sería bueno ‘ponerle fin’. Después de un largo periodo de paz -aunque una paz tanto inquieta-, estos pueblos 9 BENZ, Wolfgang y GRAML, Hermann (1982). Ob. Cit., p. 24 10 RENOUVIN, Pierre (1990) “La Primera Guerra Mundial”. Oikos-tau, Barcelona., p. 2
  6. 6. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles no se daban cuenta de lo que iba a significar la llamada a las armas”11. Ese orgullo nacional, ligado al odio contra los rivales, ayudaría a sobrellevar a los pueblos en caso de una guerra. MOTIVOS COYUNTURALES Las rivalidades surgidas en Europa, producto del imperialismo y nacionalismo, forjaron en la creación de un sistema de Alianzas entre las naciones europeas, el cual permitió que estos vivieran una etapa de paz, hacia finales del siglo XIX, luego la guerra franco-prusiana, en las cuales la política del canciller alemán Bismarck intervino de una manera importante, ya que “[…] había mantenido la paz en una época de cambios económicos, sociales y culturales considerables […]”12 , con el propósito de crear una liga diplomática que fortaleciera las relaciones entre las potencias capitalistas, situadas en puntos estratégicos geográficamente, cuyo fin era defenderse entre si en caso de que una fuese atacada por un rival. Esto obedecía al deseo de cada nación de defender sus intereses particulares, dentro de la economía internacional, mediante la búsqueda de colaboradores aliados. El compromiso basado en un sistema de alianzas, forjo dos bloques antagónicos, que buscaban la protección recíproca; por un lado, encontramos a la Triple Alianza, cuyo “[…] acuerdo alcanzado en 1881 representaba el mejor trato posible para Bismarck, quien pronto cerró un acuerdo complementario, a primera vista de carácter muy singular. Al cabo de un año de haber firmado la alianza de los Tres Emperadores, Italia, Alemania y Austria firmaron en secreto una Triple Alianza de cinco años de duración”13, sin embargo esta no se cumplió totalmente ya que al estallar la guerra Italia se mantiene neutral, hasta el momento de que hace alianza con el bando contrario; y por otro lado, “[…] tienen como contrincantes a las potencias de la Entente: Francia, Rusia, Gran Bretaña (que el 5 de septiembre de 1914 se unieron en un pacto, en el que se comprometieron ‘a no firmar ninguna paz por separado en el curso de la presente guerra’)”14 , cuyo alianza tiene sus orígenes en la Entente Cordiales de 1904. 11 RENOUVIN, Pierre (1990) Ob. Cit., p. 3 12 BRIGGS, Asa y CLAVIN, Patricia (1997) “Historia Contemporánea de Europa. 1789-1989”. Critica, Barcelona. p. 139 13 BRIGGS, Asa y CLAVIN, Patricia (1997). Ob. Cit., p. 142. 14 RENOUVIN, Pierre (1990) “La Primera Guerra Mundial”. Oikos-tau, Barcelona. p. 5
  7. 7. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Las naciones de la Triple alianza, especialmente […] los alemanes se planteaban desde hacía cuarenta años el mismo y único problema: a qué adversario atacar primero en caso de coalición franco-rusa”15, frente a esa situación de verse “cercadas” en dos frentes en una guerra, decidieron la creación de un frente unido, con el fin de evitar que Rusia le ganara en la conquista de los Estados Balcánicos y el interés del Imperio Austrohúngaro por arrebatar los países situados en los Balcanes al Imperio Otomano, e impedir que Serbia ocupara las provincias de Bosnia y Herzegovina, situadas al Oeste. Las naciones de la Triple Entente, por otro lado, se unieron aprovechando la situación geográfica de sus territorios, la cual permitía un bloqueo a las naciones del bando contrario. Ya en el siglo XX, la región de los Balcanes se había convertido, en un “avispero”, un área especialmente conflictiva debido a las crisis políticas que vivián estos territorios relacionada especialmente con las rivalidades imperialistas. Dicha “fricción”, se da especialmente entre Alemania y Gran Bretaña, dos potencias industriales, que entablan una “feroz” competencia por la “[…] obtención de materias primas a buen precio o para extender sus mercados”16, además, se vivió presiones expansionistas ante la debilidad militar e inminente desmembramiento del Imperio Turco. El imperio Austrohúngaro y Alemania, por un lado, y Rusia, por otro, intentaban controlar la salida al Mediterráneo, por ser una zona estratégica. MOTIVOS PUNTUALES El atentado contra el archiduque Francisco Fernando heredero del trono del Imperio Austrohúngaro en Sarajevo, y su esposa, a manos de un nacionalista siervo ligado al grupo “Mano Negra”, fue el hecho que precipitó los acontecimientos. La visita de Francisco Fernando fue tomada por algunos grupos ultranacionalistas como un insulto a su dignidad, ya que estos estaban en contra a las anexiones recientes al Imperio Austrohúngaro, por lo cual dicho asesinato fue producto del repudio de serbia hacia el dominio imperialista. Marc Ferro sostiene que “[…] la Gran Guerra nació en los Balcanes y es legitimo establecer la cadena de hechos que lleva de Sarajevo a la Paz de 15 FERRO Marc (1985) “La Gran Guerra 1914-1918”. Alianza, Madrid., p. 56 16 FERRO, MARC (1985). Ob. Cit., p. 38
  8. 8. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Versalles: […] los asesinos de Francisco Fernando y los que guiaron sus actos lo que premeditaban era a lo sumo un conflicto austro-serbio, nunca una guerra europea”17 . Los representantes austrohúngaros, al considerar que las autoridades de Serbia tenían algún grado de culpabilidad en el atentado, ya que el gobierno protegió al grupo nacionalista luego del atentado, vio la rápida oportunidad para eliminar a Serbia, fue así que “en 1914 el Imperio Austrohúngaro declaró la guerra a Serbia, pronto la autocracia Rusia, “defensores del paneslavismo”, enfrentó la vienesa”18. Tras esta situación Rusia intervino en defensa de los serbios, el movimiento de las tropas rojas, motivo a Alemania a entrar en guerra con el imperio zarista, provocando un grado de tensión importante que “a partir de ese instante, el sistema de alianzas se puso en marcha en el verano de 1914 -la Triple Alianza contra la Triple Entente-, aunque hubo un último intercambio de telegramas familiares entre Guillermo II y Nicolás II, primos y que pronto entrarían en guerra, y una tentativa frustrada por parte de sir Edward Grey, el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores británico, de convocar una conferencia”19. Entre el 28 de julio y el 4 de agosto de 1914, las potencias grandes europeas se declararon la guerra, entrando así a un periodo de grandes tensiones e innovaciones en el arte de la guerra. LAS ETAPAS Y SUS CARACTERÍSTICAS La Gran Guerra se caracterizó por su magnitud y extensión. Todos los bandos pensaban en una guerra corta y decisiva, pero la realidad fue otra; no solo abarco cuatro duros años, para el continente europeo, sino que se al cabo de los años se extendió más allá de las fronteras europeas, con características de guerra mundial, principalmente por la incorporación de Estados Unidos al conflicto bélico y porque las potencias europeas arrastraron a sus colonias a la guerra. Historiográficamente, se la catalogó como la 17 FERRO, Marc, Ob. Cit. p. 47 18 MILLÁN, Mariano (2014): “Una breve mirada panorámica sobre la Gran Guerra (1914-1918)”. VIII jornadas de sociología de la UNLP. Departamento de Sociología de la Facultad de Humanidades y Ciencias de la Educación. La Plata. p. 10 19 BRIGGS, Asa y CLAVIN, Patricia (1997) “Historia Contemporánea de Europa. 1789-1989”. Critica, Barcelona., pp. 166-167
  9. 9. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles primera guerra total de la historia contemporánea, en la que se movió todos los recursos materiales, económicos y humanos de los beligerantes. Este conflicto, como se ha dicho, presentó características únicas con respecto a conflictos anteriores, lo cual contribuyó a “singularizar” el proceso bélico en su totalidad. En el análisis podríamos reducir esta singularización, en tres grandes características: la duración, la extensión geográfica y ciertas formas nuevas e inéditas en el desarrollo de la guerra. La larga duración de la guerra, obligó a los estados a adaptarse a las nuevas circunstancias, ya que “las únicas guerras largas que Europa ha conocido desde entonces son guerras que se ha desarrollado en ultramar […] conflictos coloniales entablados a miles de kilómetros de las metrópolis o conflictos internos […]”20. Estos Estados beligerantes debieron adaptarse, a nivel político, económico, social e incluso ideológico. A grandes rasgos, a nivel político los rasgos del liberalismo político, si bien “en un primer momento la guerra trajo en todas partes una estabilización interna. Sin dudarlo, los parlamentos aprobaron los medios financieros necesarios para la contienda, retirándose luego a un segundo plano y dejando libre el campo al poder ejecutivo, […]”21, por razones prácticas, ya que no se podía convocar al parlamento constantemente para consultar todas las decisiones del Poder Ejecutivo, por lo cual se tendió a centralizar el poder. Dicha centralización busco crear un Poder Ejecutivo fuerte, quien se haría cargo de tomar mas decisiones de manera inmediata. Esta situación produjo en el tiempo quiebres en el sistema democrático La contienda no solo afectó negativamente al sistema liberal, en lo político, sino que también en lo económico, ya que “[…] esos millones de hombres (soldados en combate) deben ser abastecidos, hay que asegurar su aprovisionamiento en municiones, […]. Por tanto, hubo que forjar de la nada una industria de guerra, crear fábricas de armamentos, nuclear mano de obra de remplazo, en general femenina, que sustituyó a los hombres enviados al frente […]. Fue necesario establecer la dirección de la economía: el Estado debe reglamentar, controlar, organizar y racionalizar las riquezas que se agotan y que no están proporcionadas con las necesidades de la industria de guerra […]”. Con la intervención estatal en la economía, se violaba el 20 REMOND, René (1984) “Introducción a la historia de nuestro tiempo”. Tomo III. Ed. siglo XX. Buenos Aires. p.10 21 REMOND, René (1984) Ob. Cit. p.12
  10. 10. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles principio de libertad de empresa y de comercio en virtud de las circunstancias especificas de la guerra. Además, producto de la larga duración de la guerra, debieron recurrir al endeudamiento externo, lo cual beneficiará a los países neutrales que otorgaban los préstamos. Al quedar la producción industrial sujeta a los intereses de la guerra, la productividad del trabajo aumentó gracias a la adaptación de técnicas novedosas, la aplicación del taylorismo, y la presión ejercida por la creciente demanda de armamento. Sin embargo, no todos corrieron con la misma suerte, ya que el sector agrícola se perjudico, no tanto por los daños causados por la guerra, sino porque al enviar a los campesinos a los frentes de guerra, las tareas quedaron en manos de ancianos y mujeres, los cuales no podía producir las cantidades necesarias para abastecer a la población civil y los soldados, por lo cual fue necesario una racionalización. Pero los aspectos económicos y la duración del conflicto, debemos sumarle una tercera característica; la extensión geográfica, producto de la duración. Como consecuencia directa del sistema de paz armada, la guerra tomo proporciones insólitas desde un principio. Ese “juego” de “compromisos” que trajo el sistema de alianza arrastro a numerosos países al conflicto armada. Esto produjo que “[…] las dimensiones del conflicto no se limitan al continente europeo: se extendió a los demás países por un proceso doble. Por un lado, en razón de los lazos que someten los territorios coloniales a las potencias europeas [...] las colonias siguen a las metrópolis, participan al esfuerzo de la guerra, proporcionan combatientes y sirven incluso d teatro de operaciones [...]. Por otro lado, la determinación de algunos Estados [...] es el razonamiento de Japón que cree más ventajoso entrar en guerra que permanecer neutral [...]”. Para entender como fue desarrollándose el conflicto, podríamos desglosarlo en dos grandes fases sucesivas; la primera se da entre 1914 y 1917, y compromete principalmente a las potencias europeas apoyadas por contingentes traídos de sus distintas potencias. En esta etapa la guerra tuvo como principal escenario Europa; la segunda etapa comienza en 1917, y se extiende hasta 1918, año en que finaliza oficialmente la guerra. Esta etapa se caracteriza por las nuevas formas de lucha, ya que hay un incremento de la aviación como forma de ataques al frente de y se intensifican las batallas navales, en donde Alemania utiliza su reciente creación armamentística, el submarino.
  11. 11. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Dentro de estas fases, podemos establecer las siguientes etapas, producto de dos estrategias claramente definidas: la guerra de movimiento y la guerra de posiciones o también llamada de trincheras. La Guerra de posiciones, que consistió en, “el plan de guerra alemán, fijado hacia 15 años, había previsto una gran ofensiva que sería que seria dirigida inmediatamente contra Francia a través del territorio neutral de Bélgica: esta ofensiva desbordaría por el norte la línea de las fortalezas francesas y podría […] conducir a una victoria compleja; seguidamente, todas las fuerzas alemanas se lanzarían contra Rusia”22, esta invasión en campo neutral provocó indignación internacional. Si bien los alemanes lograron pisar suelo francés, los franceses lograron detener al ejército alemán en la Batalla del Marne, lo cual provoco el fracaso rotundo de la estrategia alemana de la Guerra Relámpago, dicho fracaso alemán, “[…] abre la perspectiva de una guerra larga, que exigirá a todos los beligerantes un esfuerzo total. El Estado Mayor alemán se verá obligado a llevar una ‘lucha en dos frentes’, cuyo peligro había previsto hacía mucho tiempo”23. Ante la imposibilidad alemana de romper las líneas enemigas, la guerra debió adaptar nuevas formas de combate, dando así comienzo a la etapa de Guerra de Posiciones, en la cual los ejércitos comienzan a defender posiciones fijas. El elemento que caracterizó esta etapa fue la trinchera, zanjas excavadas en el terreno y protegidas por barreras de alambres de púas, lo cual implicaba avances lentos a campo abierto y bajo fuego contiguo. Se estima que los soldados removieron más de 300 millones de metros cúbicos de tierra para cavar cerca de 200.000 kilómetros de trincheras en las cuales se enterraron más de tres millones y medio de vidas. Los esfuerzos por terminar la inamovilidad de esta guerra de posiciones desembocaban en grandes masacres. De vez en cuando se intentaba romper el inmovilismo con bombardeos incesantes. En 1916, los alemanes trataron, sin éxito, de romper la línea defensiva en Verdún, en una batalla en la que se enfrentaron dos millones de soldados, de los cuales, casi la mitad resultaron muertos. Por su parte, la ofensiva británica en el Somme, cuyo objetivo era obligar a los alemanes a desistir de la ofensiva en Verdún, costó a Gran Bretaña 420.000 muertos, 60 mil solo en el primer día. 22 RENOUVIN, Pierre (1990). Ob. Cit., p. 11 23 RENOUVIN, Pierre. Ob. Cit., p.14
  12. 12. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles El desenlace se produce con la entrada de Estados Unidos a la guerra, en el año 1917. Además, la retirada de Rusia de la guerra durante la Revolución, llevó a los alemanes a concentrar todos sus esfuerzos bélicos en el frente occidental, sin embargo, las reservas americanas llegaron a tiempo y permitieron contrarrestar los avances alemanes. Por otro lado, las victorias aliadas en los Balcanes e Italia determinaron el progresivo y definitivo hundimiento de las potencias centrales. De este modo quedó abierto el camino de las negociaciones y los tratados de paz. La mayor parte de los historiadores coincide en que el ingreso de Estados Unidos fue vital en el desenlace de la guerra. Al respecto, Hobsbawm sostiene: “La superioridad del ejército alemán como fuerza militar podría haber sido decisiva, si los aliados no hubieran podido contar a partir de 1917 con los recursos prácticamente ilimitados de EE.UU.”24. Las pérdidas humanas de la guerra fueron enormes. En Alemania hubo 2 millones de muertos, 1,7 millones en Rusia, alrededor de 1,5 en Austria-Hungría, 1,6 millones en Francia y casi 800.000 en Gran Bretaña. En el caso de Estados Unidos sus bajas fueron menores: 116.000 combatientes, pero hay que considerar que su participación fue más corta y estuvo concentrada en un solo frente. ARMISTICIO Y DISPOSICIONES PARA LA PAZ Según julio Aróstegui, “la serie de tratados que reorganizó el escenario europeo y mundial en esos años se centraba en la nueva realidad que había surgido con la derrota de Alemania, la más fuerte de las potencias centrales. El Tratado de Versalles representó un compromiso entre las aspiraciones máximas de Francia y los principios universalistas proclamados por el presidente norteamericano Wilson. […]”25 . El propio Hobsbawm dice que “la paz” impuesta, tenía cuatro consideraciones fundamentales: derrumbar gran parte de los regímenes europeos, y sobre todo evitar el avance bolchevique, surgido de la Revolución de 1917, se plantea fundamentalmente en la mayor parte del documento controlar a Alemania, ya que fue quien impuso el terror en Europa, y dicho terror se basa en que estuvo a punto de derrotar a la coalición aliada, sola. 24 HOBSBAWM, Eric (2014) “Historia del Siglo XX”. Critica. Buenos Aires. p.33 25 ARÓSTEGUI Julio, BUCHRUCKER Cristian. y SABORIDO, Jorge (2012): El Mundo Contemporáneo. Historia y Problemas. Tomo II, Biblos. Buenos Aires. p. 496
  13. 13. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles El objetivo central de las potencias vencedoras, dice Hobsbawm, era conseguir una paz que hiciera imposible una nueva guerra, como esta, la cual había devastado a Europa. Sin embargo, veinte años más tarde, Europa sería protagonista de un nuevo conflicto bélico. Si bien durante la Primera Guerra Mundial, el presidente Woodrow Wilson en 1918 había propuesto, en el congreso de su país, los Catorce Puntos, un plan de paz mundial que incluía fundar una asociación de naciones para garantizar la seguridad en Europa e impedir que los países firmasen tratados secretos de protección mutua. Los catorce puntos de Wilson no fueron aceptados en su totalidad, principalmente porque las propuestas del presidente norteamericano defendían la soberanía nacional y la autodeterminación de los pueblos, tanto de vencidos como vencedores, a lo cual se oponían las potencias europeas triunfadoras, quienes no deseaban desaprovechar la oportunidad de dejar las potencias centrales fuera del reparto imperialista del mundo, e incluso pretendían excluirlas de la política internacional, aunque fuera temporalmente, con el propósito de evitar toda posibilidad de revancha. Gran parte de ese plan idealista se hundió durante las negociaciones cuando las otras naciones aliadas centraron sus prioridades en las reparaciones. Sin embargo, el presidente Wilson, si logró que se incorpore al documento la creación de una Sociedad de Naciones, cuyo propósito era la mediación en los conflictos entre las Naciones, cuyo fin principal era prevenir un enfrentamiento bélico mundial, de igual magnitud. Si bien en las Conferencias de Paris, participaron un conjunto de países asociadas a las principales potencias, el documento fue redactado exclusivamente por lo “vencedores” de la guerra (Estados Unidos de América, el Imperio Británico, Francia, Italia, y Japón). Si bien el plan planteado por el presidente norteamericano Wilson (los 14 puntos), no fueron aceptados en su totalidad, principalmente porque las propuestas, defendían la soberanía nacional y la autodeterminación de todos los pueblos tanto vencedores como vencidos, a lo cual se oponían las potencias europeas triunfadoras. El Tratado de Versalles, es rechazado totalmente por los representantes de Alemania ya que no pudieron participar en la redacción del documento. Considero que el Tratado a pesar de las disposiciones condenatorias hacia Alemania, si hubiesen sido rechazadas por estos, provocaría la reanudación del conflicto.
  14. 14. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Este, además, fue rechazado por gran parte de la sociedad alemana, y Hitler hacia la década de 1930, lo utiliza como estrategia política para acceder al poder y como revanchismo. Los autores, ideólogos, son los países vencedores, quienes impusieron su voluntad de forma unilateralmente a Alemania, ya que la culpabilizaron de ser la única causante de las destrucciones de la guerra, por lo tanto, las sanciones que son impuestas a los alemanes los obliga a pagar por ello. Pero en el texto aparecen, otras condiciones a las que debe enfrentarse Alemania, cláusulas concretas de carácter político, estratégico, militar, económico y militar. Los artículos que componen la parte IV del documento, se centran principalmente las sanciones militares impuestas por los aliados, hacia los alemanes: “[…] Art. 160. (…) El número total de efectivos del ejército de los Estados que constituyen Alemania no debe superar los cien mil hombres, entre oficiales y establecimiento de depósitos. El ejército alemán será destinado exclusivamente al mantenimiento del orden sobre el territorio y a la policía de fronteras. Art. 168. La fabricación de arma, municiones y material de guerra (…) no podrá ser efectuada más que en las fábricas cuyo emplazamiento sea puesto en conocimiento y sometido a la aprobación de los gobiernos de las principales potencias aliadas (…) Art. 171. Están igualmente prohibidas la fabricación y la importación de Alemania de carros blindados, tanques o cualquier otro ingenio similar (…) Art. 173. El servicio militar obligatorio se suprimió en Alemania. El Ejército alemán sólo puede ser constituido y reclutados por medio de alistamiento voluntario. (…)” (Tratado de Versalles, 1919: 90-94) Las cláusulas militares en su conjunto, busca delimitar las funciones de las Fuerzas Armadas de Alemania, ya que, desde la entrada en vigencia del Tratado, solamente podrán ejercer como policía fronteriza y mantener el orden público en caso de conmoción interna. Además, se plantea la reducción del personal militar, por lo cual este no podrá tener un número mayor a los cien mil efectivos, quienes ya no contaran con artillería pesada, aviación, y armada. Con estas condiciones militares, se buscaba que Alemania no se vuelva a rearmar y buscara venganza por lo establecido en dicho Tratado.
  15. 15. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Las duras condiciones militares, impuestas a Alemania fueron utilizadas, más adelante, por el nazismo para alcanzar el poder y como pretexto para su política expansionista. Ahora pretendo, hacer un comentario de los artículos 231 y 232, los cuales forman parte de la Parte VIII del Tratado de Versalles, y pone gran énfasis en las reparaciones económicas que debe enfrentar Alemania: “Art. 231. Los gobiernos aliados y asociados declaran y Alemania reconoce que Alemania y sus aliados son responsables, por haberlos causados, de todas las pérdidas y todos los daños sufridos por los gobiernos aliados y sus naciones como consecuencia de la guerra, que les ha sido impuesta por la agresión de Alemania y sus aliados. Art. 232. Los gobiernos aliados y asociados exigen y Alemania adquiere el compromiso de que sean reparados todos los daños causados a la población civil de las potencias aliadas y asociadas, y a sus bienes.” (Tratado de Versalles, 1919: 117-118) Las cláusulas que hacen referencia a las reparaciones económicas, fue de las más discutidas y protestadas por los representantes de Alemania, sin embargo, terminaron firmando, ya que era la única manera de culminar con la guerra. Al firmar el acuerdo, tanto Alemania como sus aliados, aceptaban ser los responsables totales de la guerra, y de los daños causados sobre todos los territorios afectados. Si bien, los aliados también provocaron destrucciones de guerra, los acuerdos no hacían mención al respecto. Alemania deberá pagar los daños producidos en esencialmente en Francia, según los aportes historiográficos, este articulo podría ser consecuencia de una política revanchista de Francia, por las indemnizaciones a las que fue obligada a pagar en 1870. Con la firma del Tratado Alemania se comprometió a pagar, desconociendo los verdaderos intereses de los franceses. A Alemania se le impuso una paz con duras condiciones, justificadas con el argumento de que era la única responsable de la guerra y de todas las consecuencias generadas. Los alemanes estaban en contra del art. 231, estableciendo una interpretación simplista de las responsabilidades con el pago de las reparaciones. “(…) son responsables, por haberlos causado, de todas las pérdidas y todos los daños sufridos (…)”.
  16. 16. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Si bien el Tratado de Versalles, busca poner fin definitivo a lo que fue la Gran Guerra y la gran expansión imperialista desarrollada hacia la segunda mitad del siglo XIX. Sin embargo, los alemanes no podían olvidar la gran humillación nacional, luego de haber suscrito a un tipo de “paz” ficticia, ya que, si realmente esta se busca, no se debió poner condiciones tan duras a una de las partes. Este sentido de humillación, provocó que el surgimiento de ideologías totalitarias, como el nazismo, quienes no solo buscaran la revancha a tan duras condiciones, sino que intentaran posicionarse como una potencia renacida. Si bien junto al Tratado de Versalles, se crea la Sociedad de Naciones, un organismos cuyo objetivo central era garantizar la paz “mundial”, esta no tuvo los resultados esperados, ya que las décadas siguientes solamente, no sirvió como experiencia de la terrible situación por la cual había pasado el continente europeo, sino que durante el fin de la Primera Guerra Mundial y el surgimiento de un nuevo conflicto bélico (la Segunda Guerra Mundial), el continente europeo será desplazado de la hegemonía mundial. LAS CONSECUENCIAS EN LOS DIFERENTES NIVELES El mundo que surge después de la Guerra es, literalmente, otro. Si alguien hubiese dormido durante los más de cuatro años que duró el enfrentamiento, y hubiese despertado en 1919, probablemente no habría podido reconocer el nuevo escenario: desintegración de los Imperios Centrales, surgimiento de nuevos países como Yugoslavia y Checoslovaquia, una Europa desolada y arruinada, el fin del aislacionismo norteamericano y la existencia del primer Estado socialista de la historia, el cual se transformará en la Unión Soviética a partir de 1922. Sin embargo, el impacto de la Primera Guerra Mundial fue mucho más profundo en sus aspectos globales. Fue una expresión del proceso conocido como “Universalización de Occidente”, proceso iniciado con la expansión europea del siglo XVI e intensificado a lo largo del siglo XIX. En virtud de los Tratado de Paz, firmados por la alianza triunfadora, sobre las potencias del Eje Central, podemos además establecer un conjunto de repercusiones en el corto plazo en el ámbito político, territorial, económicos y sociales.
  17. 17. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles La guerra produjo, en el plan internacional, un nuevo tipo de relaciones enmarcado por la Sociedad de Naciones, la cual se estableció con la esperanza de que la diplomacia de impedir el estallido de otra guerra. Esta nueva división política trajo “a escala mundial, […], el declive de Europa Occidental y Central y, por otra, la ‘ascensión’ de la potencia de Estados Unidos y de Japón”26. Esto abrió la puerta a que dichas naciones lograran la independencia, acogiendo el principio de autodeterminación, planteado por Wilson. Al finalizar la guerra, las relaciones internacionales tuvieron un giro rotundo, ya que las alianzas existentes desaparecieron entre los países de la Entente, volviendo a parecer nuevamente los intereses imperialistas de cada nación, estas discusiones quedaron manifestadas en las Conferencias de Paz. Esta cuestión se debe a los avances económicos de Estados Unidos y Japón, dos potencias económicas que se acrecentaron gracias a la guerra. Junto a esta nueva competencia internacional, debe sumarse una nueva forma de tensión, producto de la creación del Estado soviético, gestado a partir de la Revolución Rusa. La situación política, de los países vencidos fue distinta, ya que se caracterizó principalmente por el derrumbamiento de las monarquías absolutas, a lo cual se le unió el desplazamiento del poder dinástico. Este nuevo mundo, transformado, debió dejar estructuras del Antiguo Régimen. El desorden de las instituciones políticas y los grandes problemas sociales existentes, dio pie el surgimiento de nuevos grupos socialistas, los cuales tomaron el apoyo de la Rusia Soviética, lo cual produjo nuevos enfrentamientos internos. La Primera Guerra significó, en el ámbito económico, la pérdida definitiva de la hegemonía europea, ya que en el terreno económico tuvo que ceder su puesto a Estados Unidos. Esto se debe a que la infraestructura norteamericana no fue dañada por la guerra, lo cual permitió que este siguiera desarrollando la industria (produciendo) y acaparar los mercados que antes estaban en manos europeas. Las economías británicas y francesas no solo debieron enfrentar enormes deudas contraídas sino también las pérdidas materiales que sufrió durante todo el conflicto. 26 RENOUVIN, Pierre (1990) Ob. Cit. p.52
  18. 18. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles Si bien la vida economía y política sufrió grandes transformaciones, el costo mas alto del conflicto fue sin duda la cantidad de perdidas humanas. Si bien es imposible, establecer con exactitud el número de personas caídas, se estima que “[…] las pérdidas en vidas humanas debidas a la guerra alcanzaron alrededor de 8.500.000 hombres, perteneciente casi todos a la población activa: Rusia, Alemania y Francia […]”27 casi 10 millones murieron en los cuatro años de guerra. Pero no todos los fallecidos fueron combatientes de guerra, millones de civiles cayeron tras la invasión de las tropas en suelo enemigo. Otra de las secuelas, sociales, fue el trauma profundo que cada sobreviviente, quienes resultaron dañados psicológica, moral y económicamente, a lo cual se sumo el resentimiento hacia los gobiernos de turno, ya que fueron los encargados de “lavar” la cabeza de sus pueblos y enviarlos a combatir. BIBLIOGRAFÍA CONSULTADA - ARÓSTEGUI Julio, BUCHRUCKER Cristian. y SABORIDO, Jorge. (2012): “El Mundo Contemporáneo. Historia y Problemas”. Tomo II. Buenos Aires, Ed. Biblos - BÉJAR, María Dolores (2015) “Historia del mundo contemporáneo (1870- 2008)”. Universidad de la Plata. La Plata. - BENZ, Wolfgang y GRAML, Hermann (1982) Historia Universal Siglo XXI “El siglo XX. III. Problemas mundiales entre los dos bloques de poder”. Volumen 36. Siglo XII, México - BRIGGS, Asa y CLAVIN, Patricia (1997) “Historia Contemporánea de Europa. 1789-1989”. Critica, Barcelona. - DE MATEO, Ma Soledad (1995) “La Primera Guerra Mundial”. Akal, Madrid - FERRO Marc (1985) “La Gran Guerra 1914-1918”. Alianza, Madrid - HOBSBAWM, Eric (2014) “Historia del Siglo XX”. Critica, Buenos Aires. - MARTINEZ CARRERAS, José (1996) “Introducción a la Historia Contemporánea”. Istmo, Madrid. 27 RENOUVIN, Pierre, (1990). Ob. Cit. p. 51
  19. 19. Historia Contemporánea de 1914 al presente Fernando de los Ángeles - MILLÁN, Mariano (2014) “Una breve mirada panorámica sobre la Gran Guerra (1914-1918)”. VIII Jornadas de Sociología de la UNLP. Departamento de Sociología de la Facultad de Humanidades y Ciencias de la Educación. La Plata. - LE GOFF, Jacques (2002). “Introducción a la Historia Ilustrada de la Primera Guerra Mundial”. Susaeta, Madrid - PROCACCI, Giuliano (2005) “Historia General del Siglo XX”. Critica. Barcelona - RENOUVIN, Pierre (1990) “La Primera Guerra Mundial”. Oikos-tau, Barcelona. - REMOND, René (1984) “Introducción a la historia de nuestro tiempo”. Tomo III. Ed. siglo XX. Buenos Aires.

×